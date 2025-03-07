ADVERTISEMENT

We need more cute stuff! And I hope I’m not the only one thinking that. That’s why today, we’re excited to introduce you to an amazing artist who brings vibrant, fun, and heartfelt characters to life—characters that are almost painfully relatable.

Yiqing, the creative force behind the colorful brand QuirkyQing, primarily expresses her art through adorable products like stickers, phone cases, and more. But beyond that, she shares funny (and often way too accurate) illustrations on Instagram that you’ll probably see yourself in.

We’ve collected some of her work below, but trust us—Yiqing is an incredible illustrator all around, and we’re sure you’ll fall in love with the rest of her creations she shares on her socials too!

More info: Instagram | quirkyqing.co

Products that Yiqing makes:

Image credits: quirkyqing.art

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute character illustration with text about PMS, featuring a pink character on an orange background.

quirkyqing.art Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

In an interview with Bored Panda, Yiqing shared more about herself.

“I’m a Malaysian Chinese illustrator from Kuala Lumpur and the founder of QuirkyQing—my little brand that celebrates life’s happy moments through my characters. I was in advertising, and my love for cute collections inspired me to create my own brand, focusing on adorable stationery and accessories.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Cute characters in a relatable illustration about wanting to resign but needing the job.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cute characters illustrating habits with text: lift weights, eat greens, don't give up, hydrate, get that rizz, increase steps.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were wondering what initially drew Yiqing to the world of artistry, to which she replied: “Drawing has been a hobby of mine since I was a kid. I adore Japanese IPs like Sumikkogurashi and LOVEZ. They express their emotions and stories with characters. I realized how much the pandemic influenced my style. 

    While it was a challenging time, it also became an opportunity to learn more about myself and my mental health. I remember I drew my heart out to feel better whenever things felt out of control. My work is known for its bold color palette, self-expression, and a love for the silly little things in life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cute characters hugging with text: "Thanks for being my unpaid therapist." Colorful illustrations and cheerful design.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cute characters humorously illustrate a rejected bonus request.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Yiqing also shared more about the essence of her illustrations.

    “I find that I’m brave with bold color blocking, unconventional shapes, witty characters, embracing imperfect doodle strokes, and exaggerated emotions are my way to make a fun statement. As an empathetic person, I believe that my character, Bonnie the Bunny, is here to heal your inner child and add a little more fun to the mundane with a dose of dopamine.”
    #6

    Cute characters in a relatable illustration about searching for a lover, with a playful twist involving trauma.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Cute characters feeling sad about working and not working on a blue background.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the creative process, Yiqing wrote: “A lot of times it starts from a sketchbook and pens. I notice the beginning is always the hardest because too many ideas can be overwhelming. I find that bad sketches are sometimes the best ideas. 

    If I’m creatively blocked, I’ll just go out for a walk, try a new hobby, read a good art book, or simply just watch some memes.”

    Yiqing also added by sharing how she comes up with ideas: “Bonnie the Bunny is inspired by the letter H, which stands for healing. A lot of my work revolves around empathetic stories and turning my own challenges into art as a fun way to cope. I’m also really into textiles and pouches, so I often think about cute designs and everyday moments that can inspire my illustrations.”
    #8

    Cute characters in a relatable illustration expressing job resignation dilemmas.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cute characters express love for the boss humorously with a laptop and cheerful icons.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lastly, we wanted to know what Yiqing hopes for her audiences to take away from her work.

    She responded: “I hope my art serves as a dopamine boost. Whether it’s an Instagram post, a pouch, a collaboration, or a sticker, I want my audience to feel encouraged to express their feelings freely and to stay quirky. I want my characters to cheer someone up whenever someone is having a really bad day.”

    Yiqing added: “Always, always create with abundance, ideas are everywhere, and it’s all about taking one step at a time. Do follow quirkyqing for fun documentaries.”
    #10

    Cute character illustration with sad fridge lamenting spoiled groceries; don't forget to clear your fridge.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cute character illustration feeling unmotivated at a keyboard, wearing a party hat.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cute characters in a colorful illustration about burnout and making s'mores together.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cute character illustration about loving iced drinks and suffering from cramps.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Cute characters hugging with the phrase "I wanna kiss your stupid face" in colorful text.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cute character illustration depicting an artist struggling with sleep, featuring a book and paint palette on a green background.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration of a cute character procrastinating on doing dishes, with relatable expressions and humorous dialogue.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Illustration of cute characters with one wanting a holiday and the other overwhelmed by bills.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cute characters struggle with anxiety while attempting success at a laptop.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cute character illustration with angry expression, surrounded by others, showing relatable workplace humor about colleagues.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cute characters in a relatable illustration about feeling during CNY, with humorous dialogue about marriage and earnings.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Cute characters illustrating relatable unresolved New Year resolutions: toxic job, blurred boundaries, doomscrolling, gym.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cute characters depict the cycle of needing more jobs and rest, in a relatable illustration.

    quirkyqing.art Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    More by Yiqing

    Image credits: quirkyqing.art

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!