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Animal comics have a way of making even the most ordinary situations feel instantly funnier, especially when the animals involved seem a little too good at acting like people. Chuck Ingwersen, better known online as “Captain Scratchy,” has built his comic world around exactly that kind of humor, filling it with witty bears, opinionated cats, dramatic sea creatures, and all kinds of animals caught in wonderfully ridiculous moments.

Regular Bored Panda readers might remember his work from our previous features, where his clever single-panel comics brought plenty of lighthearted laughs. This new collection once again shows why his work is so easy to enjoy: the jokes are quick, the setups are simple, and the punchlines are a perfect mix of eye-roll-inducing puns and absurdism.

Scroll down to see some of the newest “Captain Scratchy” comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | captainscratchy.com | x.com | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | zazzle.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A comic where an orange cat admits to setting a couch on fire, emphasizing funny animals and situations.

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sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, at least you've informed us

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    #2

    Captain Scratchy comics: An orange cat sarcastically bids goodbye to owners while a dog desperately blocks their exit, funny animals.

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    #3

    Captain Scratchy comics: Two cows and a bear with a pun sign featuring funny animals in a humorous situation.

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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High cattle? Next stop: Cowchella.

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    #4

    Captain Scratchy comic with funny animals: a squirrel on a tree advises a dog to protect its nuts.

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    #5

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring a funny animal, a cat wearing sunglasses, threatening a woman.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A cat running a protection racket is stupid.....you know the little àrsèhole will do it anyway.

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    #6

    A comic strip where a shark named Trevor complains about being called Jaws, illustrating funny animals.

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    #7

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring funny animals, a sloth in a tree and a bear, sharing a pun about fast food.

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    #8

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring an animal character, Kool-Aid man, at a doctor's office.

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always wondered what the pitcher was made of, to sustain even one impact with a brick wall. They ought to use it to build bridges and space shuttles! /s

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    #9

    Captain Scratchy comic depicting funny animals, a cat in court with its lawyer suing humans for its name.

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    #10

    Captain Scratchy comic with a man relaxing and a cat admiring him, illustrating animals in funny situations.

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    #11

    A funny comic by Captain Scratchy featuring an animal, a bear, unable to read a warning sign.

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No problem, glad to help, it says "no bears allowed". The bloke looks like Stephen Mangan though

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    #12

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, showing a bear and a shark having a picnic.

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    #13

    Captain Scratchy comic showcasing funny animals: a cat presents a human severed arm as a random gift.

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did his buddy, the mountain lion in the woods next door, give him that?

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    #14

    A comic showing a woman giving a dog a belly rub on the couch, from a collection of funny animal comics.

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    #15

    A comic of a bear and shark in a tiny pool, the shark saying, In this economy? showcasing funny animals.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A comic by Captain Scratchy about animals in funny situations: a man wakes up to a bear in his bed.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Farside's version of this: "don't nibble my ear, darling".

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    #17

    Captain Scratchy comic depicting a shark and a bear at the beach, showcasing animals in funny situations.

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    #18

    Captain Scratchy comic showing a bear doctor advising another bear about back pain, featuring animals in funny situations.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a short person, I'm concerned that this sort of advice is being given

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    #19

    A funny comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, sharks and a cat, in a funny sea situation.

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    #20

    Captain Scratchy comic: a shark and a man both fear a disease-carrying cruise ship in a funny situation.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The day that John and Trevor, the shark, formed a special bond

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    #21

    A comic showing a man selling bear repellent and a bear selling man repellent, featuring funny animals.

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    #22

    A comic by Captain Scratchy with animals in funny situations: aliens abducting a shark while a manatee watches.

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    #23

    Captain Scratchy comic showing funny animals, a man grilling burgers while a cow waits for a veggie burger.

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    #24

    A comic by Captain Scratchy showing different box cats in funny situations: introvert, extrovert, dreamer, and drunk cats.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd argue that one cat can be all four, and that it very well may switch from and within 0-nano seconds

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    #25

    A funny comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, a bear and a horse, in a funny clinic situation.

