If you thought retro tech was only good for collecting dust, think again. One creative maker behind ‘Nostalgic Nooks’ is transforming vintage TVs and radios into the coziest, most stylish cat beds – and they’re just as adorable as they are clever.

Scroll down to see a selection of his most charming creations — each bed a perfect blend of vintage design and feline coziness. Whether you’re a retro decor lover or just a cat enthusiast, these photos are sure to make you smile.

More info: Instagram

Meet the creator of ‘Nostalgic Nooks,’ the crafty man turning vintage TVs into cozy cat beds

These cat beds are made from retro radios, TVs, and more – and they’re adorable

From flea market finds to feline luxury – this artist gives old tech a second life

The beds aren’t just cute—they’re the perfect hideaway for cats who love cozy corners

Each piece blends mid-century nostalgia with modern pet comfort

Vintage vibes + sleepy cats = a match made in cozy heaven

Who knew your grandma’s old tv could become a stylish cat nook?

These upcycled beds are functional, fabulous, and totally Instagram-worthy

Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk