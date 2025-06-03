ADVERTISEMENT

Long before Instagram and selfies, photographers captured something profound – the faces and stories of Native American men during a time of tremendous change. These 32 remarkable photographs from over a century ago aren't just historical artifacts; they're windows into the dignity, strength, and humanity of people whose world was transforming before their eyes. Taken during the late 1800s and early 1900s, these portraits show leaders, warriors, fathers, and elders – real people, not Hollywood stereotypes. Each image tells a story that deserves to be remembered and respected. These aren't just old photographs; they're powerful reminders of America's complex history and the resilient spirit of its first peoples.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bone Necklace, Oglala Lakota Chief, 1899, Photo By Heyn Photo

Native American man in traditional attire holding a bow and arrows in a powerful historical portrait.

MOSES ON THE MESA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    An Apache, Photo By F.a. Hartwell, Phoenix, Az. Ca.1880-1890

    Native American man with traditional face paint and long hair in a powerful historic portrait from over a century ago.

    Library of Congress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Chief John Smith (Chippewa Indian), It Was Tought That He Lived To 132 Y.o

    Elderly Native American man with deeply wrinkled face and white hair wrapped in a patterned blanket in a powerful portrait.

    Niels Larson Hakkerup Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Two Little Braves, Sac & Fox, 1898

    Two Native American boys from a century ago, adorned with traditional clothing, jewelry, and holding a bow in a powerful portrait.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Young Man Afraid Of His Horses And His Tepee Taken At, Sioux, 1891

    Native American man standing in front of traditional tipis in a historic settlement with wagons and dry grass.

    U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A Klamath Chief Stands On A Hill Above Crater Lake, Oregon, 1923

    Native American man in traditional headdress standing near a lake, captured in a powerful portrait from over a century ago.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Sioux Chiefs, 1905

    Vintage powerful portrait of Native American men in traditional attire riding horses in an open field.

    Edward S. Curtis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Eagle Bear, Sioux, 1898

    Native American man wearing feathered headdress and traditional attire in a powerful portrait from over a century ago.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Standing Native American, C. 1910

    Native American man in traditional dress and feathered headdress in a powerful portrait from over a century ago.

    Museum of Photographic Arts Collections, Gift of Graham and Susan Nash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Philip Return From Scout, Lakota, Ca. 1880-1900, Photo By Geoffrey Duncan

    Native American man dressed in traditional attire, posing for a powerful portrait from over a century ago.

    Denver Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    "Sits Down Spotted," Crow Warrior, Fort Keogh, Montana, 1881, Photo By L.A. Huffman

    Native American man from over a century ago wearing traditional attire with braided hair and layered necklaces in powerful portrait.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A Canadian Cree Indian, 1920s

    Native American man in traditional attire and feathered headdress in a powerful portrait from over a century ago.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Indian Chief, 1920s

    Native American man wearing traditional feathered headdress and beaded clothing in a powerful historic portrait.

    Vintage Everyday Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Sioux Indian American Chief

    Portrait of a Native American man wearing traditional headdress and bead necklace in a powerful historic portrait.

    pickpik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hubble Big Horse, Cheyenne, 1898

    Portrait of Native American man wearing traditional feathered headdress and bone chest plate from historical powerful portraits.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Black Man, Arapahoes, 1898

    Native American man in traditional attire wearing a feathered headdress and holding a ceremonial staff in a powerful portrait.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    In Summer, Kiowa, 1898

    Three Native American men in traditional attire, featured in powerful historic portraits of Native American men.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Yellow Magpie, Arapahoe, 1899

    Portrait of a Native American man wearing traditional attire, holding a ceremonial object in a powerful historic portrait.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Red Cloud, 1880

    Native American man in traditional clothing and feather portrait capturing powerful Native American men heritage.

    worldhistory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Teddy Roosevelt Shaking Hands With A Native American Man, 1912

    Native American man on horseback shaking hands with a suited man beside an American flag in a historical portrait.

    wikimedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    White Man Runs Him, Crow, 1912

    Native American man in traditional attire with face paint and braided hair in a powerful historic portrait.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    A Native American Indian, C. 1900

    Native American man in traditional attire with feathered headdress and patterned blanket in a powerful historical portrait.

    picryl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    White Swan, Crow, 1898

    Native American man in traditional headdress and beaded necklaces in a powerful historical portrait from over a century ago.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Spotted Jack Rabbit, Crow, 1898

    Native American man in traditional headdress and attire, captured in a powerful historic portrait from over a century ago.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Eagle Arrow, A Siksika Man, Montana, Early 1900s, Glass Lantern Slide By Walter Mcclintock

    Elder Native American man in traditional attire with braided hair and a feathered staff in a powerful portrait.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Jack Red Cloud, Sioux, 19th Century

    Native American man in traditional regalia with feathered headdress holding a staff in a powerful historic portrait.

    picryl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Chief American Horse, Sioux, 1898

    Native American man wearing a traditional headdress and beaded clothing in a powerful historic portrait.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Chief Grant Richards, Tonkawa, 1898

    Portrait of Native American man wearing traditional attire with feathers and beadwork, showcasing powerful heritage and culture.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Native American In Headdress, C. 1910

    Elder Native American man in traditional headdress and clothing in a powerful historic portrait from over a century ago.

    Museum of Photographic Arts Collections, Gift of Graham and Susan Nash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    High Bear, Sioux, 1898

    Native American man in traditional Sioux attire and feathered headdress in a powerful historical portrait from over a century ago.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Pablino Diaz, Kiowa, 1899

    Portrait of Native American man with traditional attire and bone chest plate from powerful portraits of Native American men.

    Boston Public Library Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Chief Sitting Bull, Hunkpapa Lakota, 1895-1900, Photo By F. A. Rinehart

    Portrait of Native American man Sitting Bull wearing traditional attire and feathers in a powerful historic black and white image.

    MOSES ON THE MESA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!