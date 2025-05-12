Waitress Left Upset After Reviewing Her Tips For The Day: “So Happy Not To Live In America!”

ADVERTISEMENT

In many parts of the world, tipping is a nice bonus for great service. In the U.S., it’s how servers make a living. Skipping the tip, or even leaving just a small one, can feel like an insult.

That’s why a waitress on TikTok recently spoke out after serving a $250 bill and receiving barely anything in return. She explained that while she’s thankful for whatever she gets, she still believes a 20% tip is fair.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of mixed reactions. Some called her expectations unreasonable. Others argued that if you can’t afford to tip, you shouldn’t be eating out in the first place.

Read her story below and tell us where you stand.

A waitress recently spoke out about receiving a small tip on a $250 bill, saying she would’ve preferred 20%

The internet had very different opinions about it

Watch the full video below

Some readers were vocal that tipping culture is out of hand

While others argued it’s how servers make a living and should be respected

