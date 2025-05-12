Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Waitress Left Upset After Reviewing Her Tips For The Day: “So Happy Not To Live In America!”
Waitress in uniform setting table in a restaurant, looking thoughtful about her tips after a long workday.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Waitress Left Upset After Reviewing Her Tips For The Day: “So Happy Not To Live In America!”

In many parts of the world, tipping is a nice bonus for great service. In the U.S., it’s how servers make a living. Skipping the tip, or even leaving just a small one, can feel like an insult.

That’s why a waitress on TikTok recently spoke out after serving a $250 bill and receiving barely anything in return. She explained that while she’s thankful for whatever she gets, she still believes a 20% tip is fair.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of mixed reactions. Some called her expectations unreasonable. Others argued that if you can’t afford to tip, you shouldn’t be eating out in the first place.

Read her story below and tell us where you stand.

    A waitress recently spoke out about receiving a small tip on a $250 bill, saying she would’ve preferred 20%

    The internet had very different opinions about it

    Watch the full video below

    @andjjj.7their bill was $250. tipping culture may have gotten out of hand but I didn’t know we’re normalizing no tips.♬ original sound – andjjj.7

    Some readers were vocal that tipping culture is out of hand

    While others argued it’s how servers make a living and should be respected

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    kirstenkerkhof avatar
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "If you cannot afford to tip, don't eat out." That is one more reason I would not want to vacation in the US > where am I going to eat if it is not a restaurant? Breakfast is in the hotel, but I would need to eat out for lunch and dinner. And if it just a quick bite for lunch, no way am I going to tip 20-30%.

    hana_lo avatar
    2x4b523p
    2x4b523p
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I was in USA long time ago, good tip was 10%. Went again a few months ago, expected tip was 25% - 35%. I think I’m done with USA for life, that place went a bit bonkers. Refreshing travelling around Asia now where they look at you like you have two heads if you even try to tip.

    black-adder avatar
Miki
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Maybe ged mad at your boss. You get a tip when client decide you deserve a tip. And to expect 20% just because!? 20%!!! F**k me. For 20% service would have to be extraordinary.

    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The two sides to this don't necessarily disagree. Tipping culture is out of hand and it's not up to customers to make up the shortfall in wages, BUT servers should be able to make a living doing what they do. The whole problem would be solved by doing what other countries do: optional tipping but servers are paid an actual living wage, as workers in other industries are. The UK minimum wage is £12.21 / hour, regardless of occupation (other than apprentices, which is a different scenario).

