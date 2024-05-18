ADVERTISEMENT

As grown-ups, we might remember a few things from our high school. How rain is formed in clouds, the life cycle of plants, and the properties of magnets. While these tidbits of knowledge are quite fascinating, there’s so much bizarre information out there that we still haven't learned.

We stumbled upon the X page called "Weird Science" which shares intriguing science facts about mystifying creatures, railroads, and everything in between. They have something for all the curious minds out there, including hilarious memes. So Pandas, grab some popcorn and get ready to be amazed by these outlandish facts. Who knows, maybe you can impress others with this mind-blowing trivia.

#1

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

The Weird Science page is a good place to find fun science facts. Started over a decade ago in September 2011, they have a whopping 1.8 million followers. But sometimes people find it hard to believe scientific facts.

Every day, scientists discover new things. For example, recent findings show that a specific kind of desert plant can pull water from the air with the help of special salts. Or advancements in genetic research offer promising prospects for treating inherited diseases. Something that seems mysterious today could be explained tomorrow, keeping our curiosity fueled all the time.
#2

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#3

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Exactly how did you study this? Threw a big party for a flock of seagulls?

Science is based on evidence that is derived from experiments and observations. It aims to create reliable information that helps us understand the functioning of our world better. But some facts seem weird and hard to swallow initially.

People have questioned scientific discoveries for ages. Even though progress may seem slow at times, when you step back and take a look, you'll see just how far science has advanced.
#4

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

melcolley avatar
Mel Colley
Mel Colley
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I'm guessing it's because it would block the sunlight from getting to the ground hence nothing would grow?

#5

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#6

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#7

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#8

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#9

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

For instance, when Albert Einstein shared his theory of relativity, including special and general relativity, people were really confused. This happened because he raised questions about Newtonian physics. Later, Einstein's concepts revolutionized our understanding of space, time, and gravity.

During the beginning of the 17th century, Galileo challenged conventional beliefs when he proposed the idea that the Earth rotates on its axis. He said that our planet orbits the sun. This contradicted the existing view at the time. Many individuals believed that the sun moved around the Earth, as you couldn’t feel the sensation of the Earth's rotation. Galileo was put on trial for his observations.
#10

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#11

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#12

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

In the 19th century, Charles Darwin introduced his theory of evolution. He disputed traditional views on the origin of species. His idea was that humans evolved from apes, whales, and even deep-sea mollusks. Many people, especially those with religious beliefs, rejected his theory during that time.
#13

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#14

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

chelseykreil avatar
Silly-Rabbit
Silly-Rabbit
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Slow blink. If you slow blink at a domesticated cat and they mirror you, this shows their affection towards you.

#15

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

Another reason is that sometimes people separate science from its method and treat it like just another opinion. According to a Pew Research study, 35% Americans believe that the scientific method can be used to produce “any result a researcher wants.” Such individuals strongly believe that all hypotheses, including irrational ones, can be taken as credible.
#16

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#17

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#18

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

Initially, these brilliant theories seemed illogical to people because they contradicted long-held beliefs. Earlier people didn’t have access to accurate information either. But today, it’s easy to find and verify facts, even the weird ones.

So, add a little humor to your day along with some knowledge with these fun science facts. Which one was the most bizarre? Share any crazy facts you know!
#19

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#20

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Who does it fight? Judging from the eyes probably everyone..

#21

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#22

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#23

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Not delusional just exercising their right to be worshipped over a false gold statue.

#24

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#25

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#26

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#27

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#28

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#29

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#30

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#31

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#32

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#33

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#34

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#35

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#36

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#37

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#38

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#39

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Photo is misleading, either fixed or a forced perspective with diver far behind the fish.

#40

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#41

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#42

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#43

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#44

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#45

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#46

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#47

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#48

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#49

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#50

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#51

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#52

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#53

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#54

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#55

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#56

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#57

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#58

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#59

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#60

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#61

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#62

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#63

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#64

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#65

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#66

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#67

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#68

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#69

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#70

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#71

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#72

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#73

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#74

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#75

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#76

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#77

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#78

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#79

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

#80

Weird-Science-Tweets

weird_sci Report

