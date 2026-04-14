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A rectangle with some text is a time-honored way of conveying information to people, to the degree that most of us might be unnerved to go somewhere and find that there are zero signs. However, even in the thousands of years since we figured out writing, some folks still don’t know how to make a sign immediately legible.

So we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest examples of signs that honestly raise more questions than they answer. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have a crumb of context to share with other readers, be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.

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#1

🐝

Sign warning about bees outside, humorously stating the bees do not like you and mentioned you specifically.

GryphonSK Report

12points
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    #2

    🤓

    Pile of coconuts labeled as Monty Python horseshoes with a price tag, a confusing and funny sign about bees.

    GryphonSK Report

    11points
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    #3

    And Don’t Forget Your Towel

    Yellow sign with fish illustrations and text do not panic organize, shown outdoors near water at sunset for funny confusing signs.

    No_Pickle9341 Report

    10points
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    abhip avatar
    Abhi P
    Abhi P
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Best Discounted ink cartridges in Australia. The Toner Group : https://thetonergroup.com.au/brother/

    #4

    The Silent Truth

    Funny confusing sign displayed on a lightbox reading a silent M in the word masses as a joke about bees.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    9points
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    #5

    Stop It!

    No gum sign with a humorous explanation about not disposing chewing gum in the urinal, a funny confusing sign.

    Kiln-Time Report

    7points
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    #6

    Hmmmm

    Confusing and funny street signs showing not a through street and evacuation route in a forested area.

    Pool_Boy707 Report

    7points
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    #7

    Immigrants Aren't “Taking Resources.” Billionaires Are Hoarding Them

    Billboard sign stating undocumented immigrants paid more taxes last year than Amazon, GM, IBM, and Netflix combined, funny confusing sign.

    Conscious-Quarter423 Report

    7points
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    #8

    Nor Does It Care

    Warning sign on a machine stating it does not know the difference between metal and flesh, a confusing and funny bees sign.

    skeeballjoe Report

    7points
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    #9

    So True

    Chalkboard sign with a humorous message about language, outdoors on a dirt path surrounded by plants and trees.

    lucerined-VEX Report

    7points
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    #10

    New Dog Waste Disposal Signs Went Up In New York

    Funny confusing sign humor about dog waste disposal referencing Elon Musk and a Cybertruck in New York City.

    sovalente Report

    6points
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    #11

    Confusing Sign In D.c

    No sitting on the ground with a phone sign, humorous confusing sign from funny bee-related warning collection

    Bag0fd0rit0s Report

    6points
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    #12

    At A Zipline Adventure In Tennessee

    Funny warning sign about angry bees used as decoy to deter thieves and protect valuables from being stolen.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    #13

    I Wonder What Led To This

    Sign showing a man crossing his leg with text prohibiting leg crossing in office, a confusing and funny sign from There Are Bees collection.

    extramaggiemasala Report

    6points
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    #14

    Or Else…

    Funny and confusing sign about pulling pants up for decency, featured in there are bees signs collection.

    [deleted] Report

    6points
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    #15

    Working Hard And Raising A Family Usually Gets A Bad Rap

    Humorous sign with bold letters stating not enough rap songs about staying home and saving money, a funny and confusing bees sign.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    At The Local Brewery

    Yellow humorous sign with confusing rules about playing piano, beer, and chopsticks, part of funny confusing signs collection.

    M_Giroux Report

    6points
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    #17

    At Least The Sign Is Horizontal

    Attention sign with confusing and funny message about not accepting vertical ID, related to bees signs.

    ad_hominonsense Report

    6points
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    #18

    That’s A Moray!

    Funny confusing sign at Indian Hills Community Center with a pun about an eel biting a knee by the sea.

    LowerEngineering9999 Report

    6points
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    #19

    My Life Philosophy

    Funny sign with a humorous life quote about doors, part of confusing and funny signs featuring bees.

    AppearanceAbject6698 Report

    6points
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    #20

    Umm What

    Church sign with a confusing and funny message questioning immigration that fits the theme of confusing signs and bees.

    CaliSignGuy Report

    5points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one? But he might make an exception for DJT. To Point Nemo, maybe?

    1
    1point
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    #21

    Why Precise Language Matters

    Green truck parked in a spot reserved for green vehicles, highlighting a funny and confusing parking sign situation.

