ADVERTISEMENT

In the eyes of Rinotuna, a Korean artist, anything—be it an item, object, animal, or plant—can be transformed into a compelling character. The artist does a great job of capturing distinctive features that let us assume the character’s motivations and imagine how they might develop within a story.

No matter how complex the character becomes, Rinotuna always excels at staying true to the original reference, making it feel as if the object has come to life. So, if you’ve ever been stuck in your creative process, maybe it’s just time to look for inspirations elsewhere.

More info: Instagram | artstation.com | Facebook | coloso.global | patreon.com | twitch.tv