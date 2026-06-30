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Reduce, reuse, recycle. We’ve heard it time and time again, but reducing and recycling tend to come more naturally than reusing for many people. So if you’re wondering what to do with the 15 empty Mason jars in your cupboard or that random fabric that you found at a thrift store, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We visited the Upcycling subreddit and compiled a list of the community’s most brilliant creations below. These photos really prove that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so we hope that they inspire you to start transforming your own belongings! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that impress you the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

$2 Thrift IKEA Duvet Cover Into A Dress

A woman in a floral dress, celebrating unexpected things people made out of things that would’ve been thrown away.

ambergerh Report

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RELATED:
    #2

    After Years Of Collecting Pull Tabs I Finally Found A Use For Them!

    A modern desk lamp with a cylindrical shade made from upcycled metal can tabs, creating unexpected lighting.

    bluedogstar Report

    7points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoa, I couldn't even tell those were pull tabs!

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    #3

    My Largest Scrap Yarn Project

    Colorful crochet dress made from repurposed yarn with ruffled sleeves

    earthymilk Report

    6points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, I've seen work from eurythmik before, she always does wonderful pieces!

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    It’s no secret that we need to start taking better care of the planet. It is our home, and the only one we’ve got, but human beings have been wreaking havoc on it for thousands of years. And unfortunately, our impact has exponentially increased during the last century. We pollute the oceans and the air, cause deforestation, ruin the habitats of other animals, and go through clean water like we have an unlimited supply.

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    While most of the damage we have done is irreparable, there are still steps we can take to minimize our footprints. And one of the most accessible ways to do so is by upcycling. We already have way too many items on the planet, so instead of heading to the store to buy something new, why not transform what you already have instead? 
    #4

    Antique TV Turned Into A Cozy Dog Bed!

    A creative way people made things out of thrown away materials: a cat in a woven yellow basket.

    shieldedmaidenCB Report

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    #5

    Here's A Set Of Wings I Made From An Old Fence I Replaced

    A pair of large, dark wooden wings attached to a rustic fence, made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    unknown Report

    6points
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    #6

    Hi! I Just Started Making Plushies From Old Sweatshirts (Upcycling), For My Mental Health

    Colorful handmade stuffed toys displayed in front of neatly folded recycled fabrics

    brandonlovekc Report

    5points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    where is the shop -also, that's such a good idea, sooo many times I've been in thrift stores and seen shirts/hoodies that are decent but not worth wearing

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    According to Greenleaf, upcycling is giving an old product a new life, often turning it into something even more functional than it was originally. Some examples of commonly upcycled items include empty candle jars, spice jars, jam jars, clothing, wooden furniture, and glass bottles.

    These items can be transformed into things that people might otherwise purchase from a store, such as pots for plants, storage containers, vases, and more. And while some of these objects might technically be recyclable, upcycling is often an even better option because it doesn’t require consumers to rely on manufacturers or companies. Upcycling takes matters into your own hands and guarantees that the object gets a new life, whereas the majority of “recycled” items still end up in landfills.     
    #7

    Made A Bunch Of Things From Some Damaged Jeans I Was Given :)

    Creative fish and dinosaur bags made from upcycled denim jeans

    withgus-to Report

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    #8

    Old Lace Curtain To Button Up Shirt

    Person wearing a unique white lace short-sleeved shirt, a fashion piece made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    pinkshirtvegeta Report

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    #9

    Every Year, Deer Shed Their Antlers To Grow New Ones. I Make Hairpins Out Of These Fallen Antlers

    An elegant, sculpted hair pick, artfully made from things that would've been thrown away, holds up dark hair.

    Top_Lifeguard_5408 Report

    5points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoa, gorgeous 😍 and humane because no animal is harmed for the material; deer shed their antlers naturally every year! Brilliant!

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    Something that’s wonderful about upcycling is that it’s accessible to everyone. You might not have the skills required to sew a dress out of an old bedsheet or to turn an old wooden wardrobe into some chairs, but not every project needs to be so intense. 

    You can use old plastic containers to create toys for your cat. You can turn old beads into jewelry. You can even make artwork out of old, burnt-out lightbulbs. All you really need is a vision. And if you’re lacking that, this list can certainly help you find it! 
    #10

    First Jacket Of The Fall

    Man in green jacket made out of unexpected things that would've been thrown away

    I found a pretty cool table cloth recently and wasn’t sure what to do with it until I woke up one morning and it was kinda chilly. That’s when it hit me. I need to make a jacket. So ofcourse I got right to it. I’ve only made a handful of jackets so I was a tad nervous but I caught a groove and this is how it came out. This jacket cost me under ten dollars to make but did take some time and strategy. Cutting the fabric was the most annoying bc it was a little slippery.

    Apprehensive-Cry3320 Report

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the shiny/iridescent quality! 💚 And green is my favorite color, you look marvelous!

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    #11

    Headphones + Neck Tie

    Headphones with patterned fabric made out of unexpected things that would've been thrown away

    WhiteWineZombieMom Report

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    #12

    I Made A Jason Voorhees Mask From An Air Jordan 1

    A Nike sneaker is transformed into a mask, repurposed from things that would've been thrown away.

    eightyfivecustoms Report

    5points
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    Upcycling is wonderful because it reduces waste, creates one-of-a-kind creations, and teaches us the value of materials on this planet. The truth is that we don’t have an endless supply of resources out there, so we shouldn’t act as if we do. But you probably won’t want to anyway, because upcycling can also save you a significant amount of money. 

    Nowadays, there are endless things to spend your money on. But if you start to get creative, you might just realize that there are actually very few things that you need to purchase brand new. And once you get into the habit of upcycling, it’ll feel wrong to purchase something that you could have made yourself. 

