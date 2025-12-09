“That’s Nasty”: People Are Confused Why Someone Would Cook Their Food In The Dishwasher

ADVERTISEMENT

Human beings have come a long way since the days of only cooking on open flames. We have stoves, microwaves, air fryers, electric pressure cookers… Heck, we even have egg poachers, rice makers and so on and so forth. Why then are people using their dishwashers to cook a meal? It’s food up top, filthy dishes down below. Make it make sense.

Social media is filled with videos of people trying out this thing called dishwasher cooking. From lasagne to salmon and even chicken breasts, nothing seems to be off-limits – even when it could come with a side of salmonella. And, as you can imagine, netizens are divided. Some are completely grossed out, while others are curious.

We at Bored Panda are a bit of both. But not enough to try it out ourselves, so we did a deep dive into the world of dishwasher cooking – and here’s what we found…

RELATED:

People have been cooking food in their dishwashers, and we want to know why

Text image showing the phrase What the hell is actually dishwasher cooking, followed by the word Why.

Two jars filled with pasta and food placed inside a dishwasher, illustrating cooking food in the dishwasher concept.

Image credits: -DYNAMIGHT-

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s even a dedicated salmon dish that’s prepared in the place usually reserved for dirty dishes

Wikipedia page screenshot showing dishwasher salmon cooked by heat from dishwasher drying phase with fish wrapped in aluminum foil.

Image credits: dunkkane

This woman posted a video showcasing her attempt at dishwasher cooking

Person placing raw chicken in a jar and holding jars with chicken and fries to cook food in the dishwasher.

Image credits: Flashy-Disaster-3098

Does it look cooked and appetizing? We’ll let you decide…

Canned food being placed in a dishwasher and cooked, showing a jar with cooked chicken removed using tongs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Flashy-Disaster-3098

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman eating food cooked in dishwasher in kitchen with chicken breast and white asparagus on plate

Image credits: Flashy-Disaster-3098

Dishwasher cooking has been around for decades, and some food experts even swear by it

If you Google “dishwasher cooking,” one of the dishes that’s likely to pop up is salmon sous vide. In case you’re wondering, sous vide is a cooking technique where the food is vacuum-sealed and cooked in a low-temperature water bath. It means ‘under vacuum’ in French.

Apparently, all you have to do is wrap the salmon tightly in foil, add a lemon wedge and spices or herbs, stick the packet in the top rack, and then run the dishwasher on a regular cycle. Once the cycle is done, the salmon is (supposed to be) cooked and ready to eat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Blumer, the former host of the Food Network’s The Surreal Gourmet, swears by it and claims to have cooked salmon in dishwashers around the world. According to him, the dishwashing method is similar to poaching salmon, and produces “perfect, tasty” results. Poaching, you say? Well, according to Dan Pashman of the Sporkful podcast, the hot water and steam essentially poach the salmon. “And at the low temperature, about 140 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, the fish cooks very slowly, so it turns creamy and soft,” he adds. While some people prefer to stick to cooking during the dishwasher cycle, others like to multitask and do their dishes at the same time. All you need to do is add the detergent and place your dirty dishes on the bottom rack. Many of us might assume that cooking with a dishwasher is a waste of time and energy. Italian food writer Lisa Casali disagrees. She argues that the method can be quite environmentally friendly. There’s just one trick, she says: Instead of using aluminum foil, you should put the food into airtight canning jars or food vacuum bags. Then the hot water doesn’t touch the food. So you can add soap to the cycle and really clean your dishes while poaching dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman loading dishes into dishwasher in modern kitchen, highlighting the unusual kitchen practice of cooking food in the dishwasher.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Casali has even based an entire cookbook on dishwasher cooking. Cucinare in Lavastoviglie (Cooking with the dishwasher) has recipes for a variety of dishes, including couscous, veal, tuna, fruits and even desserts.

The foodie says that dishwasher cooking is best for dishes that need to be cooked at low temperatures. “After some experiments, I found that it wasn’t just a different way to cook — it was a really particular technique,” she reveals. “Something I was looking for years: the way to cook at low temperature at home.”

Not surprisingly, dishwasher cooking has raised a lot of eyebrows. In 2019, food blog The Kitchn’s Senior Recipe Editor attempted it.

“About 45 minutes after I turned the dishwasher on, the cycle was done. I opened up the dishwasher nervously and sniffed. My dishes looked clean and the dishwasher smelled like it usually does after a load. No fishy smells,” wrote Kristine Gallary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I took the salmon packets out, put them on a plate, and opened them up,” she added. “There was a little liquid in each packet, but no more than I expected from salmon cooking inside a foil packet. Another sniff test and all I could smell was cooked salmon, no smell of dishwasher detergent.”

The food expert says that when she tasted the fish, “the salmon perfectly flaked, was just cooked through, and had a texture quite similar to salmon I’ve had before cooked with the sous vide method.” She claims it was absolutely delicious.

Gallary concluded by saying that she wouldn’t ever cook salmon in an empty dishwasher because she feels like it’s a waste of water and energy, but added, “The fact that I can do it and get a load of dishes is pretty cool.”

“That’s nasty”: many people felt the whole idea was gross, and some highlighted the dangers

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing confusion over cooking food in the dishwasher trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit discussing the dangers of cooking food in the dishwasher using sous vide method.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing confusion and frustration about cooking food in the dishwasher.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing confusion over cooking food in the dishwasher and its temperature limits.

Screenshot of a humorous online comment joking about cooking food in the dishwasher and its risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing confusion about cooking food in the dishwasher and its difficulty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying that cooking food in the dishwasher is a health code violation and not proper cooking.

Comment on a forum expressing confusion and criticism about cooking food in a dishwasher, calling it stupid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment explaining why cooking food in the dishwasher is inefficient and confusing.

Comment discussing confusion and frustration over cooking food in dishwashers and other unconventional methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining why cooking food in the dishwasher is unsafe, inedible, and causes unpleasant smells.

Comment on forum thread expressing disgust about cooking food in the dishwasher, username JaguarMammoth6231.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment warning about health risks and food poisoning from cooking food in the dishwasher shared in an online forum.

Comment about using the dishwasher to cook food, suggesting putting shrimp in the silverware basket as an appetizer idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining the confusion around cooking food in the dishwasher using sous vide and its impracticality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing confusion about cooking food in the dishwasher, highlighting the main SEO keywords from the topic.

User comment expressing distrust about cooking food in the dishwasher due to concerns of undercooking or wet food.

Comment about cooking lasagna in dishwasher causing confusion about cooking food in dishwasher and its nastiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment screenshot showing a user humorously saying the oven is no longer satisfying, related to cooking food in the dishwasher debate.

Comment discussing why cooking food in the dishwasher is considered unsafe due to insufficient heat to k**l bacteria.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing disbelief about cooking food in a dishwasher, highlighting confusion and disgust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post expressing confusion about cooking food in the dishwasher and questioning the practicality without a dishwasher.

ADVERTISEMENT