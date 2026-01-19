Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
From Washington To Trump: Prove You Can Name All 45 U.S. Presidents In Order
Black and white portrait of Abraham Lincoln next to neon sign inviting users to name U.S. presidents in order quiz.
Quizzes
Curiosities, History

From Washington To Trump: Prove You Can Name All 45 U.S. Presidents In Order

3

26

3

The presidents of the U.S. are an exceptionally important part of the country’s history. They are the central figures in most major American events and are responsible for most of the changes, from setting precedents that formed how the U.S. functions to major policy shifts that can bring new opportunities.

In this quiz, your knowledge of all of the U.S. presidents will be tested by providing you with a picture and a name, and your job will be to type in the last name of the president. Can you name them all? Let’s see!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, symbolizing U.S. presidents from Washington to Trump in historical order.

    Statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, symbolizing U.S. presidents from Washington to Trump in historical order.

    Photo credits: Pixabay

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 40
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 40
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    26

    3

    26

    3

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know half of them, but I managed to get 20.

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey guys, I got this one answer wrong, but I swear I'm spelling it correctly; any advice? XD (pic attached to following comment)

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I'm even capitalizing it properly! I don't know how it's saying it's a wrong answer! XD twatrump-6...893298.jpg twatrump-696deac893298.jpg

