By now, Bored Panda readers like you should be well acquainted with the nostalgic photo archives of Portuguese journalist Paula Leite Moreira. Over the years, her vintage collections have captured everything from everyday family life to moments with animals, with cats often taking the spotlight. This time, we’re focusing on a theme that feels especially touching: the connection between children and their feline companions.

We looked through Paula’s carefully curated Instagram feed and found a beautiful collection of photos showing kids and cats from decades past. Some are funny, others are full of quiet emotion, yet all of them show how special the bond between a child and their pet can be.

#1

Vintage black and white photo of two boys each holding a Siamese cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

allvintagecats Report

    #2

    Vintage black and white photo of a young child sitting and hugging a kitten, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #3

    Vintage black and white photo of a young girl lovingly holding and hugging a tabby cat outdoors.

    allvintagecats Report

    #4

    Vintage black and white photo of a child and a kitten sharing milk, capturing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Victoria Howell
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    She is not stealing, she is sharing. Or, teaching the kitty to drink from a bowl.

    #5

    Young girl gently hugging a cat in a vintage black and white photo, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #6

    Vintage black and white photo of kids holding and interacting with a cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #7

    Vintage black and white photo of a smiling child hugging a cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #8

    Vintage black and white photo of a child watching a cat drinking from a glass, showcasing the bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #9

    Vintage photo of a smiling child pushing a stroller filled with kittens, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #10

    Vintage black and white photo of a smiling girl holding two playful kittens, highlighting the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #11

    Vintage photo of a young boy holding a fluffy cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats in a cozy home setting.

    allvintagecats Report

    #12

    Vintage black and white photo of a young girl lovingly holding a Siamese cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #13

    Smiling vintage photo of a child holding three cats, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #14

    Vintage black and white photo of a child sitting outside, gently holding a black cat, showing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #15

    Vintage photo of a joyful child holding a cat, capturing the timeless bond between kids and cats on cobblestone street.

    allvintagecats Report

    #16

    Vintage photo of a happy boy holding a black cat on his shoulders, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #17

    Two kids sitting outdoors holding a black cat and a white rabbit in a vintage photo showing the bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #18

    Vintage black and white photo of a young boy in uniform watching cats outside near a wooden shed, showcasing kids and cats bond.

    allvintagecats Report

    #19

    Vintage photo of a boy wearing a cap with two cats, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #20

    Vintage photo of a young girl holding a kitten, capturing the timeless bond between kids and cats in a tender moment.

    allvintagecats Report

    #21

    Vintage black and white photo of a young boy petting a tabby cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #22

    Vintage photo of a child sitting on grass holding two fluffy cats, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #23

    Vintage black and white photo of a young boy holding a cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #24

    Vintage black and white photo of a boy warmly holding a fluffy cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #25

    Vintage photo of a sleeping child cuddled in a coat with a cat nearby, highlighting the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #26

    Vintage photo of a young child sitting outdoors, gently petting a cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #27

    Vintage black and white photo of a young boy sitting outdoors with three Siamese cats, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #28

    Two kids holding and looking at a black cat in a vintage black and white photo showing timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #29

    Vintage photo of a young girl holding a cat surrounded by Christmas presents, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #30

    Vintage photo of a young girl holding a cat, highlighting the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #31

    Vintage photo of a young girl walking a cat on a leash, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #32

    Vintage photo of a young child lovingly holding a cat, capturing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #33

    Three vintage kids in checkered dresses holding cats, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats in a classic photo.

    allvintagecats Report

    #34

    Vintage black and white photo of a smiling girl holding a cat on her lap, showcasing timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #35

    Vintage photo of a young child sitting on a porch, hugging a white cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #36

    Smiling vintage photo of a child holding a relaxed cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #37

    Vintage photo showing the timeless bond between a young child and a white cat sharing a gentle moment indoors.

    allvintagecats Report

    #38

    Vintage black and white photo of a child in a tub interacting with a kitten, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #39

    Vintage black and white photo of kids bonding with a cat while a vet listens to the cat's heartbeat with a stethoscope.

    allvintagecats Report

    #40

    Vintage photo of a young boy gently holding a cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #41

    Vintage black and white photo of a little girl holding a kitten, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #42

    Vintage black and white photo of a young child holding a Siamese cat on their shoulder, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #43

    Vintage photo of a smiling child holding a relaxed cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #44

    Child riding a vintage bicycle with cats in the basket and trailer, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #45

    Vintage photo of a young girl lovingly holding a black cat, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #46

    Vintage photos of a toddler and cat sharing a moment, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

    #47

    Vintage black and white photo of a baby sitting between two cats, showcasing the timeless bond between kids and cats.

    allvintagecats Report

