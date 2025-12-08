Employee Pushes Back Against Vegan-Only Club And Starts Beef In The Most Literal Way

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to build a positive workplace culture that genuinely motivates your employees, some things are fundamental. Things like fairness, trust, competent and empathetic leadership, growth opportunities, and… inclusion. When you feel excluded, unsupported, and isolated by your colleagues, you’re likely not going to want to stick around at that company for long.

One worker asked the AITA community to weigh in and decide if they were a jerk for starting a company ‘lifestyle’ club just for meat-eaters. This was their answer to an incredibly exclusionary and divisive club that their vegan colleagues had formed earlier. Scroll down for the full story and to see what the internet had to say about all the drama.

A lack of inclusion at work can hurt morale, motivation, and team spirit

Man in business attire holding a juicy beef burger with fries nearby, illustrating employee pushback against vegan-only club.

Image credits: Sander Dalhuisen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

One worker asked the internet’s thoughts on their workplace drama after people started creating exclusive lifestyle clubs

Text excerpt about employee pushback on vegan-only club, discussing workplace lifestyle clubs like Book and Movie Lovers.

Text about company-subsidised clubs requiring five members and HR approval, related to employee pushback and beef discussion.

Text excerpt describing a workplace conflict where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club and starts beef literally.

Text discussing new team members after a merger, including vegan employees and workplace dynamics around vegan-only club.

Four employees in a modern office discussing as one holds a plate with an apple and another with a cup of coffee.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text describing a conversation leading to the start of a vegan dinner club and ensuing workplace conflict.

Text excerpt showing a company policy allowing only vegans, vegetarians, and pescatarians with vegan dinner options.

Text about employee pushback against vegan-only club, highlighting exclusion of meat-eaters and lifestyle club debate.

Text excerpt about an employee pushback leading to a burger and steak club opposing vegan-only club.

Alt text: Statement explaining only meat-eaters can apply to a culinary and lifestyle club, referencing employee push back on vegan-only.

Two employees in a discussion, one pushing back against vegan-only club with a clipboard and pen in hand.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Employee pushes back against vegan-only club complaint about lifestyle, starting a literal beef conflict at work.

Text describing workplace conflict as employee pushes back against vegan-only club, starting beef in a literal sense.

Text post discussing creation of a meat-eaters-only club at work, pushing back against vegan-only club.

Employee pushes back against vegan-only club by starting a meat-eaters-only club at work, sparking a literal beef.

Image credits: Unlucky_Sound_6040

Office employees laughing and chatting during a break, highlighting employee pushback against vegan-only club beef debate.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Inclusion can help your company create an environment of belonging that can help retain top talent

In a nutshell, when you create a truly inclusive environment at work, your colleagues feel valued, empowered, and know that their voices matter. What’s more, you prioritize collaboration, the free exchange of ideas, and encourage everyone to be more empathetic.

This is great for team spirit, as well as for the company as a whole. Motivated and energetic employees who can rely on their colleagues tend to get better results and innovate. It’s a win-win situation for the staff as well as the business.

On a very basic, human level, you probably don’t want to feel like you’re excluded from spending time with your colleagues because you’re different. It’s not a fun experience. You probably expect working professionals to be, well, professional and not make you feel like you’re back at school, trying to figure out who’s in what clique.

As Forbes stresses, inclusion in the workplace can help you attract top talent to your company and then retain it.

“Jobseekers will be drawn to your company if they know it celebrates diversity and provides equal access to opportunities. Moreover, inclusive workplaces tend to retain talent more effectively because employees are more likely to stay in environments where they feel supported and respected.”

What’s more, by being inclusive in the workplace, you’re creating an environment that promotes a sense of belonging and community. Your employees feel that they can meaningfully contribute to the organization as a whole. This, in turn, drives employee engagement, morale, job satisfaction, and overall well-being.

Inclusion can also boost innovation and creativity while sidestepping biased, suboptimal, or groupthink-oriented decisions. According to Forbes, workers might hesitate to share their concerns or voice their dissent if they’re scared to disrupt the harmony of the group. “While teams engaged in groupthink may make quick decisions, the speed doesn’t guarantee the best choice.”

Open office with employees working on laptops, illustrating employee pushback in a vegan-only workplace setting.

