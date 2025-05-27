ADVERTISEMENT

By now, Bored Panda readers like you should be well acquainted with the nostalgic photo archives of Portuguese journalist Paula Leite Moreira. Over the years, her vintage collections have captured everything from everyday family life to moments with animals, with cats often taking the spotlight. This time, we’re focusing on a theme that feels especially touching: the connection between children and their feline companions.

We looked through Paula’s carefully curated Instagram feed and found a beautiful collection of photos showing kids and cats from decades past. Some are funny, others are full of quiet emotion, yet all of them show how special the bond between a child and their pet can be.

More info: Instagram | Facebook