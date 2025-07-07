60 Very Rare Boy Names, Handpicked For Stand‑Out Babies

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21st century has transformed every major life event into a social media spectacle. From the “hard launch” of new relationships to over-the-top gender reveals, the pressure to be unique and the judgment that comes with it have never been greater.

If you’re a parent-to-be, choosing the right name for your baby boy can feel more like a branding exercise than a heartfelt decision.

Possibilities seem endless, but if you’re over the sea of Chads, Liams, and Michaels, you’re in the right place. We’ve gathered 60 extremely rare boy names that feel genuinely original.

Share icon Image credits: Charles Gullung/Getty Images

Unique Names from Around the World

Nels (NELS)

Meaning: Victory of the people

Origin: Scandinavian

Nels is a unique baby boy name of Scandinavian origin, primarily found in Norway and Denmark.

This name is an embodiment of clarity and vision, particularly in Scandinavian culture (per The Bump).

Laszlo (LAHZ-loh)

Meaning: Glory rule

Origin: Hungarian

The Hungarian name Laszlo has a unique ring to it. It is derived from the Finno-Ugric language.

This name is culturally rich, historically significant, and deeply meaningful (according to Ancestry).

Oisin (OH-sheen)

Share icon Image credits: KenCanning/Getty Images

Meaning: Little Deer

Origin: Irish

While the spelling may leave some teachers wheezing, this unique name, originating from Irish Gaelic, comes from a legendary warrior-poet in the Fenian Cycle of Irish mythology.

Oisin is symbolic of heroism and bravery, making it a powerful pick for your future icon (per Ancestry).

Caius (KYE-us)

Meaning: Person of Earth

Origin: Latin

Deeply rooted in Roman history, the name Caius was a popular praenomen, or first name, among noble families, practically exuding ancient prestige.

This classic choice also notably graced Jamie Campbell Bower’s character in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (via Ancestry).

Athan (ai-thin)

Meaning: Immortal

Origin: Greek

The baby name Athan originated in ancient Greece and was incredibly common during the Byzantine Empire.

Considering how obsessed historical figures were with immortality, it makes perfect sense for this rare boy name to have been trending so heavily during that period (per Ancestry).

Nirvaan (NIR-vahn)

Meaning: Ultimate bliss or salvation

Origin: Indian (Sanskrit)

Nirvaan is an apt choice for parents who seek a name with deep spiritual significance.

This Indian-origin name, derived from the concept of Nirvana, profound enlightenment in Buddhism, ensures your child will always have an interesting backstory behind it (per Ancestry).

Cesare (CHEH-sah-reh)

Share icon Image credits: @babychanco

Meaning: Thick head of hair

Origin: Italian

For those babies who come into this world with a full head of hair, Cesare would be a great name to commemorate this adorable characteristic.

Whether you’re deeply intrigued by the story of Julius Caesar or are just a Caesar salad enthusiast, there are ample reasons why this Italian-origin name is a genuinely unique boy name (per Ancestry).

Bastien (BAS-tee-en)

Meaning: Venerable, Revered

Origin: French

When you want to skip a quintessential name like Sebastian, removing the first two letters lands you with an uncommon name that has a dignified French touch.

The name was quite popular in ancient France, given its association with being considered highly respectable (per Ancestry).

Alistair (AL-is-ter)

Meaning: Defender of the People

Origin: Scottish

If you’re seeking a regal baby boy name that’s not too mundane but still holds historic value, then the Scottish name Alistair does the trick.

This name was widely bestowed upon heroic figures in Scottish folklore and mythology, giving it quite the legendary feel (via Ancestry).

Gaspard (GAS-par)

Meaning: Treasurer

Origin: French

Ending our international picks with yet another charming French number, Gaspard was traditionally adopted by treasurers in the past.

If you’ve got a future finance bro in the making, then this rare boy’s name is a match made in heaven (via Ancestry).

