77 Weird Homes That Just Needed To Be Shared On This Group
If you're one of those people who are interested in how others live, then the 'Weird Homes That Just Need To Be Shared' Facebook group is the perfect place for you to visit. With 191.7K members, it is dedicated to celebrating the quirkiest and most unconventional houses and apartments around the world. From creepy attics to retro kitchens, these folks have it all.
"To us, 'weird' means anything odd or unique, something you just don't see every day," the group writes in its 'About' section. "Weird can be hideous, or beautiful, or somewhere in between. Weirdness is in the eye of the beholder."
So, if you have an appreciation for unusual architecture and interior design, keep scrolling!
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Just Wow!
Omg if I had one of these no one would ever see me outside again
Our Home Is A 153 Year Old Church. I Think It’s Wonderful & A Wee Bit Weird. How About You?
I think it's wonderful, I love the lighting and the moon, PERFECT place to hold a ritual under the green starry night and the full moon
“The Starry Night” Swimming Pool
Found One!
Our Favorite All-Black Home Is Back On The Market!
Aargh! How garish! Too many colours! Tone i down PLEASE! I am getting a migraine looking at this!
Weird House
This Decor Though
Kinda cool, except for the Zebra, hope it is not a real one.
Mosaic House Of Dunedin
It's so... chaotic... maybe the owner has lotsa artistic grandchildren in primary school? (and to the ppl who reported and downvoted me until I got banned for ' blatant self promotion' when I joked I could sell Unsee Juice, that was unnecessarily mean :( )
For My Other (Smaller) Canvases
I Never Wanted To Live On This Planet So I Made My Own
Whilst it is cool, I think it would give me a headache.
Found This One While I Look Lake Side Homes In South Carolina
Back To Show More Of Carrie Fishers Home
Wow
If You Think The Exterior Is Weird, You Show See The Interior!
It’s Giving Barbie
"I'm a Barbie Girl, In a Barbie world! Life in plastic, is fantastic!"
I'm Sure Shared Before, But If Not, Too Cool To Not Be. "Cosmic Witch House" Somewhere In L A. Area
Wow!
This Kitchen Is Made Entirely Out Of Coffins
at least many relatives and friends will spare a lot of money in a few years
Um... No
Hi. Hello. I’ve Found My Dream House
Artist Mr Doodle Has Spent Two Years Covering Every Square Inch Of His £1.35million House In Doodles, Working His Way Through 900 Litres Of Emulsion, 401 Cans Of Spray Paint, 286 Bottles Of Drawing Paint, And 2,296 Pen Nibs
I love to make drawings in a similar style, but this would give me a migraine in seconds.
Wanted To Share My Place I Live In A Very Old Church And We Call It The Enchanted Church. Located In Ohio One Day Hoping To Make It Airbnb
I Don't Know Where This Is But It's Pretty Cool!
It is located in Sofia Simeonovo, Bulgaria. Not far from where I live. Gosh… its ugly.
Weird Home
Hmm
Designed In 1960 By Preeminent Architects Balzhiser, Seder & Rhodes, And Constructed For Lew Williams, This Spectacular Mid-Century Modern Inspired Home Has An Impressive Past
Rumor Has It This Intriguing Home Is Haunted
I Built My Dream ‘80s Video “Store” In Our Basement Over 4 Years For Family, Friends And Creative Endeavors. Some Think It’s Way-Rad, Others Just Way-Weird
It Looks Like An 80s Mall
A Lovely & Super Colorful Rainbow House Out In Joshua Tree!
All The Items Are Authentic Only Maps In The Floor Are Copies Of Original Army Maps
This One's Wild Ya'll
Fridge
Nice House But What's With The Tree Forcefield?
Mean Girls Went Meaner
Brickfest
I actually like the brick work. It's the statues that throw off the vibe.
Too Many Possibilities…
What In The Grandma Wonderland?!
Firehouse Converted Into Air Brb, Word On The Street, 3 Spirits Share The Space!
It Was Built In 1710 . I Bought It As I Thought It Looked Like A Perfect Dolls House. Here Are Some Of The Rooms
Holy Time Capsule
Was Just Browsing On Zillow When I See This
They're Really Committed To That Decor
Hmm
yeah and it's the worst one you ever will come across
Hmm
Weird Home
That’s Uncomfy
It's NOT uncomfy, germs and mold love this #dreamhome
When You Watch Game Of Thrones Once
thou shalt not invade my castle, we shall defend against those pesky tax collectors!!! get the boiling oil