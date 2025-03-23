Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Oops, I Did It Again”: Viral Georgia Sorority Girl Lily Stewart Arrested Again
News

“Oops, I Did It Again”: Viral Georgia Sorority Girl Lily Stewart Arrested Again

A 20-year-old sophomore from the University of Georgia went insanely viral after getting arrested — two occurrences that don’t exactly go together. But turns out, she’s been arrested again and this time, the Internet knows exactly who she is. 

On Sunday, March 23, Lily Stewart was taken in under the charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling, according to Athens-Clarke County online records. 

Highlights
  • Lily Stewart, a 20-year-old UGA sophomore, was arrested twice and went viral for her smiling mugshot.
  • Stewart first got arrested for a speeding ticket and then speeding again to reach a fraternity day party.
  • Her latest arrest was for obstruction and loitering with a $4,000 bond posted, but further details are limited.

But while this is certainly a pretty big deal, her story starts on March 8 when she received her “15 minutes of fame” for giving a huge, brilliant smile in her mug shot.

    Lily Stewart first went viral for smiling in her mug shot with a fancy outfit and hair done

    Police vehicle close-up, reflecting the viral story of Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart's arrest.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels

    The college student was heading to a ‘darty,’ also known as a day party, that a fraternity was throwing at Georgia College & State University. 

    All was well on the drive over. As she told People, her sunroof was open and she was “blasting Drake” and house music. Accompanying all that was her car, going 85mph in an area where the speed limit was only 55.

    And that’s when she ran into trouble.

    Smiling woman with shoulder-length hair and pearl earrings, relevant to Georgia sorority girl viral news.

    Image credits: Clarke County Sheriff’s Office

    She saw a Georgia State Patrol car coming from the opposite direction before it made a U-turn and started to chase her. Stewart obliged, pulled over, and got handed a speeding ticket — which wasn’t actually a huge deal.

    It was after she pulled away and revved her engine right back up to 85 that truly landed her in trouble.

    “I had somewhere to be, girl. I had a darty,” she said. “My ETA was 11:05 a.m. and I was going to get there at 11 and the group was leaving at 11.”

    But the dread hit her a little too late when Stewart looked in her rearview mirror to see that the same officer was following her. Again.

    She was arrested on March 8 after speeding two times

    Smiling woman in sunglasses with curly hair enjoying a coastal view, representing a viral Georgia sorority girl story.

    Image credits: Lily Stewart

    That was what led to the sorority girl being placed in handcuffs as she was escorted to the back of the officer’s cruiser, watching as her Volvo SUV got towed away. Lucky for her, though, the two seemed to hit it off quite well, despite the unlikely circumstances. 

    Stewart recalled the unexpected moment of bonding that started when Walking on a Dream began playing in the car.

    “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my favorite song,’” she shared with the outlet. “And he’s like, ‘No way, me too.’ And then he turns it up and I start singing.” 

    “At that point,” she said, “we became friends.”

    Sorority girl at beach with parrot on shoulder, wearing sunglasses and colorful outfit, smiling.

    Image credits: Lily Stewart

    The 20-year-old added, “I told him, I said, ‘You know what? You might have arrested me, but I’m not going to let this ruin my day.’ And he said, ‘Good, I’m glad this isn’t going to ruin your day.’” 

    When she arrived at the station, she took her mugshot with a bright smile, her hair all done up with flashy jewelry… and the rest is history.

    “Everyone’s been asking me, ‘Why’d you smile, why’d you smile?’ I just smile,” Stewart said. “It was just like an instinct. There were cameras up there. I popped my smile and turned to the side.”

    The officer that hauled her in had a moment of bonding with Stewart

    Young woman smiling outside near Eiffel Tower, wearing a beige top; associated with Georgia sorority girl viral incident.

    Image credits: Lily Stewart

    When she called her parents, George and Michelle, she started the conversation off with “Dad, think of the absolute worst thing I could possibly do,” before laying it on them.

    At first, her father thought it was funny until he learned she’d been speeding, to which he replied, “I couldn’t even think of something more stupid.”

    Her mother simply said, “I want to thump you upside the head.”

    The two were more than aware of Stewart’s unique mug shot. But as the talk around that memorable March day faded, the 20-year-old got back to her normal routine with classes.

    Smiling woman in a blue shirt, facing front and side, highlighting viral Georgia sorority girl theme.

    Image credits: Clarke County Sheriff’s Office

    @lilyfstewart juju and i successfully made a tik tok before we left @juliann ♬ original sound – :)

    Now, it looks as if she’s gotten into trouble again.

    Not many details have been released to the public but as per the county’s website, the college sophomore was booked at 5:26am local time after being arrested by the UGA Police Department.

    Since then, she’s posted a total bond of $4,000 and was released from police custody just before 11a.m..

    UGA and the UGA Police Department have not responded to requests for more information, and Stephen Morris, Stewart’s attorney, had no comment.

    Comments were somewhat divided

    Text comment from Tiffany Moore reacting to the viral arrest of Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart.

    Comment from Brian A. Lewis asking about Lily Stewart's appearance fee after arrest.

    Comment by Marie Donaldson about viral Georgia sorority girl arrest, saying "She's loving every minute of this.

    A Facebook comment reads, "She looks like a lunatic," related to viral Georgia sorority incident.

    Comment discussing viral Georgia sorority girl Lily Stewart's arrest for more clicks.

    Comment on viral Georgia sorority girl post: "I can fix her.." with heart and kiss emojis.

    Text comment saying, "She'll become famous," related to viral Georgia sorority girl news.

    Text screenshot about viral Georgia sorority girl and her online presence.

    Comment by Ashley Dillard on viral Georgia sorority girl incident.

    Comment on viral Georgia sorority girl with text: "Gives fatal Attraction vibes" and emoji reactions.

    Comment from Taylor Nothnagel saying, "She looks crazy," with laughing emoji, related to Georgia sorority girl incident.

    Comment mentioning "Manson lamps," referencing viral Georgia sorority girl.

    Comment discussing Lily Stewart's second arrest and potential publicity stunt, referencing reality shows and public figures.

    People Also Ask

    • What does it mean to obstruct the police?

      Obstructing a police officer means deliberately hindering or delaying their work. It can be abused by officers to penalize uncooperate behavior, even if not illegal.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

