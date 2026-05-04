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The internet was made for many things, but chief among them is the documentation of animals being absolutely unhinged. The chonky ones, the derpy ones, the long bois who have no business being that long; they are all here, and they are all completely unbothered by your judgment. These are creatures operating on pure instinct and zero self-awareness, and that is what makes them so hilarious.

Every single photo on this list is a gift. The sploot that went too far. The blep that was caught at exactly the wrong moment. So, if you are having anything less than a perfect day, we would like to formally prescribe this list as treatment. A collection of animals, zero dignity, and more big mood energy than the internet has any right to contain.