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If you're anything like me, choosing a new username can be a painful process. Think, type, delete, repeat... until you find the perfect one. And boom, it's already taken. Back to Square One. I wonder why I care so much at all. Does it really matter in the long run? Well, apparently, yes. If you play your cards right.

Once in a while, your username might just check out in the best way possible, when you spot the perfect opportunity to let it be the star of the show in a comments section. There's even a name for it. "Beetlejuicing" is when a person posts something online, and another witty netizen with a username relevant to that post responds, often with hilarious results.

Thousands of eagle-eyed internet users are waiting in the wings to spot examples of this craze, so that they can screenshot them to share in their dedicated community, aptly called Beetlejuicing. The page is a wall of glorious comedy gold, and the content that we didn't even know we needed.

Bored Panda has put together some of the funniest posts for you to scroll through while you contemplate whether to change your own boring username. We also chatted to Eric Henderson, Cybersecurity Expert at Lightcurve Internet, about the less funny side of usernames, and how choosing the wrong one can open you up to a world of trouble. You'll find the interview between the images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Should Probably Get Them Off Of The Floor

Social media conversation featuring a perfect username potato responding humorously in an online chat.

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Usernames can be the source of a lot of giggles and fun, as many of the images featured here prove. But there's another side to choosing your digital alias that's not a laughing matter.

"Your username is your digital identity," explains Eric Henderson, Cybersecurity Expert at Lightcurve Internet, during an interview with Bored Panda. "It ties your activity across platforms and is the first half of most login credentials. Once it's out there, it's searchable and traceable — treat it like a fingerprint, not a nickname."
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    #2

    Balloon Cop

    Hot air balloon with text about flying without a license and a perfect username balloon_cop comment.

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    #3

    Albert

    Twitter exchange showing a perfect username albert replying humorously to a tweet about babies named Albert in an online conversation.

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    Pick the wrong username and you might just open yourself up to a whole lot of drama, and not always in a good way. Henderson tells Bored Panda that security researchers and attackers alike use OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) techniques to search for usernames across hundreds of platforms simultaneously.

    "A single username can reveal every site you're registered on, photos, linked email addresses, and even past data breaches - all from publicly available information, no hacking required," he cautions.

    And it gets worse...
    #4

    NASA Know's We're Up To Some Shenanigans

    Reddit thread showing a perfect username NASA replying cleverly in an online conversation about Mars.

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    #5

    Vampire

    Online conversation with perfect usernames Vampier_Hunter and kutiwise playfully discussing vampires.

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    #6

    Tears Of Joy

    Twitter conversation showing a perfect username moment where Roger Freedman replies with joy to a book-related tweet.

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    The cybersecurity expert warns that it's not only badly chosen passwords that make people vulnerable to being hacked.

    "If you reuse the same username or email across multiple sites, attackers only need one leaked password to try it everywhere," Henderson reveals. "Beyond that, a single email address fed into the right tools can surface every platform you're registered on, past data breaches, and linked accounts - in under a minute. That's not hypothetical, it is a standard reconnaissance technique."
    #7

    Became A Superhero 3 Years Ago

    Online conversation screenshot showing a perfect username MySuperSuit replying to Sooper_Hooman about a super suit.

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    #8

    Busted

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username Mosquito_King responding to a question about un-inventing mosquitos.

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    #9

    The Ultimate Beetlejuicing

    Screenshot of an online conversation highlighting a perfect username popping up unexpectedly with a humorous exchange.

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    We asked the expert how us mere mortals can check whether something bad has happened to us online... He suggested using a free tool called Have I Been Pwned (haveibeenpwned.com). It allows anyone to check if their email address has already appeared in a known data breach.

    "Type in your email and it will show you exactly which breaches exposed your data, what was leaked, and when," explains Henderson. "If your email shows up (and for most people it does) that information is already in the hands of attackers."
    #10

    Hey, Cody

    Screenshot of an online conversation showing a perfect username popping up in a comment thread about common childhood names.

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    #11

    Corginization

    Three Corgis behind a door mat labeled Me with a Reddit conversation about a perfect username corginization.

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    #12

    Come To Svalbard, It's 100% Safe For Tourists!

    Polar bear using laptop in snowy setting, featured in a post about perfect usernames popping up in online conversations.

