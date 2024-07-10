ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are one of the most important events in our lives. It is a big occasion, where all your relatives, friends, and close ones get together to celebrate a new chapter of your life. However, usually, weddings include a lot of alcohol, so it’s not surprising that unexpected things can happen throughout the event.



Today’s story covers an amusing predicament, which happened to a newlywed couple. Two random strangers crashed the couple’s wedding, but didn’t cause any scenes or issues – on the contrary, they even left a hilarious note for the newlyweds.



Not all party crashers are bad – some can be rather innocuous

Image credits: ProfessionalReveal

A man shared his experience celebrating his sister’s wedding, and how they realized that there were two strangers at the event

Image credits: ProfessionalReveal

Image credits: freepic.diller (not the actual photo)

The wedding went great and there were no disruptions, only after the newlywed couple opened the wedding gifts, did they realize that fact

Image credits: ProfessionalReveal

The random couple left the newlyweds a card with a cheeky $11.54 in it, and a note of how they’re blessed to have witnessed the wedding

Recently, a person approached Reddit’s r/mildlyinteresting community to share a photo of a note his newlywed relatives found after their wedding. Redditors found the story amusing, as the post quickly gathered 30k upvotes.

The OP (Original Poster) shared that as the newlywed couple went through the received gifts, they unexpectedly found a card that didn’t belong to any relatives on either side. The bride’s brother, thinking back on the party, realized that he indeed saw his dad’s best friend ‘hauling’ a drunk couple out of the reception. Right then, he didn’t think anything of this, it was just hilarious.

Image credits: Leah Newhouse (not the actual photo)

After that, more details emerged – according to an aunt, the random couple indulged themselves in the bar and even were on the verge of blacking out. Given that the couple was booted out, it’s not strange at all. That being said, the random couple behaved adequately, at least most of the time, as they weren’t disruptive.



The card that the strangers left contained a rather symbolic gift of $11.54 (€10.66) and a cheeky congratulations. Some parts of the note they had written were even underlined, which, according to the OP, felt like “in-your-face trolling”. You might think that the relatives and the newlyweds might be mad – quite the opposite!

The OP stated, “David and Nancy, wherever you are, you provided us with a lifelong story and a core memory. Sorry you got kicked out. From the looks of it, you thoroughly enjoyed yourselves!”. It seems that the family didn’t have any trouble with this, as they thought it was an innocuous situation. They even wished that the strangers had enjoyed themselves, and were grateful for the life-long memory they now have.

Image credits: Maria Orlova (not the actual photo)

Over 2.2 million weddings occurred in 2023. With so many expensive weddings being planned, there must be quite a few opportunities for crashes such as in today’s story, although ethically questionable. According to an article published by Forbes, the average wedding cost is $33,000 in 2024. The largest amount of money is charged by the venue, and in the last past 6 years, October has been the most sought-after month to marry.

Wedding parties are great and all, but there’s a darker side of marriage as well. According to another article, 43% of marriages end in divorce. However, divorce involves additional costs too, as around $7000 is spent to finalize the separation. On average, second and third marriages are more likely to dissolve than the first one, at 60% and 70% respectively. Not sure how many divorce parties are thrown, but there must be someone who has crashed a divorce celebration as well.

What do you think about the story? Would you be mad if someone crashed your wedding this way? Would you kick out the strangers or leave them be? Let us know in the comments below.

Netizens were amused by the story, wondering if the strangers crash weddings regularly

