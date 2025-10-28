Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Was Honestly Shocked”: Woman Considers Skipping Sister’s Wedding After Her Bizarre Request
Person examining film strip, expressing conflict about no longer wanting to be in sister's wedding after her request.
Lifestyle, Occasions

“I Was Honestly Shocked”: Woman Considers Skipping Sister’s Wedding After Her Bizarre Request

Do you remember the story about the guy who insisted his girlfriend be in a relative’s wedding photos—only for his fiancée years later to ask who that woman beside him was?

This one is the exact opposite, and the problem was exclusion rather than inclusion. Reddit user Consequentialism_97 was getting ready for her little sister’s big day when she was told that her own husband would have to sit out some of the photos. You know, in case the two of them ever got divorced.

This “small” detail immediately threw her off and made her reevaluate her place in the family.

    So far, this woman has had a happy life with her husband

    Image credits: Corey Balazowich (not the actual photo)

    But her sister seems determined there might be trouble down the road

    Image credits: u/consequentialism_97

    The bride tried to shrug it off as “just in case,” but the damage was done

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: u/consequentialism_97

    The woman’s instinct was to RSVP “no,” but she decided to seek advice online first

    The bride’s plans sound like a recipe for disaster. For the husband, this experience can be profoundly isolating. Not being accepted by your partner’s family can lead to feelings of inadequacy, self-doubt, and even resentment. It might also create pressure to conform or change in order to be accepted, which is a spiritually draining experience for anyone.

    Not to mention that our Redditor, as the person caught in the middle, would probably also experience a significant emotional toll. The ongoing pressure to mediate, appease, and navigate conflicting loyalties can be downright overwhelming—especially on such an occasion.

    Such a photoshoot could very well make her feel guilty and stressed. Is it even possible to honor your relationship while respecting your family’s perspective in a situation like this? She might feel hurt because it seems as though they don’t trust her or her judgment, even though she is a full-fledged adult, and clearly they are incapable of being happy for her, even though she is happy for them.

    All of it feels grossly unfair.

    Beyond the impact on the Redditor and her partner, this situation may create significant rifts within the family system as well, with multiple members choosing different sides in the conflict. Relationships that were once harmonious may become strained, and the whole day could be ruined.

    Image credits: Moose Photos (not the actual photo)

    “At first glance, it sounds as if the bride knows something about the husband that the wife herself does not,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked to comment on this situation.

    “But, as far as I understand, this woman’s sister and her husband have barely met a few times in their lives, that’s all. So the ‘skeleton in the closet’ theory can definitely be discarded. Other possibilities remain—for example, that she truly doesn’t expect her sister’s marriage to last long.”

    “In this case, it really looks like a manifestation of disrespect toward the sister and her partner. Since the principle ‘my wedding, my rules’ applies here, the answer can be: ‘It’s my business to come to the wedding; it’s my business not to go!’ Personally, I would advise this woman to talk frankly with her sister, try to understand the motives behind such behavior, and seek a compromise. I think this is still possible,” Irina adds.

    People in the comments have suggested a range of possible reasons for the bride’s behavior—everything from secret life-long grudges to the idea that the Redditor’s husband is simply so attractive that the bride doesn’t want him to outshine the groom.

    The author of the post herself rejected any insinuations about her husband or sister, and believes the tension stems from her sister’s biased attitude toward her many exes. She now plans to attend the wedding and enjoy it—but if she notices her sister singling out her spouse, she intends to call her out publicly.

    People in the comments had a lot to say, and the woman joined the discussion as well

    Image credits: Logan Brumm (not the actual photo)

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why would it matter that your sister's ex was in your wedding photos? But also, who cares if your sister thinks your marriage won't last? It only matters what the people in the marriage think. So it's a rude request but not rude enough to warrant much of a reaction. If anyone thinks their family never discussed their relationships, they are kidding themselves. Everyone has weighed in on what they think, and people living thousands of miles away can have their opinion but I wouldn't take it too seriously.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    storm_and_baby avatar
    Lisa T
    Lisa T
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t understand the point of doing this? I look at my wedding photos and most of the people are not with the same partners anymore? One cousin is onto wife number 4 (I’ve been married 34 years). It’s just weird.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    catherinathijs_1 avatar
    We ride at dawn biatches
    We ride at dawn biatches
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On my wedding, my husband's uncle had his then gf with him. She was a lovely girl. But then again, all his ex GFS were lovely. He changes them every year or so. We didnt ask her to step out that would have been rude. I think OPs sister can always have someone photoshopped out later if she really wants it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
