Nemours Mansion was built in Delaware by Alfred I. du Pont between 1909 and 1910. He enlisted the help of the architectural firm Carrère and Hastings to bring the home to life. The architects paid homage to classic French architecture across the 105 rooms, featuring a rich collection of art pieces and antiques. In addition to the mansion, sprawling gardens with fountains and monuments make up the landscape of the mansion. Now owned by the Nemours Foundation, the estate was closed for extensive renovations in 2005 but eventually reopened in 2008.

