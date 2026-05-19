ADVERTISEMENT

Living in the digital age has granted us access to all kinds of information. Many of them will add value to our lives, perhaps even answer our biggest questions.

However, some are frivolous yet fascinating enough to be excellent conversation starters at a dinner party, much like the random facts on this list. Feel free to verify them if you have doubts, but should you go down each rabbit hole, know that you are enriching your knowledge in some form or another.

If starting small talk at a social gathering is one of your anxiety triggers, start with these.