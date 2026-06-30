We visited the Upcycling subreddit and compiled a list of the community’s most brilliant creations below. These photos really prove that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so we hope that they inspire you to start transforming your own belongings! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that impress you the most.

Reduce, reuse, recycle . We’ve heard it time and time again, but reducing and recycling tend to come more naturally than reusing for many people. So if you’re wondering what to do with the 15 empty Mason jars in your cupboard or that random fabric that you found at a thrift store , you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

#1 $2 Thrift IKEA Duvet Cover Into A Dress

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#2 After Years Of Collecting Pull Tabs I Finally Found A Use For Them!

#3 My Largest Scrap Yarn Project

It’s no secret that we need to start taking better care of the planet. It is our home, and the only one we’ve got, but human beings have been wreaking havoc on it for thousands of years. And unfortunately, our impact has exponentially increased during the last century. We pollute the oceans and the air, cause deforestation, ruin the habitats of other animals, and go through clean water like we have an unlimited supply. ADVERTISEMENT While most of the damage we have done is irreparable, there are still steps we can take to minimize our footprints. And one of the most accessible ways to do so is by upcycling. We already have way too many items on the planet, so instead of heading to the store to buy something new, why not transform what you already have instead?

#4 Antique TV Turned Into A Cozy Dog Bed!

#5 Here's A Set Of Wings I Made From An Old Fence I Replaced

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#6 Hi! I Just Started Making Plushies From Old Sweatshirts (Upcycling), For My Mental Health

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According to Greenleaf, upcycling is giving an old product a new life, often turning it into something even more functional than it was originally. Some examples of commonly upcycled items include empty candle jars, spice jars, jam jars, clothing, wooden furniture, and glass bottles. These items can be transformed into things that people might otherwise purchase from a store, such as pots for plants, storage containers, vases, and more. And while some of these objects might technically be recyclable, upcycling is often an even better option because it doesn’t require consumers to rely on manufacturers or companies. Upcycling takes matters into your own hands and guarantees that the object gets a new life, whereas the majority of “recycled” items still end up in landfills.

#7 Made A Bunch Of Things From Some Damaged Jeans I Was Given :)

#8 Old Lace Curtain To Button Up Shirt

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#9 Every Year, Deer Shed Their Antlers To Grow New Ones. I Make Hairpins Out Of These Fallen Antlers

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Something that’s wonderful about upcycling is that it’s accessible to everyone. You might not have the skills required to sew a dress out of an old bedsheet or to turn an old wooden wardrobe into some chairs, but not every project needs to be so intense. You can use old plastic containers to create toys for your cat. You can turn old beads into jewelry. You can even make artwork out of old, burnt-out lightbulbs. All you really need is a vision. And if you’re lacking that, this list can certainly help you find it!

#10 First Jacket Of The Fall I found a pretty cool table cloth recently and wasn’t sure what to do with it until I woke up one morning and it was kinda chilly. That’s when it hit me. I need to make a jacket. So ofcourse I got right to it. I’ve only made a handful of jackets so I was a tad nervous but I caught a groove and this is how it came out. This jacket cost me under ten dollars to make but did take some time and strategy. Cutting the fabric was the most annoying bc it was a little slippery.



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#11 Headphones + Neck Tie

#12 I Made A Jason Voorhees Mask From An Air Jordan 1

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Upcycling is wonderful because it reduces waste, creates one-of-a-kind creations, and teaches us the value of materials on this planet. The truth is that we don’t have an endless supply of resources out there, so we shouldn’t act as if we do. But you probably won’t want to anyway, because upcycling can also save you a significant amount of money. Nowadays, there are endless things to spend your money on. But if you start to get creative, you might just realize that there are actually very few things that you need to purchase brand new. And once you get into the habit of upcycling, it’ll feel wrong to purchase something that you could have made yourself. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Painted These Ornaments Using Salvaged, Burnt Out Light Bulbs! Enjoy!

