We Put Together 8 Spooky Color Palettes For The Perfect Halloween Interior Design Inspiration

When October arrives, there’s only one thing on most people’s minds: Halloween!

Halloween is the perfect excuse to play with bold, spooky colours in your home décor. Why stick to the usual toy bats and fake cobwebs when you can transform your space with hauntingly beautiful colour schemes? In fact, the right hues alone can turn any ordinary room into a chillingly beautiful experience—no plastic spiders required.

In this design guide, Doors & More explores eight spooky, Halloween-inspired colour palettes, from ghostly whites and neutrals to candy-coloured delights. So grab your broomstick (or paintbrush—whichever you fancy), because they’ve brewed up some spooktacular ways to bring that Halloween spirit right into your home… no tricks, just treats!

With each colour palette, they offer suggestions on how to incorporate those shades into your décor—whether it’s through daring wall paint, cosy furnishings, or playful seasonal accents.

Ghost

Ethereal whites and misty grays create the perfect ghostly ambiance.

The Ghost palette revolves around spectral whites, silvers and smoky grays, conjuring the quiet hush of a moonlit apparition. This soft, monochromatic scheme feels otherworldly yet serene, like stepping into a tranquil mist. The image of a lone ghost floating in a twilight forest paints a scene that is hauntingly calm and mysterious, with pale shades that feel surprisingly peaceful.

In interiors, ghostly colours can make your home feel open and airy (no rattling chains required). Try sheer white curtains that catch the light like a phantom’s veil and paint walls a crisp white with a hint of gray undertone for that spectral vibe and use soft, gauzy, textured fabrics like a faux fur white rug and vintage lace tablecloths to keep things inviting yet eerie. By layering shades of white and gray, you can create a cosy haunted hideaway that’s boo-tiful (sorry) rather than cold.

Haunted House

Step into the gothic charm of a long-abandoned manor.

The Haunted House palette combines deep forest greens, decayed wood browns and smoky charcoals – the colours of creaking floorboards and creeping ivy. This scheme instantly evokes the uneasy thrill of an old Victorian manor at midnight, with creeping moss and peeling wallpaper that could tell a thousand stories. Dark olive and brown tones will bring a rustic, eerie vibe, as if nature is slowly reclaiming your space. A touch of foggy gray lightens the mood just enough so it’s spooky, not suffocating.

To bring this palette into your home, embrace perfectly imperfect finishes and moody colours. A coat of deep green paint on an accent wall or built-in shelf can provide a rich, haunted-forest backdrop. Balance those darker hues with lighter touches – a distressed gray rug or a cream knitted throw made from raw wool – since even haunted houses need a little light amid the gloom. Weathered wood furniture or antique brass fixtures (imagine a flickering candelabra on a battered table) to really lean into the old-world feel. The result is a space with vintage spooky charm, like the Addams Family home but a touch more inviting.

Hubble Bubble

Double, double toil and trouble, welcome to the witch’s brew of colours!

This palette bubbles over with magical eclecticism, inspired by a witch’s potion table crowded with jewel-toned elixirs and dried herbs. It mixes deep plum purples, dusty rose pinks, moody flower blues, potion-bottle greens and glints of antique gold. Velvety purples and burgundies evoke mystery, while streaks of mustard gold and faded rose add old-fashioned warmth. It’s cosy, a bit chaotic and utterly spellbinding – you can almost smell the incense and potion fumes!

To bring these bewitching shades into your home, don’t be afraid to mix and match. Start with one dominant colour, perhaps a dark plum feature wall in a study or dining room for a dramatic, cosy feel. Then, add potion-inspired details. Line up vintage glass bottles in emerald and amber on a shelf, add an ornate gold-framed mirror or brass lamp to provide a glint of alchemy amidst the darkness.

Layer in natural textures too, dried flower bundles, a shaggy throw, or a weathered leather chair will complete that old-world witchy look. The goal is to create a space of organised clutter, a deliberate collection of curios that feels like a stylish sorceress spends her days brewing up spells.

Pumpkin

Nothing says Halloween like the warm glow of pumpkin orange.

This palette is a classic homage to jack-o’-lanterns, but with a darker, more sophisticated twist. It spans from inky black and shadowy gray to fiery pumpkin orange and rich cinnamon-brown – all the hues of a carved pumpkin on a doorstep, glowing in the darkness.

The contrast between dark and light can be really striking yet subtly understated. Use black accents against pops of pumpkin orange and accessorise with lots of dark wood tones to create an atmosphere that’s equal parts spooky and cosy, blending Halloween whimsy with autumnal warmth. Bright orange brings playful energy, while charcoal gray and black add depth and drama, much like the night sky behind the pumpkins.

In decor, a burst of pumpkin orange goes a long way. Because this hue is so vibrant, consider using it as an accent in strategic spots. For example, paint a single statement wall in pumpkin orange to energise a room, it’ll create instant cheer. Balance it with plenty of neutral or charcoal gray around it to keep things modern and avoid an over-the-top look. If an entire orange wall feels too bold, sprinkle in some smaller accents, a carved wooden bowl of mini pumpkins on the coffee table or a few burnt-orange pillows on a dark sofa. Candlelight is your friend here too, the flicker of an orange flame against dark decor gives that pumpkin glow and cosy ambiance.

You’ll carve out a gourd-geous space that feels festive yet stylish… sorry.

The Dark Lord

Dare to go over to the dark side? It’s devilishly chic!

This palette is for lovers of all things bold and gothic. Dominated by midnight black and deep crimson, it creates a dramatic, dungeon-glam vibe worthy of the depths of hell. The mood is intense, passionate and a little dangerous. Black provides a luxuriously moody base, while shades of maroon, wine and blood-red slice through the darkness as fiery focal points. It’s a high-contrast scheme that whispers of power and opulence, not for the faint of heart but perfect if you love theatrical flair.

To infuse a “Dark Lord” look into your home, start with black in a prominent role. Perhaps start with matte black walls or furniture, then layer in red accents for a pop of (after)life. In a living room, a black accent wall or even a black ceiling can set a moody, dramatic tone. Dress it up with crimson heavy velvet curtains or a scarlet armchair for bold contrast. Metallic touches will keep the space from feeling too cave-like so for example, gold or bronze fixtures or even a gilded ornate mirror can add a luxurious gleam that lifts all that darkness.

Keep textiles rich and sumptuous: think leather sofas and plush velvet pillows in deep jewel reds. With the right balance of dark and light, your space will feel less like a dungeon and more like a decadent gothic lounge – a little sinister, but absolutely stunning.

Trick or Treat!

Time to give your decor a sugar rush!

This palette is pure Halloween fun – a candy-coloured explosion of purples, pinks, slime greens and oranges… just like a trick-or-treat haul! It’s the “kid in a candy store” approach to decor, capturing the giddy excitement of finding your favourite sweets on Halloween night. The vibe is upbeat, playful and whimsical. Vivid purple and magenta lend a witchy playfulness, electric green adds a gooey “monster slime” vibe (in the best possible way) and bright oranges and yellows round out the candy-corn spectrum. Together these colours create a carnival atmosphere that’s more sweet than scary, it’s the perfect palate cleanser after all those dark, brooding themes.

When using these playful shades, let them shine as accents against a neutral base rather than going all in. String up neon fairy lights and toss a few vibrant pillows on a neutral sofa for an instant pop. Just be careful not to use ALL the brights on big surfaces all at once – a little bag of candy goes a long way! Intense colours work best as quirky accents so they don’t overwhelm a room.

Witch

Brew up some rustic witchy vibes with earthy tones and a dash of magic.

This palette shows a witch’s cottage can be enchanting in subtle, earthy hues. Here we have ancient, dusty browns, weathered grays, bone white and of course a good dose of iron black – the colours of a straw broom, old spellbook pages and warming cauldrons. The mood is cosy and mystical, like a hidden hut in the woods where dried herbs hang from the rafters and a black cat snoozes by the hearth. It’s far from flashy; instead it whispers of old folklore and nature’s magic.

To channel this witchy look at home, focus on natural materials and timeworn finishes. Muted brown or taupe walls can set a warm, parchment-like backdrop – which is great for displaying moon phase art or vintage pagan-inspired prints.

Layer in touches of black with a wrought-iron chandelier or matte black cabinet knobs, all of which will nod to witchcraft without being overtly kitsch. Use plenty of texture to bring the scene alive, hessian or linen pillows, a chunky knit throw in soft cream and weathered wood furniture will make it feel like a centuries-old cottage. Finally, add a tiny hint of the supernatural – maybe a moon-shaped mirror as a whimsical accent. The result is an inviting space that feels enchanted yet homey.

Zombie

When style comes back from the dead, it’s a chic take on decay and dread.

The Zombie palette lurches into surprisingly stylish territory with its blend of ashy grays, dusty blue-greens and that crucial pop of dried-blood red. These are the colours of creeping mist and tattered clothes, of lifeless skin under a moonlit sky and yet, arranged thoughtfully, they create a cool, modern palette perfect for an edgy interior.

The mood is eerie but also oddly tranquil, post-apocalyptic chic we’ll call it. Steely gray and milky off-white tones provide a cold calm, while deep crimson accents remind us there’s still life (or not) in the room. Even the undead can have a sense of style with a palette like this!

To bring zombie vibes home (without inviting actual dead folk over), start with a base of cool grays. Concrete-coloured walls give an instant modern industrial feel. Next, work in those blue-green undertones, perhaps a sage or dusty teal sofa to add depth while keeping the palette subdued.

The secret here is the red accent, used sparingly but effectively. A dark red throw blanket or a few burgundy candles will add a vital pulse of colour amid the gray desolation, a little blood-red goes a long way to keep the room from feeling flat or too cold. Finish off the look with some well-worn accents, maybe a distressed leather ottoman or rusted metal wall art – to nail that refined walking dead look.