Image credits: Alex Kotliarskyi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, some employees’ attitudes toward inclusion are starting to change in recent years

Furthermore, when you have a more diverse, inclusive company, you can potentially tap into greater customer satisfaction and stronger business relationships.

On top of that, managers must keep in mind that they have to abide by the law. Discriminating against employees is likely illegal where you are. This sort of illegal behavior can, in turn, harm your company’s reputation, push away your most talented producers, and hurt your overall profits.

According to a recent Bentley University-Gallup Business in Society survey, 69% of American adults say that it is extremely or somewhat important for businesses to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is down from 78% in 2022 since tracking began. So, broadly speaking, fewer Americans see these things as top business priorities. That being said, many employees still see a relationship between diversity and greater innovation, as well as bigger profits.

As per the survey, 61% of respondents say that diverse workforces are more profitable. Meanwhile, 64% believe that they are more innovative. On the flip side, 35% of American adults see diverse workforces as leading to more conflict and discrimination.

Based on the findings of the survey, the vast majority of United States-based employees have big expectations for corporate responsibility beyond diversity, equity, and inclusion. For instance, a jaw-dropping 95% state that companies should provide quality healthcare to their workers.

What’s more, 95% of respondents say that companies should support local communities, 91% stress that they should operate sustainably, 91% say that they should offer mental health support, and 90% note that companies ought to improve the world more broadly.

What are your thoughts, Pandas? How would you react to some of your colleagues creating an exclusive club in the office, barring you from joining? Do you think that it’s a big deal, or would you be okay with it? What do you do to be more inclusive and collegial at work? We’d like to hear your thoughts, and you can share yours in the comments down below.

As the story started going viral, the author shared more context in the comments

Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club, highlighting conflict and division in workplace dining groups.

Text excerpt discussing an employee conflict and HR involvement regarding a vegan-only club and meat eaters.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club at work.

Statement explaining employee pushback against vegan-only club citing inclusion of meat in most meals at workplace.

User discussing exclusion from vegan-only club with heated debate sparking literal beef over dietary choices.

Screenshot of an online discussion about an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting a literal beef.

Forum discussion where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club, sparking a literal beef debate.

Comment section discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club sparking a literal beef food conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club and starts a literal beef.

Some people were on the author’s side and thought he did nothing wrong

Text comment about employee pushing back against vegan-only club, debating having steaks with coworkers.

Comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and causing conflict related to beef.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

Comment discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club, highlighting exclusion and starting beef literally.

Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and resulting literal beef conflict in the workplace.

Some readers called the author out for what he did

Screenshot of online comment debating an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

Commenter anon responds critically in a text comment about employee pushback against vegan-only club conflict.

Text post discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef in a literal way.

Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting beef in the most literal way.

Text from an online forum discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club and starting beef in the workplace.

Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting a literal beef in a workplace conflict.

User comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting literal beef in the workplace conflict.

Comment discussing office personality clashes and mental energy related to employee pushback against vegan-only club.

Text post discussing office drama caused by employee pushing back against vegan-only club and starting a literal beef conflict.

Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and sparking a literal beef over lifestyle choices.

Quite a few internet users thought that everybody messed up in that particular situation

Commenters debate employee pushing back against vegan-only club by starting a separate meat-eaters club causing office drama.

Comment discussing a vegan-only club conflict as an employee pushes back and starts beef over meat eaters’ exclusion.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club and starts a literal beef debate.

Text excerpt showing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef in a workplace debate.

Employee discussing HR oversight on vegan-only club and starting a beef club in response to exclusion.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

Commenter expressing disbelief about petty workplace conflicts in response to employee pushing back against vegan-only club and starting beef.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club, starting a literal beef conflict.

Screenshot of an online discussion about an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting beef in a workplace debate.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club causing a literal beef conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club with a literal beef dispute.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing coworkers, related to employee pushback and beef in a workplace dispute.

Meanwhile, some folks thought that nobody was in the wrong

Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting a steak dinner club in retaliation.

Commenter MoniiTheNugget suggesting to eliminate both clubs to resolve the employee pushback and beef conflict issue.

Commenter shares opinion on employee pushing back against vegan-only club, starting a literal beef over inclusion at work.

