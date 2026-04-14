“There Are Bees”: 65 Signs That Are As Confusing As They Are Funny (New Pics)
A rectangle with some text is a time-honored way of conveying information to people, to the degree that most of us might be unnerved to go somewhere and find that there are zero signs. However, even in the thousands of years since we figured out writing, some folks still don’t know how to make a sign immediately legible.
So we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest examples of signs that honestly raise more questions than they answer. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have a crumb of context to share with other readers, be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.
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And Don’t Forget Your Towel
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The Silent Truth
Stop It!
Hmmmm
Immigrants Aren't “Taking Resources.” Billionaires Are Hoarding Them
Nor Does It Care
So True
New Dog Waste Disposal Signs Went Up In New York
Confusing Sign In D.c
At A Zipline Adventure In Tennessee
I Wonder What Led To This
Or Else…
Working Hard And Raising A Family Usually Gets A Bad Rap
At The Local Brewery
At Least The Sign Is Horizontal
That’s A Moray!
My Life Philosophy
Umm What
No one? But he might make an exception for DJT. To Point Nemo, maybe?
Why Precise Language Matters
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Better Get Your Credit Card Out
Truth Is The Best Way For Most Any Situation
Laughed So Hard When I Saw This
Easy Peasy
No
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Call Jim. Tell Him Thanks
Thanks For Noticing
Any Ideas What This Means?
Saw This Over Friday Shore Traffic Outside Philly (Rt 76 King Of Prussia) They Speak The Truth!
What Should I Do?
I Guess I Work Here Now
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Ahhhh.... Ya Got Me
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Convenient 😜
Alien Graffiti Can Be Pretty Hurtful 🥺
On The Door At The Skating Rink
Best Littering Sign I’ve Seen
I Guess Not Everything Is Self Explanatory🙄
Warning: Don't Do This Incredibly Cool Thing
Found In Triberg Germany In The Black Forrest
A Good Sign
Has Anyone Ever Seen A Speed Limit Sign That’s Not Divisible By 5 Before?
What The Heck Is This Supposed To Mean?!
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Newtonian Fluids Acceptable
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Indicates the location of a fire blanket for extinguishing small fires. Design: Features a pictogram showing a person holding a blanket and another person near flames. Usage: Designed to be placed near kitchen areas or exits. Google lens is our friend