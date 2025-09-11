ADVERTISEMENT

Snehal Dudekula’s photography flows seamlessly between city streets and natural landscapes, weaving together the rawness of urban life with the calm presence of nature. A doctor by profession, he uses his lens to explore the everyday poetry found in both bustling environments and quiet corners of the outdoors.

His photos reveal how people, places, and the natural world coexist, often in ways we overlook. Whether it’s a fleeting human moment in a crowded street or a winding road framed by greenery, Snehal’s work highlights the balance between resilience and serenity, chaos and stillness.

#1

Two men resting outdoors in a street photography scene capturing humanity in its purest form through candid moments.

snehal.dudekula Report

    #2

    View of a winding road through greenery captured through a stone window in street photography capturing humanity.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #3

    Couple sitting on cobblestone street with historic building in background, a moment of street photography capturing humanity.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #4

    Street photography capturing a dog in a patterned jacket standing amidst urban surroundings, showing raw humanity through Snehal Dudekula’s lens.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #5

    Old Indian coffee house exterior with windows and door, showcasing street photography capturing humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #6

    Yellow public payphone mounted on a wall, showcasing street photography that captures humanity through Snehal Dudekula’s lens.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #7

    An elderly man relaxing on a rickshaw captured in street photography showcasing humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #8

    Mannequins dressed in vintage clothes in a street photography scene capturing humanity through Snehal Dudekula’s lens.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #9

    Two men sitting in the back of a truck surrounded by goods, captured in street photography showing humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #10

    Natural rock arch formation by calm water, showcasing serene elements of street photography that captures humanity.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #11

    Black and white street photography capturing a man in traditional attire inside a modest room, highlighting raw humanity.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #12

    Rustic wooden sign reading Butterfly Beach in a green, natural setting captured through street photography.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #13

    Man sitting outdoors with dogs, captured in street photography that reveals humanity in its purest form through the lens.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #14

    Smiling street vendor grilling corn on the cob, showcasing street photography that captures humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #15

    Elderly man riding bicycle on quiet street with plants, showcasing street photography capturing humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #16

    Historic clock tower under clear blue sky, showcasing architecture captured through street photography that captures humanity.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #17

    Dense urban landscape captured in vibrant street photography showcasing humanity in its purest form through Snehal Dudekula’s lens.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #18

    Man working in a dimly lit room, captured with street photography that reflects humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #19

    Children wearing helmets and protective gear sitting on pavement, captured in street photography that shows humanity.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #20

    Two smiling boys embracing each other, captured in street photography showing humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #21

    Pod of dolphins swimming near a forested shoreline, showcasing street photography that captures humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #22

    Underwater scene with clownfish among sea anemones, illustrating vibrant street photography capturing humanity through Snehal Dudekula’s lens.

    snehal.dudekula Report

    #23

    Child smiling and playing outdoors, captured in street photography that highlights humanity in its purest form.

    snehal.dudekula Report

