If you're one of those people who are interested in how others live, then the 'Weird Homes That Just Need To Be Shared' Facebook group is the perfect place for you to visit. With 191.7K members, it is dedicated to celebrating the quirkiest and most unconventional houses and apartments around the world. From creepy attics to retro kitchens, these folks have it all.

"To us, 'weird' means anything odd or unique, something you just don't see every day," the group writes in its 'About' section. "Weird can be hideous, or beautiful, or somewhere in between. Weirdness is in the eye of the beholder."

So, if you have an appreciation for unusual architecture and interior design, keep scrolling!

More info: Facebook