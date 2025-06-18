ADVERTISEMENT

These 34 vintage photographs capture the real cowboys – not the Hollywood version, but the dust-covered, weather-beaten men who actually worked the ranges. Long before John Wayne made it look glamorous, these cowboys were earning their dollar a day herding cattle, breaking horses, and sleeping under the stars. Shot as far back as the 1880s, these images show the authentic American West: the worn leather chaps, the thousand-yard stares, the makeshift camps, and yes, even some surprisingly diverse faces that history books often overlooked. This is the Old West as it really was – gritty, tough, and absolutely fascinating.