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No two places are alike, and even countries that seem similar can feel very different once you actually go there. However, when Isabel Semb went to the United States, she noticed more cultural differences than she had imagined, including aspects of public place design and various social norms.

So, the Norwegian — who is dating an American — decided to share her experiences with others. She started a series on her TikTok account, listing the things that surprised her most and inviting people to discuss them.