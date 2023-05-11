If you're one of those people who are interested in how others live, then the 'Weird Homes That Just Need To Be Shared' Facebook group is the perfect place for you to visit. With 191.7K members, it is dedicated to celebrating the quirkiest and most unconventional houses and apartments around the world. From creepy attics to retro kitchens, these folks have it all.

"To us, 'weird' means anything odd or unique, something you just don't see every day," the group writes in its 'About' section. "Weird can be hideous, or beautiful, or somewhere in between. Weirdness is in the eye of the beholder."

So, if you have an appreciation for unusual architecture and interior design, keep scrolling!

More info: Facebook

#1

Just Wow!

Just Wow!

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Omg if I had one of these no one would ever see me outside again

#2

Our Home Is A 153 Year Old Church. I Think It’s Wonderful & A Wee Bit Weird. How About You?

Our Home Is A 153 Year Old Church. I Think It's Wonderful & A Wee Bit Weird. How About You?

https://www.facebook.com/priscillahoulistonartist Report

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
I think it's wonderful, I love the lighting and the moon, PERFECT place to hold a ritual under the green starry night and the full moon

#3

“The Starry Night” Swimming Pool

"The Starry Night" Swimming Pool

Joe Peter Report

#4

Found One!

Found One!

#5

Our Favorite All-Black Home Is Back On The Market!

Our Favorite All-Black Home Is Back On The Market!

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Aargh! How garish! Too many colours! Tone i down PLEASE! I am getting a migraine looking at this!

#6

Weird House

Weird House

Architecture & Art Design Report

#7

This Decor Though

This Decor Though

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Kinda cool, except for the Zebra, hope it is not a real one.

#8

Mosaic House Of Dunedin

Mosaic House Of Dunedin

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
It's so... chaotic... maybe the owner has lotsa artistic grandchildren in primary school? (and to the ppl who reported and downvoted me until I got banned for ' blatant self promotion' when I joked I could sell Unsee Juice, that was unnecessarily mean :( )

#9

For My Other (Smaller) Canvases

For My Other (Smaller) Canvases

#10

I Never Wanted To Live On This Planet So I Made My Own

I Never Wanted To Live On This Planet So I Made My Own

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Whilst it is cool, I think it would give me a headache.

#11

Found This One While I Look Lake Side Homes In South Carolina

Found This One While I Look Lake Side Homes In South Carolina

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Middle age spread, it happens to us all.

#12

Back To Show More Of Carrie Fishers Home

Back To Show More Of Carrie Fishers Home

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
Cluttered, Homely and lived in. I like it.

#13

Wow

Wow

#14

If You Think The Exterior Is Weird, You Show See The Interior!

If You Think The Exterior Is Weird, You Show See The Interior!

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
The colour combination on the outside are a choice and it feels a bit unfinished/unpolished/work in progress, but otherwise... Idk I kinda like it.

#15

It’s Giving Barbie

It's Giving Barbie

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
"I'm a Barbie Girl, In a Barbie world! Life in plastic, is fantastic!"

#16

I'm Sure Shared Before, But If Not, Too Cool To Not Be. "Cosmic Witch House" Somewhere In L A. Area

I'm Sure Shared Before, But If Not, Too Cool To Not Be. "Cosmic Witch House" Somewhere In L A. Area

#17

Wow!

Wow!

#18

This Kitchen Is Made Entirely Out Of Coffins

This Kitchen Is Made Entirely Out Of Coffins

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
at least many relatives and friends will spare a lot of money in a few years

#19

Um... No

Um... No

#20

Hi. Hello. I’ve Found My Dream House

Hi. Hello. I've Found My Dream House

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
Are we sure this isn't a miniature? What with the pastel pink floof? Or possibly AI generated.

#21

Artist Mr Doodle Has Spent Two Years Covering Every Square Inch Of His £1.35million House In Doodles, Working His Way Through 900 Litres Of Emulsion, 401 Cans Of Spray Paint, 286 Bottles Of Drawing Paint, And 2,296 Pen Nibs

Artist Mr Doodle Has Spent Two Years Covering Every Square Inch Of His £1.35million House In Doodles, Working His Way Through 900 Litres Of Emulsion, 401 Cans Of Spray Paint, 286 Bottles Of Drawing Paint, And 2,296 Pen Nibs

Karma Black
Karma Black
I love to make drawings in a similar style, but this would give me a migraine in seconds.

#22

Hmm

Hmm

#23

Wanted To Share My Place I Live In A Very Old Church And We Call It The Enchanted Church. Located In Ohio One Day Hoping To Make It Airbnb

Wanted To Share My Place I Live In A Very Old Church And We Call It The Enchanted Church. Located In Ohio One Day Hoping To Make It Airbnb

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
I am sorry, but our definitions of "very old" are vastly different.

#24

I Don't Know Where This Is But It's Pretty Cool!

I Don't Know Where This Is But It's Pretty Cool!

Trifon Plachkov
Trifon Plachkov
It is located in Sofia Simeonovo, Bulgaria. Not far from where I live. Gosh… its ugly.

#25

Weird Home

Weird Home

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Someone is playing Sims in real life.

