Man Buys Wife New Bras After Learning About Her Work Nickname: “So Embarrassing”

The name we’re born with isn’t always the name that sticks. Sometimes we pick up a nickname along the way and that’s what we’re known as from henceforth on. Maybe it’s just a shortened version of our name. Perhaps it’s chosen by friends or family because of something we once did, or an identifying feature we have.

A nurse, who wants to be known as Jessica, says she was completely mortified to learn that her colleagues had given her a rather embarrassing nickname, and that they only used it behind her back. She found out by chance when a new co-worker spilled the beans – while not realizing they were talking to “Jessica with the…” The nurse is now considering reporting the matter to HR but many feel she shouldn’t.

Stressed nurse in blue scrubs with gloves and stethoscope outdoors, reflecting on work nickname causing embarrassment.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Two doctors discussing patient notes in a hospital corridor, highlighting man buys wife new bras work nickname story.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Image source: aitani**lenurse

Most adults have been called a nickname at work, and not everyone is comfortable with theirs

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Nearly nine out of 10 U.S. adults have either been called by a nickname at work or seen someone else be called a nickname. That’s according to research carried out by Zhe Zhang, Assistant Professor of Marketing Ivey Business School and Shuili Du, Professor of Marketing Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics University of New Hampshire.

The experts say that nicknaming is a type of “workplace deviance.” This basically means it violates the professional communication rules and is “at variance with the local etiquette.” They also say that nicknaming a co-worker can be both destructive and constructive, depending on what you call them.

The researchers refer to upward and downward nicknaming, saying that the latter is when a manager, team lead or boss, nicknames a subordinate.

“Examples of downward nicknaming include ‘Tiny T’ (for a subordinate who is short), ‘Speedy’ (referring to a subordinate who hurries with cleaning tasks), ‘Smurf’ (for someone being petite), and ‘Penny Pincher’ (for a subordinate who always introduces ‘new ways to be cost effective’),” explains the research paper.

Some people might not like their nicknames, while others may prefer not to be called by a nickname at work at all.

Experts advise taking action early if you don’t want to be called a particular nickname at work. “Do not assume that a nickname may disappear automatically or it could be a one-time thing so it can be allowed ‘this time’. It is much easier to stop a nickname at its early stage than when it’s well-known by many and is used for a long time,” warns the research paper.

It adds that you should politely tell colleagues how you feel, as well as how you’d prefer to be addressed professionally. Do this either directly or in more subtle ways, like dropping your preferred name into conversations as often as possible.

You could also choose a lightly passive-aggressive approach with a touch of humor, suggests Jo Bryant, a tutor at the English Manner etiquette training institute. And if that doesn’t work, Bryant advises the following: “Pretend not to react if someone summons you by the nickname (‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t realise you were talking to me’).”

And for those out there who have coined a nickname for a colleague, remember that your ‘gesture’ might not be appreciated.

“You should only call someone by a nickname if they give you permission to do so. It is basic respect,” says etiquette and protocol expert Laura Windsor.

The nurse later explained what she expected HR to do about it

Couple sitting at a table with laptops, discussing after husband learns wife’s work nickname and buys her new bras.

But not everyone was convinced… some felt she shouldn’t report the matter to HR

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing work nickname issues related to embarrassment and workplace culture.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a wife’s work nickname and husband buying new bras after learning about it.

Screenshot of anonymous comment about workplace harassment regarding secret nicknames shared by colleagues.

Comment discussing a man buying new bras for his wife after learning about her work nickname so embarrassing.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man buying his wife new bras after learning about her work nickname embarrassment.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing use of embarrassing work nicknames and buying new bras for wife after learning the nickname.

Text post discussing concerns about workplace nicknames and suggesting reporting to HR for uncomfortable nicknames or retaliation issues.

Commenter sharing advice on handling embarrassing work nicknames and the impact on workplace dynamics and relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an inappropriate work nickname and suggesting reporting it to HR.

Comment discussing workplace embarrassment and a supervisor advising on appropriate clothing to avoid revealing too much.

Comment suggesting updating undergarments after learning about embarrassing work nickname, referencing bras and personal insight.

Man buys wife new bras after learning about her embarrassing work nickname in a supportive and thoughtful gesture.

Text post discussing concerns about inappropriate work nickname and advice on handling it with HR after husband buys wife new bras.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to buy new sports bras after learning about embarrassing work nickname.

Comment discussing feelings about respect and boundaries in a thread about man buying wife new bras after work nickname.

Comment about embarrassment over work nickname and man buying wife new bras after learning it.

Comment discussing the need to report workplace issues to HR and additional training on workplace environment dos and don'ts.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy about a man buying his wife new bras after learning her work nickname.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing alternative ways to identify people, related to man buying wife new bras after learning nickname.

Man buys wife new bras after learning about her embarrassing work nickname, showing support and care.

Screenshot of an online comment advising on handling embarrassing work nickname and buying new bras for wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to address work issues with nurses directly before involving HR for a better outcome.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a husband buying new bras for his wife after learning her work nickname.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing embarrassment over a work nickname and a husband buying his wife new bras.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to get a thicker bra after learning about work nickname embarrassment.

Comment discussing nursing pads and HR related to man buying wife new bras after learning her work nickname embarrassing

Comment suggesting woman buy different bras due to her work nickname causing embarrassment at her job.

“Came home to new bras”: the nurse revealed that she was getting some much-needed support

Text post discussing a man buying wife new bras after learning about her embarrassing work nickname.

Text image showing a person’s decision related to a work situation after learning about a wife’s work nickname.

Man buys wife new bras after learning about her work nickname to ease her embarrassment and awkwardness.

Alt text: Man buys wife new bras after learning about her work nickname, making her feel more comfortable and supported.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing her embarrassment about a work nickname and related memories involving bras.

Text on a plain background about submitting job applications and balancing work and family life.