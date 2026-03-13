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If you're anything like me, choosing a new username can be a painful process. Think, type, delete, repeat... until you find the perfect one. And boom, it's already taken. Back to Square One. I wonder why I care so much at all. Does it really matter in the long run? Well, apparently, yes. If you play your cards right.

Once in a while, your username might just check out in the best way possible, when you spot the perfect opportunity to let it be the star of the show in a comments section. There's even a name for it. "Beetlejuicing" is when a person posts something online, and another witty netizen with a username relevant to that post responds, often with hilarious results.

Thousands of eagle-eyed internet users are waiting in the wings to spot examples of this craze, so that they can screenshot them to share in their dedicated community, aptly called Beetlejuicing. The page is a wall of glorious comedy gold, and the content that we didn't even know we needed.

Bored Panda has put together some of the funniest posts for you to scroll through while you contemplate whether to change your own boring username. We also chatted to Eric Henderson, Cybersecurity Expert at Lightcurve Internet, about the less funny side of usernames, and how choosing the wrong one can open you up to a world of trouble. You'll find the interview between the images.