#26

Hmm

Hmm

#27

Designed In 1960 By Preeminent Architects Balzhiser, Seder & Rhodes, And Constructed For Lew Williams, This Spectacular Mid-Century Modern Inspired Home Has An Impressive Past

Designed In 1960 By Preeminent Architects Balzhiser, Seder & Rhodes, And Constructed For Lew Williams, This Spectacular Mid-Century Modern Inspired Home Has An Impressive Past

#28

Rumor Has It This Intriguing Home Is Haunted

Rumor Has It This Intriguing Home Is Haunted

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
I think they should have settled on either white OR beige as base colour for the outside, not both (probably beige to better fit with the neighbours), three colours total, but other than that I quite like it.

#29

I Built My Dream ‘80s Video “Store” In Our Basement Over 4 Years For Family, Friends And Creative Endeavors. Some Think It’s Way-Rad, Others Just Way-Weird

I Built My Dream '80s Video "Store" In Our Basement Over 4 Years For Family, Friends And Creative Endeavors. Some Think It's Way-Rad, Others Just Way-Weird

Hendo
Hendo
wow....nostalgia trip!

#30

It Looks Like An 80s Mall

It Looks Like An 80s Mall

#31

A Lovely & Super Colorful Rainbow House Out In Joshua Tree!

A Lovely & Super Colorful Rainbow House Out In Joshua Tree!

#32

All The Items Are Authentic Only Maps In The Floor Are Copies Of Original Army Maps

All The Items Are Authentic Only Maps In The Floor Are Copies Of Original Army Maps

#33

This One's Wild Ya'll

This One's Wild Ya'll

#34

Fridge

Fridge

Moos
Moos
If it's a working fridge there should be ventilation in the back

#35

Nice House But What's With The Tree Forcefield?

Nice House But What's With The Tree Forcefield?

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
It's a good wind break.

#36

Mean Girls Went Meaner

Mean Girls Went Meaner

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
At first I just saw the pink cow fridge and leopard print wallpaper combo and thought ooooookaaaay that's a choice. But the chair... people.... Have some class.

#37

Brickfest

Brickfest

Limey Cheesehead
Limey Cheesehead
I actually like the brick work. It's the statues that throw off the vibe.

#38

Too Many Possibilities…

Too Many Possibilities…

#39

What In The Grandma Wonderland?!

What In The Grandma Wonderland?!

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
This could be massively improved by tearing down the wall hangings/ wall paper and having one simple wall colour. Like this it's just too much for the eyes.

#40

Firehouse Converted Into Air Brb, Word On The Street, 3 Spirits Share The Space!

Firehouse Converted Into Air Brb, Word On The Street, 3 Spirits Share The Space!

Suzy Creamcheese
Suzy Creamcheese
Jack Daniel, Jim Beam and Johnny Walker.

#41

It Was Built In 1710 . I Bought It As I Thought It Looked Like A Perfect Dolls House. Here Are Some Of The Rooms

It Was Built In 1710 . I Bought It As I Thought It Looked Like A Perfect Dolls House. Here Are Some Of The Rooms

H.M. V.
H.M. V.
Are these photos the same house? The windows don't match.

#42

Holy Time Capsule

Holy Time Capsule

Vasha
Vasha
who wallpapers kitchen ceilings?

#43

Was Just Browsing On Zillow When I See This

Was Just Browsing On Zillow When I See This

#44

They're Really Committed To That Decor

They're Really Committed To That Decor

#45

Hmm

Hmm

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
yeah and it's the worst one you ever will come across

#46

Hmm

Hmm

#47

Weird Home

Weird Home

Hendo
Hendo
This gives me 'hoarder' vibes

#48

Can You Tell They Love Green?

Can You Tell They Love Green?

#49

That’s Uncomfy

That's Uncomfy

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
It's NOT uncomfy, germs and mold love this #dreamhome

#50

When You Watch Game Of Thrones Once

When You Watch Game Of Thrones Once

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
thou shalt not invade my castle, we shall defend against those pesky tax collectors!!! get the boiling oil

#51

Where Are We?!

Where Are We?!

#52

Comfy Throne

Comfy Throne

#53

Full Transparency

Full Transparency

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Right next to the front door?

#54

Barbie’s Kitchen

Barbie’s Kitchen

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
I can not handle pink kitchens.

#55

Every Home Needs One Thing And That One Thing Is A Dining Room Command Center With A Hatch That Takes You To The Laundry Room And Workshop. Bonus: There Is An Elevated Library In The Living Room

Every Home Needs One Thing And That One Thing Is A Dining Room Command Center With A Hatch That Takes You To The Laundry Room And Workshop. Bonus: There Is An Elevated Library In The Living Room

#56

Facebook Just Offered Me This Vrbo Option. I Was Too Scared To Click On It

Facebook Just Offered Me This Vrbo Option. I Was Too Scared To Click On It

#57

Hmm

Hmm

#58

Hmm

Hmm

#59

I Mean, I Am From Alabama And A Diehard Roll Tide Roll Fan, But

I Mean, I Am From Alabama And A Diehard Roll Tide Roll Fan, But

#60

Bad Execution

Bad Execution

#61

In Plain Sight

In Plain Sight

