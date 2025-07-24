We Installed A Minimalist Sauna ULA On A Rooftop In Vilnius

Read more »
Celsium Wellness designs and manufactures premium-quality saunas, hot tubs, and cold plunge tubs, dedicated to enhancing health, relaxation, and overall well-being. Our products combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations to deliver truly exceptional wellness experiences.
Our mission:
To empower people to live healthier and more balanced lives through the natural therapies of heat, cold, and nature.
What we offer:
Private and commercial saunas (indoor, outdoor, modular)
Wooden hot tubs with integrated heating systems
Cold plunge tubs and ice baths
Custom-made wellness solutions tailored to individual needs
Why choose Celsiumwellness:
✔️ Premium, durable natural materials
✔️ Modern Scandinavian-inspired design
✔️ Full customization options
✔️ Commitment to wellness, sustainability, and craftsmanship
Get in touch:
Looking for a sauna or hot tub for your home, spa, or hotel?
We are ready to create a solution that fits your vision.
Celsiumwellness – where heat, cold, and nature meet. Read less »
6
0