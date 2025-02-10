ADVERTISEMENT

Photographer Md Enamul Kabir has made a name for himself in the world of street photography. His vibrant images capture the essence of Dhaka's streets and beyond, showing the beauty of everyday life in a personal and genuine way.

Internationally recognized, Kabir has won major awards and is now set to release his first book, Co-Existence. The book explores the relationship between humans and animals in Bangladesh and India. Inspired by his bond with Moti, his photography teacher’s dog, Kabir began to capture the connections between people and street animals.

#1

A cat sitting inside an old TV frame against a rustic wall, showcasing street photography by Md Enamul Kabir.

enamulkabirrony Report

Bored Panda reached out to Md Enamul Kabir to gain insight into his creative process and background. The photographer revealed that he had never had an interest in photography. "Never have I ever imagined that I’ll be walking around with a camera, stopping at irregular intervals, snapping photos left and right.

At the end of 2012, I was unemployed and struggling to find a job. The local photography club used to make quite a lot of field trips. I'd tag along, visiting different places, mostly to pass the time. I was hoping someone would take a good portrait of me, and I could use that on my FB profile.

One fine evening on such a photo walk, I took a snap with my phone, just for fun. The scene was so serene and beautiful that it grabbed my senses entirely. Dr. Asim Saha, one of the nicest human beings I ever met, kept motivating me to take photos. Later, I met a photographer named Imtiaz Alam Beg, whose words inspired me to get behind the lens. Now, it seems I can't take my eye off the viewfinder."

    #2

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir featuring two dogs playfully interacting on the ground.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #3

    Street photography of a pigeon on the waterfront with boats and cityscape in the background.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    Kabir often focuses on street photography, so we asked him what draws him to capture everyday moments in urban settings. "I think it is the uncertainty and the suspense derived from it that intrigues me most about street photography. You can't tell what is going to happen the next second. You can't control any of the elements that will be in the photograph.

    Street photography is not like other forms of photography, where a photo can be staged and lit perfectly. I do not even have any preconceived idea of what the photo should look like. It is not making a pictorial photo, and there lies the challenge. Most days, I come home empty-handed from a street walk. Not even a single decent photo on the SD card to show for the effort. I have grown to like the feeling.

    Street photography helps me learn how to be patient and positive and keep on smiling, not only when it comes to photography but also in real life. It helps me grow as a person."
    #4

    Street photography of a white horse standing beside a wall with a crow flying nearby.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #5

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir featuring goats in colorful outfits near a vibrant tapestry and a docked boat.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    When asked how he decides which moments or stories to capture, Kabir replied that he doesn't plan anything. "Probably, I am the laziest person when I am going to take photos. Truly speaking, I do not have any plans. Uniqueness is often referred to as style, which is something that comes naturally and cannot be forced. In photography, it is a personal statement. It is how one sees the world.

    I strongly believe photos will come automatically because it is inside me. I just need to blend in and be ready to snap the photo when it comes. I feel the urgency to keep on learning and growing as a photographer."
    #6

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir: A sleeping dog, rooster, and distant figures on a foggy, littered street.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #7

    Cat leaping in a colorful, quirky room, captured in Md Enamul Kabir's street photography style.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    About his upcoming book, Co-Existence, Kabir said it explores the delicate and often uneasy relationship between animals and urban environments. "I hope that viewers take away a deeper awareness of how these two worlds intersect. I am trying to capture moments where animals navigate human-dominated spaces—sometimes adapting, sometimes struggling—highlighting themes of survival, resilience, and displacement.

    Ideally, my work encourages people to question the ways cities are designed and how urbanization affects non-human lives. Do we make space for animals, or do we push them to the fringes? Are we coexisting, or are they merely enduring our presence?

    My images provoke these questions while also showcasing moments of unexpected beauty in the overlap between nature and concrete landscapes."
    #8

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir featuring a goat and workers painting a large, colorful structure.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #9

    Woman in a pink sari standing by a decorated elephant, highlighting street photography moments.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #10

    Street photography: person and dog climbing a wooden plank against a vibrant wall.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #11

    Street photography showing a rooster, a woman in a sari, and cows in a vibrant urban scene.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #12

    Street photography of a brown dog standing under a lush green fern in an urban garden.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #13

    Dog and goat by a littered riverside, boats and cityscape in the background, showcasing street photography.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #14

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir capturing people seated on steps in colorful attire with street market items.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #15

    Man in red headscarf gently interacting with calf beside a cow at night, showcasing street photography.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #16

    A turkey on a calm river with fishermen on wooden boats, showcasing street photography.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #17

    Street photography featuring a dog and a monkey sitting on the road at night with concrete barriers around them.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #18

    Street photography: a worn stuffed toy in a puddle, reflecting urban power lines.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #19

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir featuring men indoors, one reading a newspaper, another on the phone, in a colorful room.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #20

    Children on swings in an urban setting, showcasing street photography by Md Enamul Kabir.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #21

    Red curtain beside a barred window overlooking urban buildings, showcasing street photography by Md Enamul Kabir.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #22

    Street photography featuring a dog resting on a bench and ducks walking nearby.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #23

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir showing a man feeding ducks near vibrant ships at a dock.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #24

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir showing people sitting on steps in a busy outdoor market setting.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #25

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir: A vibrant beach scene with people in red attire and a horse, capturing lively interaction.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #26

    Children playing in sand on a street while a black and white dog sits nearby, showcasing street photography.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #27

    Street photography: A brown dog stands in front of neatly stacked orange logs, casting a rustic urban scene.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #28

    Street photography scene: person rummaging in a large yellow barrel, geese walking nearby on a sidewalk.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #29

    Street photography by Md Enamul Kabir capturing daily life with people and buses on a busy city street.

    enamulkabirrony Report

    #30

    Two men painting a large wall in vivid colors, captured in dynamic street photography by Md Enamul Kabir.

    enamulkabirrony Report

