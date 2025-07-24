We Installed A Minimalist Sauna ULA On A Rooftop In Vilnius

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people think of saunas as rustic cabins hidden in the woods.

But what if we told you that one of the most calming, minimalist sauna experiences in Lithuania sits high above a modern office rooftop—overlooking trees, city lights, and a golden sunset?

We’re Celsium Wellness, and this is how we helped one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Europe bring wellness to the rooftops.

RELATED:

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon