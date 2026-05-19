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Living in the digital age has granted us access to all kinds of information. Many of them will add value to our lives, perhaps even answer our biggest questions.

However, some are frivolous yet fascinating enough to be excellent conversation starters at a dinner party, much like the random facts on this list. Feel free to verify them if you have doubts, but should you go down each rabbit hole, know that you are enriching your knowledge in some form or another.

If starting small talk at a social gathering is one of your anxiety triggers, start with these.

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#1

Two guinea pigs eating shredded carrots indoors random facts

Switzerland has made it illegal to own just one guinea pig or parrot, on the grounds that keeping a social animal without companionship counts as animal cruelty. You need at least two. Genuinely one of the more reasonable laws on the books anywhere.

Bonnie Kittle , zme science Report

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julierogers avatar
Julie Rogers
Julie Rogers
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It breaks my heart when someone has one guinea pig all alone.

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    #2

    Black and white kitten sitting on piano keys under warm lighting

    In the 1960s, the CIA spent millions implanting microphones in cats' ears and radio transmitters in their skulls, hoping to train them to sit near foreign officials and eavesdrop on private conversations. The program was scrapped when they arrived at the same conclusion any cat owner could have told them for free—cats do whatever they want.

    sgalagaev , wikipedia Report

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    #3

    Clownfish nestled in sea anemone underwater random facts

    Every clownfish is born male. They can switch to female, but only to become the dominant female of a group, and once they do, there's no going back. Finding Nemo leaves a lot out.

    Sebastian Pena Lambarri , National Geographic Report

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    Weird, fascinating facts make us curious. Reading through many of these items likely made you want to Google them to verify whether they are indeed true. 

    Curiosity has been linked to emotional, social, and psychological benefits, which clinical psychologist Emily Campbell broke down in this article for UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Magazine.

    #4

    Woman in military uniform standing next to vintage ambulance with red cross symbol

    Before she was Queen, Elizabeth II was a teenage mechanic trained by the British Army during World War II. That range is impressive to say the least.

    Ministry of Information official photographer , National Geographic Report

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    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What range? She's had two jobs. And one of them doesnt involce doing any work.

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    #5

    Black and white photo of a man in prison uniform holding a number card in front of jail bars

    Elvis was one of the biggest superstars on the planet, but he never actually performed outside of North America.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Inc. Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a shocking one! I would have never guessed.

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    #6

    Close-up of person flipping pages of a book

    Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the clinical term for a fear of long words. Whoever named it was not being kind.

    Natalia Blauth , healthline Report

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    Campbell first noted that curiosity is essential to our survival. As she explained, the urge to explore and seek novelty keeps us vigilant about our constantly changing environment. 

    “(It) may be why our brains evolved to release dopamine and other feel-good chemicals when we encounter new things,” she wrote.

    #7

    Medieval artwork showing people in a garden

    The word "honeymoon" comes from the medieval tradition of giving newlyweds enough honey wine to last their first month of marriage. Romance has always had a practical side.

    Internet Archive Book Images , Smithsonian Report

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    #8

    Close-up of owl with striking yellow eyes

    Owls swallow small animals whole, let their stomach dissolve everything that it can, and then compact the bones and feathers into a neat little pellet and spit it back out. Efficient, if not exactly refined dining.

    Luis Argaiz , reconnect with nature Report

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    #9

    Pringles sour cream and onion chips in a green can

    Fredric Baur invented the Pringles can and was so proud of it that he asked to be buried in one. His family honored the request by putting some of his ashes inside one. Once you pop, you really can't stop.

    O'NEIL GONZALES , wikipedia Report

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    Being curious means having a deeper understanding of the world and the people around us. In effect, it also helps us develop more empathy, which only leads to growth. 

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    This is why Campbell urges engaging with others on a personal level, especially with people we don’t know.

    #10

    Baby peeking from under a white blanket in bed

    Babies are born with around 300 bones. By adulthood, that number drops to just over 200 as bones fuse together over time. You spend your whole childhood losing bones, and nobody warns you!

