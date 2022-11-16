Playing video games is unlike any other form of entertainment. Over time, these pieces of software have evolved beyond the pixelated sprites that gave us such a limited view of what games could potentially be. They now feature full-blown stories, some of which rival the best movies and books; they have impressive graphics, music, and sound effects that are so good they leave you literally speechless.

For many people, though, gaming is more than just about the fun of gameplay — it may be a career or a therapeutic way to unwind at the end of a long day. Or again, a way for people who feel lonely and isolated to connect with others without the expectations the offline world implies. Basically, the whole package.

Some players may suck at video games (unfortunately for me, I’m one of them), but despite this, we still can’t let go of our love for these precious pieces of entertainment and everything that revolves around them. But what if you’re really an expert? Then you probably know how to master games in hard mode, which ones are classics, the story behind them, and their characters — you might even be able to quote lines from them. And of course, you know plenty of video game facts, many more than the average gaming enthusiast!

If you thought your game knowledge was impressive, wait until we’re done. This post is jam-packed with video game trivia that will reveal if you’re a real gaming industry expert.

Consider this a video game quiz and a fun way to learn tons of new facts about our shared passion! If you can’t answer each one correctly, don’t worry! We’ve included the answer in the comments after every question. Ready to crush your gamer friends’ egos?

Please keep in mind some facts reported here may become outdated at some point. We’ll try our best to keep the post updated!