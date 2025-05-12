Waitress Left Upset After Reviewing Her Tips For The Day: “So Happy Not To Live In America!”
In many parts of the world, tipping is a nice bonus for great service. In the U.S., it’s how servers make a living. Skipping the tip, or even leaving just a small one, can feel like an insult.
That’s why a waitress on TikTok recently spoke out after serving a $250 bill and receiving barely anything in return. She explained that while she’s thankful for whatever she gets, she still believes a 20% tip is fair.
Her post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of mixed reactions. Some called her expectations unreasonable. Others argued that if you can’t afford to tip, you shouldn’t be eating out in the first place.
Read her story below and tell us where you stand.
A waitress recently spoke out about receiving a small tip on a $250 bill, saying she would’ve preferred 20%
The internet had very different opinions about it
Watch the full video below
@andjjj.7their bill was $250. tipping culture may have gotten out of hand but I didn’t know we’re normalizing no tips.♬ original sound – andjjj.7
Some readers were vocal that tipping culture is out of hand
While others argued it’s how servers make a living and should be respected
"If you cannot afford to tip, don't eat out." That is one more reason I would not want to vacation in the US > where am I going to eat if it is not a restaurant? Breakfast is in the hotel, but I would need to eat out for lunch and dinner. And if it just a quick bite for lunch, no way am I going to tip 20-30%.
I was in USA long time ago, good tip was 10%. Went again a few months ago, expected tip was 25% - 35%. I think I’m done with USA for life, that place went a bit bonkers. Refreshing travelling around Asia now where they look at you like you have two heads if you even try to tip.Load More Replies...
The two sides to this don't necessarily disagree. Tipping culture is out of hand and it's not up to customers to make up the shortfall in wages, BUT servers should be able to make a living doing what they do. The whole problem would be solved by doing what other countries do: optional tipping but servers are paid an actual living wage, as workers in other industries are. The UK minimum wage is £12.21 / hour, regardless of occupation (other than apprentices, which is a different scenario).