Nature, Elemental Names

Share icon Image credits: Johannes Kroemer/Getty Images

For expectant parents who feel close to nature and appreciate the serenity, we’ve picked some earth-inspired names to mark the first step in your bundle of joy’s life.

Briar (BRY-er)

Meaning: Shrub or a Small Tree

Origin: English

Originating from a plant that has long been a symbol of resilience and protection, Briar is a dashing name from nature.

It’s an unconventional pick with a quaint pronunciation, making it a far cry from a basic name that simply borrows from the environment (per Ancestry).

Alder (ALL-der)

Meaning: Noble, Strong, or Old Tree

Origin: Old English

Derived from the majestic Alder tree, which was traditionally believed to possess magical properties, this is a wonderful nature-inspired name that will have your little one’s name stand out from the crowd.

According to Ancestry, characters in historical literature named Alder are known for strength and resilience.

Corbin (KOR-bin)

Meaning: Raven

Origin: English

This powerful name, once a synonym for the majestic raven, would be a fitting choice for a baby with raven-black hair.

Interestingly, in medieval times, Corbin was also associated with someone who made and repaired corsets, adding a unique historical twist (per Ancestry).

Heath (HEETH)

Share icon Image credits: ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

Meaning: Land of Heather and Grass

Origin: English

This nature-inspired name comes from the English countryside, where heather, a purple-flowering shrub, dominated the landscape.

A timeless masculine name derived from a flower, Heath exudes a sense of peace and harmony (per Ancestry).

Arkose (AR-kohs)

Meaning: A type of sandstone

Origin: French

Arkose is a type of sandstone rich in the mineral feldspar.

One of the more literal names on this list, this is a perfect choice if you’re a Geology enthusiast (per Compare Nature).

Riveron (RIV-er-on)

Meaning: River

Origin: French

This name is derived from the Old French word “rivière,” which means river, according to Name Census.

Riveron is a unique alternative if you want to name your son River but don’t want to use a common name.

Jett (JET)

Meaning: Black Gemstone

Origin: English

Another rare boy name that would be apt for a black-haired baby, Jett, is derived from a striking black gemstone that has been cherished for centuries (per Ancestry).

Aven (AY-ven/ AH-ven)

Meaning: Fair radiance

Origin: Irish

A masculine name that embodies radiance, Aven is a great choice for the light of your life.

The name has deep ties to ancient Irish culture and is regarded highly in Celtic society (per Ancestry).

Linden (LIN-den)

Meaning: From the flax hill

Origin: English

This name was typically given to those who hail from places where flax cultivation was prevalent.

Linden is a straightforward name for a baby raised on the hillsides (per Ancestry).

Ashby (ASH-bee)

Meaning: Ash Tree Farm

Origin: English

This name refers to a place where one may find an abundance of Ash trees (per Ancestry).

Ashby is a subtle nod to nature and would be a great boy name for a Pokémon fan.

The Surname Switch-Up Names

This lineup turns cool last names into bold, distinctive baby boy names for expectant parents who want last-name swagger in first-name fashion.

Beaufort (BOH-fort / BOH-fuht)

Meaning: Beautiful Fort

Origin: French

Beaufort is tied to noble French families and exudes regal confidence (per Ancestry).

This is the pick if you want your child’s name to sound like it belongs in a castle and a fashion magazine.

Willox (WIL-oks)

Meaning: Son of Will

Origin: Scottish

With roots in rural Scotland, Willox is a strong, under-the-radar choice (per My Heritage).

There’s something both old-school and sharply modern about it.

Anderson (AN-der-son)

Meaning: Son of Andrew

Origin: English

A polished pick for families looking to pass on dad’s name with a twist. Anderson sounds classic, strong, and unexpectedly cool.

Callahan (KAL-uh-han)

Meaning: Little Bright-Headed One / Devotee of the Church

Origin: Irish

Callahan packs a punch, whether you love its brightness or spiritual backbone. It has a rhythm and energy few other names match.

