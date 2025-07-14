ADVERTISEMENT

You constantly see Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States of America, in the news, and it’s portrayed in everything from movies and TV shows to comics and books. However, what you see now is very different from a century ago.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most intriguing and dynamic vintage photos of Washington, D.C., from the 1920s. It’s a rare glimpse into the city’s history and the fashions and trends of the time. Scroll down to take a peek at the photos, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that left an impression on you.

#1

Person In A Snow Pile, Washington, D.C., Between 1915 And 1923

Man emerging from a snow shelter on a city street in a vintage black and white historical photo of Washington, D.C.

Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #2

    "Flapper Goloshes" For The Pup, Peter Pan, Wire-Haired Terrier Pet Of The Personal Secretary To President Coolidge And Mrs. Edward T. Clark, Arrived At The White House, 1928

    Small dog wearing boots on wet pavement in a vintage black and white historical photo of Washington, D.C.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #3

    Horse Jumping Through Group Of Men, Washington, D.C., 1930

    Vintage 1920s Washington DC photo of men performing gymnastic stunts on horseback in a grassy field.

    Harris & Ewing Collection Report

    The District of Columbia is an incredibly popular tourist destination. According to Axios, more than 27 million people visited Washington, D.C., in 2024.

    That’s a whopping 1.25 million tourists more than in 2023, when the previous record was set. The vast majority of tourists (25 million) were domestic travelers.

    #4

    Kid Playing In The Snow, Washington, D.C., 1922

    Child dressed in winter clothes playing in the snow in vintage historical photos of Washington D.C. from the 1920s.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #5

    Washington Cat Show Opens At Wardman Park Hotel, 1920

    Two women in 1920s fashion with several fluffy cats, a vintage historical photo of Washington, D.C. from the 1920s.

    National Photo Company Collection Report

    #6

    Washington Senators Manager Stanley Harris, In The Grandstand, Presents President Calvin Coolidge (At Left) With The Baseball Used To Open The 1924 World Series

    Vintage black and white photo showing a crowd and a man shaking hands at a 1920s Washington, D.C. event.

    Library of Congress Report

    Meanwhile, ‘just’ 2.2 million of the tourists in D.C. were international travelers. In 2024, all the combined visitors spent a jaw-dropping $11.4 billion and generated $2.3 billion in tax revenue.

    This saved each District of Columbia household to the tune of $3,608 in taxes. However, the tourism sector isn’t looking all that rosy now, despite the previously solid numbers.
    #7

    High School Girls Learn The Art Of Automobile Mechanics, 1927

    Four women in mechanic overalls working on a vintage car, a historical photo of Washington, D.C., from the 1920s.

    Library of Congress Report

    #8

    Pres. Hoover's Dogs, White House, Washington, D.C., 1929

    Vintage black and white photo of a man in uniform with three dogs in Washington, D.C., 1920s historical scene.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #9

    African American Boy Selling The Washington Daily News - Sign On His Hat Reads, "Have You Read The News? One Cent" - Headline Reads "Millionaire Tax Rends G.o.p.", 1921

    Vintage photo of a boy selling newspapers on a street in Washington, D.C., capturing 1920s US historical life.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington Report

    Axios warns that “there will likely be a 6.5% drop in international travelers to D.C. this year,” based on the forecast in a release by Destination D.C.. This is part of a wider trend. Furthermore, it’s predicted that there will be a 9.4% drop in foreign tourist arrivals to the United States in 2025.
    #10

    Warren Harding And Native Americans At White House, Washington, D.C., 1921

    Vintage black and white photo of Native American chiefs with officials in Washington DC during the 1920s era.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #11

    Commander Theodore G. Ellyson And Commander Kenneth Whiting Photographed By Naval Air Station, Anacostia, Washington, D.C.

    Two men in 1920s military uniforms posing outdoors in a vintage photo of Washington, D.C. history.

    National Archives Report

    #12

    Sarah, Ragnel, Angelica, Juliette Pueyrredon, 1926

    Women having a snowball fight outdoors in Washington DC in the 1920s, a vintage US historical photo.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    This drop in foreign arrivals could potentially have a direct effect on the economic situation of the city. That’s because visitors from abroad often spend more time in their destination cities than domestic travelers, and spend twice as much money.

