MIL Tries To Hijack Bride’s Venue And Dress, Bride Hands Her A Reality Check Frosted With Shade
Bride giving a reality check to her mother-in-law trying to hijack wedding venue and dress, with a shaded expression.
MIL Tries To Hijack Bride’s Venue And Dress, Bride Hands Her A Reality Check Frosted With Shade

Mothers-in-law get a bad rap but let’s be honest, sometimes they really do deserve it. Mix an overbearing mother-in-law-to-be with wedding planning, then, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster or, at the very least, high drama on your hands.

That was exactly the scene facing one bride-to-be who turned to an online community to vent about how her future mother-in-law, a total control freak, tried to hijack her wedding planning from day one. When she put her foot down, though, chaos ensued.

 More info: Reddit

    Your wedding is one of the few days in your life that should be all about you, but some people will always want to be the main character

    Older woman wearing glasses, seated and thoughtfully reviewing documents with pen near mouth in bright room.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman found herself in an awkward situation after her fiancé’s mom tried to hijack the wedding planning immediately after the engagement

    Text excerpt from a bride’s story about her controlling mother-in-law trying to hijack her wedding venue and dress.

    Bride confronts MIL trying to hijack wedding venue and dress, delivering a sharp reality check with shade.

    Text discussing a bride confronting her mother-in-law trying to hijack the wedding venue and dress plans.

    Bride in white dress holding hands with groom during nighttime wedding celebration with guests and sparklers.

    Image credits: anderson76 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From venue to dress, the future mother-in-law thought she had it all worked out, until the bride-to-be was forced to give her a reality check

    Text excerpt from a bride about her mother-in-law trying to hijack her wedding plans and venue.

    Bride confronts mother-in-law trying to hijack wedding venue and dress, delivering a sharp reality check.

    Text from a bride explaining how she handled her mother-in-law trying to hijack her wedding venue and dress plans.

    Text about bride setting photo rules for ceremony and first dance, addressing MIL trying to hijack venue and dress drama.

    Text about bride’s venue and dress hijack attempt by MIL, with bride giving a sharp reality check in response.

    Bride reviewing wedding plans on laptop, handling venue and dress issues with confidence and a touch of shade.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After she got pushback, she had a complete meltdown, calling her future daughter-in-law a slur for denying her the chance to “live out her dream”

    Text message explaining a bride’s confrontation with her mother-in-law over venue and dress demands.

    Bride shares a reality check after mother-in-law tries to hijack wedding venue and dress with subtle shade.

    Text excerpt discussing group photos and potential chaos, illustrating a bride’s reality check on venue and dress issues.

    Text conversation about a bride feeling controlled as her mother-in-law tries to hijack wedding venue and dress plans.

    Things only got worse when the bride said she didn’t want anyone taking photos of the ceremony, so she’s asked netizens if wanting to plan her own wedding makes her a jerk

    The original poster (OP) says her future mother-in-law isn’t just controlling; she’s practically been running a one-woman documentary on her son since birth. Clothes, choices, life decisions? All handled by mom. She even announced years ago she’d plan his wedding too, and whoever he married would just have to “be fine with that.”

    Spoiler alert: OP was not fine with that. Once engaged, her future mother-in-law swooped in like a wedding-themed helicopter parent, telling her where the wedding would be and which dresses she could pick from. OP shut it down fast, insisting this was her wedding. The old woman exploded, calling her selfish for crushing her “dream”.

    Things really blew up when OP asked for a phone-free ceremony and first dance. Not the whole wedding, just those special moments. She wanted guests present, not blocking views with screens. When she explained this calmly, her mom-in-law-to-be went nuclear, calling her insane, refusing to comply, and promptly going no-contact.

    Now OP’s wondering if she’s the villain for standing her ground. She fears her future mother-in-law will hijack the day with chaotic group photos and boundary-stomping antics. She’s even considering uninviting her if she can’t respect the rules. Cue the moral crisis: is she protecting her wedding, or torching future family ties?

    If OP’s future mother-in-law is trying to control the wedding, what will she try to control next? We can only guess. So, what’s the deal with overbearing mothers-in-law? And what is it about wedding planning that makes people lose their minds? 

    Frustrated bride sitting on couch with groom in background, illustrating MIL trying to hijack bride’s venue and dress.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Experts from Choosing Therapy, say that an overbearing mother-in-law craves dominance and control. She often makes every situation about herself; she’ll make sure you know exactly what she wants and how she wants it done. 

    Schwartz shares 7 signs of an overbearing mother-in-law. Some include her never respecting your boundaries, being judgmental, pressuring you to do what she wants, and needing to be the center of attention. Sounds a lot like OP’s future mom-in-law, right? And she isn’t even a legit mother-in-law yet.

    The pros over at Psychology Today say that, when bridal parties scrap over venues, menus, and colors, the actual point of the disagreement can quickly become less about the centerpieces and more about who has the power to make the decision about them. Is it just us, or does that all seem ripe for some juicy drama?

    So, how do you cope with pushy family, anyway? Well, wedding experts, Firmly Rooted Events, suggest changing the topic, asking them questions, blaming your planner (they can take the hit, trust us), and not being afraid to lay down boundaries – sort of like OP did – with a vengeance. 

    We’d say OP has every right to decide how her big day goes down. Sticking to her guns now couldn’t be more important, and an unmistakable signal to her future mother-in-law that she’s no pushover, now or ever. You go girl.

    What’s your take? Was OP a jerk for putting her foot down, or should she have let her mom-to-be have a say about the couple’s special day? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers agreed that the bride-to-be was definitely not the jerk in the situation and asked where her fiancé was in the whole mess 

    Reddit comment advising bride to confront MIL hijacking venue and dress, emphasizing backing from boyfriend for support.

    Commenter discussing a wedding conflict where the mother-in-law tries to hijack the bride’s venue and dress plans.

    Comment on MIL trying to hijack bride’s venue and dress, with bride firmly setting boundaries and delivering a reality check.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mother-in-law trying to hijack a bride’s wedding venue and dress.

    Comment discussing MIL trying to hijack bride’s wedding plans, venue, and dress, with bride standing her ground firmly.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing conflict with a mother-in-law over wedding venue and dress issues.

    Comment about bride confronting MIL trying to hijack wedding venue and dress, emphasizing fiancé's support in wedding decisions.

    Comment text discussing a MIL trying to hijack bride’s venue and dress, with advice on setting boundaries.

    Comment text on a forum discussing conflict where MIL tries to hijack bride’s venue and dress, included a harsh reality check.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a bride dealing with a MIL trying to hijack wedding venue and dress.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising how to handle a MIL trying to hijack a bride’s venue and dress plans.

    Commenter advises bride on handling a manipulative MIL trying to hijack wedding venue and dress plans with firm boundaries.

    Comment on a forum post about a bride dealing with her MIL trying to hijack the venue and dress, responding with a witty remark.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a bride’s venue and dress conflict involving her mother-in-law.

    Text comment about a mother-in-law trying to hijack the bride’s wedding plans with a sharp reality check.

    Family

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Suzie
    Suzie
    Community Member
    The bride and groom should elope and really send her MIL around the twist.

    2
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    Waits for "wedding is off" update..........

    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    What a stupid, stupid MIL. Does she want to never see her son again? Because his wife could arrange that. Also she can be cut entirely from any future grandchildren's lives. MIL is obviously and entirely delusional "main character" type. Thinks everything is about her. I'd tell her, one more tantrum and we'll just elope and you will not be there to see it.

