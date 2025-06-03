ADVERTISEMENT

Long before Instagram and selfies, photographers captured something profound – the faces and stories of Native American men during a time of tremendous change. These 32 remarkable photographs from over a century ago aren't just historical artifacts; they're windows into the dignity, strength, and humanity of people whose world was transforming before their eyes. Taken during the late 1800s and early 1900s, these portraits show leaders, warriors, fathers, and elders – real people, not Hollywood stereotypes. Each image tells a story that deserves to be remembered and respected. These aren't just old photographs; they're powerful reminders of America's complex history and the resilient spirit of its first peoples.