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    So what tips does Henderson have for people choosing a new username?

    The first piece of advice he gave us was not to reuse usernames across important accounts. And the next nugget might surprise you, since many people do it: Avoid personal info no birthdays, birth years, names, or hometowns.

    If you're wondering why using your name is a problem, Henderson explains that your real name creates a direct link between your identity and your online activity. This makes you easier to research, target, and impersonate. "Save the full name for professional profiles like LinkedIn where visibility is the point," he advises.
    #13

    Im Sorry

    Online conversation showing a person with the perfect username responding humorously about swans.

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    #14

    Cuddlefish

    Online conversation where a user with the perfect username the_cuddle-fish replies to a cuddle request.

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    #15

    Ugly Bag Of Mostly Water

    Reddit conversation featuring a person with the perfect username cleverly responding to a comment about humans.

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    The expert also suggests Googling your own username. "If you can find yourself easily, so can someone else," he warns, adding that for "high-stakes" accounts like banking, email, or work, you should always use unique, non-obvious usernames.

    On the subject of unique usernames, we did a quick search to find out the most popular usernames of all time. And number one wasn't quite what we expected...

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    According to global password manager NordPass, the top username wasn't a name. "With 875,562 hits, it was ยศกร, meaning 'title' in Thai," explains the site. David, Alex, Maria and Anna took the next top spots respectively, proving that people do indeed love using their names.
    #16

    You May Be Entitled To Compensation

    Screenshot of an online conversation with users having perfect usernames matching their comments.

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    #17

    (No Clue How To Caption This)

    Online conversation screenshot showing a person with the perfect username _hurricanetortilla replying humorously to a comment.

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    #18

    To D D

    Reddit thread showing a perfect username Todd_2004 unexpectedly replying in an online conversation.

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    Our interview wouldn't be complete without asking the cybersecurity expert to share some of the strangest or funniest usernames he's come across during his career. And here's what he told us he's seen in breach data:

    The username "unhackable1" was ironically found in multiple known data breaches. "The confidence was not warranted," quipped Henderson.

    But wait, there's more...
    #19

    The Governator

    Reddit screenshot showing a perfect username GovSchwarzenegger replying to a post about a signed degree.

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    #20

    Let That Sink In

    Discord chat showing a perfect username moment with user Sink popping up after being mentioned in conversation.

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    #21

    Kid Named

    Online conversation with a person having the perfect username KidNamedRectangle humorously joining the discussion.

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    Another username "totallynotasuspiciousaccount" has been flagged immediately in every OSINT search, according to the expert. "Turns out, announcing you're not suspicious is suspicious," he only half-jokes.

    The third username that left the expert speechless was... "password." And before you ask - yes, it was the actual username. "The password was also password," Henderson tells us, adding, “We wish we were making that up."
    #22

    Hello

    Chat conversation showing a perfect username Blue ed sheeran popping up unexpectedly in an online conversation.

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    #23

    Her/She

    Online conversation screenshot showing a perfect username interaction with humorous replies and reactions.

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    #24

    You Can’t Just Say “Perchance”

    Online conversation showing a perfect username StompinTurts responding to a comment about stomping turts.

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    #25

    The Rats

    Online conversation screenshot featuring a perfect username RatsGoInTheMicrowave replying humorously to a comment.

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    #26

    Oh, There's The Elephant!

    Online conversation showing a person with the perfect username Soft-Elephant-2066 replying to a comment about an elephant.

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    #27

    Girls Find Shy Guy Attractive

    Online conversation with a person having the perfect username A-Shy-Guy_ humorously joining the chat about shy guys.

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    #28

    Poor Dino Nuggets

    Screenshot of an online conversation featuring a person with the perfect username and dino nugget meme.

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    #29

    Horse Annihilator

    Image showing an online conversation featuring a perfect username related to a horse annihilator machine.

    Intrepid-Benefit1959 Report

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    #30

    They've Juiced The Beetle

    Online conversation where a user with the perfect username 7isAnOddNumber replies to a hidden number post.

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    #31

    Everybody Loves Bread

    Online conversation showing a perfect username moment with users commenting on its uniqueness and humor.

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    #32

    Mwah

    Chat screenshot showing a perfect username IdiotSayingChefsKiss responding with "Chef’s kiss" in an online conversation.