    Michal Bar Haim , healthline Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You spend your childhood growing upwards and then in later years you start to shrink back down. 😁

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    #11

    Illustration of girl looking at smiling cat on tree branch random facts

    Alice in Wonderland Syndrome is a real neurological condition in which objects appear closer or farther than they are, limbs seem to change size, and time moves at the wrong speed. Lewis Carroll may have been writing from experience.

    Illustration by Sir John Tenniel , National Library of Medicine Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lewis Carol was probably high as f.uck a lot of the time. 😂 Yes, I know it's a myth. But I like the idea of it.

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    #12

    Four dolls having picnic with toy food in park setting

    Barbie has a full government name, Barbara Millicent Roberts, and she's been keeping it quiet since 1959.

    Julee Juu , britannica Report

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    Curiosity can be a double-edged sword, depending on how you express it. General-interest curiosity, which is more about celebrating a lack of knowledge and wanting the opportunity to gain more, is closely related to intellectual humility. 

    However, there is also deprivation curiosity. As University of California, Santa Barbara professor Jonathan Schooler explains, this is when the goal is to “squelch the discomfort of uncertainty.”

    #13

    Stacked Kit Kat chocolate bars with one bitten

    The filling inside a KitKat is made from rejected KitKats that didn't pass quality control. They grind up the imperfect ones and put them inside the perfect ones. So you can probably feel like an eco-warrior when eating one now!

    Famartin , food and wine Report

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    #14

    Screenshot of Cookie Monster's tweet revealing his real name is Sid

    MeCookieMonster Report

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    #15

    Man climbing rocky surface showing intense expression random facts

    Humans are only born with two fears: falling and loud noises. Every other thing you're afraid of, you picked up along the way.

    Felipe Souza , cnn Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son was most definitely not born with a fear of falling. Crawling at 5 months, cruising at 6, and walking unsupported the day he was 8 months old, by his first birthday he was climbing picnic tables. I learned that, from an evolutionary perspective, it is not a good idea for tiny people to develop such motor skills before they develop the cognitive ability to fear falling; I felt like I couldn't blink for a couple of years for the supervision he required! He did ultimately develop that fear, along with a significant fear of heights, and many others; in fact, the first signs of OCD began to appear when he was just 2. As an infant, however, he seemed truly fearless.

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    “When you lack intellectual humility—when you feel like you need to know everything and you realize there’s something you don’t know—that leads to an uncomfortable gap,” Schooler said

    As an example, he mentioned people who accept fake news because they don’t like uncertainty.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Child's hand reaching for broccoli from divided plate with random facts

    McDonald's once engineered bubblegum-flavored broccoli to try to get kids to eat more vegetables. It did not work. Shockingly.

    beyza yurtkuran , cbs news Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of all the possible things you could make a vegetable taste like! What genius chose bubblegum? I despise broccoli but I'd give it another try if it tasted like pizza. 😊

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    #17

    Two polar bears resting on rocky ground

    Polar bears are secretly wearing a black wetsuit under fur that isn't even white! It's translucent, just reflecting light back at you. The whole fluffy white bear thing is essentially an optical illusion.

    Francesco Ungaro , WWF-UK Report

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    #18

    View of Earth focusing on Australia from space

    Australia is wider than the Moon. East to west, the country stretches almost 4,000 kilometers compared to the Moon's 3,400-kilometer diameter. The Moon wins on total surface area since it's a sphere, but still.

    Unsplash+ Community , ESA Report

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    Indeed, being curious has its benefits. However, being receptive to new ideas is just as important. As Dartmouth College professor Thalia Wheatley states: 

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    “[Curiosity] really creates common ground across brains, just by virtue of having the intellectual humility to say, ‘OK, I thought it was like this, but what do you think?’ And being willing to change your mind.”
    #19

    Man playing chess, moving a piece on a wooden chessboard indoors

    As if chess wasn't hard enough to understand already! There are more possible ways to play a game of chess than there are atoms in the observable universe.