    Duckitor Report

    5points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technically correct. The best kind of correct.

    3
    3points
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    #22

    🤨

    Multiple confusing speed limit signs showing 45, 70, and 50 mph on a roadside, highlighting funny and confusing signs.

    GryphonSK Report

    5points
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    #23

    Better Get Your Credit Card Out

    Funny no soliciting sign warning about $50 per minute fee for sales pitches and religious messages on a home door.

    irblrb84 Report

    5points
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    #24

    Truth Is The Best Way For Most Any Situation

    Funny confusing sign at Indian Hill Community Center listing truth tellers including small children and drunk people.

    LowerEngineering9999 Report

    5points
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    #25

    Laughed So Hard When I Saw This

    Bright now dental sign lit up oddly at night, creating a confusing and funny visual effect involving bees.

    MONSTERBEARMAN Report

    5points
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    #26

    Easy Peasy

    Funny confusing sign stating tent poles are not for pole dancing and to find alternative ways to disappoint your father.

    Maleficent-Savings39 Report

    5points
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    #27

    No

    Confusing and funny sign saying no standing alone in a snowy landscape with snow-covered hills in the background.

    GryphonSK Report

    5points
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    #28

    😳

    Funny confusing sign outside Balfurd Cleaners humorously inviting customers to drop pants for prompt attention.

    GryphonSK Report

    5points
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    #29

    Call Jim. Tell Him Thanks

    Funny and confusing sign on a rural billboard renting space to avoid injury lawyer advertisements.

    King_Ralph1 Report

    5points
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    #30

    Thanks For Noticing

    Funny and confusing notice sign thanking viewers for noticing the notice, part of humorous signs about bees.

    Massive-Camera9325 Report

    5points
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    #31

    Any Ideas What This Means?

    Parking lot inundation sign warning about flooding during a 100 year flood, a confusing and funny sign.

    getsometime Report

    4points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Real bad flood, car park get real wet.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #32

    Saw This Over Friday Shore Traffic Outside Philly (Rt 76 King Of Prussia) They Speak The Truth!

    Concrete pedestrian bridge with a confusing protest sign reading prices up jobs down thanks gop under blue sky.

    Polar-Bear-1992 Report

    4points
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    #33

    What Should I Do?

    Yellow handwritten sign humorously stating no clothing or footwear allowed in garden center, confusing and funny signs concept.

    SeaMathematician4856 Report

    4points
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    #34

    I Guess I Work Here Now

    Funny confusing sign asking guests to answer the phone if the desk is unoccupied, showcasing humor in signs with bees theme.

    Unique_Ad2704 Report

    4points
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    #35

    😬

    Warning sign on brick wall humorously advising not to ascend stairs in building with no fourth floor confusing funny signs.

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #36

    🥧

    Funny confusing sign warning that only well behaved children are welcome, featured in funny bees signs collection.

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #37

    Ahhhh.... Ya Got Me

    Confusing and funny street sign reading attention oh sorry nevermind in an urban parking lot scene.

    darthmunchpdx Report

    4points
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    #38

    👋🏼

    Chafing dish with lasagna and a humorous sign labeled meet lasagna at a buffet table.

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #39

    Convenient 😜

    Taco Bell and urgent care signs combined, illustrating confusing and funny sign examples with bees theme.

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #40

    Alien Graffiti Can Be Pretty Hurtful 🥺

    A confusing and funny sign that humorously reads Earth Boring at a construction site.

    GryphonSK Report

    4points
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    #41

    On The Door At The Skating Rink

    Funny and confusing family event sign with colorful balloons stating parents are not allowed to leave, a humorous bees sign example

    Frog-in-jar Report

    4points
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    #42

    Best Littering Sign I’ve Seen

    Funny confusing street sign listing reasons for littering with boxes checked, highlighting humor in public signage.

    Difficult-Garbage-57 Report

    4points
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    #43

    I Guess Not Everything Is Self Explanatory🙄

    Confusing and funny sign about parking available in empty spaces only, illustrating quirky and humorous messages.

    Feaselbf6 Report

    4points
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    #44

    Warning: Don't Do This Incredibly Cool Thing

    Red sign says no riding in wagons down sidewalk with cartoon kid riding wagon, a funny confusing bees sign.

