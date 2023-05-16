In the field of wedding photography, there exists a rare breed of artists who go beyond the realm of conventional imagery, weaving enchanting tales with their cameras. One such extraordinary individual is Peter Adams-Shawn, the mastermind behind Memories of Tomorrow Photography. With a career spanning over 15 years, the photographer has established himself as a visionary storyteller, harnessing the power of pictures to encapsulate the essence of love, emotion, and celebration.

Peter has not only captured over 270 weddings throughout the Bunbury and South West regions of Western Australia but has also carved a niche for himself with his groundbreaking series, "Eyescapes" and "Ringscapes." Both of them invite us into a world where wedding scenes come alive through the captivating use of reflections. Through these collections, Peter skillfully captures the beauty and essence of love by showcasing intimate moments reflected in various surfaces. In "Eyescapes," we witness the profound connection between couples as their emotions are mirrored in the eyes of their beloved. Meanwhile, "Ringscapes" unveils the magic held within wedding rings with the reflection of the couple and their surroundings.

More info: memoriesoftomorrow.net | Facebook | youtube.com | surgimago.com