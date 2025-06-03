Or maybe even disgusting. That's what today's list is all about — gross habits that people realized they had, but didn't shy away from sharing online. Well, read on to see what people confessed to, but beware, some of them are actually repulsive.

Typically, when we take part in our habits, we don't think about it that much — after all, it's a habit for a reason — it's something we're used to; something that comes naturally to us. Yet, if you stop yourself from thinking about them, you might realize that at least some of them are rather weird.

#1 Not disgusting but weird



I sometimes climb the stairs on all 4s when dd isn't home 🤭

#2 When I’m tidying up I kind of treat myself like a human bin if I find a crisp on the sofa or something.



my mum dusts the telly with her fluffy cat

#3 Sometimes I dust the bedside table, bathroom shelves etc with clothes im about to put in the wash. Socks, leggings etc

People are gross, that’s no secret. What we mean by that is that our bodies can do (and simply have) so many disgusting things — from sweating to producing snot to burping to name a few — we’re gross, aren’t we? These are just the common things every body does and/or has. Additionally, there are some other things people can do that would count as disgusting. Let’s take a look at today’s list — it contains people’s confessions about the revolting habits they have. All of them were shared on the Mumsnet forum when a user asked, “What disgusting thing do you do?” Over 600 folks decided to spill their guts (yes, this rather gross saying was deliberately chosen for today’s topic) about it, and so, we picked the most interesting ones and created this list.

#4 Bite my nails. Including toenails.

#5 I have a habit of chewing my right forefinger, just the bit between the first knuckle and my hand. I noticed that black hairs were growing on the bit where I dribble and chew the most.

#6 Sometimes I don’t clean my teeth before going to bed (alone).



I am 53, have no fillings and the dentist always tells me I have good strong teeth as if I am a horse.

As you can see, some folks actually have very, let’s say, questionable habits. Like biting off both your nails and toenails. What’s that about? How does one even manage to bite off their toenails? That’s some impressive body flexibility! Well, to each their own, we guess. Since we don’t want to spoil anything other than that, we encourage you to look up the list yourselves (and don't forget to upvote the most interesting takes!)

#7 I smell the armpits of DH tshirts before I put them into the washing machine. I have no idea why but I do it every time.

#8 I sometimes pick my nose with tweezers

#9 Use the same towel for over a week before it gets a wash, I'm clean when I dry myself with it then I hang it up to dry.

Furthermore, since you already opened this list, have you ever considered why you’re so intrigued to read about others’ gross habits? After all, the icky feeling was wired into our brains as a way for our ancestors to know which foods they should and shouldn’t eat. Basically, the disgust kept people safe from harmful bacteria in rotting food, toxic water, and things like that. ADVERTISEMENT Over time, it spread to more things than just food — people started being grossed out by a variety of other things, from certain animals to diseases, bodily injuries, or even a violation of morals and cultural rules (for example, saying you’re disgusted by homophobia). So, why do we still like consuming content — like this list — about things that gross us out then? And it’s not even a new thing. Gross content-seeking reaches even the times of Shakespeare. Just take a look at the playwright’s tragedies — they’re pretty full of gore.

#10 Wipe my mouth with the bathroom towel if i still have a load of toothpaste around it in a morning.

#11 I wee on the compost heap if I need to go when in the garden

#12 Sometimes I don’t shower for like 5 days. Quite often in fact.

As an example, let’s take Titus Andronicus. The play contains murders, intimate violence, a live burial, insanity, and even cannibalism. Sounds like a wild ride, doesn’t it? Well, apparently people enjoyed it, especially when it initially came out. This just shows that we aren’t strangers to seeking things that are disgusting as a form of entertainment for centuries now. But, why though? Well, again, it has to do with the way we’re wired. Apparently, this emotion is formed in a way that manages to seize our attention more effectively than neutral stimuli do. But it not only gets our attention — it makes us enjoy it, too. Basically, it's something called “benign masochism” —a tendency to seek “negative” experiences for enjoyment.

#13 I must have a pocket full of my dogs eye bogies because I never have anywhere to put them when I wipe their eyes in the morning😂

#14 I have no issue with letting my cats roam around on the kitchen work surface while I’m preparing food. Sometimes a cat hair or two will land in what I’m cooking, and I’d usually just ignore it.

#15 When I'm alone and I burp, I say burp as I'm burping.

I'm 51. It's revolting.

As psychologist Nina Strohminger explains: “Any negative feeling has the potential to be enjoyable when it is stripped of the belief that what is happening is actually bad, leaving behind physiological arousal that is, in itself, exhilarating or interesting.” ADVERTISEMENT That’s why we like such things as spicy foods, rollercoasters, and things like that — they “put us in danger” without actually doing so. Enjoying disgusting content fits right in here, too. ADVERTISEMENT Since you opened this list, we presume you enjoy said disgusting content. The only question is, what kind? Is it only along the lines of this list or does it go beyond that? Share with us in the comments!

#16 I blow my nose into my hands when I am in the shower.

#17 I used to LOVE picking my kids noses when they were babies 🤣 couldn't do it now though 🤢 but when they were babies it was my favorite 🤣

#18 I keep my own used teabags from work, bring them home on Friday and put them in the food waste bin.

#19 I love eating on my own as I get to mash up food. I don’t do it with everything but I do with veg

#20 I wear trainers without socks, which is a disgusting sin according to mumsnet.

#21 I dry my cats in a hand towel when they come 🫴in soaked after being in the pouring rain.

I sometimes forget I've used said hand towel in this way.

#22 I use my face to stroke my cat. I love the smell of his fur.

#23 Also re wear my sweaty workout clothes but I couldn't keep up with the washing otherwise.

#24 If I can't find a hand towel after I've washed my hands, I often dry them on the cat

#25 When we are out and I take my grandchildren to the toilet after they have washed their hands I get them to dry them on my jeans! (They are little and don't like the dryers yet) 😂

#26 I wash my face & brush my teeth in the shower my reasoning is that the sink in my en-suite (shared house) is absolutely tiny & the plug is broken so I end up flooding the room & get toothpaste everywhere.



I also pick my toenails & feet, the feeling of nail clippers goes through me & my toenails have to be super short.

#27 I have dyspraxia* (so I'm clumsy) and find it hard to eat with a knife and fork. I get the bags of pre made salad and (with clean hands) pick it up & put it in my mouth. I was eating chicken nuggets and chips tbh and working on my computer at the same time....

#28 I take tea/coffee into the toilet with me

#29 I dunk my bacon sandwiches in tea. I dont know why but everyone finds it revolting. I think it tastes absolutely banging 🤣🥲