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Many people would choose to keep their childhood photos hidden from the public. These snapshots capture a time when they were in their awkward stages, likely at their most “uncool.”

That wasn’t the case for these brave folks, who proudly shared their kiddie pictures for the entire internet to see. And as you may expect, most of these images showed nothing but adorable and innocent moments, back when life didn’t revolve around the worries of adulting.

Scroll through this list for the cuteness overload you didn’t think you would need today.