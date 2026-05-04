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The internet was made for many things, but chief among them is the documentation of animals being absolutely unhinged. The chonky ones, the derpy ones, the long bois who have no business being that long; they are all here, and they are all completely unbothered by your judgment. These are creatures operating on pure instinct and zero self-awareness, and that is what makes them so hilarious.

Every single photo on this list is a gift. The sploot that went too far. The blep that was caught at exactly the wrong moment. So, if you are having anything less than a perfect day, we would like to formally prescribe this list as treatment. A collection of animals, zero dignity, and more big mood energy than the internet has any right to contain.

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#1

My Cat’s Really Weird At Times, Still Love Him Tho

A funny pet, a white cat, sleeping on its back on a washing machine, displaying a unique posture.

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    #2

    Dogs Are Weird. Mine Especially

    Funny pet, a beagle mix, head awkwardly squished into a gray sofa cushion, eyes wide, showcasing funny pets.

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    #3

    Moka Has Perfected The "Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls" Pose

    A funny pet, a cat, lounging on a cat tree in an unusual, relaxed pose, looking directly at the camera.

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    There is a reason you look at a particularly chonky cat or a derpy puppy and feel an almost violent urge to squeeze it. Scientists call it cute aggression, and it is a completely real neurological response. When the brain is overwhelmed by something unbearably cute, it triggers a simultaneous surge of positive and aggressive emotions as a way of regulating itself.

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    Essentially, your brain gets so overloaded with joy that it short-circuits slightly. The desire to squish, squeeze, or smoosh a funny-looking animal is not weird. It is just your neurons doing their best.
    #4

    Why Is This Cat So Weird? Did I Make Him This Way? Meet Walter, Who Stood Like This For About Ten Minutes

    A tabby cat on a cat tree, looking at the camera with wide eyes. This funny pet seems to be standing in an odd way.

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    #5

    Chillin So Hard Then Mega Yawn

    A funny gray cat lounging in a pink chair, first looking at the camera then yawning widely, missing memo on how to exist normally.

    He’s just so weird I love him!

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    #6

    So Comfortable

    A large, tan dog, one of the funny pets, rests on a fuzzy rug with its tongue out. A pink donut toy is nearby.

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    If you have ever seen a dog or cat lying completely flat on their belly with all four legs stretched out behind them like a tiny, furry pancake, you have witnessed the sploot in its full glory. The sploot is not just adorable; it is actually a sign of a relaxed and comfortable animal, as it requires a level of hip flexibility that not all breeds can manage.

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    Corgis are widely considered the undisputed champions of the sploot, but squirrels, bears, and the occasional dramatically inclined cat have all been known to throw one down without warning. Apart from being the perfect deep stretch, it is also a great way for them to cool down!
    #7

    Artemis Doing Her Signature ‘About To Sprint’ Pose

    A black cat with green eyes lying awkwardly on a green beanbag, showcasing a funny pet moment indoors.

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    #8

    Pose

    Funny pets: Two cats, one sitting, the other standing on hind legs with paws raised, in sunlight.

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    #9

    Weird Gator In My Kitchen

    Funny pets: A large, shaggy brown dog with white markings lies flat on a light hardwood floor, resembling a rug.

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    In the Ziverbey neighborhood of Istanbul, there is a bronze statue of a cat, and that cat is an absolute legend. Tombili (whose name translates roughly to "chubby" in Turkish) was a beloved neighborhood street cat who became famous for one very specific reason. He had a habit of sitting on a step with one arm propped up against the curb in the most effortlessly unbothered pose.

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    When Tombili passed in 2016, the internet was bereft. A petition for a statue in his honor gathered thousands of signatures, and on World Animal Day that same year, a bronze recreation of his iconic pose was unveiled on the very step he used to occupy. The chonkiest, most relaxed, most big vibe cat the internet ever knew got his flowers. As he always deserved.
    #10

    Cool Kid

    Funny pets: A gray goat wearing sunglasses stands on logs, looking cool and quirky on a sunny day.