Easton (EES-ton)

Meaning: From the East Town

Origin: English

Directional and poetic, Easton offers sunrise energy with upscale charm. A smooth, rare pick that won’t feel out of place.

Erickson (ER-ik-son)

Share icon Image credits: Anchiy/Getty Images

Meaning: Son of Eric

Origin: Scandinavian

Built for strength and heritage, Erickson carries a proud Nordic legacy (via Ancestry).

It’s stately without being stuffy.

Baxter (BAX-ter)

Meaning: Baker

Origin: English

A cozy, approachable name with occupational roots, Baxter has vintage charm and plenty of personality (per Ancestry).

Calvert (KAL-vert)

Meaning: From the Village of Calvert

Origin: English

Dignified and grounded, Calvert feels like a historian’s favorite first name. It’s got gravitas without going over the top.

Rockwell (ROK-wel)

Meaning: From the Root Well

Origin: English

Strong, grounded, and slightly rebellious, Rockwell balances rustic origins with high-art energy.

Baylor (BAY-lor)

Meaning: Delivery Person

Origin: English

Understated but punchy, Baylor has that offbeat surname-turned-superstar feel.

Pop-Culture Names

Names like Harry, Jacob, and Luke have become so widely used that they’re starting to feel more tired than timeless. These rare boy names hit that sweet spot if you’re after something fresher.

Jacaerys (Jah-KAIR-is)

Meaning: Unknown

Origin: Unknown

Popularized by: House of the Dragon series, based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood

Borne by the fictional Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, this name may lack a traditional meaning, but it more than makes up for it in screen presence.

If you’re a die-hard fan of the Targaryen legacy, few names carry as much current cool as Jacaerys.

Atticus (AT-ih-kus)

Meaning: Of Attica

Origin: Latin

Popularized by: To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee (1960)

A name that’s both refined and powerful, Atticus honors the calm, morally unshakable lawyer who became a literary icon.

This name speaks volumes for lovers of classic American literature.

Chandler (CHAND-ler)

Meaning: Candle Maker

Origin: English

Popularized by: Friends sitcom

Sarcastic, sweet, and sharply hilarious, Chandler was the fan-favorite from Friends whose name deserves a major comeback.

With added sentiment following Matthew Perry’s passing, it’s also a heartfelt choice.

Finnick (FIN-ik)

Meaning: Unknown

Origin: American

Popularized by: The Hunger Games films and novel series by Suzanne Collins

Finnick Odair may not have led the rebellion, but he stole plenty of scenes and hearts.

A sleek, standout name with cinematic sparkle and underdog charm (per Ancestry).

Fezco (FEZ-koh)

Share icon Image credits: HBO

Meaning: Unknown

Origin: Unknown

Popularized by: Euphoria TV series

Fezco doesn’t just sound cool — it is cool.

A breakout name from Euphoria, it channels softness, loyalty, and grit all in one. A pop culture deep cut that fans will instantly recognize.

Stiles (STYLES)

Meaning: Derived from Steyle, Meaning Style or Place

Origin: English

Popularized by: Teen Wolf TV series

Whether you’re thinking of Teen Wolf or just vibing with the name’s crisp uniqueness, Stiles is undeniably memorable.

Dylan O’Brien’s beloved character gave it serious staying power.

Lennon (LEN-non)

Meaning: Dear one

Origin: Irish

Popularized by: Co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of The Beatles, John Lennon

Musical, gentle, and full of peace-and-love energy, Lennon is a beautiful name for the child of rock-loving romantics.

Theon (THEE-on)

Meaning: Godly

Origin: Greek

Popularized by: Game of Thrones TV series and novels by George R.R. Martin

Theon Greyjoy had one of the most gut-wrenching arcs in Game of Thrones. A name that embodies growth, strength, and the possibility of redemption.

Carmen (KAR-men)

Share icon Image credits: Hulu

Meaning: Poem

Origin: Latin

Popularized by: The Bear TV series

Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto is intense, brilliant, and unforgettable.

