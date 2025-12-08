Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employee Pushes Back Against Vegan-Only Club And Starts Beef In The Most Literal Way
Man in business attire holding a beef burger with lettuce and tomato, smiling before taking a bite.
Relationships, Work

Employee Pushes Back Against Vegan-Only Club And Starts Beef In The Most Literal Way

7

33

7

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to build a positive workplace culture that genuinely motivates your employees, some things are fundamental. Things like fairness, trust, competent and empathetic leadership, growth opportunities, and… inclusion. When you feel excluded, unsupported, and isolated by your colleagues, you’re likely not going to want to stick around at that company for long.

One worker asked the AITA community to weigh in and decide if they were a jerk for starting a company ‘lifestyle’ club just for meat-eaters. This was their answer to an incredibly exclusionary and divisive club that their vegan colleagues had formed earlier. Scroll down for the full story and to see what the internet had to say about all the drama.

RELATED:

    A lack of inclusion at work can hurt morale, motivation, and team spirit

    Man in business attire holding a juicy beef burger with fries nearby, illustrating employee pushback against vegan-only club.

    Image credits: Sander Dalhuisen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One worker asked the internet’s thoughts on their workplace drama after people started creating exclusive lifestyle clubs

    Text excerpt about employee pushback on vegan-only club, discussing workplace lifestyle clubs like Book and Movie Lovers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about company-subsidised clubs requiring five members and HR approval, related to employee pushback and beef discussion.

    Text excerpt describing a workplace conflict where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club and starts beef literally.

    Text discussing new team members after a merger, including vegan employees and workplace dynamics around vegan-only club.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Four employees in a modern office discussing as one holds a plate with an apple and another with a cup of coffee.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text describing a conversation leading to the start of a vegan dinner club and ensuing workplace conflict.

    Text excerpt showing a company policy allowing only vegans, vegetarians, and pescatarians with vegan dinner options.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about employee pushback against vegan-only club, highlighting exclusion of meat-eaters and lifestyle club debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about an employee pushback leading to a burger and steak club opposing vegan-only club.

    Alt text: Statement explaining only meat-eaters can apply to a culinary and lifestyle club, referencing employee push back on vegan-only.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two employees in a discussion, one pushing back against vegan-only club with a clipboard and pen in hand.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Employee pushes back against vegan-only club complaint about lifestyle, starting a literal beef conflict at work.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing workplace conflict as employee pushes back against vegan-only club, starting beef in a literal sense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing creation of a meat-eaters-only club at work, pushing back against vegan-only club.

    Employee pushes back against vegan-only club by starting a meat-eaters-only club at work, sparking a literal beef.

    Image credits: Unlucky_Sound_6040

    Office employees laughing and chatting during a break, highlighting employee pushback against vegan-only club beef debate.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Inclusion can help your company create an environment of belonging that can help retain top talent

    In a nutshell, when you create a truly inclusive environment at work, your colleagues feel valued, empowered, and know that their voices matter. What’s more, you prioritize collaboration, the free exchange of ideas, and encourage everyone to be more empathetic.

    This is great for team spirit, as well as for the company as a whole. Motivated and energetic employees who can rely on their colleagues tend to get better results and innovate. It’s a win-win situation for the staff as well as the business.

    On a very basic, human level, you probably don’t want to feel like you’re excluded from spending time with your colleagues because you’re different. It’s not a fun experience. You probably expect working professionals to be, well, professional and not make you feel like you’re back at school, trying to figure out who’s in what clique.

    As Forbes stresses, inclusion in the workplace can help you attract top talent to your company and then retain it.

    “Jobseekers will be drawn to your company if they know it celebrates diversity and provides equal access to opportunities. Moreover, inclusive workplaces tend to retain talent more effectively because employees are more likely to stay in environments where they feel supported and respected.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s more, by being inclusive in the workplace, you’re creating an environment that promotes a sense of belonging and community. Your employees feel that they can meaningfully contribute to the organization as a whole. This, in turn, drives employee engagement, morale, job satisfaction, and overall well-being.

    Inclusion can also boost innovation and creativity while sidestepping biased, suboptimal, or groupthink-oriented decisions. According to Forbes, workers might hesitate to share their concerns or voice their dissent if they’re scared to disrupt the harmony of the group. “While teams engaged in groupthink may make quick decisions, the speed doesn’t guarantee the best choice.”

    Open office with employees working on laptops, illustrating employee pushback in a vegan-only workplace setting.

    Image credits: Alex Kotliarskyi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, some employees’ attitudes toward inclusion are starting to change in recent years

    Furthermore, when you have a more diverse, inclusive company, you can potentially tap into greater customer satisfaction and stronger business relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On top of that, managers must keep in mind that they have to abide by the law. Discriminating against employees is likely illegal where you are. This sort of illegal behavior can, in turn, harm your company’s reputation, push away your most talented producers, and hurt your overall profits.

    According to a recent Bentley University-Gallup Business in Society survey, 69% of American adults say that it is extremely or somewhat important for businesses to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is down from 78% in 2022 since tracking began. So, broadly speaking, fewer Americans see these things as top business priorities. That being said, many employees still see a relationship between diversity and greater innovation, as well as bigger profits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per the survey, 61% of respondents say that diverse workforces are more profitable. Meanwhile, 64% believe that they are more innovative. On the flip side, 35% of American adults see diverse workforces as leading to more conflict and discrimination.

    Based on the findings of the survey, the vast majority of United States-based employees have big expectations for corporate responsibility beyond diversity, equity, and inclusion. For instance, a jaw-dropping 95% state that companies should provide quality healthcare to their workers.

