Our understanding of the world doesn't always correspond with reality. However, if we are brave enough to accept that and remain open to learning new things, the two might come closer. The good news: it's not that difficult; other people are doing it!

For example, when Reddit user aShadowWizard asked everyone on the platform to share the facts they remember because of how comically absurd they sounded at first, thousands replied. From creepy historic events to funny scientific discoveries, the answers covered just about every field you can think of.

#1

Emu with open beak in natural habitat, illustrating comically absurd facts about unusual animals. Australia lost a war against birds.

optimistchronos , Damien Tait

    #2

    Colorful collectible toy ponies with various manes and wings lined up on a table in a comically absurd facts setting. Death Row Records was owned by Hasbro Toys for a while...

    ElDiario , Barbara Bresna

    #3

    Small white dish filled with dark liquid on a textured gray surface illustrating comically absurd facts concept. Two pharmacists were trying to recreate a fish sauce from Asia. The result was basically inedible. So they stuck it in the basement for 18 months and before throwing it away decided to try it and Worcestershire sauce was born.

    TerribleBid8416 , jcomp

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how we (British) can always pronounce Worcestershire. But 90% of the world cannot

    #4

    A large whale and calf swimming underwater, illustrating comically absurd facts about marine life you probably don't know. Whales are mammals which mean they lactate. Their “milk” is the consistency of toothpaste and has so much fat in it that it’s pretty much butter. They squirt it into their calf’s mouths.

    The milk tastes fishy from the whales diet.

    greenmountaingoblin , Getty Images

    #5

    Person in a red jacket feeding a duck by a lake, illustrating comically absurd facts about nature and animals. The ducks at the pond are free. You can just take them.

    SpikeRosered , Getty Images

    #6

    Hands holding a large pile of dried tobacco leaves showcasing one of the comically absurd facts you probably don’t know. When Spanish explorers brought tobacco to Europe from the Americas. One of them demonstrated smoking in his home town. His neighbors were frightened to see him exhaling smoke because it seemed demonic. The Spanish Inquisition threw him in prison for 7 years.

    Gibby1293 , Afif Ramdhasuma

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But at least he didn't die from lung cancer.

    #7

    Vintage sketch of a man in a tub boat pulled by swans on a river, illustrating comically absurd facts concept. A bridge once collapsed because 300 or so people gathered on it to watch a clown in a bathtub be pulled along a river by 4 geese.

    South-Swordfish7891 , fasc1nate

    #8

    Vintage car accident scene with a crowd gathering, illustrating comically absurd facts about early 20th century events. In the year 1910, in the American state of Ohio, there were only 2 registered automobiles...and they hit each other.

    Equinoqs , Scott Greer

    #9

    High-rise building with extensive fire damage, showcasing charred windows and burned interior rooms in an urban area. Kathleen Coronna is an NYC resident who was severely injured at the Macys thanksgiving parade when a float knocked over a light pole. Almost 10 years later, NY Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle crashed his plane into her apartment building and sent wreckage into her apartment (she was not home). That’s some Final Destination stuff.

    UnrealisticPersona , National Transportation Safety Board

    #10

    Man in prison uniform looking thoughtfully toward barred window with light shining, illustrating comically absurd facts concept. That in Germany attempting to escape from prison is not considered a crime in itself as the law recognizes the human instinct to seek freedom. If no other laws are broken while escaped, the escape is not punishable under German law.

    Shoddy-Extreme9960 , freepik

    #11

    Casino interior filled with brightly lit slot machines, showcasing comically absurd facts about gaming odds and outcomes. Nintendo used to run a brothel and casino, and at one point their largest customer was the yakuza.

    snownative86 , Kvnga

    #12

    Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton displayed in a museum, highlighting comically absurd facts about prehistoric creatures. Modern humans are closer in time to the T-Rex than the T-Rex was to Stegosaurus.

    ErosMaggot , Tofan Teodor

    #13

    Orange cat humorously hanging off rooftop edge against blue sky, illustrating comically absurd facts in a playful scene. A cat can theoretically fall from any height and survive.

    The way I like to phrase that is, "The terminal velocity of a cat is non-fatal.".

    Conscious_Raisin_436 , zudduz

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I accidentally stood on my cats tail today. Nearly had a breakdown. Got the good shrimp out of the freezer to apologise

    #14

    Brown horse with a unicorn horn and wings outdoors in sunlight, illustrating comically absurd facts concept. The national animal of Scotland is a unicorn.

    inolongerseethelight , SizeCareless953

    #15

    Historic drawing of a damaged White House surrounded by trees, illustrating comically absurd facts from history. The Canadian British who burned the White House down in 1812, first held a session of Mock Congress where they unanimously voted to do said arson.

    Skvli , George Munger

    #16

    Close-up of a human neck and shoulder bathed in warm light, illustrating comically absurd facts about the human body. The human body is bioluminescent; the light it produces is just too weak for us to see.

    The light we produce is about 1000% weaker than that of a firefly.

    Ghost_of_a_Black_Cat , Ramez E. Nassif

    #17

    Two manatees swimming underwater in clear blue water, illustrating comically absurd facts about marine life. Manatees fart to control their buoyancy.

    Willing_Plant4483 , NOAA

    #18

    Young woman in a denim jacket looking thoughtfully through a cafe window, reflecting on comically absurd facts. If you are bored, you can rotate a cow in your mind. It's free and the cops can't stop you.

    I_might_be_weasel , Juan Pablo Serrano

    #19

    Close-up of colorful sour gummy worms covered in sugar crystals, highlighting comically absurd facts about candy treats. There are more bones in gummy worms than actual worms.

    travfields619 , Alexander Grey

    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No!! Don't a*****t my poor innocent mind with this horrifying idea!! 🤮🤮🤮

    #20

    Jellyfish floating in deep blue water, illustrating comically absurd facts about marine life you probably don't know. There’s a species of jellyfish that’s basically immortal. Like, it just... respawns. Nature said “nah, death is optional.”.

    DramaticDeparture654 , Jeffrey Hamilton

    #21

    Person holding a Pepsi bottle focusing on the label, illustrating a comically absurd fact you probably don't know concept. Pepsi (technically) briefly had a navy in 1989. As in, they owned literal warships and submarines.

    WaffleHouseGladiator , Quỳnh Lê Mạnh

    #22

    Small vintage airplane on a city street with police and onlookers, illustrating comically absurd facts unknown to many. In 1956, a drunken Thomas Fitzpatrick bet he could get from New Jersey to a Manhattan bar in 15 minutes. He then steals a plane and flies it to New York and lands on 191st in front of the bar.

    2 years later, at the same bar, he's telling the story and someone said they didn't believe him... So he did it again.

    nowhereman136 , utterlyinteresting.com

    #23

    Two freckled arms crossed with hands raised against a dark wall, illustrating comically absurd facts concept. Statistically, the average number of arms per human is slightly below two.

    Javeyn , Sincerely Media

    #24

    The spikes on a tail of the stegosaurus was named after a term in a ‘the far side’ comic.

    The thagomizer.

    FrankanelloKODT

    #25

    Adult hand gently holding a baby's hand, symbolizing care and connection in comically absurd facts context. 69.
    That’s the world record for number of babies birthed by a woman (throughout her life, not all at once).

    s_a_j26 , Hans

    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isnt this the unconfirmed one?

    #26

    Everything in the universe is either a duck, or it is not a duck.

    alaraja

    gossamer_new avatar
    Zena
    Zena
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Schrödinger's duck has entered the chat.

    #27

    Humpback whale breaching the ocean surface, illustrating one of the comically absurd facts you probably don't know. If you stack all the blue whales in the ocean on top of each other to build a tower to the moon, they would die.

    DrBatman0 , Todd Cravens

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So long and thanks for all the fish!

    #28

    Charles Darwin and Steve Irwin owned the same Galapagos tortoise. It was named Harriet.

    NastyLittleBagginses

    #29

    A man once saved a boy from drowning, and in gratitude the boy's family paid for the education of the savior's son. The saved boy was Winston Churchill. The son was Alexander Fleming, who went on to discover penicillin.

    bassaleboy

    #30

    Orange and yellow swirling planet against black space background illustrating comically absurd facts about space. I always liked that Venus's day is longer than it's year. It also spins the other way.

    PostMatureBaby , Planet Volumes

    #31

    Spiral galaxies glowing with bright centers in deep space, illustrating comically absurd facts about the universe. Our Milky Way galaxy contains something like 500,000,000,000 (500 billion) stars, each with  around 3 or 4 planets orbiting them on average. And that's just our galaxy. There are about 250,000,000,000 galaxies in our observable universe , each with about as many stars as our own. And that's just the observable universe. Some theories suggest our observable universe is only about 10% of the whole thing, while other theories suggest the universe is infinite.


