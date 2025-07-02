ADVERTISEMENT

If you thought retro tech was only good for collecting dust, think again. One creative maker behind ‘Nostalgic Nooks’ is transforming vintage TVs and radios into the coziest, most stylish cat beds – and they’re just as adorable as they are clever.

Scroll down to see a selection of his most charming creations — each bed a perfect blend of vintage design and feline coziness. Whether you’re a retro decor lover or just a cat enthusiast, these photos are sure to make you smile.

More info: Instagram

    Meet the creator of ‘Nostalgic Nooks,’ the crafty man turning vintage TVs into cozy cat beds

    Man leaning on a vintage TV turned into a cozy cat bed in a warmly lit nostalgic nook at home

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    These cat beds are made from retro radios, TVs, and more – and they’re adorable

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with a fluffy cat sitting inside, showcasing nostalgic nooks design.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    From flea market finds to feline luxury – this artist gives old tech a second life

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with floral interior and wooden exterior in a home setting.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV turned into a cozy cat bed with floral designs, showcasing nostalgic nooks for pet comfort and style.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with floral wallpaper and soft curtains inside a wooden frame.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    The beds aren’t just cute—they’re the perfect hideaway for cats who love cozy corners

    Vintage TV turned into a cozy cat bed with soft cushions and curtains, creating a nostalgic nook for pets.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Cozy cat bed inside a vintage TV transformed into a nostalgic nook with soft cushions and small framed pictures on the walls.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Each piece blends mid-century nostalgia with modern pet comfort

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with warm wood tones, blending nostalgic nooks and creative pet furniture design.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with scratch pads, blending nostalgic nooks and pet comfort in a stylish living room.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed as a cozy cat bed with soft cushions inside, blending nostalgia and comfort in a living room setting.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into cozy cat bed nook with warm wood tones, soft cushions, and decorative plants nearby in a sunlit room.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed as a cozy cat bed with soft cushion and decorative curtains in a home setting.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed as a cozy cat bed with plush cushion and curtains, creating a nostalgic nook for pets.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with floral fabric inside, showcasing nostalgic nooks for pets to relax in.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage vibes + sleepy cats = a match made in cozy heaven

    Black cat resting inside a cozy cat bed created from a vintage TV set with wooden frame and fabric curtains.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed as a cozy cat bed with curtains and soft bedding, featuring two curious cats inside and nearby.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with a red blanket and a cat resting inside.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Who knew your grandma’s old tv could become a stylish cat nook?

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with curtains and soft bedding inside, showcasing nostalgic nooks for pets.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Cozy cat bed made from a vintage TV turned into a nostalgic nook with curtains and a patterned cushion inside.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Tabby cat resting inside a vintage TV turned into a cozy cat bed with floral curtains and patterned cushion.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV turned into a cozy cat bed in a warm living room with antique fireplace and indoor plants.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV turned into a cozy cat bed with patterned fabric and a soft cushion inside a nostalgic nook.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with nostalgic nooks and decorative fabric in a warm home setting.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV restored with decorative fabric and glass front, transformed into a cozy cat bed for nostalgic nooks.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV turned into a cozy cat bed in a workshop filled with tools and nostalgic decor elements.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with soft bedding inside, blending nostalgic nooks with pet comfort.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Cozy cat bed placed inside a vintage TV set, creating nostalgic nooks with soft cushioning and warm lighting.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Close-up of a vintage TV base repurposed as a cozy cat bed with floral accents and wooden details.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with floral patterns, placed in a nostalgic, vintage-style living room.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Cozy vintage TV repurposed into a cat bed with soft lighting, showcasing nostalgic nooks for pets to relax comfortably.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    Black cat resting inside a vintage TV turned cozy cat bed with soft blankets and floral frame details.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

    These upcycled beds are functional, fabulous, and totally Instagram-worthy

    Vintage TV repurposed into a cozy cat bed with warm lighting and a resting cat inside, showcasing nostalgic nooks.

    Image credits: nostalgic_nooks_bk

