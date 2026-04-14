ADVERTISEMENT

When couples vow to be together in sickness and in health, a handful of them don’t actually expect there to be any bad times. That’s why when things actually go haywire, their true colors tend to come out, which can test even the best relationships.

This is what one woman faced when she got sick and expected her husband to handle things for a bit, only to realize that he was willing to deport her over the issue. That’s when she realized that she was in danger and that she probably needed to figure things out soon.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s only when couples are struggling that their marriage gets tested, and the strength of their relationship is revealed

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that since she was a stay-at-home mom, when she got sick, her husband decided to take over things, but instead, he ended up falling asleep

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: boryanam / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the woman was feeling ill, she had to look after the children, make lunch, and wake up her husband for a meeting, which made her feel angry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TriangleProd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When the poster confronted her husband, he called her ungrateful and told her that if she left for her friend’s place with the kids, he would call immigration

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ambitious-Rain3324

Since the poster had no money of her own, she decided to work things out with her husband until she could save up money to leave him

Since the poster was a stay-at-home mom, she didn’t know what to do when she began feeling sick, as she had many responsibilities to manage. Luckily, her husband noticed she was having difficulty looking after the kids, so he decided to give her a break while he handled everything at home.

Nobody likes getting sick, but when they do, research shows it’s best to get enough rest rather than trying to work through it. By using up your energy completing tasks, you will not leave much for the body to focus on healing itself, which can instead prolong the illness.

That’s why the woman was glad to be given some time to rest, but she soon noticed that her husband wasn’t actually doing any of the chores. He had actually fallen asleep when he should have been looking after the children, clearing up the house, and making food. This made the poster very angry, and she desperately tried to calm herself down.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can definitely be frustrating to have to manage everything on your own without loved ones lending a hand. That’s why mental health professionals explain that partners need to be direct with each other when they need support, and also confront one another if they are not getting the kind of help they require.

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

When the woman called out her husband for dropping the ball and leaving her to do everything while she was sick, he got mad at her and called her ungrateful. He tried to make her feel bad for being a stay-at-home mom and said that he wished he could have her kind of relaxed life.

Things took a turn for the worse when the man tried to silence his wife by telling her to fix her attitude. She then told him that she would be taking the kids to her friend’s house so that she could get some space from him. That’s when he threatened to get her deported and call the authorities on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to experts, this kind of emotional or psychological manipulation is often a red flag in a relationship. It shows that one person is trying to control the other and force them to follow their whims. In such cases, it might be better to confide in a trusted friend or loved one and ask for help, or collect evidence and go to the authorities.

Since the woman had no money of her own, she decided to stay with her husband until she could scrounge up some funds. Till then, she decided to let her friend know about her situation and get help from her, while also saving up till it became safe enough to exit the marriage.

What do you think would be the best way for the woman to handle this tense situation? Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

Folks were shocked by the husband’s behavior and told the woman to leave him over his immigration threat

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT