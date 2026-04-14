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A rectangle with some text is a time-honored way of conveying information to people, to the degree that most of us might be unnerved to go somewhere and find that there are zero signs. However, even in the thousands of years since we figured out writing, some folks still don’t know how to make a sign immediately legible.

So we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest examples of signs that honestly raise more questions than they answer. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have a crumb of context to share with other readers, be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.