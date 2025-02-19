ADVERTISEMENT

In the eyes of Rinotuna, a Korean artist, anything—be it an item, object, animal, or plant—can be transformed into a compelling character. The artist does a great job of capturing distinctive features that let us assume the character’s motivations and imagine how they might develop within a story.

No matter how complex the character becomes, Rinotuna always excels at staying true to the original reference, making it feel as if the object has come to life. So, if you’ve ever been stuck in your creative process, maybe it’s just time to look for inspirations elsewhere.

More info: Instagram | artstation.com | Facebook | coloso.global | patreon.com | twitch.tv

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon character inspired by everyday objects, dressed in purple and white with Twitch-themed accessories.

rinotuna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

The artist himself still remains quite a mystery to us. However, over time, his audience has only grown, now amassing over 941K followers on Instagram alone. Since the last post on Bored Panda, Rinotuna has announced his character creation classes—so if you’ve been following his work for a while, this is your chance to learn from a pro!
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon character inspired by a Border Collie, featuring a vibrant, animated runner and dog, artist transforms everyday objects.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Butterfly-inspired cartoon character designed from everyday objects, adorned with vibrant blue and intricate details.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the description, the artist noted: “I believe that people who draw will inevitably want to create their own characters at some point in their lives. And I often saw people who were upset when the results came in lower than expected.

    “We will learn about the process of character design from observation to completion in this class, and we will help you feel more confident so that the challenges of character design feel more liberating and exciting.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cartoon character inspired by a stag beetle, depicted as a ninja in a dark forest setting.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cartoon character inspired by Gatorade bottle, with vibrant colors and sporty attire, standing beside a scooter.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Saffron flower transformed into a cartoon character with purple petals and golden accents, inspired by everyday objects.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon shark character lounging in a decorated chair amidst papers, embodying a creative adaptation of everyday objects.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Cartoon character design inspired by olives, featuring attire and accessories in a fashion studio setting.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon character inspired by a blue jay, dressed in a sporty outfit with baseball gear and surrounded by baseballs.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Cartoon characters inspired by Colgate toothpaste, dressed in colorful uniforms with capes and hats, resembling a royal guard.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon character inspired by a black jaguar, dressed in workout gear, standing by gym equipment.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon character design inspired by Tylenol box, featuring a heroic medic in red and white gear with small capsule companions.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon character inspired by a caracal, wearing a cowboy outfit in an animated desert backdrop.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon character resembling a black dahlia flower, wearing a detailed red and black dress, with a magical staff.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon characters as classroom scene with teacher lifting child, inspired by brachiosaurus elements.

    rinotuna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!