    Desecr8or Report

    3points
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    #45

    Found In Triberg Germany In The Black Forrest

    Sign on a window stating they don’t accept plastic money because they don’t sell plastic food, funny confusing sign.

    lofgrenator Report

    3points
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    #46

    A Good Sign

    Red and white sign outdoors with text urging to notice what it feels like to be alive, a funny and confusing bee-related sign.

    Outrageous_Cut_6179 Report

    3points
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    #47

    Has Anyone Ever Seen A Speed Limit Sign That’s Not Divisible By 5 Before?

    Parking lot with a confusing speed limit sign showing 17 mph, illustrating funny and confusing signs about bees.

    Blueberry_boy04 Report

    3points
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    #48

    What The Heck Is This Supposed To Mean?!

    Elevator with a funny and confusing sign showing a man holding a child’s hand while a crossed-out child figure appears nearby.

    Due_Taro2167 Report

    3points
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    #49

    🙀

    Handwritten sign on glass reading closed due to a squirrel in the building, showcasing funny confusing signs.

    GryphonSK Report

    3points
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    #50

    Newtonian Fluids Acceptable

    Close-up of a funny and confusing sign about not pouring corn starch down the drain, featuring bold text on paper.

    EEHogg Report

    3points
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    #51

    🙀

    Confusing and funny sign showing a person holding a large object next to someone on fire on a wooden wall panel.

    GryphonSK Report

    3points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Indicates the location of a fire blanket for extinguishing small fires. Design: Features a pictogram showing a person holding a blanket and another person near flames. Usage: Designed to be placed near kitchen areas or exits. Google lens is our friend

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    👿

    Sale sign showing cookies mislabeled as cookies for Satan, a funny and confusing sign for there are bees SEO keywords.

    GryphonSK Report

    3points
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    #53

    🤨

    Church sign with confusing and funny message about coming again in unexpected places and faces on Sunday.

    GryphonSK Report

    3points
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    #54

    Til You're Not Allowed To Play Dice With Pigeons In Estonia😔

    No feeding pigeons sign posted below bus stop sign at a terminal with confusing and funny urban details.

    cedriceent Report

    3points
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    #55

    🐻

    Funny and confusing warning sign about grizzly bears in a dry, open landscape, related to bees and wildlife safety.

    GryphonSK Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    😂

    Funny confusing sign about service and drinks for men and women, featuring bees as a humorous SEO keyword focus.

    jasmin8ter2013 Report

    2points
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    #57

    I Got It ! In Case Of An Emergency I Go Out The Window!

    Funny and confusing sign showing a person crawling through a window labeled with there are bees for humorous effect.

    Thick_Hanna22 Report

    2points
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    #58

    10 Years And Still There

    A confusing funny store aisle sign showing feminine care, carpet cleaners, and garden supplies together.

    scarypappy Report

    2points
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    #59

    Florida Local Intersection

    Stop sign with an additional confusing and funny sign explaining that it is a stop sign, featuring bees nearby.

    GoLionsJD107 Report

    2points
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    #60

    If Only There Was A Better Way To Measure Speed . .

    Red sign in a wooded area instructing self check speed zones and to self-monitor speed humorously.

    aBearHoldingAShark Report

    2points
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    #61

    🥛🍊🤔

    Store sign labeled milk with an image of orange juice, a confusing and funny sign featuring bees concept.

    GryphonSK Report

    2points
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    #62

    Choo Choo

    Railroad crossing sign with a humorous train time warning surrounded by bare trees on an overcast day.

    somethingdouchey Report

    2points
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    #63

    🚪

    Gray metal door with the text not a door on a brick wall, a confusing and funny sign about there are bees.

    GryphonSK Report

    2points
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    #64

    Warning: Duck And Something Else

    Warning sign showing a building, confused people, and a duck with bees flying between them in a humorous way

    cnorahs Report

    1point
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    #65

    10 Years Experience And A Masters Degree Required:

    Sign in a bathroom warning no phones allowed and humorously mentioning a smell test for bathroom breaks.

    Blanca_Pratti Report

    1point
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This can't be real, can it? Please, tell me it can't

    1
    1point
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