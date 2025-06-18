Deportation Crisis Leaves Guinea Pigs In Desperate Need Of Rescue

ADVERTISEMENT

As deportation fears grip families across the country, a quiet but devastating consequence is unfolding. Companion animals being left behind with nowhere to go. In Chicago, that heartbreak has taken the form of ten gentle guinea pigs now in urgent need of rescue.

Their guardians, facing growing uncertainty about their immigration status, made the decision to return to Ecuador. But they can’t bring their guinea pigs with them. With no other options, the family reached out to Famous Fido Rescue in a last-ditch effort to spare them from being abandoned.

“It’s something we’re seeing more often,” said Gloria Lissner, founder and executive director for Famous Fido Rescue. “Families leaving under pressure, not by choice, and their animals are caught in the middle. It’s increasing shelter intake numbers, but even worse, many never make it to a safe place.”

Famous Fido is primarily a dog and cat rescue, but the organization stepped in anyway, unwilling to let ten lives slip through the cracks. A partner rescue has agreed to take in the guinea pigs, but only if $750 can be raised to cover the cost of neutering and vet checks, which amounts to $75 per animal.

In an already overwhelmed shelter system, these types of emergency cases stretch resources to the limit.

“Every animal we save depends on community support,” Ms. Lissner said. “And this is no different. We don’t want deportation to become a death sentence for these guinea pigs. But without help, we can’t get them to safety.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clock is ticking. The family is preparing to leave, and the window to secure funds is rapidly closing.

Those wishing to help can donate directly at https://famousfidorescue.org/donate. Every dollar counts toward ensuring these guinea pigs aren’t forgotten in the fallout of a broken system.

“Animals feel the weight of our human crises, too,” the Ms. Lissner added. “But unlike us, they have no say. All we can do is speak up and act before it’s too late.”

RELATED:

A cry for help

Share icon

10 guinea pigs are at risk if donations aren’t raised

Share icon