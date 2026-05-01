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No two places are alike, and even countries that seem similar can feel very different once you actually go there. However, when Isabel Semb went to the United States, she noticed more cultural differences than she had imagined, including aspects of public place design and various social norms.

So, the Norwegian — who is dating an American — decided to share her experiences with others. She started a series on her TikTok account, listing the things that surprised her most and inviting people to discuss them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A woman walking, questioning why Americans don't use duvet covers, highlighting things normal only to Americans.

@isabel.semb5 Report

6points
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toriohno avatar
tori Ohno
tori Ohno
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because our bedspread is already the color we want. And the whole thing is washable if it gets dirty.

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    #2

    A woman in a neon-lit room looking surprised, with text asking "Taxes not included in the price?". A completely normal US thing.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    6points
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    #3

    A person asking "Why are there flags EVERYWHERE??" implying things normal to Americans. American flags are visible below.

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    6points
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    #4

    A young woman questions why US food, even bread, seems sweet, highlighting things normal only to Americans.

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    6points
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    #5

    A massive lifted black truck parked by a B&J's sign, posing the question: why are cars so big in the US? Only to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

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    #6

    Woman compares US and European toilets. She wonders why US toilets have high water. Things normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    5points
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    #7

    A carpeted US bathroom with a toilet and shower, highlighting something completely normal to Americans.

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    5points
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    #8

    A sidewalk abruptly ends at a muddy patch next to overgrown bushes, a common sight in the US that only Americans find normal.

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    5points
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    #9

    A woman with wide eyes questions high college costs in the US, discussing things normal only to Americans.

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    5points
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    #10

    Young woman with a text overlay "Healthcare is SOO expensive" at an American protest, reflecting things normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    5points
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    #11

    A bathroom stall door with a large gap. Text asks about HUGE gaps in public bathroom doors, something only to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    5points
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    #12

    A woman on a mountain hike holds a sign showing $5 fast food meals, highlighting things normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    5points
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    #13

    A blonde woman walks on a path, asking, "No one walks??". This highlights things normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    5points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If our jobs, stores, etc, weren't 30+ miles away we would.

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    #14

    A young woman looking into her jacket pocket, with a dessert in a box and the text "Why do I get asked to tip for EVERYTHING" overlayed.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    5points
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    #15

    A young blonde woman reacts with surprise to something completely normal to Americans: "People still pay with checks??"

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    4points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, they do, especially older people who don't understand technology. Mind your own business.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A young woman taking a mirror selfie, showing ads everywhere in the background. Things normal to Americans.

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    4points
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    #17

    Smiling woman asks "Why do Americans put ice in EVERYTHING?". US-shaped ice trays, a drink with mini American flags, and a denim jacket. Only to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do you drink everything at room temperature? Yuck.

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    #18

    A young woman smiling, holding a diagram explaining AM and PM, illustrating a normal thing to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Day vs night confuses you?

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    #19

    A smiling woman in a field with autumn trees, text asks about two political parties. Seems normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try again. We have four that I can think of. Please don't ask that question. It makes you sound ignorant.

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    #20

    Blonde woman in front of trees, posing with her tongue out. Text asks about huge gallons, a thing normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do you like going to the store every other day for milk for your kids? Once a week is too much for me as it is.

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    #21

    A young woman in a store, with the question "Why do you write the month BEFORE the date?" on her forehead, questioning things normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    #22

    A woman takes a mirror selfie. Text overlays ask, Why do people wear shoes INSIDE? I find it so nasty. A normal American habit.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    #23

    A Target store, an example of things normal to Americans. Text: "Why are all the buildings Just big boxes?"

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    #24

    Car rearview mirror reflects a sunset over palm trees at a drive-through, questioning things normal only to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because sit down takes too long.

    -1
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    #25

    Night scene with a thatch-roof bar and trees draped in lights. Text asks, "Why do people say 'how are you' and just keep walking." Normal in the US.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It means the same as Hello. It's just a figure of speech type of greeting.

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    #26

    A young woman and a dog on a couch with a blanket, asking "Why is the AC on MAX everywhere" an American normal thing.

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    4points
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    #27

    A woman is shown with a huge meal in the US. This seems completely normal to Americans, but surprises her.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    4points
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    #28

    A young woman asks about free soda refills, a common thing in the US, near the Washington Monument, discussing things only Americans find normal.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    3points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hydration. Who cares if they make money or not.

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    #29

    Young woman asking a question about school grades and birthdays in the US, highlighting things that seem normal only to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    3points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? Grades? I think you might mean enrollment dates?