    What’s more, 95% of respondents say that companies should support local communities, 91% stress that they should operate sustainably, 91% say that they should offer mental health support, and 90% note that companies ought to improve the world more broadly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What are your thoughts, Pandas? How would you react to some of your colleagues creating an exclusive club in the office, barring you from joining? Do you think that it’s a big deal, or would you be okay with it? What do you do to be more inclusive and collegial at work? We’d like to hear your thoughts, and you can share yours in the comments down below.

    As the story started going viral, the author shared more context in the comments

    Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club, highlighting conflict and division in workplace dining groups.

    Text excerpt discussing an employee conflict and HR involvement regarding a vegan-only club and meat eaters.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club at work.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Statement explaining employee pushback against vegan-only club citing inclusion of meat in most meals at workplace.

    User discussing exclusion from vegan-only club with heated debate sparking literal beef over dietary choices.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting a literal beef.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Forum discussion where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club, sparking a literal beef debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment section discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club sparking a literal beef food conflict.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club and starts a literal beef.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people were on the author’s side and thought he did nothing wrong

    Text comment about employee pushing back against vegan-only club, debating having steaks with coworkers.

    Comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and causing conflict related to beef.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club, highlighting exclusion and starting beef literally.

    Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and resulting literal beef conflict in the workplace.

    Some readers called the author out for what he did

    Screenshot of online comment debating an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter anon responds critically in a text comment about employee pushback against vegan-only club conflict.

    Text post discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef in a literal way.

    Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting beef in the most literal way.

    Text from an online forum discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club and starting beef in the workplace.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting a literal beef in a workplace conflict.

    User comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting literal beef in the workplace conflict.

    Comment discussing office personality clashes and mental energy related to employee pushback against vegan-only club.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing office drama caused by employee pushing back against vegan-only club and starting a literal beef conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and sparking a literal beef over lifestyle choices.

    Quite a few internet users thought that everybody messed up in that particular situation

    Commenters debate employee pushing back against vegan-only club by starting a separate meat-eaters club causing office drama.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a vegan-only club conflict as an employee pushes back and starts beef over meat eaters’ exclusion.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion where an employee pushes back against a vegan-only club and starts a literal beef debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef in a workplace debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Employee discussing HR oversight on vegan-only club and starting a beef club in response to exclusion.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

    Commenter expressing disbelief about petty workplace conflicts in response to employee pushing back against vegan-only club and starting beef.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club, starting a literal beef conflict.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about an employee pushing back against a vegan-only club and starting beef literally.

    Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting beef in a workplace debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club causing a literal beef conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing employee pushback against a vegan-only club with a literal beef dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing coworkers, related to employee pushback and beef in a workplace dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, some folks thought that nobody was in the wrong

    Comment discussing employee pushback against vegan-only club and starting a steak dinner club in retaliation.

    Commenter MoniiTheNugget suggesting to eliminate both clubs to resolve the employee pushback and beef conflict issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter shares opinion on employee pushing back against vegan-only club, starting a literal beef over inclusion at work.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    33

    7

    33

    7

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unpopular opinion, probably, but I think OP is a bit of an AH here. It's not so much a lifestyle thing, more that he took umbrage that the vegan club got accepted as a club and this was his way of retaliating. I'm not vegan, and I never will be, but I would argue that it *is* a lifestyle. It's more than just food. It's what you wear (clothes and accessories), companies you support or don't support and so on. I dislike the militant "I'm vegan so everyone must be" people as much as anyone else, but it doesn't sound like Jane started the club to 'convert' anyone, simply to get like-minded people together. If I were Jane I would be distancing myself from the OP too, because I think his behaviour is petty. IMO.

    2
    2points
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly, it wasn't an attack. OP reminds me of the men who ask, "What about International Men's Day? What about Straight Pride month?" (Yes, I know OP said he's gay.) It wasn't excluding him, it was a small group for like-minded people. There was no reason for him to be offended.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So its okay to exclude people who aren't vegan, but if they get excluded its offensive? Double standards at its finest. NTA

    2
    2points
    reply
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vegans weren't excluded from the meat club. Non-vegans were excluded from the vegal club though, so you are absolutely correct on the double standard.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently OP also posted this in r/pettyrevenge, proving this was purely about making a point and that he got bútthurt about an innocent club.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unpopular opinion, probably, but I think OP is a bit of an AH here. It's not so much a lifestyle thing, more that he took umbrage that the vegan club got accepted as a club and this was his way of retaliating. I'm not vegan, and I never will be, but I would argue that it *is* a lifestyle. It's more than just food. It's what you wear (clothes and accessories), companies you support or don't support and so on. I dislike the militant "I'm vegan so everyone must be" people as much as anyone else, but it doesn't sound like Jane started the club to 'convert' anyone, simply to get like-minded people together. If I were Jane I would be distancing myself from the OP too, because I think his behaviour is petty. IMO.

    2
    2points
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly, it wasn't an attack. OP reminds me of the men who ask, "What about International Men's Day? What about Straight Pride month?" (Yes, I know OP said he's gay.) It wasn't excluding him, it was a small group for like-minded people. There was no reason for him to be offended.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So its okay to exclude people who aren't vegan, but if they get excluded its offensive? Double standards at its finest. NTA

    2
    2points
    reply
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vegans weren't excluded from the meat club. Non-vegans were excluded from the vegal club though, so you are absolutely correct on the double standard.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently OP also posted this in r/pettyrevenge, proving this was purely about making a point and that he got bútthurt about an innocent club.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT