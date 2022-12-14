There's a subreddit called 'Beetlejuicing' and I have to admit, upon hearing the name, I thought it was some sort of twisted community dedicated to tormenting insects. Thankfully, I was wrong.

According to internet culture encyclopedia Know Your Meme, the term actually describes a commenting phenomenon observed online when someone replies to a post or comment with a username that is contextually relevant to the topic of the discussion at hand.

It sounds clunky, but believe me, it's much simpler and funnier in practice. Especially when it occurs by coincidence and the commenter is unaware of the connection. So continue scrolling and check out our favorite posts on the subreddit!