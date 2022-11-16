Playing video games is unlike any other form of entertainment. Over time, these pieces of software have evolved beyond the pixelated sprites that gave us such a limited view of what games could potentially be. They now feature full-blown stories, some of which rival the best movies and books; they have impressive graphics, music, and sound effects that are so good they leave you literally speechless.

For many people, though, gaming is more than just about the fun of gameplay — it may be a career or a therapeutic way to unwind at the end of a long day. Or again, a way for people who feel lonely and isolated to connect with others without the expectations the offline world implies. Basically, the whole package.

Some players may suck at video games (unfortunately for me, I’m one of them), but despite this, we still can’t let go of our love for these precious pieces of entertainment and everything that revolves around them. But what if you’re really an expert? Then you probably know how to master games in hard mode, which ones are classics, the story behind them, and their characters — you might even be able to quote lines from them. And of course, you know plenty of video game facts, many more than the average gaming enthusiast!

If you thought your game knowledge was impressive, wait until we’re done. This post is jam-packed with video game trivia that will reveal if you’re a real gaming industry expert. 

Consider this a video game quiz and a fun way to learn tons of new facts about our shared passion! If you can’t answer each one correctly, don’t worry! We’ve included the answer in the comments after every question. Ready to crush your gamer friends’ egos?

Please keep in mind some facts reported here may become outdated at some point. We’ll try our best to keep the post updated!

Which game is a life simulation video game?

What video game franchise has racked up over 1 billion dollars in lawsuits?

What was the first video game character in Macy's parade?

What is the name of Mario’s dinosaur sidekick?

According to reports, Robin Williams named his children after what games?

Answer: Zelda (Legend of Zelda) and Cody (Final Flight).

What game franchise did the creator pay to have negative press coverage to promote the game?

How many people sing in the opening of "Skyrim"?

In what period is the game "Red Dead Redemption" set?

How many different colored ghosts were in the original "Pac-Man"?

Directing frogs across a busy road was the goal in which classic video game?

What is the other name of the villain Dr. Robotnik?

What is the full name of "DotA"?

Who composed the video game "Spider-Man"?

What was the inspiration behind Pac-Man’s design?

Which game is widely regarded as the worst video game ever created?

In the original arcade version of Donkey Kong, what was the name of the character that would later be known as Mario?

What was the first job of the Game Boy's creator?

Answer: Assembly line worker at a Nintendo factory.

Who is the Nintendo character Mario’s namesake?

What world market generates the most revenue in the video game industry?

What country refused to provide a rating for "Fallout 3" due to morphine use in the game?

What movie franchise influenced the creation of the game "Doom?"

Who is the protagonist in "Legenda of Zelda?"

Who is the love interest of Mario?

Who is Sonic’s sidekick?

What was the first handheld game console made by Nintendo?

What female video game character would eventually be portrayed by Angelina Jolie in a movie?

What is the name of the popular purple creature that was a mascot for PlayStation?

What type of racing is "Gran Turismo"?

What is the name of the first video game that was brought into space by an astronaut?

Donkey Kong is what type of animal?

Which skateboarder has a video game series named after him?

What is the nationality of Lara Croft?

Sonic the Hedgehog must collect what items in order to stay alive?

What is the name of the scientific project in "Assassin's Creed"?

How many zones were in the original "Sonic the Hedgehog"?

The Minecraft game was created by a developer from which country?

What's Mario's brother called?

In which country was "Tetris" developed?

"Pac-Man" belongs to what genre of video games?

How long did "Mortal Kombat 1" take to make?

What is the oldest video game character?

How long did it take Markus Persson to create the first version of Minecraft?

Who was the creator of Tetris?

What was the first commercially successful video game?

What is the best-selling videogame of all time?

What was the first Nintendo game released?

What is the best-selling handheld gaming system to date?

What is the name of the science fiction writer from the 1930s that predicted virtual reality?

The Umbrella Corporation is a fictitious pharmaceutical company in what game?

Mario first appeared in what video game?

In Minecraft, what real-life animals portrayed the sound effects of the ghast enemies?

What United States president was asked and declined to voice the in-game president character in Fallout 3?

What was Sega's last game console?

What country tried to put a ban on midnight gaming?

What game did the character Sonic first appear in?

In the game “Bioshock”, what was the original name for the gene bank?

What is the name of the planet that is home to the game "Gears of War?"

What American car manufacturer inspired the cars in "Fallout 3?"

Answer: Ford Motor Company’s nuclear power concept.

In 2011, an online puzzle gamer solved what biochemical mystery?

Answer: Identified the crystal structure of the AIDS virus that had previously been unsolved by scientists for at least 15 years.

What band has made more sales off of its "Guitar Hero" album than any of its actual recorded albums?

What classic video game was named because the creator misunderstood a translation?

Answer: Donkey Kong was named because the creator thought that “Donkey” meant “Stupid” in English.

Why does Brazil charge 120% on video games?

Answer: An old law on the books in Brazil classifies video games as gambling, resulting in the extraordinary tax rate.

What planet is most similar to the scalable size of the Minecraft world?

What popular streaming service launched in June 2011, allows content creators to stream video games while chatting with viewers?

When Google created a playable "Pac-Man" game for its homepage in 2010, how many hours of gameplay did it see from the collective internet?

In what game did the Obama campaign pay for in-game advertising?

Is Yoshi a dinosaur or a frog?

What popular 90’s fighting game eventually became a movie?

When a Pikachu evolves, what does it become?

What video game was promoted in a commercial featuring the song "Happy Together" by the Turtles?

What is the name of the video game character that’s pink, round, and wears red shoes?

What was the video game character Mario's original profession?

Where is Nintendo headquartered?

Which word completes the name of this huge selling video game series, "Call of..."?

The main goal of Pac-Man is to eat all of which type of symbol?

In the game "Mortal Kombat" which character was renowned for freezing his opponents in place?

Markus Persson created which popular video game?

Which company developed the classic social game "FarmVille"?

The original Pac-Man was what color?

Name the latest game in the classic football simulation FIFA.

Sonic must collect what seven items to reach Super Sonic status in "Sonic the Hedgehog"?

What object in "Super Mario Bros" allows Mario and Luigi to grow bigger?

The sequel to which game was called "Modern Warfare"?

"The Crew" racing game features a recreation of streets in which country?

What is Captain. John MacTavish's nickname from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare"?

In what game did Zynga reach 10 million daily active users within six weeks of its release on Facebook in 2009?

Which game series features cities named Vice City, Liberty City, and San Andreas?

"Solid Snake" is the hero of which famous video game franchise?

"Astro Boy" is which type of video game?

What is the highest-selling gaming console to date?

"Blizzard Entertainment" is most well known for what video game franchise?

In Minecraft, what is a group of Endermen called?

Answer: A haunting by humans, and an End by Endermen.

What is the name of the first video game to be played in outer space?

What problem plagues up to 40% of virtual reality users?

What time period was L.A. Noire modeled after?

In "Alan Wake" what is unique about the creative process for the game enemies?

Answer: Enemy characters were created by pouring water over the original artwork for a smeared look.

What is the name of the video game designed to treat depression?

What is the highest-grossing movie based on a video game?

Nicknamed King Koopa, who is the arch nemesis of Mario?

Who is Jack Mitchell’s best friend in "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare?"

When is the first video game believed to have been created?

Which console came first, N64, Sega Saturn, or PlayStation?

What orange furry character was a mascot for Playstation?

