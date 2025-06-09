ADVERTISEMENT

Some photographers wait for the perfect shot — others, like Eric Kogan, seem to stumble right into them. With a sharp eye for coincidence and impeccable timing, Kogan captures surreal moments hidden in the everyday life of the city.

From playful shadows to uncanny alignments, his photos turn ordinary street scenes into poetic snapshots full of charm, humor, and a touch of magic.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Eric’s most striking photos we’ve prepared for you today, and see the beauty that often hides in plain sight.

More info: Instagram | erickogan.com