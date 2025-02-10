Bored Panda reached out to Md Enamul Kabir to gain insight into his creative process and background. The photographer revealed that he had never had an interest in photography. "Never have I ever imagined that I’ll be walking around with a camera, stopping at irregular intervals, snapping photos left and right.

At the end of 2012, I was unemployed and struggling to find a job. The local photography club used to make quite a lot of field trips. I'd tag along, visiting different places, mostly to pass the time. I was hoping someone would take a good portrait of me, and I could use that on my FB profile.

One fine evening on such a photo walk, I took a snap with my phone, just for fun. The scene was so serene and beautiful that it grabbed my senses entirely. Dr. Asim Saha, one of the nicest human beings I ever met, kept motivating me to take photos. Later, I met a photographer named Imtiaz Alam Beg, whose words inspired me to get behind the lens. Now, it seems I can't take my eye off the viewfinder."