    Kit (formerly ConvertKit) , wikipedia Report

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    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chess isn't hard to understand. Theres not many rules, and theyre all quite simple.

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    #20

    Medieval illustration of a person holding a scroll and a horned mythical creature

    During medieval times in Europe, animals were regularly put on trial for crimes including crop destruction and unaliving people! Courts took these cases completely seriously because people genuinely believed animals were capable of sin and guilt, and therefore deserved the same legal accountability as humans.

    The Public Domain Review , wikipedia Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd certainly like to put my cats on trial for preventing me from getting a full night's sleep! And a pony did once kick me in the rear end. 😁

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    #21

    Monkeys around food on table near ancient stone ruins

    Every year in Lopburi, Thailand, residents lay out 4.5 tons of fruit and vegetables for the 3,000 monkeys that live near the local temple. The monkeys have their own annual buffet, and honestly, that sounds more fun than most human festivals.

    Mr.Peerapong Prasutr , Ripleys Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And who has to cleanup after 3,000 monkeys have a feast?? I can only imagine what they leave behind. 😂

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    #22

    Humpback whale swimming underwater in deep blue ocean

    A blue whale's heart weighs 400 pounds, pumps 60 gallons of blood per beat, and its heartbeat can be heard from two miles away. The human heart pumps 2.4 ounces per beat. Why are humans running the world again?

    Chinh Le Duc , fisheries.noaa.gov Report

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    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because we're smarter. What kind of moronic question is that? Why would the animal with the most blood be in charge?

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    #23

    Red fire hydrant on cracked pavement near a red curb line

    Nobody knows who invented the fire hydrant because the patent was destroyed in a fire at the U.S. Patent Office in 1836. The irony is immaculate.

    Simon Maage , wikipedia Report

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    #24

    Close-up of sloth hanging in tree with blurred greenery

    Sloths can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes underwater, longer than dolphins. The laziest animal on the planet is secretly an elite diver. That's maybe why they always look so smug.

    David Gomez , bbc Report

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    #25

    Fluffy white clouds in blue sky random facts

    Those fluffy white things drifting peacefully overhead aren't as light as they seem. A cloud can weigh upwards of 550 tons! That's not even talking about one shaped like an elephant...

    pericakalimerica , Water Science School Report

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    #26

    Man performing on stage wearing sports jersey random facts

    Unbelievable as it might sound, Snoop Dogg's parents didn't give him that name at birth. His real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Much less gangster.

    Official U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Photographers Mate Donald Bray , wikipedia Report

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    #27

    Man sneezing with visible droplets spreading in air

    You will produce somewhere between half a liter and a liter and a half of saliva today. That's roughly 17 to 50 ounces for Americans.

    James Gathany , National Library of Medicine Report

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    #28

    Moose walking through shallow lake with forest background

    Moose can dive 18 feet underwater to get to their preferred food. Enormous, ungainly-looking creatures with a secret swimming career were not on our bingo cards.

    Lesly Derksen , Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department Report

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    #29

    Close-up of goldfish swimming in clear water

    A goldfish named Tish lived to 43 years old in the UK, which is several decades longer than anyone tells you when you win one at a fair.

    Hale Tat , guinnessworldrecords Report

    9points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I won one of those at a school fair in 1982 by throwing a ping-pong ball into a bowl. Poor fish. They don't live very long. I suspect my parents replaced it more than once without telling me. 😊

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    #30

    Happy long-haired dog panting outdoors random facts

    Dogs are responsible for the 3rd most fatalities in the UK! They are only behind bees and cows.

    Henry Lai Report

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    #31

    Sick woman blowing nose while resting on couch

    If you sneeze when you step into bright sunlight, you might have something called Achoo Syndrome, which is a real medical condition and also the best-named condition in the history of medicine.

