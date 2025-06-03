ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, when we take part in our habits, we don't think about it that much — after all, it's a habit for a reason — it's something we're used to; something that comes naturally to us. Yet, if you stop yourself from thinking about them, you might realize that at least some of them are rather weird.

Or maybe even disgusting. That's what today's list is all about — gross habits that people realized they had, but didn't shy away from sharing online. Well, read on to see what people confessed to, but beware, some of them are actually repulsive.

More info: Mumsnet

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person walking down wet steps with a dog on leash, focusing on nails and footwear in an urban setting. Not disgusting but weird

I sometimes climb the stairs on all 4s when dd isn't home 🤭

mumofoneAlonebutokay , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ma-lahann avatar
marianne eliza
marianne eliza
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me too. Easier on the old knees. btw: moving to a house with no stairs next week.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Calico cat standing on glass table in front of a large television, highlighting unusual nail habits. When I’m tidying up I kind of treat myself like a human bin if I find a crisp on the sofa or something.

    my mum dusts the telly with her fluffy cat

    catin8oot5 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of static cling in a cat's fur. Hangs onto the dust but eventually gets redistributed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Hand wiping wooden shelf with blue cloth, illustrating habits related to bite my nails including toenails concept. Sometimes I dust the bedside table, bathroom shelves etc with clothes im about to put in the wash. Socks, leggings etc

    ThatsNotMyTeen , vershinin89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course. And I clean the bathroom floors weekly with the damp bath towels when they are due for a wash.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    People are gross, that’s no secret. What we mean by that is that our bodies can do (and simply have) so many disgusting things — from sweating to producing snot to burping to name a few — we’re gross, aren’t we? These are just the common things every body does and/or has. Additionally, there are some other things people can do that would count as disgusting. 

    Let’s take a look at today’s list — it contains people’s confessions about the revolting habits they have. All of them were shared on the Mumsnet forum when a user asked, “What disgusting thing do you do?”

    Over 600 folks decided to spill their guts (yes, this rather gross saying was deliberately chosen for today’s topic) about it, and so, we picked the most interesting ones and created this list. 
    #4

    Close-up of a woman biting her fingernails, illustrating the habit of biting nails including toenails. Bite my nails. Including toenails.

    DaleyDerDrache , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Close-up of a hand showing dry skin and damage around nails, illustrating nail biting and toenail biting habits. I have a habit of chewing my right forefinger, just the bit between the first knuckle and my hand. I noticed that black hairs were growing on the bit where I dribble and chew the most.

    JeanGenieJean , Tacticode Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young woman brushing teeth in bathroom mirror, relating to nail biting and personal hygiene habits. Sometimes I don’t clean my teeth before going to bed (alone).

    I am 53, have no fillings and the dentist always tells me I have good strong teeth as if I am a horse.

    SoScarletItWas , grustock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As you can see, some folks actually have very, let’s say, questionable habits. Like biting off both your nails and toenails. What’s that about? How does one even manage to bite off their toenails? That’s some impressive body flexibility! Well, to each their own, we guess. 

    Since we don’t want to spoil anything other than that, we encourage you to look up the list yourselves (and don't forget to upvote the most interesting takes!) 
    #7

    Woman smelling freshly washed laundry near washing machine, illustrating habits related to bite my nails including toenails. I smell the armpits of DH tshirts before I put them into the washing machine. I have no idea why but I do it every time.

    Naillig222 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Man with beard using tweezers to groom facial hair, representing habits related to bite my nails including toenails. I sometimes pick my nose with tweezers

    Middlechild3 , drobotdean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Hands drying nails with a green patterned towel, illustrating a common nail care habit related to biting nails. Use the same towel for over a week before it gets a wash, I'm clean when I dry myself with it then I hang it up to dry.

    Bananalanacake , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, since you already opened this list, have you ever considered why you’re so intrigued to read about others’ gross habits? After all, the icky feeling was wired into our brains as a way for our ancestors to know which foods they should and shouldn’t eat. Basically, the disgust kept people safe from harmful bacteria in rotting food, toxic water, and things like that. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over time, it spread to more things than just food — people started being grossed out by a variety of other things, from certain animals to diseases, bodily injuries, or even a violation of morals and cultural rules (for example, saying you’re disgusted by homophobia). 

    So, why do we still like consuming content — like this list — about things that gross us out then? And it’s not even a new thing. Gross content-seeking reaches even the times of Shakespeare. Just take a look at the playwright’s tragedies — they’re pretty full of gore. 
    #10

    Young man with towel around neck wiping face in bathroom mirror, representing nail biting and grooming habits. Wipe my mouth with the bathroom towel if i still have a load of toothpaste around it in a morning.

    LeaderBee , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Person wearing denim shorts holding a dirty gardening tool, showing nails that might tempt nail biting habits. I wee on the compost heap if I need to go when in the garden

    pinkgown , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Woman with blonde hair in a bun taking a bubble bath, relaxing while washing her shoulders in a white bathtub. Sometimes I don’t shower for like 5 days. Quite often in fact.

    Tipofthecattoes , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As an example, let’s take Titus Andronicus. The play contains murders, intimate violence, a live burial, insanity, and even cannibalism. Sounds like a wild ride, doesn’t it? Well, apparently people enjoyed it, especially when it initially came out. This just shows that we aren’t strangers to seeking things that are disgusting as a form of entertainment for centuries now. 

    But, why though? Well, again, it has to do with the way we’re wired. Apparently, this emotion is formed in a way that manages to seize our attention more effectively than neutral stimuli do. But it not only gets our attention — it makes us enjoy it, too. 