    In 2024, international travelers made up just 8% of Washington, D.C.’s visits… and yet, they were responsible for 27% of the total spending.
    #13

    "Tige" The White House Cat And Pet Of Mrs. Coolidge Has Been Returned, 1924

    Vintage black and white photo of a smiling police officer in Washington, D.C., holding a tabby cat from the 1920s era.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #14

    Lansburg Bathing Girls, Bathing Beach, Wash., D.C., 1922

    Five women in 1920s dresses holding umbrellas, posing outdoors in a vintage Washington D.C. photo.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #15

    "Flat Spare Tires Are Numerous Around Washington These Days Due To The Youthful Football Players Who Have Found An Easier Way To Inflate The Pigskin Than Using Their Lungs. 'Billy' Friel Shown Inflating His Football.", Washington, D.C., 1924

    Boy in vintage clothing changes car tire in Washington DC street in historical black and white photo from 1920s era.

    Library of Congress Report

    As per data from 2023, there are around 679k people living in the District of Columbia. However, the population of the city soars to over a million during the workweek, as employees commute in from the Maryland and Virginia suburbs.

    Meanwhile, the Washington metropolitan area, encompassing parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, has a population of around 6.3 million people.
    #16

    Picketers At White House With Sign- "4 Years Since I Saw My Daddy.", Washington, D.C., 1922

    Children in vintage clothing hold a sign in Washington, D.C., during the 1920s in this historical black and white photo.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #17

    General Federation Of Women Club, N Street, Washington D.C., Between 1918 And 1928

    Group of women in 1920s fashion posing outside a building in a vintage Washington, D.C., historical photo.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #18

    Tank, Next To Key Bridge, Washington, D.C., Between 1921 And 1923

    Vintage 1920s Washington D.C. photo showing a man in a tracked vehicle with soldiers and a bridge in the background.

    Harris & Ewing Report

    Washington, D.C., is formally known as the District of Columbia. It’s the capital city and federal district of the United States of America, and was named after the very first president of the nation—George Washington. Meanwhile, the district itself is named after the female personification of the nation—Columbia.
    #19

    Charlie Becker, Midget Trainer With Singer's Midgets, Walked The Smallest Elephant Of His Troupe To Merchants Bank, And Made A Deposit For Keith's Theatre. The Elephant Delivered The Money Satchel Directly To The Receiving Teller, Washington, D.C., 1924

    Vintage historical photo of an elephant and a man at a bank in Washington, D.C., 1920s era.

    Library of Congress Report

    #20

    Women In The Street, Washington, D.C., 1922

    Three women in 1920s fashion walking on a busy street in Washington, D.C., showcasing vintage US style and culture.

    Harris & Ewing Collection Report

    #21

    Snow, Washington, D.C., 1922

    Snow-covered street in 1920s Washington, D.C. with pedestrians, vintage cars, and streetcars in a historic urban scene.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    The federal district is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the United States Congress and is not part of any state. Nor is it a state itself. D.C. was established as the nation’s capital on July 16, 1790, by the Constitution of the United States.

    According to Washington, D.C.’s official destination marketing organization, “from its beginning, it has been embroiled in political maneuvering, sectional conflicts and issues of race, national identity, compromise and, of course, power.”
    #22

    Two Men At White House, Washington, D.C., 1921

    Two men in 1920s vintage suits and hats standing on steps in Washington, D.C., historical black and white photo.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #23

    A.j. Shell Of Wise County, Va. With 2 Canes Which He Presented To Pres. Coolidge And Secy. Slemp, White House, Washington, D.C., 1924

    Vintage photo of a man with a mustache and hat holding walking sticks in historical Washington, D.C. from the 1920s.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #24

    H.e.f. & A.w.l. In Detroiter, Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., Between 1910 And 1925

    Two men wearing hats seated in a vintage car in Washington, D.C., with city landmarks visible in the background.

    National Photo Company Collection (Library of Congress) Report

    Decades later, in 1846, Wikipedia notes that the capital’s size was reduced, and the land was returned to Virginia. In 1871, Congress created a single municipality for the district. Throughout the past century and a half, there have been a few attempts to turn the district into a state. However, they were all unsuccessful.
    #25

    Grace Coolidge, Tree Planting Near Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., 1923

    Vintage black and white photo of a group planting a tree near a Washington D.C. monument, umbrellas open in the rain.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #26

    Union Station, Washington, D.C., Between 1921 And 1922

    Aerial view of Washington D.C. train station from the 1920s showing vintage US architecture and historic transportation hub.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #27

    Union Station, Washington, D.C, Dining Room, Between 1921 And 1922

    Vintage dining room in Washington D.C. from the 1920s featuring tables with white tablecloths in a grand hall

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    What do you think of this collection of historical photos, dear Pandas? Which of these images sincerely impressed you so much that you stopped to take in all the details? What do you think about the fashion of the 1920s? If you could go back in time, what period would you like to visit?

