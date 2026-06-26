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Animal comics have a way of making even the most ordinary situations feel instantly funnier, especially when the animals involved seem a little too good at acting like people. Chuck Ingwersen, better known online as “Captain Scratchy,” has built his comic world around exactly that kind of humor, filling it with witty bears, opinionated cats, dramatic sea creatures, and all kinds of animals caught in wonderfully ridiculous moments.

Regular Bored Panda readers might remember his work from our previous features, where his clever single-panel comics brought plenty of lighthearted laughs. This new collection once again shows why his work is so easy to enjoy: the jokes are quick, the setups are simple, and the punchlines are a perfect mix of eye-roll-inducing puns and absurdism.

Scroll down to see some of the newest “Captain Scratchy” comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | captainscratchy.com | x.com | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | zazzle.com