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    #26

    A funny comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, a bear and a dog, in a humorous conversation.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, clearly an open an shot case...

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    #27

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, showing a bear talking to a sloth in a tree.

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    #28

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, showing a dog talking to a woman whose clothes are shredded.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got tricked by the presented belly you thought were for scratches again, did you...?

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    #29

    Captain Scratchy comics: A man and a bear with a pun-filled sign, featuring funny animals in a humorous comic.

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    #30

    Captain Scratchy comics: A man administers a cognitive test to a bear, a funny animal in a humorous comic.

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    #31

    Captain Scratchy comic: a bear making a pun about the Pope to a woman and her dog, showcasing funny animals.

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    #32

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring funny animals, a shark and a pun-making bear, with a dandruff joke.

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    #33

    Captain Scratchy comic showing a bear in a card aisle, looking at Sorry I Mauled You cards for funny animals.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like Garfield's take on this one, "Sympathy cards for dieters".

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    #34

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring a shark hugging a bear, both funny animals, claiming to be invincible.

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    #35

    Captain Scratchy comic with a couple on a picnic and a funny animal bear peeking from behind a tree.

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    #36

    A comic by Captain Scratchy with animals in funny situations, illustrating cow and bear costumes.

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    #37

    A comic by Captain Scratchy with animals in funny situations, depicting frogs at a restaurant.

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    #38

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, with sharks having dinner.

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    #39

    A funny comics illustration by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, a dog questioning its owner about names.

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, this dog must be a relative of the half-Persian cat I had that also earned the nickname "Fuzzy Bútt"!

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    #40

    Captain Scratchy comic with a funny animal, a horse on a date, being asked about its work at the racetrack.

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    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He works concessions: selling beers in the stands. He can carry more merchandise at one time than any of the other vendors!

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    #41

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations: Waldo searching for his lost sock in the laundry.

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    #42

    Captain Scratchy comic with two funny bears discussing cloning in a forest.

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    #43

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring three sharks discussing their diet plans, highlighting animals in funny situations.

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    #44

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations: a shark's fear of monkeys, and a manatee's itchy snout.

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    #45

    Captain Scratchy comic panel showing a cat stealing toast from a toaster, featuring animals in funny situations.

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    #46

    A funny comic by Captain Scratchy featuring an animal, a bear, offering ice cream to scared humans.

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    #47

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, showing a couple and their dog drinking coffee in the kitchen.

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    #48

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, showing a shark eating a man while a woman thinks it is a dolphin.

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    #49

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring funny animals: a woman scolds her husband for overfeeding their dog.

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    #50

    Captain Scratchy comics: Two bears on a date discussing chasing runners, a funny animal situation in a comic.

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    #51

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring funny animals, a cow and bear, with a witty pun about a missed steak.

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    #52

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, showing a dog texting about a cat.

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    #53

    A funny comics illustration by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, a shark wearing a person's clothes.

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    4points
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    #54

    A funny comics illustration by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, a shark with a person's leg and coffee.

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    #55

    A funny comics illustration by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, cats with a time machine box.

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    #56

    Captain Scratchy comic showing funny animals: a bear in a swim cap and speedo competes with swimmers for salmon.

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    #57

    Captain Scratchy comic features funny animals: a dog and cat on a couch, the cat contemplating violence.

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    #58

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring funny animals, a man and a pun-making bear, discussing a grill accident.

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    #59

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring funny animals, a man and a pun-making bear, with a flamingo stance pun.

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    #60

    A comic by Captain Scratchy featuring animals in funny situations, showing a shark in the desert.

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    #61

    A funny comics illustration by Captain Scratchy featuring animals, a dolphin secretly filming a manatee.

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never trust an animal that smiles all the time

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    #62

    Captain Scratchy comic featuring funny animals, a dog walking on two legs like a human outdoors.

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