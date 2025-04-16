ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it’s rather easy to forget that various actors and artists whose art we consume are actual, real, breathing human beings. Luckily, from time to time, celebrities decide to give us a wake up call and show their human sides.

The actor Walton Goggins recently did just that. He did an interview with GQ, where he revealed various items he keeps close to his heart and basically can’t live a day without. And it worked like a charm — people online were in awe at how sentimental the actor revealed himself to be.

Sometimes we seemingly forget that even the most talented celebrities are the same living, breathing humans as us

Image credits: GQ / YouTube

But then they do something to remind us — for example, give an interview where they reveal intimate details about their life and work

On February 6th, 2025, international monthly men’s magazine GQ published an interview with Walton Sanders Goggins Jr., better known simply as Walton Goggins.

Walton is an American actor who has starred in various TV shows and movies like The Shield or Justified (for this, he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor). His latest works include such titles as Fallout and The White Lotus. For the former, he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Image credits: Max

Recently, actor Walton Goggins did exactly that — in an interview with GQ, he talked about things he can’t live without

In the video interview, the actor opened up quite a bit about his work and personal life, revealing 10 things he can’t live without. Since this gathered quite a lot of attention online, let’s go through his essentials, shall we?

The first thing the actor named was his so-called Stetson hat. This specific hat was gifted to him by his friend Sam Rockwell 14 years ago when they were filming a movie together. Clearly, that was a great gift, since from the looks of it, Goggins loves wearing it – it’s a staple in his personal fashion.

Image credits: GQ / YouTube

Then, he showed a lighter he carries around in his pocket. Apparently, he lives in a house that has 7 fireplaces, so always having a tool on yourself that you can use for these fireplaces is useful. Granted, in the video, he didn’t show a real lighter, just a prop one that he used while filming The White Lotus, something he took as a token from the set.

The next thing Goggins revealed that he is a bookworm and that he usually reads more than one book at a time. For the video, he picked a few important ones to show, like Herman Hesse’s Siddharta, which he keeps on his bedside table. Or W. Somerset Maugham’s The Moon and Sixpence, which is a book that every artist should read, in Goggins’ opinion.

Image credits: GQ / YouTube

His list included a bunch of relatively random stuff — from a backgammon set to his passport

The fourth thing he showed was a rather unexpected one – an orange Sharpie. What’s even more unexpected is the fact that the actor said it’s one of the most essential things he has, as it is a pen that he uses to color his lines in scripts. And knowing his profession, it’s clear why it’s so important.

Another thing the man mentioned was kind of a normal one – a passport. We all have those, don’t we? With this revelation, the actor also opened up about countries he has visited and loved, like Morocco, South Africa, India, and others.

Image credits: GQ / YouTube

Then, with the next essential, Walton managed to surprise again – it was a backgammon set. Or, as he said – one of the greatest games in the world.

Funnily enough, his game set not only included the game pieces, but a random stone he had been looking for for a while, scopa cards from 22 years ago, a paperweight given to him by his wife, a stone he was gifted by a woman in Namibia and Christmas ornaments from his mom. Let’s just say the actor himself was actually entertained by what he unexpectedly found in his game set.

Image credits: Max / YouTube

He talked about how all of these items are irreplaceable in his daily and overall life and gushed about his own sentimentality

The next thing he pulled out to show was a vintage Rolex watch. He explained that it was the first really nice thing he bought for himself and decided to turn it into a generational gift for his child. Wholesome, isn’t it?

Going further, he didn’t stop surprising viewers and pulled a piece of brass. Yes, you read that right – a piece of brass. Apparently, it’s a gift his wife gave as a reminder of her family. This revelation made the actor apologize for his essentials being such a downer and sentimental, but people in the comments explained that it’s what they loved about the interview the most – the sincerity and down-to-earth emotions he showed.

Image credits: Max

The next thing he showed was an app; to be more specific, a fan app. He said that the sound this app makes lulls him to sleep and he’s a big fan of even the shortest nap times, so it gets used quite often.

The surprises didn’t end here – Walton Goggins revealed that sand, shells, and other similar things that he collected on his various trips are sentimental to him, representing great experiences from his life.

Image credits: GQ / YouTube

So, what we can say is that it’s always interesting to get a look into the inner life of a famous actor, isn’t it? Just proves that even the most talented souls are still human with dear people and important experiences, just like any of us.

People online were amazed how down-to-earth and genuine the actor seemed in the interview

