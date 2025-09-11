ADVERTISEMENT

Snehal Dudekula’s photography flows seamlessly between city streets and natural landscapes, weaving together the rawness of urban life with the calm presence of nature. A doctor by profession, he uses his lens to explore the everyday poetry found in both bustling environments and quiet corners of the outdoors.

His photos reveal how people, places, and the natural world coexist, often in ways we overlook. Whether it’s a fleeting human moment in a crowded street or a winding road framed by greenery, Snehal’s work highlights the balance between resilience and serenity, chaos and stillness.

More info: Instagram