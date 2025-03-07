22 Painfully Relatable Illustrations Of Cute Characters, By This ArtistInterview With Artist
We need more cute stuff! And I hope I’m not the only one thinking that. That’s why today, we’re excited to introduce you to an amazing artist who brings vibrant, fun, and heartfelt characters to life—characters that are almost painfully relatable.
Yiqing, the creative force behind the colorful brand QuirkyQing, primarily expresses her art through adorable products like stickers, phone cases, and more. But beyond that, she shares funny (and often way too accurate) illustrations on Instagram that you’ll probably see yourself in.
We’ve collected some of her work below, but trust us—Yiqing is an incredible illustrator all around, and we’re sure you’ll fall in love with the rest of her creations she shares on her socials too!
In an interview with Bored Panda, Yiqing shared more about herself.
“I’m a Malaysian Chinese illustrator from Kuala Lumpur and the founder of QuirkyQing—my little brand that celebrates life’s happy moments through my characters. I was in advertising, and my love for cute collections inspired me to create my own brand, focusing on adorable stationery and accessories.”
We were wondering what initially drew Yiqing to the world of artistry, to which she replied: “Drawing has been a hobby of mine since I was a kid. I adore Japanese IPs like Sumikkogurashi and LOVEZ. They express their emotions and stories with characters. I realized how much the pandemic influenced my style.
While it was a challenging time, it also became an opportunity to learn more about myself and my mental health. I remember I drew my heart out to feel better whenever things felt out of control. My work is known for its bold color palette, self-expression, and a love for the silly little things in life.”
Yiqing also shared more about the essence of her illustrations.
“I find that I’m brave with bold color blocking, unconventional shapes, witty characters, embracing imperfect doodle strokes, and exaggerated emotions are my way to make a fun statement. As an empathetic person, I believe that my character, Bonnie the Bunny, is here to heal your inner child and add a little more fun to the mundane with a dose of dopamine.”
As for the creative process, Yiqing wrote: “A lot of times it starts from a sketchbook and pens. I notice the beginning is always the hardest because too many ideas can be overwhelming. I find that bad sketches are sometimes the best ideas.
If I’m creatively blocked, I’ll just go out for a walk, try a new hobby, read a good art book, or simply just watch some memes.”
Yiqing also added by sharing how she comes up with ideas: “Bonnie the Bunny is inspired by the letter H, which stands for healing. A lot of my work revolves around empathetic stories and turning my own challenges into art as a fun way to cope. I’m also really into textiles and pouches, so I often think about cute designs and everyday moments that can inspire my illustrations.”
Lastly, we wanted to know what Yiqing hopes for her audiences to take away from her work.
She responded: “I hope my art serves as a dopamine boost. Whether it’s an Instagram post, a pouch, a collaboration, or a sticker, I want my audience to feel encouraged to express their feelings freely and to stay quirky. I want my characters to cheer someone up whenever someone is having a really bad day.”
Yiqing added: “Always, always create with abundance, ideas are everywhere, and it’s all about taking one step at a time. Do follow quirkyqing for fun documentaries.”
