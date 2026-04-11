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Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling
Older man confronting younger man while woman comforts him during a tense conversation about their 20YO best friend.
Family, Relationships

Man Confronts Parents About Their 20YO Best Friend, They Call Him Controlling

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It’s said that age ain’t nothing but a number, but what happens when the age gap is 40 years? We’re not talking about a romantic relationship this time but rather, a friendship struck up between a couple in their 60s and a 20-year-old woman.

Some may think it’s no big deal but the couple’s son is bothered enough to have turned to strangers on the internet for advice. The man says his parents met the much younger woman at work, and she’s become like furniture in their house. She was even at the family’s intimate Easter celebration. While it could be an innocent friendship, the man is convinced there’s something more sinister at play.

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    He was shocked when his parents brought home a 20-year-old woman from work and she became like the furniture

    Image credits: FastSpeedsImagery/Envato (not the actual photo)

    They say it’s just a friendship but the man believes something sinister is at play

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    Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Gajus-Images/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    “This sounds weird”: many agreed that something was up and some advised the son to run a background check

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    Some accused the son of being jealous and felt he should leave the besties in peace

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

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    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

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    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

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