    I put my sunglasses on this goat and he posed for me.

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    #11

    My Cat Is Really Weird And I’m A Little Worried

    Funny pets show odd sitting and eating positions. An orange cat sips water while spread out, another eats with splayed legs.

    Ok I know these are silly and I laugh at them too, but he does this most of the time he eats or drinks. Another thing is when he “loafs” the front legs loaf like normal but his back legs go out still. He has problems finding the food and water. Like it will be right under his mouth and he will lick the side of a bowl or he will be licking right above the water fountain. I have to hold him to make him eat normal or to make him drink normal. He plays weird like he only likes to lay I. One spot and attack stuff, I wish I could put a video and pics to show this. He’s been like this all his life he’s about 8 months old now and I’m just lost on if there is anything we can do or if it’s just like a neurological thing that he has.

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    #12

    We Call This Position “Pancaking”

    A funny pet, a tabby cat, stretches out flat on a cream rug, looking relaxed and comfortable.

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    Ipetmykitteh
    Ipetmykitteh
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Supercat. Best buds with Spider-kitteh.

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    If you have ever suspected that dogs are the most photographed subjects in any household, a survey of 1,000 pet owners by Rover has confirmed it. The average dog owner takes approximately 13,200 photos of their pet over the course of its lifetime, and dogs account for 30% of all photos taken by their owners, comfortably beating out children at 23% and partners at a fairly humbling 16%.

    More than a third of owners have their dog as their phone screensaver! Perhaps most revealing of all is that 53% of owners chose their dog specifically based on looks. Which means the funny faces, the derpy expressions, and the completely unhinged poses you are about to scroll through were essentially the job interview. And every single one of these animals got hired.
    #13

    I’m Not Entirely Sure If He’s A Cat Or An Unholy Amalgamation Of A Raccoon, A Bear, And A Middle-Aged Human Man

    Funny pets: A fluffy tabby cat with a shaved belly sits awkwardly on a bed, looking directly at the camera.

    His name is tuna david sandwich and he’s just incredibly, viscerally weird.

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    #14

    The Holy Trinity

    Three funny pets, ginger cats curled up sleeping in a tight cuddle, exemplifying unusual ways pets exist normally.

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    #15

    Hold Me

    A funny pet, a black and white kitten, upside down in a person's arms, looking playfully at the camera.

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    The perfect funny animal photo looks accidental, but rarely is. Wildlife and pet photographers talk about the necessity of what they call the spray-and-pray method. It is the strategy of shooting continuous frames and hoping that somewhere in the hundreds of images is the one where the squirrel's face is doing something completely unprecedented.

    Patience is everything. The photographers who capture the genuinely legendary shots often spend hours waiting for a single moment that lasts a fraction of a second. Behind every perfectly timed photo of a confused-looking bird or a mid-sneeze cat is someone who refused to put the camera down.

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    #16

    What Is This?

    A funny golden retriever pet sitting awkwardly on the carpet, with one back leg splayed out, looking at the camera.

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    #17

    I Found My Doggo In Weird Position

    Funny pets: A Shiba Inu dog lying on a bed in a peculiar, twisted position, looking up.

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    #18

    Is This Normal? He Never Slept Like This

    A funny pet, an orange cat, curled into a ball on a rug, with its head on the ground, seemingly sleeping.

    I know cats usually sleep in all sorts of weird ways, but this seems strangely methodical.

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    In the world of unintentionally funny animal poses, the tamandua holds a very special title. This small South American anteater has a habit of standing upright on its hind legs and throwing both arms out wide in a perfect, symmetrical T-pose. The exact stance has even become a meme format used to express dominance and alpha energy across the entire internet.

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    It is actually a defensive behavior, designed to make the animal look larger and more threatening to predators while also freeing up its extraordinarily powerful clawed arms as weapons. So, the tamandua is not memeing; it is giving its all to be intimidating (although it is failing a little bit). Good try, bro!
    #19

    Today We Are 9 Years Old But Still Doing Weird Shenanigans

    A funny pet, a tabby cat, perched precariously on a white wooden bed frame, looking curious.