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    #30

    A pharmacy drive-thru in the US, surprising someone unfamiliar. This is normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    3points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We also have prescription delivery service now. No more waiting in line for 45+ minutes.

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    #31

    Young woman in denim jacket asks about trash separation, highlighting things normal only to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    3points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Garbage, compost, and recycling. Three cans outside my house. That's separating the garbage. What are talking about?

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    #32

    A young blonde woman sitting in a car, looking confused about things being far away. Normal things for Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    3points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because it's a big country.

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    #33

    A woman smiling with the Washington Monument behind her, comparing public transport to a school bus. A normal thing in the US.

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    3points
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    #34

    A woman holding a Lay's chips bag, looking bewildered by its large size. This seems normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Meme showing a blonde woman beside a painting of a toddler driving, captioned Why can you drive at 16? - only to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    3points
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    #36

    A young woman takes a mirror selfie in a bathroom, posing with a phone. Overlay text asks, Why do people here talk so loud? Things normal to Americans.

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    3points
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    #37

    A blonde woman discusses Fahrenheit/miles/inches. Text states: I don’t even bother learning it, why do you have to be different? Normal to Americans.

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    3points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHY do you demand we be like you? Sounds kind of closed minded and controlling to me.

    -2
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    #38

    A person in a denim jacket dabs, frustrated by a multiple-choice exam, highlighting things normal only to Americans.

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    3points
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    #39

    A woman in a yellow sweatshirt at a sports medicine facility, with text asking why Americans sing the national anthem so much.

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    3points
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    #40

    A person holding an enormous Ross shopping bag, highlighting that things seem normal but only to Americans.

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    #41

    Two young people smile on a beach at sunset, showing things that seem normal only to Americans, like friendly strangers.

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    3points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you rather we be nasty? Visit New York or DC, you'll get plenty of nasty.

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    #42

    A woman in googly-eye glasses sharing a funny experience about things normal only to Americans, asking about a toilet.

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    2points
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    #43

    A puzzled woman reacting to a video of someone dipping fries in a milkshake. This seems completely normal to Americans.

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    2points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people dip pizza in ranch. 🤢

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    #44

    A young American woman in a cockpit, wearing headphones and smiling, with text asking about clapping when a plane lands, illustrating things normal to Americans.

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    2points
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    #45

    Close-up of a person's eyes and mouth with a text overlay: Why are your political parties a donkey and an elephant?? A common question from those not Americans.

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    2points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask our d**d forefathers.

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    #46

    A girl stands in a parking lot with text asking, "Why do you call football 'soccer'?". A normal thing, but only to Americans.

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    2points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because the word "football" was already taken.

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    #47

    A person crying with text: NO cheese slicer... HOW do you cut cheese?? A relatable meme for things normal to Americans.

    @isabel.semb5 Report

    2points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's exactly what I use. What are you talking about?

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    #48

    A large, ornate white Victorian house with a turret under a blue sky, reflecting things Americans find normal.

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    2points
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    #49

    Blonde woman in car, pondering how Americans drive long distances, a normal thing for Americans. Text reads: HOW do you guys drive for HOURS like it’s nothing?

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    #50

    A young woman smiling in a museum with a large space shuttle. Text asks about long breaks. Things that seem normal to Americans.

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    2points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who gets a month at Christmas? Our kids get two weeks. And summertime off is because our society used to all be farmers. They needed their kids to help in the fields. They need to abolish that and move to an all year school year.

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    #51

    Person in a car, playing on a laptop with pizza, text says Why are there SO many bad drivers? Not complaining tho, a normal thing only to Americans.

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    2points
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    #52

    A squirrel eating on a brick wall, with text asking Why are there squirrels everywhere? This is normal for Americans.

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    2points
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't have small wild animals in your country? How sad.

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    #53

    A woman in a denim jacket and a person in a baseball jersey at a game, showing things normal to Americans.

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    2points
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    #54

    A young man puzzled by cheap US gas prices at a Loves station, highlighting things normal to Americans.

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    1point
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    #55

    A young blonde woman in a car, wondering about US traffic laws like turning right on red, things normal to Americans.

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    1point
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    #56

    A young woman making a peace sign, addressing the American experience of different school classes. Things Americans find normal.

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    1point
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? I need clarification on what information you're looking for.

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    #57

    A young woman in a car asking, "Why do you guys honk SO much??" a question about things normal to Americans.

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    1point
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you seen how people drive? That's why we're angry.

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    #58

    A smiling woman in a sports jersey with a stadium background. She reflects on "things in the US" that seem normal.

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    1point
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    #59

    A packed football stadium with fans in red, highlighting things normal only to Americans, with text "Why are you guys so obsessed with football?".

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    1point
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    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are you obsessed with soccer?

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