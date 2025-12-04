Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Server Convinced This Guy Didn’t Have A Family Emergency And Just Left His Date To Pay His Bill
Waiter in white shirt holding order notepad and pen, preparing to serve a first date in a restaurant setting.
Couples, Relationships

Server Convinced This Guy Didn’t Have A Family Emergency And Just Left His Date To Pay His Bill

3

28

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Honesty is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship. No matter how tempting it may be to bend the truth to impress someone you like, honesty is always the best policy. Even if you’re not interested in someone you’re on a date with, lying to get out of the situation is only going to make you look bad. And your server might end up making a TikTok about the situation…

Zeke Gomez recently shared a video online detailing what he witnessed on what he assumed was an awkward first date gone wrong. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the comments viewers shared trying to get to the bottom of why this man abandoned his date.

RELATED:

    This server witnessed what he assumed was an awkward first date while working

    Young man with messy hair wearing a black hoodie inside a car, sharing a story about a waiter serving first date disaster.

    Image credits: takingit_ez

    But he couldn’t help but feel bad for the woman who ended up getting stuck with the bill

    Server describes a first date disaster while serving a table and taking drink orders with a watermelon cocktail request.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a waiter awkwardly serves a first date, leading to an uncomfortable interaction between the couple.

    Text excerpt describing a waiter serving queso and water during a first date that ends in a disaster.

    Margarita cocktail with salted rim and lime slice on wooden table, waiter serves first date disaster setting.

    Image credits: Aleksandar Andreev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a waiter serves first date disaster story about a no-tip family emergency excuse.

    Text excerpt from a first date where the waiter serves and a potential date disaster unfolds over a pricey order.

    Waiter serves drinks awkwardly during a first date, creating an unexpected and uncomfortable dining experience.

    Image credits: takingit_ez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple on a first date at a restaurant, smiling and interacting as a waiter serves them, capturing a potential date disaster.

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, it’s very common for people to bend the truth on a first date

    If you want to get out of a situation, your first impulse may be to lie. “Sorry, my mom’s calling!” Or maybe you’ll use the old, “Oh no! A family emergency!” There’s also the classic: “I’m really not feeling well; I think I need to stay home and rest.” We all know that we shouldn’t be lying, but we tend to forget that when we find ourselves in an uncomfortable situation that we’re itching to escape.

    If you’ve ever been on a bad date, you’ve likely felt the impulse to flee. According to research from Britannia Rescue, daters will typically only suffer through 51 minutes of an excruciating date before coming up with an excuse to leave. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over a fifth of those surveyed admitted that they’ve left a bad date halfway through, as it takes most of us only 25 minutes to decide whether we’re interested in the other person or not.

    But even if someone doesn’t want to run away from their date, there’s a good chance that they haven’t been completely honest with them. One survey found that a whopping 61% of people bend the truth when on a first date. Women are typically prone to lying about their age, whereas men tend to lie about their income.

    18% of men surveyed admitted that they’ve also lied about their previous relationships and/or marriages on first dates. So take everything that you hear with a grain of salt, ladies! 

    Meanwhile, 14% of women say that they’ve lied about their name. Perhaps that’s for safety reasons, or perhaps it’s because 68% of women would rather be hanging out with their friends than going on a date.

    Couple holding hands while walking outdoors, capturing a quiet moment before waiter serves first date disaster unfolds.

    Image credits: Crew / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If your date is hiding something, it’s possible that they’re already in a relationship

    As far as why this particular man skedaddled out of the date that Zeke was watching, we have no way of knowing the truth. But some viewers theorized that he may have been cheating, and he suddenly realized that he was going to be caught. Maybe he saw someone he knew in the restaurant, or he got a text from his wife asking where he was.

    We don’t know this man, but we do know that statistically, about 23% of men admit to cheating on their partner. However, it’s possible that more are guilty, they just aren’t reporting their behavior.

    If you’re ever suspicious that someone you’re seeing is already in a relationship or married, YourTango has some signs to look out for. First, they note that it’s suspicious if he won’t tell you his full name or divulge many details about where he works or his personal life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If he doesn’t save your number under your name in his phone, that’s also a huge red flag. He might also be extremely protective of his phone, never leaving it out when you’re around, if he has something to hide.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He may be cheating if he’s hesitant to be with you in public or refuses to go public with your relationship. And if he barely ever talks about commitment or the future, that might be a sign that he’s envisioning a future with someone else.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Why do you think this man suddenly left his date with the bill? Feel free to weigh in. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama, look no further than right here

    Viewers sympathized with the woman, and some theorized about why the man abruptly left

    Comment describing a waiter serving a first date disaster where the man leaves the woman with the bill after a refused number request.

    Comment criticizing someone for not feeling bad and not comping an expensive drink, reflecting a waiter-serves-first-date-disaster scenario.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters discuss a waiter serves first date disaster, highlighting entertaining and amusing reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jay Lee expressing frustration over a first date where the waiter serves and the man leaves without paying.

    Comment saying she still had to pay with a shocked face, reacting to a waiter serves first date disaster story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment sharing a sad story about a waiter serving a first date disaster at a restaurant.

    Comment from Brandon explaining server bartenders start a tab with a card on first date disaster situations

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Copperhead_Kelly discusses responsibility in a first date disaster involving a waiter and unpaid tab.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about how many first dates are often disasters nowadays, reflecting on waiter serves first date disaster.

    Comment from a waitress expressing empathy about a waiter serving disaster on a first date, including crying and prayer emojis.

    User comment expressing sympathy and reflection on rejection as a protective response, with emojis and engagement shown.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comments discussing trust issues after waiter serves first date disaster in a social media thread.

    Comment on social media about a first date disaster with a waiter serving, warning about getting caught cheating.

    Comment expressing refusal to pay for someone's items, suggesting calling the cops and providing information for collection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about the struggles of being a server when customers stand them up before the bill, highlighting waiter serves first date disaster.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    relationship

    28

    3

    28

    3

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not nearly enough information here. Sounds like the server is jumping to conclusions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn't she have said/shown messages that it was a first date and that he'd ordered his drink before she'd even arrived? The server could have verified that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get what you're saying, but she was the last person in the party/group (so to speak) who was left at the table, so the "responsibility" for the bill is on her. It sùcks, but that's how a lot of restaurants act. And some restaurants will actually punish the servers/waiters if customers skip out on a bill, so if the guy left and the girl refused to pay or if she also just walked out, it's possible that the manager would have taken the cost of the bill out of OP's pay. It's happened many times before in the serving business, unfortunately.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not nearly enough information here. Sounds like the server is jumping to conclusions.

    0
    0points
    reply
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn't she have said/shown messages that it was a first date and that he'd ordered his drink before she'd even arrived? The server could have verified that.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get what you're saying, but she was the last person in the party/group (so to speak) who was left at the table, so the "responsibility" for the bill is on her. It sùcks, but that's how a lot of restaurants act. And some restaurants will actually punish the servers/waiters if customers skip out on a bill, so if the guy left and the girl refused to pay or if she also just walked out, it's possible that the manager would have taken the cost of the bill out of OP's pay. It's happened many times before in the serving business, unfortunately.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT