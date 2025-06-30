We Traveled To A Forgotten Steppe Near Dnipro, Ukraine – And Found Artistic Magic Hidden In The Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Oleksandra Malyshko, a Ukrainian artist. Together with a group of fellow painters, we recently went on a plein air trip to the outskirts of Dnipro, Ukraine. We came from different towns, unsure of what we would find and honestly expecting disappointment. As artists, we’re notoriously picky — the light’s too harsh, the colors too dull, the horizon too flat. Finding real inspiration, especially in a new place during wartime, can feel nearly impossible.

We had almost convinced ourselves we’d leave early and return to our usual plein air spots. But first, we decided to give this unfamiliar location a try.

It wasn’t easy to get there. We got lost in the fields more than once, called local artists for directions, but nothing seemed right. GPS wasn’t working, an air raid alert started, and we felt isolated — as if we were on the edge of the world, far from civilization.

Then, everything changed.

We spotted an ancient burial mound — a kurhan — rising from the fields like a sentinel. Nearby, almost invisible, was a deep ravine. We descended into it with our car, and it was like stepping into another world. A natural sanctuary opened before us, quiet and wild. We stayed for hours, even days.

Each of us found a perfect angle to paint. The tall grasses, the dry steppe air, the wind, and the sun — all of it surrounded us with an unexpected sense of peace and inspiration. The silence, the smells, the vastness — they awakened something deeply creative within us.

What came out of that experience surprised us all. Below, you can see photos of what we saw — and what we created.

Sometimes, the most forgotten places can give you everything you were missing.

I’m always open to connecting with fellow creatives and art lovers! Feel free to reach out or follow me on social media — I’d be happy to stay in touch and share inspiration together: https://www.instagram.com/art_oleksandra_malyshko/