    If you’ve been to D.C. before, what was your experience like? We’d love to hear from you! Once you’re done upvoting your favorite photos, scroll down to the comments to share your thoughts with us and all the other readers.
    #28

    Horses With Wagons On Snow Covered Street, Washington, D.C., 1925

    Horses pulling carriages on a snowy street in vintage Washington D.C. during the 1920s historical era.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #29

    Man With Horse And Cart, And Dog, 1924

    Man driving a horse-drawn carriage on a street in vintage Washington, D.C., with 1920s automobiles in the background

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #30

    President Wilson's Sheep At White House, 1919

    Vintage black and white photo of Washington, D.C. showing sheep grazing near the White House in the 1920s.

    Gruber, Martin A Report

    #31

    Angelica, Juliette, & Marita Pueyrredon, 1927

    Three women in 1920s fashion walking on a sidewalk in Washington, D.C. vintage historical photo.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #32

    Col. Theo. Roosevelt & Mrs. Longworth At Capitol, 1926

    Man and woman dressed in 1920s fashion walking outside a building in historical photos of Washington DC vintage US.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #33

    Herbert Hoover, Center And Calvin Coolidge, 1924

    Three men in 1920s suits and hats standing next to a vintage car in Washington, D.C., historical photo.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #34

    Two Women Walking In The Snowy Washington, D.C., 1922

    Two women dressed in 1920s attire walking through heavy snow in Washington, D.C., vintage US winter scene.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #35

    U.S. Mail In The Snow, Washington, D.C., 1922

    Postal worker collecting mail from a mailbox in snowy Washington, D.C. street, vintage 1920s historical photo.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #36

    Washington, D.C. Trolley Car In Snow, 1923

    Vintage Washington, D.C. streetcar clearing snow as a person with an umbrella waits in snowy 1920s city scene.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #37

    Men With Radio? U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., 1927

    Two men with headphones operating vintage radio equipment outside a historic Washington, D.C. building in the 1920s.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #38

    Men At White House, Washington, D.C., 1922

    Two men in suits and hats standing outside a historic building, vintage Washington D.C. photo from the 1920s.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #39

    Washington D.C. Girls' Rifle Team, 1922

    Women with rifles posing on a field with a trophy in Washington, D.C., vintage 1920s historical photo.

    Library of CongressPhoto Company Report

    #40

    On Behalf Of The Elks Of Washington, Joe Judge, Captain Of The Washington Baseball Team, Was Presented With A Beautiful Floral Tribute Today By Judge Robert E. Mattingly Before The Start Of The First Game, 1929

    Vintage black and white photo of a crowd at a baseball event in Washington, D.C., circa 1920s with floral wreath.

    Library of Congress Report

    #41

    Hecht, New Store, 7th And F Sts., Washington, D.C., Between 1910 And 1925

    Vintage black and white photo of a large building and street activity in 1920s Washington DC historical scene.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington Report

    #42

    Tank, Key Bridge In Background, Washington, D.C., Between 1921 And 1923

    Two men in 1920s attire inspecting a tank in Washington, D.C., showcasing vintage US military history.

    Harris & Ewing Report

    #43

    Oldsmobile (Mr. Wilburn D. Thomas), [In Front Of Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., Between 1921 And 1922

    Two men in vintage 1901 Oldsmobile car in front of the Lincoln Memorial, historical photo of Washington D.C.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #44

    Early 1920s, Cosmos Club Washington D.C ., Between 1921 And 1922

    Vintage 1920s Washington D.C. street scene with historic buildings, early automobiles, and leafless trees along the sidewalk.

    National Photo Company Collection (Library of Congress) Report

    #45

    Ceremony At Jeanne D'arc Memorial, Meridian Hill Park, 1922

    Historic 1920s Washington, D.C. ceremony with a decorated platform, flags, and people gathered around a statue.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #46

    Langley Plane At Smithsonian, Washington, D.C., 1928

    Two men in 1920s Washington, D.C., working on a large vintage model aircraft outdoors on a grassy lawn.

    Harris & Ewing, photographer Report

    #47

    Meriam Battista With Car, Between 1921 And 1922

    Vintage 1920s Washington D.C. scene showing a woman stepping out of a classic car on a sunny street.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #48

    Rainbow Pool At Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., 1924

    Vintage black and white photo of Washington D.C. fountain with people and Washington Monument in the background, 1920s.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #49

    Woodrow Wilson At White House, 1923

    Vintage 1920s car with passengers and men standing near columns in a historical Washington, D.C. street scene.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. Report

    #50

    Street Scene, Washington, D.C., Between 1921 And 1923

    Two children standing on a traffic island with vintage cars in a 1920s Washington, D.C. street scene.

    Harris & Ewing Report