    Basically, it's something called “benign masochism” —a tendency to seek “negative” experiences for enjoyment.
    #13

    Close-up of a dog's face with focus on the eye and fur texture, illustrating a relatable moment for bite my nails habits. I must have a pocket full of my dogs eye bogies because I never have anywhere to put them when I wipe their eyes in the morning😂

    Starlight1984 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cat resting on a kitchen countertop next to a gas stove, illustrating unusual habits related to nail biting including toenails. I have no issue with letting my cats roam around on the kitchen work surface while I’m preparing food. Sometimes a cat hair or two will land in what I’m cooking, and I’d usually just ignore it.

    Hairchomper , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man sitting on a couch biting his fingernails, showing a common nail-biting habit in a casual home setting When I'm alone and I burp, I say burp as I'm burping.
    I'm 51. It's revolting.

    Goody2ShoesAndTheFilthyBeast , stockking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As psychologist Nina Strohminger explains: “Any negative feeling has the potential to be enjoyable when it is stripped of the belief that what is happening is actually bad, leaving behind physiological arousal that is, in itself, exhilarating or interesting.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why we like such things as spicy foods, rollercoasters, and things like that — they “put us in danger” without actually doing so. Enjoying disgusting content fits right in here, too. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since you opened this list, we presume you enjoy said disgusting content. The only question is, what kind? Is it only along the lines of this list or does it go beyond that? Share with us in the comments!
    #16

    Person standing under running water in a shower, holding hands to catch droplets, focusing on nails and skin care. I blow my nose into my hands when I am in the shower.

    MissScarletInTheBallroom , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Young boy in a yellow shirt picking his nose indoors, illustrating common disgusting habits including nail biting and more. I used to LOVE picking my kids noses when they were babies 🤣 couldn't do it now though 🤢 but when they were babies it was my favorite 🤣

    Itsabeautifulthing , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Close-up of a pyramid tea bag filled with loose herbs on a wooden surface near a green cup and saucer. I keep my own used teabags from work, bring them home on Friday and put them in the food waste bin.

    Itsjustgonenoonhalfpastmonsoon , victoriafly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Plate with stuffed mushrooms, roasted green peppers, a folded tortilla, and a slice of pizza with olives on a tiled table. I love eating on my own as I get to mash up food. I don’t do it with everything but I do with veg

    Redspottyfrog , deezy54 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Person wearing white and orange sneakers with purple accents sitting on a patterned carpet showing feet and legs related to nail biting habits. I wear trainers without socks, which is a disgusting sin according to mumsnet.

    scalt , Gong TY Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Wet cat wrapped in a blue towel, looking to the side, illustrating habits related to bite my nails including toenails. I dry my cats in a hand towel when they come 🫴in soaked after being in the pouring rain.
    I sometimes forget I've used said hand towel in this way.

    BlueFlowers5 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yuki doesn't mind a bit of rain, but it was sheeting down this morning (UK) and he was grumpy because it was too wet for even him to go out (back garden only) so he sat on my desk, dug his claws into my shirt, and tried to bite me, because, of course, it was my fault. Rossi just sits and scowls and flicks his tail. I, apparently, am responsible for all weather conditions!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    A girl gently holding a cat with green eyes, illustrating a tender moment related to bite my nails habits. I use my face to stroke my cat. I love the smell of his fur.

    scalt , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Young woman in activewear resting on couch, wiping forehead with towel, feeling exhausted after workout, bite my nails habit concept. Also re wear my sweaty workout clothes but I couldn't keep up with the washing otherwise.

    LurcherMumma , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Person with bite my nails habit shown by red string tied around finger, holding an orange cat on their lap. If I can't find a hand towel after I've washed my hands, I often dry them on the cat

    SparklyHedgehog , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    An elderly man with glasses holding a yellow hat, embraced by two young girls, highlighting family bonds and habits. When we are out and I take my grandchildren to the toilet after they have washed their hands I get them to dry them on my jeans! (They are little and don't like the dryers yet) 😂

    Gongpostal , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Young woman brushing teeth in bathroom mirror, illustrating nail biting and personal hygiene habits. I wash my face & brush my teeth in the shower my reasoning is that the sink in my en-suite (shared house) is absolutely tiny & the plug is broken so I end up flooding the room & get toothpaste everywhere.

    I also pick my toenails & feet, the feeling of nail clippers goes through me & my toenails have to be super short.

    rosegoldJune , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Hand picking croutons from a fresh cucumber and lettuce salad with corn on the cob in the background, nail focused. I have dyspraxia* (so I'm clumsy) and find it hard to eat with a knife and fork. I get the bags of pre made salad and (with clean hands) pick it up & put it in my mouth. I was eating chicken nuggets and chips tbh and working on my computer at the same time....

    Girlsjustwannahavefunno1 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Person sitting on a toilet with pants down, wearing socks, using a smartphone, depicting nail biting habits concept. I take tea/coffee into the toilet with me

    Lulu49 , blackss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Waffle sandwich with bacon and egg next to a white mug filled with tea on a textured surface, bite my nails concept. I dunk my bacon sandwiches in tea. I dont know why but everyone finds it revolting. I think it tastes absolutely banging 🤣🥲

    RisetteMcG , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks nothing like a bacon sandwich (ok, stock photo) but you do you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Hand holding a dog's paw showing nails, illustrating the concept of biting nails including toenails as a habit. I sniff my dog’s paw pads, it’s a weird popcorn smell but I find it comforting.

    Mollysocks , aleksandarlittlewolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!