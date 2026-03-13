63 Moments When A Person With The Perfect Username Unexpectedly Popped Up In An Online Conversation (New Pics)Interview With Expert
If you're anything like me, choosing a new username can be a painful process. Think, type, delete, repeat... until you find the perfect one. And boom, it's already taken. Back to Square One. I wonder why I care so much at all. Does it really matter in the long run? Well, apparently, yes. If you play your cards right.
Once in a while, your username might just check out in the best way possible, when you spot the perfect opportunity to let it be the star of the show in a comments section. There's even a name for it. "Beetlejuicing" is when a person posts something online, and another witty netizen with a username relevant to that post responds, often with hilarious results.
Thousands of eagle-eyed internet users are waiting in the wings to spot examples of this craze, so that they can screenshot them to share in their dedicated community, aptly called Beetlejuicing. The page is a wall of glorious comedy gold, and the content that we didn't even know we needed.
Bored Panda has put together some of the funniest posts for you to scroll through while you contemplate whether to change your own boring username. We also chatted to Eric Henderson, Cybersecurity Expert at Lightcurve Internet, about the less funny side of usernames, and how choosing the wrong one can open you up to a world of trouble. You'll find the interview between the images.
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Someone Should Probably Get Them Off Of The Floor
Usernames can be the source of a lot of giggles and fun, as many of the images featured here prove. But there's another side to choosing your digital alias that's not a laughing matter.
"Your username is your digital identity," explains Eric Henderson, Cybersecurity Expert at Lightcurve Internet, during an interview with Bored Panda. "It ties your activity across platforms and is the first half of most login credentials. Once it's out there, it's searchable and traceable — treat it like a fingerprint, not a nickname."
Balloon Cop
Albert
Pick the wrong username and you might just open yourself up to a whole lot of drama, and not always in a good way. Henderson tells Bored Panda that security researchers and attackers alike use OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) techniques to search for usernames across hundreds of platforms simultaneously.
"A single username can reveal every site you're registered on, photos, linked email addresses, and even past data breaches - all from publicly available information, no hacking required," he cautions.
And it gets worse...
NASA Know's We're Up To Some Shenanigans
Vampire
Tears Of Joy
The cybersecurity expert warns that it's not only badly chosen passwords that make people vulnerable to being hacked.
"If you reuse the same username or email across multiple sites, attackers only need one leaked password to try it everywhere," Henderson reveals. "Beyond that, a single email address fed into the right tools can surface every platform you're registered on, past data breaches, and linked accounts - in under a minute. That's not hypothetical, it is a standard reconnaissance technique."
Became A Superhero 3 Years Ago
Busted
The Ultimate Beetlejuicing
We asked the expert how us mere mortals can check whether something bad has happened to us online... He suggested using a free tool called Have I Been Pwned (haveibeenpwned.com). It allows anyone to check if their email address has already appeared in a known data breach.
"Type in your email and it will show you exactly which breaches exposed your data, what was leaked, and when," explains Henderson. "If your email shows up (and for most people it does) that information is already in the hands of attackers."
Hey, Cody
Corginization
Come To Svalbard, It's 100% Safe For Tourists!
So what tips does Henderson have for people choosing a new username?
The first piece of advice he gave us was not to reuse usernames across important accounts. And the next nugget might surprise you, since many people do it: Avoid personal info — no birthdays, birth years, names, or hometowns.
If you're wondering why using your name is a problem, Henderson explains that your real name creates a direct link between your identity and your online activity. This makes you easier to research, target, and impersonate. "Save the full name for professional profiles like LinkedIn where visibility is the point," he advises.
Im Sorry
Cuddlefish
Ugly Bag Of Mostly Water
The expert also suggests Googling your own username. "If you can find yourself easily, so can someone else," he warns, adding that for "high-stakes" accounts like banking, email, or work, you should always use unique, non-obvious usernames.
On the subject of unique usernames, we did a quick search to find out the most popular usernames of all time. And number one wasn't quite what we expected...
According to global password manager NordPass, the top username wasn't a name. "With 875,562 hits, it was ยศกร, meaning 'title' in Thai," explains the site. David, Alex, Maria and Anna took the next top spots respectively, proving that people do indeed love using their names.
You May Be Entitled To Compensation
(No Clue How To Caption This)
To D D
Our interview wouldn't be complete without asking the cybersecurity expert to share some of the strangest or funniest usernames he's come across during his career. And here's what he told us he's seen in breach data:
The username "unhackable1" was ironically found in multiple known data breaches. "The confidence was not warranted," quipped Henderson.
But wait, there's more...
The Governator
Let That Sink In
Kid Named
Another username "totallynotasuspiciousaccount" has been flagged immediately in every OSINT search, according to the expert. "Turns out, announcing you're not suspicious is suspicious," he only half-jokes.
The third username that left the expert speechless was... "password." And before you ask - yes, it was the actual username. "The password was also password," Henderson tells us, adding, “We wish we were making that up."