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    #20

    Our Cat Sleeps Weird

    A funny pet, a black cat, is sleeping on its back with paws up, demonstrating a normal way to exist.

    Doesn’t really look too comfy.

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    #21

    Little Vampire

    A funny pet, a white cat with black spots, sitting oddly on a couch, mouth open, paw raised.

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    Most of the animals on this list stumbled into their funny poses completely by accident and held them for approximately three seconds before moving on with their lives. But some creatures have staying power that puts them all to shame. Sloths, the undisputed champions of the unbothered lifestyle, can remain still for up to 20 hours a day, a profound commitment to inactivity.

    But even the sloth has to bow down to the scorpion, which is capable of holding its breath for up to six days while staying completely motionless in order to conserve energy in harsh conditions. Six days. Not moving. Not breathing. Just holding the pose with a level of dedication that no photographer, no yoga instructor, and certainly no dog mid-sploot has ever come close to matching.

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    #22

    This Is My Cat Larry. He Is Weird. I Love Him

    Funny pets: A black cat with bright yellow eyes perches awkwardly on a white pillar, its front paws hanging down.

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    #23

    Does Anyone Else’s Dog Sit Like This?

    A funny pet, a golden retriever, lying in an odd frog-like pose on a hardwood floor, looking up at the camera.

    She’s 11 but she’s done this her whole life. Her hips don’t seem to bother her, she runs and jumps without any problem. She sits “normally” most of the time, but sometimes I catch her in this position. I think she was laying down and wanted to sit up but was too lazy to complete the process on the slippery floor.

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    #24

    I Have A Weird Cat

    A funny pet, a Siamese cat with bright blue eyes, sits human-like on a carpet, looking at the camera.

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    The through line today is that these animals were simply built differently. They did not ask to go viral. They did not rehearse. They were just out here existing in their full, unfiltered, magnificently unhinged glory, and the internet was lucky enough to be watching.

    The world can be a lot. But as long as there are animals doing absolutely ridiculous things and humans with cameras close enough to catch it, everything is going to be just fine. Stay derpy out there.

    Which animal made you do a double-take? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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    #25

    Rae Is Addicted To Posing

    A funny pet, a brown dog, lounging on a black leather couch with its legs crossed on a yellow blanket.

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    #26

    Ending Me With Her Latest Pose

    A funny pet, a tan and white chihuahua, lies on its back, tongue slightly out, with a sleepy expression.

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    #27

    Walter And His Weird Poses

    A collage of four images showing a funny pet, a tan dog, sleeping in contorted positions on soft beds.

    I rescued this little gentleman four months ago. He was left out in 24°F weather, hiding under a blackberry bush near a passing. I was able to take him in from a very kind soul who happened to save him just in time, and he is now enjoying retirement with his other chihuahua brother Sweeney who will be 17 next month. I decided to call him Walter after my favorite wizard Walter Padick, and my late Grandfather. He is blind and deaf, but still gets around very well. He also sleeps in the absolute strangest positions I have ever seen. Here are some of my favorites from the past four months. I also like to carry him around in his bed and hum the Spirited Away theme song. He is my sweet man, and I love him so much. I love being his Dad.

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    #28

    Scoop: I’m Doing This Feets Pose

    Funny pets: an orange cat, Jorts, lying on its back with paws curled up on a patterned rug.

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    #29

    This Little Princess Pose

    Funny pets: A white and brown terrier mix standing on its hind legs, looking directly at the camera.

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    #30

    Dude Just Wants To Flex His Bipedal Skills

    Funny pets: a small black dog in a teal jacket poses like a bodybuilder in three outdoor shots with stone ruins.

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    #31

    Crossed Is Fancy. This Pose Is Called “Heart Hands”. Because I Love You

    Funny pets: A close-up of a tricolor beagle with soulful eyes, lying on a patterned rug, looking up.