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    #33

    Pickle Girl

    Reddit post showing a receipt with the perfect username pickle-girl159 in an online conversation thread.

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    #34

    Truly A Marvelous Beetlejuicing

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username popping up unexpectedly in an online conversation with witty replies.

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    #35

    Don't Bring Them Into This

    Online conversation screenshot showing a perfect username Miser_able responding to a comment about wasting time.

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    #36

    Bready Cheese

    Reddit conversation featuring a perfect username BreadyCheese popping up in an online discussion about mozzarella sticks.

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    #37

    Sir Sandal Was Summoned

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username pun related to a French guy wearing sandals in an online conversation.

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    #38

    This Was His First Comment In Over A Year

    Reddit conversation showing a user with the perfect username punsnotintended replying to a pun-related post.

    UniformImmunity Report

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    #39

    First One I Found In The Wild

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username unexpectedly popping up in an online discussion about US president.

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    #40

    Going Green

    Screenshot of Reddit conversation showing perfect username green_cement commenting on a painted green cement lawn.

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    #41

    A Little Bug On Twitter

    Twitter conversation featuring a perfect username wasp responding humorously to a bug complaint in an online chat.

    ToxinWolffe Report

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    #42

    King Of The Brocean

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username broseidon169 replying to a bro-themed comment.

    GiftedMC Report

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    #43

    Evil Cat

    Screenshot of an online conversation showing a person with the perfect username unexpectedly commenting about an evil cat.

    GarlicLongjumping72 Report

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    #44

    Meatee (15 Yo Account)

    Packaged chicken breasts resembling an alien face with a perfect username popping up in a funny online conversation.

    coremeister69 Report

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    #45

    Guess Seven Ate

    Twitter screenshot showing a user with the perfect username replying humorously in an online conversation.

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    #46

    Fish

    Reddit conversation shows a perfect username responding with "No, i am" in a beetlejuicing moment online.

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    #47

    "G" Willikers

    Online conversation showing a perfect username moment with G_Willikerz replying to a comment about Willikers.

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    #48

    *Its

    Online conversation with a person having the perfect username correcting a grammar mistake playfully in a forum thread.

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    #49

    Sweaty Cat

    Sweat patch on beige shirt resembling a cat shape, showcasing a perfect username moment in online conversations.

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    #50

    LOL. Doctor Conformologist

    Reddit thread showing a perfect username popping up in an online conversation about arm vascularity differences.

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    #51

    He Has Been Summoned

    Online conversation screenshot showing a person with the perfect username SungChinMew unexpectedly joining the chat.

    iforgotquestionmark Report

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    #52

    Don't Blink

    Online conversation showing perfect usernames like d0ntblink and National_Rooster9193 in a humorous chat thread.

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    #53

    Irish

    Online conversation showing a perfect username Ginger_On_Reddit replying to a comment about being ginger.

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    #54

    Thank You Boomer, Very Noble

    Reddit post showing a perfect username legendaryboomer replying to a comment about saying Ok Boomer.

    rmlrmlchess Report

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    #55

    His Time Has Come

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username unexpectedly popping up in an online discussion.

    AfricaByToto69420 Report

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    #56

    11 Years

    Online conversation showing a perfect username popping up with a nostalgic story and a reply from the original user.

    Dailofthedead69 Report

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    #57

    Well

    Online conversation featuring a perfect username with witty chemistry question and playful reply.

    idontfucklizards Report

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    #58

    Lasagna

    Screenshot of an online conversation featuring a perfect username about lasagna in a humorous pizza lasagna discussion.

    A_Dolphin_ Report

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    #59

    Made Me Laugh

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username joemama popping up in a knock knock joke thread online.

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    #60

    Poor Ashley

    Online conversation shows a perfect username just_another_ashley replying to a discussion about baby names.

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    #61

    Aw, He's Just Shy

    Reddit conversation showing a perfect username ItsMeBigFoot popping up in an online discussion about Bigfoot.

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    #62

    Found This On Tik Tok

    Two people in a boat at night under a full moon with text about a perfect username popping up in an online conversation.

    umadoidaotaku Report

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    #63

    Edgy 12 Year Old

    Screenshot of an online conversation featuring a perfect username popping up in a humorous comment thread.

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