#14 Barbie Malibu Dream House To Bird House

#15 I Made These Bags Out Of A Punctured Air Bed It definitely wasn’t the easiest material to sew / embroider, but I wanted to challenge myself and see what I could make from it. Especially, as it was something I would have had to throw away.



I’ve been creating embroidery designs for a while now, and this was my way of experimenting with something completely different.



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If you’d like to start incorporating upcycling into your own life but have no idea where to begin, The Plastic People have some tips. First, they note that it’s important to have the correct tools for the project that you have in mind. Of course, you shouldn’t feel the need to go out and purchase anything new, as that sort of defeats the purpose. But if you already have sandpaper, paintbrushes and paint, a handsaw, a hammer and nails, a tape measure, a Stanley knife, adhesive and glues, and foam/cushion stuffing for upholstery, there will be essentially no limit to what you can upcycle.

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#16 In My First Year Of Sewing And Decided To Try A Floral Theme For These Designs! Picked up some old blankets and sheets for these and I love how they turned out!



#17 Old Blanket Turned Into A Dog Bed! Used Old Shredded Tshirts For Filling!

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#18 I Sewed Backpack From Jeans - The Strongest Eco-Fabric

Before beginning any upcycling project, you’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared. Have a game plan, and gather all of your materials first. And although you might be tempted to go above and beyond, keeping things simple is always wise. ADVERTISEMENT DIY projects often become more complicated and time-consuming than anticipated, so if you keep it simple from the get-go, it shouldn’t spiral out of hand. With that being said, don’t forget that patience is a virtue. Yes, this kind of undertaking will take a bit longer than running to the store and picking something up there, but the end result will be so much more rewarding.

#19 Made My Daughter A Maggie Simpson Star Suit Made from second hand cotton and thrifted bed sheets! Pattern made by me!



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#20 The Sweater Got A Little Snagged, So Sew A Little Cat On It

#21 Made This Cutie From A Ripped Quilted Pillow Case!

Are you feeling inspired to get out your sewing machine and start transforming some of your own items, pandas? Keep upvoting the upcycled creations that impress you the most, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve made anything similar recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring even more amazing upcycled pieces, look no further than right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Made Lots Of Art; Finally Became The Art

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#23 I Turned A Fellow Redditors Antique Silverware Into Rings And Keychains For Them

#24 Key Hanger With Old Chess Set!

#25 I Made A Sun Catcher Using My Empty Insulin Vials

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#26 Made This Dress From A Goodwill Bedsheet!

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#27 I’m Obsessed With Making Koi From Cans

#28 Found These Arch Shelves On The Side Of The Road— Decided To Upgrade Our Kitchen

#29 Upcycled An Old Cabinet To Dollhouse

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#30 I Upcycled A Painting Of Me As A Baby

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#31 Jeans That I Don't Wear Have Been Put To Use Again This Time

#32 Painted A Broken Mirror

#33 Pieces I Have Upcycled That Were Part Of A Fashion Show In Mexico

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#34 I Do Hand Embroidery 2 Cranes On My Old Uniqlo Sweater. What Do You Think? Thank You!

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#35 Bread Clip Fridge Magnets!

#36 I Love Avocados And I Carve Avocado Pits Creating Jewelry And Figurines

#37 I Upcycled An Old Chest Of Drawers I Didn’t Really Like Anymore

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#38 I Made This From Some Glass I Found At The Beach

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#39 Some Vintage Jeans I Upcycled. Hope Someone Likes Them!

#40 Upcycled Sheets Into Rugs

#41 Made This Jacket From A Vintage Quilt From 1980s

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#42 A Few Hand Painted Bags I Made Recently. Hope Someone Likes Them!

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#43 I Upcycle Clothes By Hand Drawing Illustrations On Them. How Do You Think This Piece Turned Out?

