The school year is gradually coming to an end, and very soon the kids will say “Goodbye” to school and teachers until autumn. But before actually saying goodbye, it’s worth paying tribute and gratitude to those people who spend whole years with us once again, giving the best they have to teach us at least something.

In 2025, the US Teacher Appreciation Week lasts from May 5 to 9, while the National Teacher Appreciation Day falls on May 6. But sometimes, we can agree, just one day is not enough to thank a great teacher and a great person! So various special offers, deals and freebies come to help.

This week is nationwide Teacher Appreciation Week in the United States

Image credits: RDNE Stock project

The holiday itself goes back to 1953 due to an initiative by ex-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt

The history of Teacher Appreciation Week goes back to the middle of the last century, when Eleanor Roosevelt addressed Congress with an idea to allocate a special nationwide day to honor all teachers in the country. According to the former first lady, salary alone was not enough to recognize the contribution that teachers make to the development of society.

It was 1953, and a few decades later, in 1984, the National Parent Teacher Association decided to establish not just a day, but a whole week for these noble deeds. Since then, it has been this way – every year, the second week of May becomes Teacher Appreciation Week, and Tuesday of this week is National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Image credits: Max Fischer

In fact, a teacher is probably one of the oldest professions in history, going back so far that humanity probably didn’t even leave any written sources about the origins of mentoring. By and large, wise people have always passed on their knowledge to young ones – and over time, being a teacher has become not only a profession, but a lifetime devotion.

If you have ever been lucky enough to meet a truly outstanding teacher on your life path, a person truly in love with their work – this could undoubtedly influence you – like help make the right choices in life, teach basic human values ​​and skills, and simply help make you a decent human being.

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

Alas, the teacher profession nowadays is, to put it mildly, far from being the most well-paid

It is sad to note that the profession on which so much in our lives actually depends is far from the highest paid today. For example, according to Indeed, the average salary for a teacher is $39,147 per year in the US. This is, for example, almost one and a half times less than the average salary for a delivery driver, and a quarter less than for a dog walker.

No, of course, each profession is important in its own way, but still, the level of salary for school teachers, you must admit, leaves much to be desired. And then we continue to complain about the decline in the level of education and, as a result, wonder why “schools today are not what they used to be.” However, even today, in this mad contemporary world, money still isn’t everything in our lives…

Image credits: Max Fischer

So it should come as no surprise that during Teacher Appreciation Week, educators, in addition to cards with warm words of gratitude and congratulations, will just be happy to receive some gifts – both from schoolers and their parents, and from various companies across the country. Fortunately, many companies usually prepare special offers, deals, and freebies for teachers by the beginning of May.

Image credits: ICSA

Companies nationwide usually join Teacher Appreciation Week with their deals and offers – so here’s a quick list of perks for you

In other words, if you haven’t yet picked out a gift for your favorite teacher (or you yourself are an educator and want to take advantage of some of these perks), here’s an approximate list of deals from various companies nationwide:

Food and restaurants:

McDonald’s: Teachers will have the option to select one Any Size Soft Drink or Sweet Tea, Hot or Iced Drip Coffee with a valid educator ID at a participating McDonald’s restaurant.

Chipotle: Awarding 200,000 professionals with free burrito e-cards.

BJ’s Restaurant: Special program for students.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: 20 percent off online gift cards.

McAlister’s Deli: From May 5–12, is offering a free big tea (with teacher ID).

Grimaldi’s Pizza: 15 percent discount with a school ID from May 5–9.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 20 percent off from May 5–11.

Insomnia Cookies: From May 5–11, purchase one classic cookie and receive a complimentary one.

Eddie Merlot’s: From May 5–May 9, order an entrée and receive a complimentary dessert.

Travel and Hotels:

Hilton/Embassy Suites in Florida: Teachers can get discounts when they use special booking codes.

The Parking Spot: 25 percent off on reservations made in May, instead of the usual 10 per cent discount available all year.

Retail and others:

Staples: Save 20 percent while shopping in-store and get a free pen pack from May 4-10.

Museum of Illusions: Get a free entry along with a raffle.

Box Tops for Education: Use the code TEACHER to scan your first Box Tops transaction and receive a $5 bonus for your school.

But what about the teachers themselves? There are many threads on the Internet where educators express their own opinions of what would be the best gift for them this week. And guess what – the vast majority choose just cash. This is simply because different people have completely different tastes. Some don’t drink coffee, some don’t eat candy or chocolate, and some are simply allergic to cosmetics and personal care products.

So, money or gift certificates are a great option for an exhausted teacher who has been checking students’ work all day and just wants to at least have a little rest. Or, at worst, just hear a simple “Thank you!” By the way, which gifts would you give or prefer to receive during Teacher Appreciation Week? Please feel free to share your ideas in the comments below.

Educators themselves prefer just cash or gift certificates for this day – simply because tastes differ

