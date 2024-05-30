"Hellish Noise": Victim Entrapped In Plane’s Running Engine Before Takeoff Tragically Loses Life

ADVERTISEMENT

An individual tragically lost their life after being sucked into the engine of a plane at an airport in Amsterdam.

Passengers aboard a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight watched as the victim ended up in the running turbine engine of the aircraft.

The KL1341 flight was meant to take off from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport with 80-odd passengers aboard on Wednesday, May 29. But passengers on the Denmark-bound flight had to be evacuated after the tragic incident took place before takeoff.

“A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died,” the airline wrote in a Wednesday statement.

An individual lost their life after getting entrapped in the running engine of an aircraft

Image credits: Ahmed Muntasir via Pexels (Representational image)

“The flight concerned was KL1341 bound for Billund. We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol. The circumstances are currently under investigation. For further information – once available – we refer you to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee,” the airline‘s statement continued.

The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately clear, and some reports claimed that investigators could not even determine the gender of the victim.

The incident involved a KLM flight that was scheduled for departure from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday, May 29

“A person fell into a running aircraft engine and died […and] all passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of,” the Royal Military Police said.

A number of passengers witnessed the death that took place right after the flight’s crew completed demonstrating the onboard safety instructions to passengers, according to The Sun.

“Many people saw it happen,” one witness said, according to the outlet.

Passengers witnessed the horrific death, and some onlookers described hearing a "hellish noise"

Some onlookers said they heard a “hellish noise,” which was followed by clouds of smoke.

Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s largest airports, also acknowledged the “horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine.”

“Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this,” the airport said.