#44 A Pair Of $25 Nikes I Turned Into Something That Looks Like A Photoshop Flex

#45 Turned Thrifted Jeans Into A Walking Album Collection

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#46 I Take Plastic Shipping /Bale Straps From Hardware Store Waste, And Make Sturdy, Functional Fashionable Baskets (My Cats Also Love Them At Every Stage)

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#47 What Did I Do With Curtain Panels With Rips, Scuffs, Tears, Or Stains? I Made A New Dress, And I Feel Immaculate

#48 We Make Patchwork Jackets From Old Village Fabrics – Each Piece Tells A Different Story

#49 Made A New Firepit 🤣

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#50 Cocktail Glass Made From A Mountain Valley Water Bottle

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#51 New Life To Old Jacket!

#52 I Sewed Some Roses On My Black High Tops. Thoughts?

#53 Tunisian Crochet With Teabag Strings

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#54 Y'all Seemed Excited About My Antique TV When I Got It. I Finally Got Around To Finishing It!

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#55 Turned Two Pairs Of Thrifted Pants That Didn’t Fit Into One Pair!

#56 I Made A Christmas Tree From Pistachio Shell, Cardamom And Cork

#57 My Co-Worker Makes What I Call “Junk Bugs” And I Told Her She Should Sell Them At Craft Shows. I Think They’re Really Cool

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#58 Broom Fits The Sword Holder… It’s Beautiful… My Husband Hates It

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#59 I Saved An Old Chair Frame With The Power Of Macramé!!

#60 Broken Charging Cords Our son is autistic. He needed sound to fall asleep. At 17, still does. This means, over the years, we went through a lot of long charging cords, typically the braided exterior ones because we worried about fraying and electrocution.



I hated throwing them away and our son had an attachment to them too. He cried when we tried to throw a blue braided one that had been his favorite away.



So, we kept a Ziploc bag of them, never knowing what we might do with them. They were too stiff to knit or crochet with, not pliable enough for macrame.



I found some cotton cord at a thrift store recently. Again, no clue what I’d do with it. Then, while organizing yesterday, I found the bag of cords and inspiration struck.



My weaving work is far from perfect. I was remembering from a lesson I had when I still lived in northern Maine. Still, not bad. I gave it to my son. He has a memento of all those charging cords over the years. I’ll use the rest to make useful items.



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#61 My Croc Charms Made From Broken Jewelry And Junk!

#62 Made A Crab Bag Out Of Some Damaged Jeans :)

#63 My Sister And I Started Crocheting Bags With Recycled Cotton Yarn As A Hobby. Now It’s A Small Upcycling Business! We design each pattern ourselves, inspired by traditional Ukrainian ornaments. Upcycling can be beautiful and meaningful.



#64 Got A New Dishwasher. Turned The Bottom Rack Of The Old One Into An Organizer For Canvas And Paintbrushes

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#65 Upcycled Some More Thrifted Shirts!

#66 I Made A Teddy Bear Out Of My Old Jeans

#67 Saved From The Landfill

#68 I Made Tiny Pants Keychains From Rare Denim Fabric. What Do Y'all Think?

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#69 Fairy Costume I Made For The Ren Faire Out Of Thrifted T-Shirts

#70 Thrifted Charity Shop Ornaments And Turned Them Into A Spooky Halloween Village

#71 Not Sure If This Counts As Upcycling

#72 Upcycled Into Shoeboxes ❤️

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#73 Beads Made From Bottle Caps Turned Into Bracelets!

#74 I Doubt I’ll Ever See Upcycling Done More Creatively

#75 Made A Few Ornaments From Some Scrap Bike Chain

#76 Upcycled Plushies Into Weird Art!

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#77 Made A Jacket Out Of Upcycled Saris

#78 Made A Beach Bag From An Old Towel 🌊❤️

#79 Apple Watch Band Made From Recycled Fabric

#80 Made Monopoly Mirror Out Of Old Monopoly Board

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#81 Don’t Toss Those Fabric Scraps – Transform Them Into Decorative Art

#82 Old Jewelry Turned Centipede

#83 Customized My Boring Black Bag And Boots. Hand Painted By Me!

#84 Yard Sale Window Into Frame For Wedding Photos

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