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    #32

    On The Lookout For… Something

    Funny pets: A cat in an unusual sitting position on a blanket, looking out the window, demonstrating a comical pose.

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    #33

    Cat Head Changes Placement If You Look Above It

    A funny pet, a tabby cat, curled up sleeping in a round grey felt bed. It missed the memo on existing normally.

    My wife thought our cat would enjoy this toy and it turns out that she fits perfectly into it. I’m not sure if she actually fits perfectly or if cats are liquid.

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    #34

    She Used To Sit Like This As A Baby

    A funny pet, a tabby kitten, sitting upright like a human on a cat tree, showing off how to exist normally.

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    #35

    Comfy?

    Funny pets: A white cat stretches unusually long across a cat tree hammock, chewing on a toy.

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    #36

    Biddy An African Pygmy Hedgehog Says Hi There As He Poses For The Camera

    A fluffy white and brown hedgehog, held in a person's hand, looking like one of the funny pets, with a lake and hills in the background.

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    #37

    I Swear To God, I Thought That Was A Deer Or Stick

    Funny pets often have unusual sleeping positions. This pet dog lies upside down in a dog bed, legs splayed, looking comical.

    She is one of my retired racing Greyhounds. Sometimes among the trees in my country back yard even I have to look twice because she does look deer like at times. Other than that tail, of course.

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    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Classic greyhound pose, sometimes known as the ded cockroach position.

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    #38

    Okey, I Guess

    Funny pets image: A light-colored dog, likely a Saluki, sprawled oddly on a patterned sofa, missing the memo on normal sitting.

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing at least a percentage greyhound

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    #39

    Our Cat Posed Like This On Her Own. We Think She's Jealous Of Our Daughter's Senior Pictures

    A funny pet, a tabby cat, stands upright on its hind legs, clinging to a tree branch.

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    #40

    My Dog Certainly Sleeps Weird

    A funny pet, a golden dog, sleeps upside down, tongue out, on a couch with a star blanket. Clearly missed the memo.

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    #41

    This Is Beatrix Kiddo. She’s Going To Be Competing In The Luge For Canada

    White funny pet cat sleeping upside down on a dark blue blanket, showcasing an unusual and normal way to exist.

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    #42

    He Finds The Most Interesting Ways To Sleep

    A funny pet, a gray tabby cat, sprawled flat on a brown couch cushion, looking like it's melting.

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    #43

    The Most Weird Sleeping Posture?

    Funny pet puppy in its bed, sleeping in a contorted position, proving it missed the memo on how to exist normally.

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    #44

    Nap Time

    A funny pet, a small light-colored dog, lies upside down between a person's legs, nestled into dark blue shorts.

    Always in a weird position

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    #45

    Always Posing

    A funny pet, a dark dog, relaxes on a wooden deck, looking back over its shoulder.

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    #46

    The Super Ability To Sleep, Any Time, Any Place, Any Pose

    A funny pet, a fluffy grey cat, lies upside down on a beige couch, demonstrating unusual sleeping posture.

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    #47

    Buddy Forgot How To Dog. He Was Born In New Mexico. I’m Convinced He’s An Area 51 Reject: An Alien In A Dog Suit And He Lost The Owners Manual

    A funny pet, a black dog, sitting in an odd, contorted position on a wooden deck, looking confused.

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    #48

    Sploot

    A tabby cat with white paws and chest lying oddly stretched out on a light-colored tile floor, a funny pet.

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    #49

    Is My Cat Tummy Up Or Tummy Down

    A funny pet, a gray cat, is humorously hidden behind furniture, showing only its fluffy tail and back legs.

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    #50

    I Am Always Surprised How Flexible He Is

    Funny pets, a gray cat sprawled unusually on a couch, looking at the camera with bright green eyes.

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    #51

    Fritzi Loves To Sleep In Weird Positions

    Funny pets: A tired dog hangs its head off a wooden chair, sleeping awkwardly on a pink towel.

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