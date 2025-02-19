Everyday Objects Transformed Into Believable Cartoon Characters By This Artist (15 New Pics)
In the eyes of Rinotuna, a Korean artist, anything—be it an item, object, animal, or plant—can be transformed into a compelling character. The artist does a great job of capturing distinctive features that let us assume the character’s motivations and imagine how they might develop within a story.
No matter how complex the character becomes, Rinotuna always excels at staying true to the original reference, making it feel as if the object has come to life. So, if you’ve ever been stuck in your creative process, maybe it’s just time to look for inspirations elsewhere.
More info: Instagram | artstation.com | Facebook | coloso.global | patreon.com | twitch.tv
This post may include affiliate links.
The artist himself still remains quite a mystery to us. However, over time, his audience has only grown, now amassing over 941K followers on Instagram alone. Since the last post on Bored Panda, Rinotuna has announced his character creation classes—so if you’ve been following his work for a while, this is your chance to learn from a pro!
In the description, the artist noted: “I believe that people who draw will inevitably want to create their own characters at some point in their lives. And I often saw people who were upset when the results came in lower than expected.
“We will learn about the process of character design from observation to completion in this class, and we will help you feel more confident so that the challenges of character design feel more liberating and exciting.”