Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

We Installed A Minimalist Sauna ULA On A Rooftop In Vilnius
Minimalist sauna Ula with wooden interior and rooftop setting overlooking Vilnius cityscape and greenery.
User submission
Curiosities

We Installed A Minimalist Sauna ULA On A Rooftop In Vilnius

pauliusdamasas_1 Celsium
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

6

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people think of saunas as rustic cabins hidden in the woods.

But what if we told you that one of the most calming, minimalist sauna experiences in Lithuania sits high above a modern office rooftop—overlooking trees, city lights, and a golden sunset?

We’re Celsium Wellness, and this is how we helped one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe bring wellness to the rooftops.

RELATED:

    We Installed A Minimalist Sauna ULA On A Rooftop In Vilnius

    We Installed A Minimalist Sauna ULA On A Rooftop In Vilnius

    We Installed A Minimalist Sauna ULA On A Rooftop In Vilnius

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Ask pandas
    Vote arrow up

    6

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    6

    Open list comments

    0

    Celsium

    Celsium

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Celsium Wellness designs and manufactures premium-quality saunas, hot tubs, and cold plunge tubs, dedicated to enhancing health, relaxation, and overall well-being. Our products combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations to deliver truly exceptional wellness experiences. Our mission: To empower people to live healthier and more balanced lives through the natural therapies of heat, cold, and nature. What we offer: Private and commercial saunas (indoor, outdoor, modular) Wooden hot tubs with integrated heating systems Cold plunge tubs and ice baths Custom-made wellness solutions tailored to individual needs Why choose Celsiumwellness: ✔️ Premium, durable natural materials ✔️ Modern Scandinavian-inspired design ✔️ Full customization options ✔️ Commitment to wellness, sustainability, and craftsmanship Get in touch: Looking for a sauna or hot tub for your home, spa, or hotel? We are ready to create a solution that fits your vision. Celsiumwellness – where heat, cold, and nature meet.

    Read less »
    Celsium

    Celsium

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Celsium Wellness designs and manufactures premium-quality saunas, hot tubs, and cold plunge tubs, dedicated to enhancing health, relaxation, and overall well-being. Our products combine traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations to deliver truly exceptional wellness experiences. Our mission: To empower people to live healthier and more balanced lives through the natural therapies of heat, cold, and nature. What we offer: Private and commercial saunas (indoor, outdoor, modular) Wooden hot tubs with integrated heating systems Cold plunge tubs and ice baths Custom-made wellness solutions tailored to individual needs Why choose Celsiumwellness: ✔️ Premium, durable natural materials ✔️ Modern Scandinavian-inspired design ✔️ Full customization options ✔️ Commitment to wellness, sustainability, and craftsmanship Get in touch: Looking for a sauna or hot tub for your home, spa, or hotel? We are ready to create a solution that fits your vision. Celsiumwellness – where heat, cold, and nature meet.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    Gabriela Zagórska

    Gabriela Zagórska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT