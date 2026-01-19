From Washington To Trump: Prove You Can Name All 45 U.S. Presidents In Order

ADVERTISEMENT

The presidents of the U.S. are an exceptionally important part of the country’s history. They are the central figures in most major American events and are responsible for most of the changes, from setting precedents that formed how the U.S. functions to major policy shifts that can bring new opportunities.

In this quiz, your knowledge of all of the U.S. presidents will be tested by providing you with a picture and a name, and your job will be to type in the last name of the president. Can you name them all? Let’s see!

Statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, symbolizing U.S. presidents from Washington to Trump in historical order.

Photo credits: Pixabay