Carmen hits that perfect spot between classic and modern.

Rhysand (REE-sand)

Meaning: Ardor and Fiery

Origin: Welsh

Popularized by: A Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sarah J. Maas

The High Lord of the Night Court might be fictional, but Rhysand’s name has serious presence. It’s magical, intense, and swoon-worthy in every sense.

Modern Romance Names

For all the hopeless romantic boy moms out there: what better way to pay homage to the swoon-worthy male leads in your favorite rom-coms than by bestowing their charming names on your little heartthrob?

Conrad

Meaning: Brave counsel

Origin: Germanic

Popularized by: The Summer I Turned Pretty TV series and novels by Jenny Han

Of course, this list would be incomplete without the one and only Connie baby.

We don’t know about Belly, but it’s Team Conrad for the win. The dreamy Fisher brother, played by the dashing Chris Briney, has made this name the absolute cutest pick for your little heart-stealer.

Ezra (EZ-rah)

Meaning: Help

Origin: Hebrew

Popularized by: Pretty Little Liars TV series

While Ezra was quite the controversial character on Pretty Little Liars, there’s no question about the name having an attractive ring to it.

A great choice for a green-eyed heartthrob, this Jewish name is unique and culturally rich, with a deep history.

Paxton (PAX-ton)

Share icon Image credits: Netflix

Meaning: From Pacc’s town

Origin: English

Popularized by: Never Have I Ever TV series

The resident cutie on Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever, Paxton, is the right blend of bashful charm and cheeky confidence.

While Darren Barnet did the name a world of justice, we’re confident your little dude will wear it even better. This one also easily transcends cultural lines, making it an especially great pick for biracial families.

Emmett (EM-mit/EM-mett)

Share icon Image credits: Lionsgate

Meaning: Entire

Origin: English

Popularized by: The Twilight Saga films and books by Stephenie Meyer

Whether you were Team Edward or Team Jacob, there’s no denying Emmett Cullen was the IT-boy of Twilight.

With his addictive sense of humor and endless charm, it’s a great way to embrace your inner Twi-hard without going full cliché.

Elio (EL-ee-oh)

Meaning: The sun

Origin: Spanish

Popularized by: Call Me by Your Name film and novel by André Aciman

While Call Me by Your Name may not be your classic rom-com, Timothée Chalamet made Elio heartbreakingly beautiful.

It’s a soft, radiant, and rare name with undeniable charm.

Flynn (FLIN)

Image credits: @zacharylevi

Meaning: Descendant of the red-haired man

Origin: Irish

Popularized by: Tangled Disney animated film

Concocted to be the most handsome Disney leading man out there, Flynn Rider is a heartthrob through and through.

A natural charmer, this name would be especially perfect if you or your partner is a redhead.

Silas (SY-las)

Meaning: Man of the Forest

Origin: Latin

Popularized by: The Vampire Diaries TV series

For Stefan Salvatore stans, naming your kid after his doppelganger is a subtle nod to The Vampire Diaries.

Rooted in the Roman era and tied to nature, Silas is dark, mysterious, and quietly powerful.

Alfie (AL-fee)

Share icon Image credits: Netflix

Meaning: Counselor

Origin: English

Popularized by: the Emily in Paris TV series

Despite Alfie and Emily not getting their happy ending, there’s no denying he was the definition of charming.

Lucien Laviscount brought this name to life with effortless flair, and Alfie, derived from Alfred, already had irresistible appeal.

Benedict (BEN-eh-dikt)

Meaning: Blessed

Origin: Latin

Popularized by: Bridgerton TV series and books by Julia Quinn

With the next season of Bridgerton spotlighting Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, now’s the moment to claim this suave, period-drama gem of a name.

It’s poetic, elevated, and rare enough.

Connell (KON-nel)

Image credits: Hulu

Meaning: Strong Wolf

Origin: Irish

Popularized by: Normal People TV series and novel by Sally Rooney

Unlike Normal People’s melancholic ending, we’re closing this list on a high note with Connell, a complex but quietly magnetic character played by Paul Mescal.

Down-to-earth and rooted in Irish tradition, this name says thoughtful strength.

Vintage Revivals

While names like Brandon, Jax, and Henry have been making the rounds a fair share in recent years, the first place to look for unique boy names is a peek into the past.

Of course, we’re not suggesting you go with names like William and Arthur, which are still fairly common. But it would be fun to bring back these charming vintage names that are all set for a comeback.

Oswin (OZ-win)

Meaning: God’s friend

Origin: Old English

A name notable in 7th-century Northumbria, England, Oswin is rare yet possesses a modern ring while sounding classic.

A noteworthy figure from that time is the 7th-century King of Deira, Saint Oswin, who was revered by his subjects for his piety and philanthropy (per Ancestry).

Edmund (ED-muhnd)

Meaning: Rich protector

Origin: Old English

With impressive historical clout, Edmund was a wildly popular name during the Anglo-Saxon period. It was typically given to boys born into noble or wealthy families (via Ancestry).

Isidore (IZ-uh-daw/IZ-i-dor)

Share icon Image credits: ewg3D/Getty Images

Meaning: Gift of Isis

Origin: Greek

For parents who feel their baby boy is the perfect addition to complete their family puzzle, Isidore could be just the right fit.

Isidore carries a special connection to the Egyptian goddess of fertility and creation, Isis, according to Ancestry.

If the name feels a tad bit too heavy, Izzy could be a fun choice for an approachable nickname.

Lloyd (LOYD)

Meaning: Grey

Origin: Welsh

Color holds significant meaning in Welsh culture, and traditionally, different shades of grey were used to describe a person’s hair color.

The name Lloyd was extremely popular in Welsh history and has been associated with heroic individuals in their mythology, such as King Lludd Llaw Eraint, who possessed a magical cauldron (per Ancestry).

Clyde (KLYDE)

Meaning: Name of a Scottish river

Origin: Scottish

Named after one of Scotland’s major rivers, the River Clyde, this name carries a powerful legacy.

According to Ancestry, the river itself has massively contributed to the growth and development of Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city.

Randall (RAN-duhl)

Share icon Image credits: alexandrumagurean/Getty Images

Meaning: Shield Wolf

Origin: English

A powerful name with deep English roots, Randall is a rare find that embodies strength and protection.

Incredibly popular among nobility and military circles during the Middle Ages in England, when men wore wolf skins as protection, Randall is a unique and meaningful name for your little warrior (per Ancestry).

Cecil (SESS-il)

Meaning: Blind (to one’s own beauty)

Origin: English

If you’re looking for a baby boy name that exudes humble sophistication, Cecil is a fantastic choice.

This historic name gained prominence primarily due to Sir Robert Cecil, an influential English statesman and key advisor to Queen Elizabeth I and King James I (via Ancestry).

Lysander (lye-SAN-der)

Meaning: One who is freed

Origin: Greek

In Greek mythology, Lysander was renowned for his exceptional leadership skills and military achievements.

An apt name for a born leader, look no further if you’re hoping for a name that encourages your offspring to chase all their dreams (per Ancestry).

Rufus (ROO-fus)

Meaning: Red-haired

Origin: Latin

Rufus would be a fitting baby boy name for a red-headed rascal. It’s both literal and rich with historical significance.

According to Ancestry, this charismatic name was notably borne by many Roman Empire soldiers.

Reginald (REJ-in-ald)

Meaning: Advice, Rule

Origin: English

A name fit for a royal prince, we’re ending our vintage collection with the regal Reginald.

This name carries its own weight, exuding a quiet confidence that practically screams “prom king” (per Ancestry).

Escaping appropriation is something to keep in mind when choosing an international name for your baby boy, but there’s really no other reason why you can’t cross borders for some rare finds.

