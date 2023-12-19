I Found 35 Pre-Photoshop Vintage Homemade Family Christmas Cards (New Pics)
In the days of literal cut and paste, creativity was king. As was featuring your television set. Happy holidays to all the Pandas!
This post may include affiliate links.
About To Shoot Santa (Or A Fisherman In Waders). And What Is That Small Kid Going To Do With The Rope? 1955
Clever Idea With Candles. Godspeed To You, Elmer Farkas, Wherever You Are! 1950s
Symbolic torching of little ones. This has a dark 50's moral panic vibe to it.
The Van Normans Are Snug In Their Stockings. They Gave Dot Strange Little Arms. 1956
They look as though they have the worst case of ectrodactyly known to man
The Pippins Bursting Through The TV To Say Hello! 1953
Space Themes Were Very Popular, But Why Are They In A Lightbulb? 1957
How to say you believe in UFOs, without saying you believe in UFOs.
Sled Car Awesomeness, 1951
Judging by the force-lines, they're going pretty bloody fast.
Kocmoud Family With Cats And Kittens, 1965
Guess what this year's gifts to family and friends are going to be.
Hello There From Hugo And The Boys!
Another Space-Themed Card With Spacedog, Stauffer Family, 1955
Marcia, Vee And Ted And Their Perfect Christmas, 1950
Judy, Bernice And Ferdie, Christmas Puppets, 1952
Hughes Family, 1962
Mom And Dad Ornaments, Nice Dog, 1930s
I think there's been some cutting and pasting been done here.
Boundless Joy During The Holiday Season, 1971
Judy, Bernice And Ferdie Are At It Again, This Time In A Rocket! 1954
Greetings From Loon Lake Lodge, Minnesota, 1957
Chihuahua In The Mailbox At The De Bord House, 1962
Ted And Phyl Assisting A Horrified Santa, 1950
That's because Santa knows a secret about the contents of that box. A secret that Santa would prefer not to be exposed.
Hughes Family, 1963
Three Of The Swanson Children Glued To Aluminum Foil
Having A Ball In 1929!
Sonny And Agnes Heusser And Their Wedding, 1952
Unknown Couple On A Sleigh, 1950s
Nothing Screams "Holiday Season" Like A Kid And His A Dead Rabbit
Dick And Dinah Are Bonkers And I Love It, 1950s
This type of horseplay should be kept between partners.
Willis Treaster And His Litany Of Complaints, 1930s
The Busy B's - A Novelty Dog And Monkey Show, 1965
The Bowdoins And Their Magical Blocks, 1953
Creative Christmas Tree With Photos From The Binduigs, 1951
It Says "And Love To Sammy And Kimmy, Love Cheryl" - You Go, Cheryl!
Dick And Dean Bringing Home The 1945 Holiday Necessities
3 Eagle Scouts And 1 Cheerleader! 1958
Only mum, dad, and the eldest boy know where the bodies are.