    Space is really big.

    EnchantedTaquito8252 , Osarugue Igbinoba

    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brain stopped after "Our Milky Way contains something like 500 billion stars"...

    #32

    Police officer in uniform assisting a man at a reception desk, illustrating comically absurd facts about everyday situations. I was taken to the police station three times in one day because of some robbery.


    U.p.d.
    In my country, a former USSR republic, the police operate very differently from those in America or Europe. At the time this happened, the situation was even worse. Our police officers could routinely take someone to the station for arbitrary reasons, such as saying, "A crime happened here, you are a suspect," or "We need to check your identity to see if you are a criminal."
    These measures were not always lawful. Sometimes, people were taken to the station where police would demand a bribe for their release, or force them to confess to crimes they hadn't committed.


    On the day when I was walking home from college in the evening with my friend. As we approached my building, a police car pulled up. An officer got out and immediately told us we were suspects in a crime that had occurred in the area.
    They drove us a long distance to the precinct. Once there, the duty officer told the arresting officers that the investigator was unavailable. The officers simply told us, "You are free to go."
    I asked them to at least drive us back, since they had brought us so far and would be returning to the area anyway. In response, they swore at me. My friend and I had to walk all the way back home.


    The moment we reached my building, a different police car stopped us. It was the same line: "There was a robbery committed here."
    We explained that we had just been to the station and were released because the investigator wasn't there. They didn't believe us, and we were taken to the precinct again. And once again, the duty officer confirmed: "The investigator is absent." We were let go a second time.


    Eventually, we made it back. My friend lived in the next entrance, so he went home, and I went to mine. A little while later, my cousin called and asked me to go for a walk. I thought, "Surely this can't happen a third time," and stepped outside.
    I was wrong. It happened—I was arrested for the third time that day.


    I don't know if a real crime had actually taken place, or if they were simply trying to find someone they could pressure into confessing.
    But I am grateful to the investigator who, for whatever reason, wasn't there.

    GillKayera , Ahmet Kurt

    #33

    Ohio is the only state to not share a single letter with the word Mackerel.

    JFeisty

    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now, what to do with this information 🤔

    #34

    The dot above 'i' and 'j' is called a tittle.

    TheCubicDrift

    #35

    When Lockheed Martin was working on the prototype that would eventually become the SR-71 blackbird spy plane they decided they needed to make the airframe out of titanium. It was the only metal that could withstand the insane heat this thing would undergo when cruising at Mach 3+ without being structurally compromised. So they sourced the massive amount of titanium they'd need from the largest producer of titanium metal in the world...The Soviet Union.

    You heard me right. Through a series of shell corporations and dummy accounts the CIA helped buy titanium from The Soviet Union to build a plane that would go on to spy on The Soviet Union.

    copnonymous

    #36

    Weasels do not mate for life and are polygamous. The males mate with multiple females and don’t help to raise any of the offspring. Same with ferrets and stoats. It’s why I always thought they were so savage in the Redwall books.

    Rachel794

    #37

    Killer whales are a known predator of moose.

    ToxicNed

    #38

    Pregnant woman indoors gently holding belly, illustrating comically absurd facts about pregnancy and human body surprises. Everyone has kicked a pregnant woman.

    coporate , Ömürden Cengiz

    #39

    The 10th president John Tyler's grandson died in May last year. John Tyler was born in 1790.

    kigam_reddit

    #40

    So I got one of my own, one of the founders of the D.A.R.E. program in the US was the founder of Herbalife, Mark R. Hughes, which explains why the program didn't work at all.

    aShadowWizard

    #41

    Gislane Maxwell has access to a puppy at her prison.

    DEFECTIVEAFRICAN

    #42

    Pluto has not made a complete orbit of the sun since its discovery.

    stumpyturk

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's because it's mad that it was declassified as a planet.

    #43

    In the Middle Ages, Catholic theologians wrestled with the idea of God’s omnipotence. If God is unlimited then he could have created more worlds, more men, even whole other civilizations. That led to other debates: was Christ’s sacrifice on the cross infinite enough to redeem beings beyond Earth or would God stage separate incarnations for them?

    In short medieval theologians debated about aliens living on alien worlds.

    Diocletion-Jones

    #44

    At the zoo here, an orangutan named Fu Manchu figured out how to pick the lock of his enclosure. He used a piece of wire that he hid in his mouth during the day, escaping at night. The wire was only discovered after he'd broken out multiple times.

    weaponlesswords

