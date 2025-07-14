50 Historical Photos Of Washington, D.C., From The 1920s That Are Vintage US At Its Best
You constantly see Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States of America, in the news, and it’s portrayed in everything from movies and TV shows to comics and books. However, what you see now is very different from a century ago.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most intriguing and dynamic vintage photos of Washington, D.C., from the 1920s. It’s a rare glimpse into the city’s history and the fashions and trends of the time. Scroll down to take a peek at the photos, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that left an impression on you.
This post may include affiliate links.
Person In A Snow Pile, Washington, D.C., Between 1915 And 1923
"Flapper Goloshes" For The Pup, Peter Pan, Wire-Haired Terrier Pet Of The Personal Secretary To President Coolidge And Mrs. Edward T. Clark, Arrived At The White House, 1928
Horse Jumping Through Group Of Men, Washington, D.C., 1930
The District of Columbia is an incredibly popular tourist destination. According to Axios, more than 27 million people visited Washington, D.C., in 2024.
That’s a whopping 1.25 million tourists more than in 2023, when the previous record was set. The vast majority of tourists (25 million) were domestic travelers.
Kid Playing In The Snow, Washington, D.C., 1922
Washington Cat Show Opens At Wardman Park Hotel, 1920
Washington Senators Manager Stanley Harris, In The Grandstand, Presents President Calvin Coolidge (At Left) With The Baseball Used To Open The 1924 World Series
Meanwhile, ‘just’ 2.2 million of the tourists in D.C. were international travelers. In 2024, all the combined visitors spent a jaw-dropping $11.4 billion and generated $2.3 billion in tax revenue.
This saved each District of Columbia household to the tune of $3,608 in taxes. However, the tourism sector isn’t looking all that rosy now, despite the previously solid numbers.
High School Girls Learn The Art Of Automobile Mechanics, 1927
Pres. Hoover's Dogs, White House, Washington, D.C., 1929
African American Boy Selling The Washington Daily News - Sign On His Hat Reads, "Have You Read The News? One Cent" - Headline Reads "Millionaire Tax Rends G.o.p.", 1921
Axios warns that “there will likely be a 6.5% drop in international travelers to D.C. this year,” based on the forecast in a release by Destination D.C.. This is part of a wider trend. Furthermore, it’s predicted that there will be a 9.4% drop in foreign tourist arrivals to the United States in 2025.
Warren Harding And Native Americans At White House, Washington, D.C., 1921
Commander Theodore G. Ellyson And Commander Kenneth Whiting Photographed By Naval Air Station, Anacostia, Washington, D.C.
Sarah, Ragnel, Angelica, Juliette Pueyrredon, 1926
This drop in foreign arrivals could potentially have a direct effect on the economic situation of the city. That’s because visitors from abroad often spend more time in their destination cities than domestic travelers, and spend twice as much money.
In 2024, international travelers made up just 8% of Washington, D.C.’s visits… and yet, they were responsible for 27% of the total spending.
"Tige" The White House Cat And Pet Of Mrs. Coolidge Has Been Returned, 1924
Lansburg Bathing Girls, Bathing Beach, Wash., D.C., 1922
"Flat Spare Tires Are Numerous Around Washington These Days Due To The Youthful Football Players Who Have Found An Easier Way To Inflate The Pigskin Than Using Their Lungs. 'Billy' Friel Shown Inflating His Football.", Washington, D.C., 1924
As per data from 2023, there are around 679k people living in the District of Columbia. However, the population of the city soars to over a million during the workweek, as employees commute in from the Maryland and Virginia suburbs.
Meanwhile, the Washington metropolitan area, encompassing parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, has a population of around 6.3 million people.
Picketers At White House With Sign- "4 Years Since I Saw My Daddy.", Washington, D.C., 1922
General Federation Of Women Club, N Street, Washington D.C., Between 1918 And 1928
Tank, Next To Key Bridge, Washington, D.C., Between 1921 And 1923
Washington, D.C., is formally known as the District of Columbia. It’s the capital city and federal district of the United States of America, and was named after the very first president of the nation—George Washington. Meanwhile, the district itself is named after the female personification of the nation—Columbia.
Charlie Becker, Midget Trainer With Singer's Midgets, Walked The Smallest Elephant Of His Troupe To Merchants Bank, And Made A Deposit For Keith's Theatre. The Elephant Delivered The Money Satchel Directly To The Receiving Teller, Washington, D.C., 1924
Women In The Street, Washington, D.C., 1922
Snow, Washington, D.C., 1922
The federal district is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the United States Congress and is not part of any state. Nor is it a state itself. D.C. was established as the nation’s capital on July 16, 1790, by the Constitution of the United States.
According to Washington, D.C.’s official destination marketing organization, “from its beginning, it has been embroiled in political maneuvering, sectional conflicts and issues of race, national identity, compromise and, of course, power.”
Two Men At White House, Washington, D.C., 1921
A.j. Shell Of Wise County, Va. With 2 Canes Which He Presented To Pres. Coolidge And Secy. Slemp, White House, Washington, D.C., 1924
H.e.f. & A.w.l. In Detroiter, Washington Monument, Washington, D.C., Between 1910 And 1925
Decades later, in 1846, Wikipedia notes that the capital’s size was reduced, and the land was returned to Virginia. In 1871, Congress created a single municipality for the district. Throughout the past century and a half, there have been a few attempts to turn the district into a state. However, they were all unsuccessful.
Grace Coolidge, Tree Planting Near Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., 1923
Union Station, Washington, D.C., Between 1921 And 1922
Union Station, Washington, D.C, Dining Room, Between 1921 And 1922
What do you think of this collection of historical photos, dear Pandas? Which of these images sincerely impressed you so much that you stopped to take in all the details? What do you think about the fashion of the 1920s? If you could go back in time, what period would you like to visit?
If you’ve been to D.C. before, what was your experience like? We’d love to hear from you! Once you’re done upvoting your favorite photos, scroll down to the comments to share your thoughts with us and all the other readers.