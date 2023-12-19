ADVERTISEMENT

In the days of literal cut and paste, creativity was king. As was featuring your television set. Happy holidays to all the Pandas!

#1

About To Shoot Santa (Or A Fisherman In Waders). And What Is That Small Kid Going To Do With The Rope? 1955

About To Shoot Santa (Or A Fisherman In Waders). And What Is That Small Kid Going To Do With The Rope? 1955

Kookamunga
#2

Clever Idea With Candles. Godspeed To You, Elmer Farkas, Wherever You Are! 1950s

Clever Idea With Candles. Godspeed To You, Elmer Farkas, Wherever You Are! 1950s

Kookamunga
Symbolic torching of little ones. This has a dark 50's moral panic vibe to it.

#3

The Van Normans Are Snug In Their Stockings. They Gave Dot Strange Little Arms. 1956

The Van Normans Are Snug In Their Stockings. They Gave Dot Strange Little Arms. 1956

Kookamunga
They look as though they have the worst case of ectrodactyly known to man

#4

The Pippins Bursting Through The TV To Say Hello! 1953

The Pippins Bursting Through The TV To Say Hello! 1953

Kookamunga
#5

Space Themes Were Very Popular, But Why Are They In A Lightbulb? 1957

Space Themes Were Very Popular, But Why Are They In A Lightbulb? 1957

Kookamunga
How to say you believe in UFOs, without saying you believe in UFOs.

#6

Sled Car Awesomeness, 1951

Sled Car Awesomeness, 1951

Kookamunga
Judging by the force-lines, they're going pretty bloody fast.

#7

Kocmoud Family With Cats And Kittens, 1965

Kocmoud Family With Cats And Kittens, 1965

Kookamunga
Guess what this year's gifts to family and friends are going to be.

#8

Hello There From Hugo And The Boys!

Hello There From Hugo And The Boys!

Kookamunga
#9

Another Space-Themed Card With Spacedog, Stauffer Family, 1955

Another Space-Themed Card With Spacedog, Stauffer Family, 1955

Kookamunga
#10

Marcia, Vee And Ted And Their Perfect Christmas, 1950

Marcia, Vee And Ted And Their Perfect Christmas, 1950

Kookamunga
#11

Judy, Bernice And Ferdie, Christmas Puppets, 1952

Judy, Bernice And Ferdie, Christmas Puppets, 1952

Kookamunga
#12

Hughes Family, 1962

Hughes Family, 1962

Kookamunga
#13

Mom And Dad Ornaments, Nice Dog, 1930s

Mom And Dad Ornaments, Nice Dog, 1930s

Kookamunga
I think there's been some cutting and pasting been done here.

#14

Boundless Joy During The Holiday Season, 1971

Boundless Joy During The Holiday Season, 1971

Kookamunga
#15

Judy, Bernice And Ferdie Are At It Again, This Time In A Rocket! 1954

Judy, Bernice And Ferdie Are At It Again, This Time In A Rocket! 1954

Kookamunga
#16

Greetings From Loon Lake Lodge, Minnesota, 1957

Greetings From Loon Lake Lodge, Minnesota, 1957

Kookamunga
#17

Chihuahua In The Mailbox At The De Bord House, 1962

Chihuahua In The Mailbox At The De Bord House, 1962

Kookamunga
#18

Ted And Phyl Assisting A Horrified Santa, 1950

Ted And Phyl Assisting A Horrified Santa, 1950

Kookamunga
That's because Santa knows a secret about the contents of that box. A secret that Santa would prefer not to be exposed.

#19

Hughes Family, 1963

Hughes Family, 1963

Kookamunga
#20

Three Of The Swanson Children Glued To Aluminum Foil

Three Of The Swanson Children Glued To Aluminum Foil

Kookamunga
#21

Having A Ball In 1929!

Having A Ball In 1929!

Kookamunga
#22

Sonny And Agnes Heusser And Their Wedding, 1952

Sonny And Agnes Heusser And Their Wedding, 1952

Kookamunga
#23

Unknown Couple On A Sleigh, 1950s

Unknown Couple On A Sleigh, 1950s

Kookamunga
#24

Nothing Screams "Holiday Season" Like A Kid And His A Dead Rabbit

Nothing Screams "Holiday Season" Like A Kid And His A Dead Rabbit

Kookamunga
#25

Dick And Dinah Are Bonkers And I Love It, 1950s

Dick And Dinah Are Bonkers And I Love It, 1950s

Kookamunga
#26

Willis Treaster And His Litany Of Complaints, 1930s

Willis Treaster And His Litany Of Complaints, 1930s

Kookamunga
#27

The Busy B's - A Novelty Dog And Monkey Show, 1965

The Busy B's - A Novelty Dog And Monkey Show, 1965

Kookamunga
#28

The Bowdoins And Their Magical Blocks, 1953

The Bowdoins And Their Magical Blocks, 1953

Kookamunga
#29

Creative Christmas Tree With Photos From The Binduigs, 1951

Creative Christmas Tree With Photos From The Binduigs, 1951

Kookamunga
#30

It Says "And Love To Sammy And Kimmy, Love Cheryl" - You Go, Cheryl!

It Says "And Love To Sammy And Kimmy, Love Cheryl" - You Go, Cheryl!

Kookamunga
#31

Dick And Dean Bringing Home The 1945 Holiday Necessities

Dick And Dean Bringing Home The 1945 Holiday Necessities

Kookamunga
#32

3 Eagle Scouts And 1 Cheerleader! 1958

3 Eagle Scouts And 1 Cheerleader! 1958

Kookamunga
Only mum, dad, and the eldest boy know where the bodies are.

#33

Bad News From The Clowns, 1960

Bad News From The Clowns, 1960

Kookamunga
#34

Love The Existing Ribbon On This Card, And Another TV Theme, 1950s

Love The Existing Ribbon On This Card, And Another TV Theme, 1950s

Kookamunga
#35

The Windsteins And Their Chalkboard Greetings, 1940s

The Windsteins And Their Chalkboard Greetings, 1940s

Kookamunga
