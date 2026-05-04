51 Funny Pets Who Clearly Missed The Memo On How To Sit, Stand, Or Exist Normally
The internet was made for many things, but chief among them is the documentation of animals being absolutely unhinged. The chonky ones, the derpy ones, the long bois who have no business being that long; they are all here, and they are all completely unbothered by your judgment. These are creatures operating on pure instinct and zero self-awareness, and that is what makes them so hilarious.
Every single photo on this list is a gift. The sploot that went too far. The blep that was caught at exactly the wrong moment. So, if you are having anything less than a perfect day, we would like to formally prescribe this list as treatment. A collection of animals, zero dignity, and more big mood energy than the internet has any right to contain.
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My Cat’s Really Weird At Times, Still Love Him Tho
Dogs Are Weird. Mine Especially
Moka Has Perfected The "Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls" Pose
There is a reason you look at a particularly chonky cat or a derpy puppy and feel an almost violent urge to squeeze it. Scientists call it cute aggression, and it is a completely real neurological response. When the brain is overwhelmed by something unbearably cute, it triggers a simultaneous surge of positive and aggressive emotions as a way of regulating itself.
Essentially, your brain gets so overloaded with joy that it short-circuits slightly. The desire to squish, squeeze, or smoosh a funny-looking animal is not weird. It is just your neurons doing their best.
Why Is This Cat So Weird? Did I Make Him This Way? Meet Walter, Who Stood Like This For About Ten Minutes
Chillin So Hard Then Mega Yawn
He’s just so weird I love him!
So Comfortable
If you have ever seen a dog or cat lying completely flat on their belly with all four legs stretched out behind them like a tiny, furry pancake, you have witnessed the sploot in its full glory. The sploot is not just adorable; it is actually a sign of a relaxed and comfortable animal, as it requires a level of hip flexibility that not all breeds can manage.
Corgis are widely considered the undisputed champions of the sploot, but squirrels, bears, and the occasional dramatically inclined cat have all been known to throw one down without warning. Apart from being the perfect deep stretch, it is also a great way for them to cool down!
Artemis Doing Her Signature ‘About To Sprint’ Pose
Pose
Weird Gator In My Kitchen
In the Ziverbey neighborhood of Istanbul, there is a bronze statue of a cat, and that cat is an absolute legend. Tombili (whose name translates roughly to "chubby" in Turkish) was a beloved neighborhood street cat who became famous for one very specific reason. He had a habit of sitting on a step with one arm propped up against the curb in the most effortlessly unbothered pose.
When Tombili passed in 2016, the internet was bereft. A petition for a statue in his honor gathered thousands of signatures, and on World Animal Day that same year, a bronze recreation of his iconic pose was unveiled on the very step he used to occupy. The chonkiest, most relaxed, most big vibe cat the internet ever knew got his flowers. As he always deserved.
Cool Kid
I put my sunglasses on this goat and he posed for me.
My Cat Is Really Weird And I’m A Little Worried
Ok I know these are silly and I laugh at them too, but he does this most of the time he eats or drinks. Another thing is when he “loafs” the front legs loaf like normal but his back legs go out still. He has problems finding the food and water. Like it will be right under his mouth and he will lick the side of a bowl or he will be licking right above the water fountain. I have to hold him to make him eat normal or to make him drink normal. He plays weird like he only likes to lay I. One spot and attack stuff, I wish I could put a video and pics to show this. He’s been like this all his life he’s about 8 months old now and I’m just lost on if there is anything we can do or if it’s just like a neurological thing that he has.
We Call This Position “Pancaking”
If you have ever suspected that dogs are the most photographed subjects in any household, a survey of 1,000 pet owners by Rover has confirmed it. The average dog owner takes approximately 13,200 photos of their pet over the course of its lifetime, and dogs account for 30% of all photos taken by their owners, comfortably beating out children at 23% and partners at a fairly humbling 16%.
More than a third of owners have their dog as their phone screensaver! Perhaps most revealing of all is that 53% of owners chose their dog specifically based on looks. Which means the funny faces, the derpy expressions, and the completely unhinged poses you are about to scroll through were essentially the job interview. And every single one of these animals got hired.
I’m Not Entirely Sure If He’s A Cat Or An Unholy Amalgamation Of A Raccoon, A Bear, And A Middle-Aged Human Man
His name is tuna david sandwich and he’s just incredibly, viscerally weird.
The Holy Trinity
Hold Me
The perfect funny animal photo looks accidental, but rarely is. Wildlife and pet photographers talk about the necessity of what they call the spray-and-pray method. It is the strategy of shooting continuous frames and hoping that somewhere in the hundreds of images is the one where the squirrel's face is doing something completely unprecedented.
