Way before Photoshop was available, people got very creative in making their holiday and Christmas greeting cards. Enjoy the collection and Happy Holidays to all the Pandas!

#1

Wants A Dog For Christmas

Kookamunga
Headless Roach
1 hour ago

Linda's got a point there - the more, the merrier :)

#2

Bob Ford And His Cats, 1962

Kookamunga
#3

Groovy Silhouette

Kookamunga
The_shadow
The_shadow
59 minutes ago

Hauh the man is secretly a cat!?!?!

#4

Cats For Peace!

Kookamunga
#5

Hill Family In Bed

Kookamunga
Why?
Why?
38 minutes ago

Also known as The Valley of Hills.

#6

Chickens

Kookamunga
The_shadow
The_shadow
58 minutes ago

Which one laid the eggs tho

#7

Puppet Parents

Kookamunga
#8

The Purcell-Niks

Kookamunga
#9

Holiday Rodents

Kookamunga
Why?
Why?
41 minutes ago

The Trouble with Tribbles.

#10

Erma!

Kookamunga
Why?
Why?
32 minutes ago

Early attempt at the Chatty Cathy doll. At least she's not holding the Betsy Wetsy doll!

#11

Edwin And Jerry

Kookamunga
#12

Sitting On Brownie!

Kookamunga
#13

Chicken

Kookamunga
#14

Doggone Good Time!

Kookamunga
#15

The Beards

Kookamunga
#16

V.m. Springgate And Figaro

Kookamunga
Why?
Why?
36 minutes ago

She seems to have her holidays mixed up.

#17

Fortune Teller

Kookamunga
#18

1933 Wagon

Kookamunga
#19

Family Bowling

Kookamunga
#20

Dressed Up Shinns

Kookamunga
#21

Doghouse

Kookamunga
#22

Gift Wrapping

Kookamunga
#23

Dr. Furnish And Staff

Kookamunga
#24

Orbited Startweathers

Kookamunga
#25

Ace High

Kookamunga
#26

What's My Line?

Kookamunga
#27

Ed And Norbert

Kookamunga
#28

Flying High

Kookamunga
#29

Christmas Cats

Kookamunga
#30

Magical Christmas

Kookamunga
#31

Cheery Christmas

Kookamunga
#32

Family Stockings

Kookamunga
#33

Carlson Rocket

Kookamunga
#34

Chita!

Kookamunga
#35

Square Dance

Kookamunga
#36

Popping Up

Kookamunga
