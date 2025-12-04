Server Convinced This Guy Didn’t Have A Family Emergency And Just Left His Date To Pay His Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Honesty is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. No matter how tempting it may be to bend the truth to impress someone you like, honesty is always the best policy. Even if you’re not interested in someone you’re on a date with, lying to get out of the situation is only going to make you look bad. And your server might end up making a TikTok about the situation…

Zeke Gomez recently shared a video online detailing what he witnessed on what he assumed was an awkward first date gone wrong. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the comments viewers shared trying to get to the bottom of why this man abandoned his date.

RELATED:

This server witnessed what he assumed was an awkward first date while working

Young man with messy hair wearing a black hoodie inside a car, sharing a story about a waiter serving first date disaster.

Image credits: takingit_ez

But he couldn’t help but feel bad for the woman who ended up getting stuck with the bill

Server describes a first date disaster while serving a table and taking drink orders with a watermelon cocktail request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a waiter awkwardly serves a first date, leading to an uncomfortable interaction between the couple.

Text excerpt describing a waiter serving queso and water during a first date that ends in a disaster.

Margarita cocktail with salted rim and lime slice on wooden table, waiter serves first date disaster setting.

Image credits: Aleksandar Andreev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a waiter serves first date disaster story about a no-tip family emergency excuse.

Text excerpt from a first date where the waiter serves and a potential date disaster unfolds over a pricey order.

Waiter serves drinks awkwardly during a first date, creating an unexpected and uncomfortable dining experience.

Image credits: takingit_ez

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple on a first date at a restaurant, smiling and interacting as a waiter serves them, capturing a potential date disaster.

Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, it’s very common for people to bend the truth on a first date

If you want to get out of a situation, your first impulse may be to lie. “Sorry, my mom’s calling!” Or maybe you’ll use the old, “Oh no! A family emergency!” There’s also the classic: “I’m really not feeling well; I think I need to stay home and rest.” We all know that we shouldn’t be lying, but we tend to forget that when we find ourselves in an uncomfortable situation that we’re itching to escape.

If you’ve ever been on a bad date, you’ve likely felt the impulse to flee. According to research from Britannia Rescue, daters will typically only suffer through 51 minutes of an excruciating date before coming up with an excuse to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a fifth of those surveyed admitted that they’ve left a bad date halfway through, as it takes most of us only 25 minutes to decide whether we’re interested in the other person or not.

But even if someone doesn’t want to run away from their date, there’s a good chance that they haven’t been completely honest with them. One survey found that a whopping 61% of people bend the truth when on a first date. Women are typically prone to lying about their age, whereas men tend to lie about their income.

18% of men surveyed admitted that they’ve also lied about their previous relationships and/or marriages on first dates. So take everything that you hear with a grain of salt, ladies!

Meanwhile, 14% of women say that they’ve lied about their name. Perhaps that’s for safety reasons, or perhaps it’s because 68% of women would rather be hanging out with their friends than going on a date.

Couple holding hands while walking outdoors, capturing a quiet moment before waiter serves first date disaster unfolds.

Image credits: Crew / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

If your date is hiding something, it’s possible that they’re already in a relationship

As far as why this particular man skedaddled out of the date that Zeke was watching, we have no way of knowing the truth. But some viewers theorized that he may have been cheating, and he suddenly realized that he was going to be caught. Maybe he saw someone he knew in the restaurant, or he got a text from his wife asking where he was.

We don’t know this man, but we do know that statistically, about 23% of men admit to cheating on their partner. However, it’s possible that more are guilty, they just aren’t reporting their behavior.

If you’re ever suspicious that someone you’re seeing is already in a relationship or married, YourTango has some signs to look out for. First, they note that it’s suspicious if he won’t tell you his full name or divulge many details about where he works or his personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he doesn’t save your number under your name in his phone, that’s also a huge red flag. He might also be extremely protective of his phone, never leaving it out when you’re around, if he has something to hide.

ADVERTISEMENT

He may be cheating if he’s hesitant to be with you in public or refuses to go public with your relationship. And if he barely ever talks about commitment or the future, that might be a sign that he’s envisioning a future with someone else.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Why do you think this man suddenly left his date with the bill? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.

Viewers sympathized with the woman, and some theorized about why the man abruptly left

Comment describing a waiter serving a first date disaster where the man leaves the woman with the bill after a refused number request.

Comment criticizing someone for not feeling bad and not comping an expensive drink, reflecting a waiter-serves-first-date-disaster scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters discuss a waiter serves first date disaster, highlighting entertaining and amusing reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jay Lee expressing frustration over a first date where the waiter serves and the man leaves without paying.

Comment saying she still had to pay with a shocked face, reacting to a waiter serves first date disaster story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment sharing a sad story about a waiter serving a first date disaster at a restaurant.

Comment from Brandon explaining server bartenders start a tab with a card on first date disaster situations

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter Copperhead_Kelly discusses responsibility in a first date disaster involving a waiter and unpaid tab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about how many first dates are often disasters nowadays, reflecting on waiter serves first date disaster.

Comment from a waitress expressing empathy about a waiter serving disaster on a first date, including crying and prayer emojis.

User comment expressing sympathy and reflection on rejection as a protective response, with emojis and engagement shown.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments discussing trust issues after waiter serves first date disaster in a social media thread.

Comment on social media about a first date disaster with a waiter serving, warning about getting caught cheating.

Comment expressing refusal to pay for someone's items, suggesting calling the cops and providing information for collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about the struggles of being a server when customers stand them up before the bill, highlighting waiter serves first date disaster.