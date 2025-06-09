ADVERTISEMENT

Some photographers wait for the perfect shot — others, like Eric Kogan, seem to stumble right into them. With a sharp eye for coincidence and impeccable timing, Kogan captures surreal moments hidden in the everyday life of the city.

From playful shadows to uncanny alignments, his photos turn ordinary street scenes into poetic snapshots full of charm, humor, and a touch of magic.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Eric’s most striking photos we’ve prepared for you today, and see the beauty that often hides in plain sight.

More info: Instagram | erickogan.com

#1

Street photography capturing a red fire hydrant seemingly interacting with a lingerie ad, highlighting magical city life coincidences.

erickogan Report

    #2

    Black and white street photography capturing the magical coincidence of a dog’s shadow on a curved city staircase wall.

    erickogan Report

    #3

    Pigeon perched on a graffiti-covered railing, capturing a magical street photography moment in city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #4

    White pigeon walking on asphalt where road markings create the illusion of a bird shadow in this street photographer's coincidence shot.

    erickogan Report

    #5

    Street photographer captures magical city life with coincidence in illuminated street signs at dusk on Hell Road.

    erickogan Report

    #6

    Vines on a beige building blend with clouds in a blue sky, showcasing a magical city life coincidence captured by street photography.

    erickogan Report

    #7

    A street photographer captures a city scene with people playing volleyball beside a cemetery, showcasing magical coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #8

    Street photographer captures city life coincidence of a cloud perfectly framed in an empty sign against urban buildings at sunset.

    erickogan Report

    #9

    Pigeon drinking from a city puddle reflecting buildings, capturing a magical street photography coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #10

    Two orange cats sitting by a window, creating a magical street photography coincidence with their reflections.

    erickogan Report

    #11

    Pigeon perched on a wall with tree shadows creating a magical city life coincidence in street photography.

    erickogan Report

    #12

    Shadows of flying birds cast on a brick wall, creating a magical coincidence captured by street photography.

    erickogan Report

    #13

    Green car blurred in motion seen through a broken wire fence, capturing a street photographer’s magical city life coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #14

    Broken mirror reflecting blue sky and clouds in a city trash bin with a small bird perched, capturing street photography coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #15

    Orange traffic cone placed inside a hole on the street, capturing a street photographer's magical city life coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #16

    Street photography capturing a pink figure alignment with yellow caution tape in a subway station, showcasing city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #17

    A street photographer captures a car covered in stickers parked by a graffiti-covered door in the city.

    erickogan Report

    #18

    Pigeon perched in a small city wall opening with light, a street photographer capturing magical city life coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #19

    Two pigeons, one white and one black, standing on city pavement divided by light and shadow in street photography.

    erickogan Report

    #20

    Transparent plastic bag floating in the air against a blue sky, showing a magical moment of city life coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #21

    Yellow bollard beside a building reflected in a window, capturing a street photographer’s eye for magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #22

    Urban street scene with a red brick wall, cobblestone pavement, and green plants showcasing city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #23

    Shadow of flying bird perfectly aligned with crumpled newspaper on city sidewalk in a magical street photography moment.

    erickogan Report

    #24

    Close-up of red and green leaves with natural light, showcasing city life moments captured by a street photographer.

    erickogan Report

    #25

    Reflection of birds flying captured on the shiny red car hood in a street photographer’s magical city life moment.

    erickogan Report

    #26

    Street photographer captures a red brick building with smoke curling upwards under a clear blue sky in a city scene.

    erickogan Report

    #27

    Half moon appearing to rest on the edge of a building roof, showcasing a magical street photography coincidence in city life.

    erickogan Report

    #28

    Street photographer captures a magical city life moment with large black trash bags creating a unique urban coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #29

    Close-up of a door with a worn push sign and metal handle, highlighting a street photographer's magical urban coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #30

    Corner of a city building with an air conditioner and shadow coincidence creating a magical street photography moment

    erickogan Report

    #31

    Shadow of a city fence casting a geometric pattern on a weathered blue wall in a street photographer’s magical city scene.

    erickogan Report

    #32

    Pigeons walking on city steps, capturing a street photography moment that highlights urban coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #33

    Legs crossed wearing light blue leggings and black shoes, captured in a street photographer's magical city life coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #34

    Shadow of an umbrella forming a perfect circle around a person’s feet on a city sidewalk street photography coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #35

    Modern glass building seen through a gap in large wooden panels, showcasing a magical street photography coincidence in the city.

    erickogan Report

    #36

    Three children looking through a metal grid window at a cityscape, captured in a street photographer's magical city life scene.

    erickogan Report

    #37

    A street photograph capturing a translucent net against a blue sky with clouds, showcasing magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #38

    Shadow of a tree creating an artistic coincidence with fallen leaves on the sidewalk in a magical street photography scene.

    erickogan Report

    #39

    Pigeon perched on a city wall amid tree shadows, capturing a magical street photography moment in urban life.

    erickogan Report

    #40

    Red balloons cluster around a city traffic light showing red, capturing street photographer’s magical city life coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #41

    Red brick buildings with a street lamp and a cloud perfectly aligned, capturing magical street photography moments.

    erickogan Report

    #42

    Bronze statue in city garden with white flower aligned at nose, showcasing street photographer capturing magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #43

    Shadow of a person on city pavement with a dry leaf aligned to look like part of the silhouette, showcasing street photography magic.

    erickogan Report

    #44

    Headless mannequin in a white blouse with a cloud perfectly aligned above, capturing magical street photography coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #45

    Two black pigeons perched on a railing in a city park with a mural in the background, captured by street photographer.

    erickogan Report

    #46

    Reflection of bare tree branches seen through distorted window blinds in a city street photography capturing magical coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #47

    Shadow of a leafless tree cast on an urban brick wall, highlighting magical street photographer's city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #48

    Long-haired cat illuminated by soft light in a dark room, capturing a magical coincidence in street photography style.

    erickogan Report

    #49

    Man in red hat and uniform standing by a crosswalk, capturing street photographer’s magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #50

    Street photographer captures a pigeon with its head in a hole creating a magical coincidence in city life.

    erickogan Report

    #51

    Two potted trees against contrasting green and red brick walls in a street scene capturing city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #52

    Street photographer captures magical city life with people interacting around caution tape creating unique urban coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #53

    Fly captured midair with blurred white clouds in the background, showcasing a magical street photography coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #54

    Two yellow newspaper boxes chained together on a city sidewalk, capturing a street photographer's coincidence in urban life.

    erickogan Report

    #55

    Close-up of multiple air fresheners hanging from a rearview mirror, showcasing a street photographer's captured coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #56

    Street photographer captures magical city life coincidence with a cloud perfectly aligned above street lamps and trees.

    erickogan Report

    #57

    Street photographer captures magical city life with green vines growing on an empty rectangular metal frame against clear sky.

    erickogan Report

    #58

    Pigeons flying in front of a city building with shadows creating a magical street photographer moment in urban life.

    erickogan Report

    #59

    Shadow of a tree cast on a city wall at night, showcasing magical coincidences in street photography.

    erickogan Report

    #60

    Shadow reflection from an arched window with wooden frame, showcasing city life and street photographer's magical coincidence capture.

    erickogan Report

    #61

    Street photographer captures a stop sign covered in leaves, showcasing magical city life coincidences and urban nature blending.

    erickogan Report

    #62

    Reflection of tree branches in a puddle near a manhole cover, showcasing a street photographer capturing city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #63

    Vines growing on a white brick wall blend with power lines forming a tree shape in a magical city street scene.

    erickogan Report

    #64

    Street photographer captures magical city life with a glowing streetlamp against a dark cloudy sky at dusk.

    erickogan Report

    #65

    Wet pavement stain resembling a bird captured by street photographer highlighting magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #66

    Yellow heart-shaped leaf hanging from a tree branch in a street photographer's magical city life coincidence capture.

    erickogan Report

    #67

    Street photographer captures a coincidence where the moon perfectly aligns with a metal post against a clear sky.

    erickogan Report

    #68

    Pigeons perched in a vertical line on small ledges of a weathered urban wall, capturing street photographer coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #69

    Street photographer captures a magical city moment with a glowing lamp post against a dark urban skyline at dusk.

    erickogan Report

    #70

    Pigeon walking on granite city steps with a chain shadow creating a magical street photography moment.

    erickogan Report

    #71

    Half moon rising above a city building roof captured by street photographer highlighting magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #72

    Blue balloon floating near mossy stairs by concrete wall in city river, capturing street photographer’s magical city life coincidence.

    erickogan Report

    #73

    Urban street photography capturing a magical city moment with clouds perfectly framed through a window opening in a brick wall.

    erickogan Report

    #74

    Puddle on cobblestone street reflecting a window, showcasing magical city life through street photographer's eye.

    erickogan Report

    #75

    Commuters reading books and using phones on a crowded subway, capturing street photographer's city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #76

    Street photographer captures coincidence of matching red socks and red paint on urban street pavement.

    erickogan Report

    #77

    Street photographer captures coincidence of a cloud perfectly framed by city power lines against blue sky.

    erickogan Report

    #78

    Reflection of a city building on wet cobblestone street, showcasing street photographer’s magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #79

    Partial blue sign on red brick wall with white stains against blue sky and clouds, showcasing magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

    #80

    Black and white birds perched on a wire captured by a street photographer highlighting magical city life coincidences.

    erickogan Report