    Getty Images , National Library of Medicine Report

    8points
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    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then why not gove the meaning? (Autosomal-dominant Compelling Helio-Ophthalmic Outburst)

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    #32

    Close-up of blue eye with detailed iris

    The fastest muscle in your body is the one that closes your eyelid, snapping shut in under 100 milliseconds when something gets too close to your eye. Blink, and you'll miss it, literally.

    amandadalbjorn , guinness world records Report

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    #33

    Pileated woodpecker perched on tree with red crest

    Woodpecker tongues are long enough to wrap around their own brain, acting as a built-in shock absorber against the impact of pecking wood all day. Nature's helmet.

    Bill Pennell , abc birds Report

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    #34

    Slice of cheese pizza being lifted from whole pizza

    The world's most expensive pizza costs $2,700 and is topped with foie gras, two types of caviar, truffles, Stilton cheese, and 24-karat gold leaves on squid-ink dough. A pizza that costs $2,700 should, at a minimum, come with a free parking spot in Manhattan.

    Tadahiro Higuchi (not the actual photo) , guinness world records Report

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    #35

    Colorful mantis shrimp on coral reef underwater random facts

    The fastest hands on land might belong to Mike Tyson, but in the water, it belongs to the mantis shrimp. At only four inches long, it's capable of throwing a 50mph punch hard enough to shatter glass tanks. The mantis shrimp is the most terrifying thing in the ocean that you've never thought to be afraid of.

    Claus Giering , National Geographic Report

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    #36

    Two brown bears facing each other in forest random facts

    A grizzly bear can bite through a bowling ball (not sure who figured this out... or why...). Their bite force hits around 1,000 pounds per square inch, enough to crush bone like it's nothing. Good information to have, hopefully never useful.

    elvira Butler , Yellowstone Bear World Report

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    #37

    Portrait of smiling red-haired woman outdoors in sunset

    Redheads require about 20% more anesthesia than everyone else due to their genetics. So it might be worth mentioning before going under that you aren't a "natural redhead."

    Getty Images , Ucla health Report

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    #38

    Great white shark breaching ocean surface at sunset

    Sharks have been around for at least 419 million years, which means they predate grass, dinosaurs, mammals, and Saturn's rings. This is their planet, and we're all just visiting.

    Getty Images , discover magazine Report

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    #39

    Lightning striking over mountain landscape during storm

    A lightning bolt heats the air around it to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the sun. Something to think about next time you're waiting out a storm.

    Mike Lewinski , weather.gov Report

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    #40

    Man sticking out tongue outdoors in casual shirt

    Human tongues have unique prints just like fingers, and no two are alike, even in identical twins. Fortunately, nobody has to press their tongue to a scanner to unlock their phone. Yet.

    Krizzayo Kilewo , National Library of Medicine Report

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    #41

    Golden Gate Bridge over water during sunset

    California experiences over 100,000 earthquakes a year. Most are too small to feel, which is the only reason anyone still lives there.

    Joseph Barrientos , California.com Report

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    #42

    Deck of playing cards fanned out on wooden desk

    Every time you shuffle a deck of cards, the specific order those 52 cards land in has almost certainly never existed before and will never exist again. There are more possible arrangements than atoms on Earth.

    Erik Lucatero , McGill University Report

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    #43

    Honey dripping from wooden dipper into glass jar

    Honey never expires! Archaeologists have found 3,000-year-old honey in Egyptian tombs that was still perfectly edible. A combination of low water content, high acidity, and antibacterial properties means sealed honey will essentially last forever, which is more than can be said for most things the Egyptians left behind.

    Arwin Neil Baichoo , bbc science focus Report

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    #44

    Boy measuring girl's height with pencil indoors

    You're about a centimeter taller when you wake up than when you go to bed. Your spine decompresses overnight and then gets squashed back down throughout the day. So, technically, everyone is lying on their driver's license.

    Curated Lifestyle , Medium Report

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    #45

    Peanut butter and whole peanuts on marble surface

    You can technically make a diamond out of peanut butter. The carbon in the spread can be crystallized into a diamond under the right heat and pressure. The catch is that it takes three weeks to produce a stone roughly the size of a match head, so Skippy is not going to put De Beers out of business anytime soon.

    corleto , Leibish Education Center Report

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