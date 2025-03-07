ADVERTISEMENT

We need more cute stuff! And I hope I’m not the only one thinking that. That’s why today, we’re excited to introduce you to an amazing artist who brings vibrant, fun, and heartfelt characters to life—characters that are almost painfully relatable.

Yiqing, the creative force behind the colorful brand QuirkyQing, primarily expresses her art through adorable products like stickers, phone cases, and more. But beyond that, she shares funny (and often way too accurate) illustrations on Instagram that you’ll probably see yourself in.

We’ve collected some of her work below, but trust us—Yiqing is an incredible illustrator all around, and we’re sure you’ll fall in love with the rest of her creations she shares on her socials too!

More info: Instagram | quirkyqing.co

Products that Yiqing makes:

Image credits: quirkyqing.art