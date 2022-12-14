There's a subreddit called 'Beetlejuicing' and I have to admit, upon hearing the name, I thought it was some sort of twisted community dedicated to tormenting insects. Thankfully, I was wrong.

According to internet culture encyclopedia Know Your Meme, the term actually describes a commenting phenomenon observed online when someone replies to a post or comment with a username that is contextually relevant to the topic of the discussion at hand.

It sounds clunky, but believe me, it's much simpler and funnier in practice. Especially when it occurs by coincidence and the commenter is unaware of the connection. So continue scrolling and check out our favorite posts on the subreddit!

#1

Beep Beep!

imadethisnamejustto Report

STress
Alpacas can be angry??? Well, that's one helluva surprise...

#2

Someone Should Probably Get Them Off Of The Floor

UselessUniversity Report

#3

True Beetlejuicing

reddit.com Report

#4

Im So Happy For Them

ShawTactics Report

#5

Obama’s Tie

mullaloo Report

Nathaniel
I wonder why Trump's hair did not go grey whilst apparently having the most important job in the world?

#6

Tears Of Joy

Craztnine Report

STress
Now I want to study Physics...

#7

In A Thread About Ridiculous Rules From Your Childhood

MisterMallardMusic Report

#8

Found On Twitter

Fatlink10 Report

#9

Me Too

Darth_Morphias Report

#10

Busted

jerimielee Report

#11

Became A Superhero 3 Years Ago

J4CKR4BB1TSL1MS Report

#12

Balloon Cop

zzady Report

Nathaniel
Whoop Whoop! That's the sound of the balloon police!

#13

Just Your Own Personal Friendly Neighbourhood FBI Agent

reddit.com Report

#14

Kobe Can’t Relate

Alexverbs Report

#15

Jack Grey

reddit.com Report

#16

I’m Sorry

Hdgone Report

#17

Doubling Up

c0nn4h Report

#18

Mortal Womat

MikeKeenanCanGetBent Report

#19

Do I Get A Free Tesla?

giveusmother3 Report

Nathaniel
I wonder when Elon Muisk will buy Bored Panda and run it into the ground?

#20

Found This Gem A While Ago

TheCager100 Report

The Idaho Potato
I doubt it. BP's been around since the early days of the internet, and The Idaho Potato was still available a year ago.

#21

This Was His First Comment In Over A Year

HPControl Report

#22

Found In An R/Askreddit Post About Go-To Never-Fail Jokes - 6 Yr Old Account

egomvniac Report

Meeple13
what's the punchline of the joke?

#23

Flip On The Tele

Willis_is_This Report

The Idaho Potato
ₛₒₘₑₜₕing is BUBBL𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗕𝗘𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗗

#24

Spider With Some Self Confidence

Jack05McC Report

#25

Horngus

shrekkboi Report

#26

Well Well Well

bobkill37 Report

#27

Twitter Beetlejuicing

reddit.com Report

#28

:(

LesMiserables999 Report

Ronnie Cutshall
Size matter. Too short not getting much done. Too long can't get it all way in in. It a lose, lose situation

#29

Chemistry Joke

Chengyigao Report

#30

[redacted]

JackB711 Report

#31

Emo Emu

BlackIsAShadeOfGray Report

Nathaniel
Also goths have not been at war with the Aussies and lost.

#32

Found Over On /R/Funny

SuperDuperJake2 Report

Meeple13
2hands9fingers coming right up

#33

I've Seen Everyone Screenshoting Matthew, Where Is Not-Matthew Love?

Caccito Report

#34

Stolen From Instagram

ghostreee Report

#35

Tooth Fairy

reddit.com Report

#36

Nixon Shares His Signature One More Time

HydraTower Report

#37

The Banana Has Spoken

Kill3rGand4lf Report

#38

Found On A Very Old Post

JUIBENOIT Report

#39

I Would Trust Them

stev_god Report

#40

Watch Out For Sarah

Drewskidude325 Report

#41

Harvard Scholarship

Sebasjinn Report

#42

Found One In The Wild

analsofhistory Report

#43

Nice

Redditorsion Report

#44

I Just Hope This Is Valid

SanQuiSau Report

#45

Spelling Genius

DragonbornX1999 Report

#46

The Governator

billyflynnn Report

#47

Dad?

absinthe-galaxy Report

#48

Is Off-Site Beetlejuicing Ok?

Elfayls Report

#49

Man Finds Lost Hat

EpicDragonManX Report

#50

The Original

arihan77 Report

#51

From The Worst Names Thread

reddit.com Report

#52

Replace Heaven With Kevin In A Song Lyric

ApocTheLegend Report

#53

His Time Has Come

AfricaByToto69420 Report

#54

Finally Found One

slavicseafood Report

#55

7 Year

SanguineL Report

#56

2 Year Account

x0minous_ Report

#57

Milhouse Is Not A Meme

Kingjake41 Report

#58

Pretty Sure This Counts

liven96 Report

#59

You'll Never Make The Cat Talk

BachAgain11 Report

#60

Well Damn

idontfucklizards Report

#61

Kitchen Nightmares Never Ceases To Impress Me

EspWaddleDee Report

#62

Sinking With The Ship

Philliam_Swift Report

#63

Mike

reddit.com Report

#64

This One Belongs In A Museum

reddit.com Report

#65

Hate That Guy

Pengauno Report

#66

Classy

ProfessorProtecc Report

#67

Pizza Hut App

BoyGeorgeWashington Report

#68

T'is I, Son Of Q!

furexfurex Report

Meeple13
*romantic music plays* Dad?

#69

Don't Do Meth Kids

ThatTimothyGuy Report

#70

Try Again

Brisken86 Report

#71

Even R/Dadjokes Got It Going On

Floostick Report

#72

Bready Cheese

mastuhcowz8 Report

#73

Poor Limp Bizkit Superfan :(

Vallieyz Report

#74

Nikhil Is Saying Something