Patience is everything. The photographers who capture the genuinely legendary shots often spend hours waiting for a single moment that lasts a fraction of a second. Behind every perfectly timed photo of a confused-looking bird or a mid-sneeze cat is someone who refused to put the camera down.
What Is This?
I Found My Doggo In Weird Position
Is This Normal? He Never Slept Like This
I know cats usually sleep in all sorts of weird ways, but this seems strangely methodical.
In the world of unintentionally funny animal poses, the tamandua holds a very special title. This small South American anteater has a habit of standing upright on its hind legs and throwing both arms out wide in a perfect, symmetrical T-pose. The exact stance has even become a meme format used to express dominance and alpha energy across the entire internet.
It is actually a defensive behavior, designed to make the animal look larger and more threatening to predators while also freeing up its extraordinarily powerful clawed arms as weapons. So, the tamandua is not memeing; it is giving its all to be intimidating (although it is failing a little bit). Good try, bro!
Today We Are 9 Years Old But Still Doing Weird Shenanigans
Our Cat Sleeps Weird
Doesn’t really look too comfy.
Little Vampire
Most of the animals on this list stumbled into their funny poses completely by accident and held them for approximately three seconds before moving on with their lives. But some creatures have staying power that puts them all to shame. Sloths, the undisputed champions of the unbothered lifestyle, can remain still for up to 20 hours a day, a profound commitment to inactivity.
But even the sloth has to bow down to the scorpion, which is capable of holding its breath for up to six days while staying completely motionless in order to conserve energy in harsh conditions. Six days. Not moving. Not breathing. Just holding the pose with a level of dedication that no photographer, no yoga instructor, and certainly no dog mid-sploot has ever come close to matching.
This Is My Cat Larry. He Is Weird. I Love Him
Does Anyone Else’s Dog Sit Like This?
She’s 11 but she’s done this her whole life. Her hips don’t seem to bother her, she runs and jumps without any problem. She sits “normally” most of the time, but sometimes I catch her in this position. I think she was laying down and wanted to sit up but was too lazy to complete the process on the slippery floor.
I Have A Weird Cat
The through line today is that these animals were simply built differently. They did not ask to go viral. They did not rehearse. They were just out here existing in their full, unfiltered, magnificently unhinged glory, and the internet was lucky enough to be watching.
The world can be a lot. But as long as there are animals doing absolutely ridiculous things and humans with cameras close enough to catch it, everything is going to be just fine. Stay derpy out there.
Which animal made you do a double-take? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Rae Is Addicted To Posing
Ending Me With Her Latest Pose
Walter And His Weird Poses
I rescued this little gentleman four months ago. He was left out in 24°F weather, hiding under a blackberry bush near a passing. I was able to take him in from a very kind soul who happened to save him just in time, and he is now enjoying retirement with his other chihuahua brother Sweeney who will be 17 next month. I decided to call him Walter after my favorite wizard Walter Padick, and my late Grandfather. He is blind and deaf, but still gets around very well. He also sleeps in the absolute strangest positions I have ever seen. Here are some of my favorites from the past four months. I also like to carry him around in his bed and hum the Spirited Away theme song. He is my sweet man, and I love him so much. I love being his Dad.
Scoop: I’m Doing This Feets Pose
This Little Princess Pose
Dude Just Wants To Flex His Bipedal Skills
Crossed Is Fancy. This Pose Is Called “Heart Hands”. Because I Love You
On The Lookout For… Something
Cat Head Changes Placement If You Look Above It
My wife thought our cat would enjoy this toy and it turns out that she fits perfectly into it. I’m not sure if she actually fits perfectly or if cats are liquid.
She Used To Sit Like This As A Baby
Comfy?
Biddy An African Pygmy Hedgehog Says Hi There As He Poses For The Camera
I Swear To God, I Thought That Was A Deer Or Stick
She is one of my retired racing Greyhounds. Sometimes among the trees in my country back yard even I have to look twice because she does look deer like at times. Other than that tail, of course.
Classic greyhound pose, sometimes known as the ded cockroach position.
Okey, I Guess
Our Cat Posed Like This On Her Own. We Think She's Jealous Of Our Daughter's Senior Pictures
My Dog Certainly Sleeps Weird
This Is Beatrix Kiddo. She’s Going To Be Competing In The Luge For Canada
He Finds The Most Interesting Ways To Sleep
The Most Weird Sleeping Posture?
Nap Time
Always in a weird position