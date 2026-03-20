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The great Walt Whitman is often attributed with the saying, “Be curious, not judgmental.” Whether or not he really uttered those words, it’s a powerful reminder to always look at the world with wonderment and a healthy level of inquisitiveness.

Now, if having that desire to learn isn’t a strong personality trait, Instagram pages like Satisfy the Curiosity may change that. It features tidbits of scientific facts that affect your life profoundly in some way, even if you don’t explicitly realize it.

We’ve compiled a few posts from the list for your reading pleasure. May this help enrich your mind today.