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    #13

    I Painted These Ornaments Using Salvaged, Burnt Out Light Bulbs! Enjoy!

    A collection of light bulbs painted with Halloween-themed designs like witches, skulls, and black cats, made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    TheGnarledBranch Report

    5points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    :o what a wonderful idea! And so well done!! 😺🖤🎃

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    #14

    Barbie Malibu Dream House To Bird House

    A split image showing a pink toy dollhouse above a white miniature dollhouse, things people made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    Postcarde Report

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    #15

    I Made These Bags Out Of A Punctured Air Bed

    Six unique handmade bags, including shoulder bags and tote bags, repurposed from discarded materials.

    It definitely wasn’t the easiest material to sew / embroider, but I wanted to challenge myself and see what I could make from it. Especially, as it was something I would have had to throw away.

    I’ve been creating embroidery designs for a while now, and this was my way of experimenting with something completely different.

    Bydanielpearce Report

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't even look like air mattress! Plus an added bonus is they're probably fairly waterproof

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    If you’d like to start incorporating upcycling into your own life but have no idea where to begin, The Plastic People have some tips. First, they note that it’s important to have the correct tools for the project that you have in mind. Of course, you shouldn’t feel the need to go out and purchase anything new, as that sort of defeats the purpose. 

    But if you already have sandpaper, paintbrushes and paint, a handsaw, a hammer and nails, a tape measure, a Stanley knife, adhesive and glues, and foam/cushion stuffing for upholstery, there will be essentially no limit to what you can upcycle.    

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    #16

    In My First Year Of Sewing And Decided To Try A Floral Theme For These Designs!

    A person models a light yellow hoodie, featuring floral patterns made from things that would've been thrown away.

    Picked up some old blankets and sheets for these and I love how they turned out! 

    Indo1405 Report

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    #17

    Old Blanket Turned Into A Dog Bed! Used Old Shredded Tshirts For Filling!

    Fluffy pink cushion, an unexpected thing made out of things that would have been thrown away, held by a hand.

    doggydawgworld333 Report

    4points
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    #18

    I Sewed Backpack From Jeans - The Strongest Eco-Fabric

    Woman wearing a denim backpack made out of unexpected things that would've been thrown away

    Free-Doughnut-683 Report

    4points
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    Before beginning any upcycling project, you’ll want to make sure that you’re prepared. Have a game plan, and gather all of your materials first. And although you might be tempted to go above and beyond, keeping things simple is always wise. 

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    DIY projects often become more complicated and time-consuming than anticipated, so if you keep it simple from the get-go, it shouldn’t spiral out of hand. With that being said, don’t forget that patience is a virtue. Yes, this kind of undertaking will take a bit longer than running to the store and picking something up there, but the end result will be so much more rewarding. 
    #19

    Made My Daughter A Maggie Simpson Star Suit

    An orange star-shaped baby sleeping bag with a cartoon character inside, made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    Made from second hand cotton and thrifted bed sheets! Pattern made by me!

    Shopfranklinjay Report

    4points
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    #20

    The Sweater Got A Little Snagged, So Sew A Little Cat On It

    A close-up of a baby's cardigan with an embroidered cat design, made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    Uafoto Report

    4points
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    #21

    Made This Cutie From A Ripped Quilted Pillow Case!

    A corset-style top made from things that would have been thrown away, adorned with a floral pattern, displayed with vintage items.

    Low_Veterinarian_299 Report

    4points
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    Are you feeling inspired to get out your sewing machine and start transforming some of your own items, pandas? Keep upvoting the upcycled creations that impress you the most, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve made anything similar recently. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring even more amazing upcycled pieces, look no further than right here!

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    #22

    Made Lots Of Art; Finally Became The Art

    A tiny pencil displayed in a frame, an unexpected thing made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    BluueTheFox Report

    4points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, dedication! I need length for maneuverability when I'm drawing, but then again I have short stocky hobbit fingers...

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    #23

    I Turned A Fellow Redditors Antique Silverware Into Rings And Keychains For Them

    Unique keychains crafted from old spoons, showcasing things people made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    Oblique4119375 Report

    4points
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    #24

    Key Hanger With Old Chess Set!

    A chess board is used as a key holder, repurposed from things that would've been thrown away.

    CruelRegulatorSmokin Report

    4points
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    #25

    I Made A Sun Catcher Using My Empty Insulin Vials

    Colorful beaded curtains featuring various beads and clear glass tubes, made out of things thrown away.

    sophie_cmv Report

    3points
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    #26

    Made This Dress From A Goodwill Bedsheet!

    Woman enjoying a sunny field wearing a floral upcycled dress

    BarbzWitchery111 Report

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    #27

    I’m Obsessed With Making Koi From Cans

    Two fish-shaped keychains next to energy drinks, highlighting unexpected things people made out of things that would’ve been thrown away.

    FruitsBasketFosters Report

    3points
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    #28

    Found These Arch Shelves On The Side Of The Road— Decided To Upgrade Our Kitchen

    A newly remodeled kitchen, showcasing unexpected things people made out of things that would’ve been thrown away.

    d3cember Report

    3points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, that works very well. Meant to be!

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    #29

    Upcycled An Old Cabinet To Dollhouse

    Toddler playing with a dollhouse, an example of things made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    mclairelxs Report

    3points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute! Good idea! But please give bebe a soft mat/rug to play on (and a diaper change).. making her kneel on a wood block to play for your social media isn't fair or kind

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    #30

    I Upcycled A Painting Of Me As A Baby

    A framed painting depicts a baby with a mustache, holding a martini and cigar, made from things that would've been thrown away.

    this_week_only Report

    3points
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    #31

    Jeans That I Don't Wear Have Been Put To Use Again This Time

    Creative organizer made from recycled denim pockets, showcasing things made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    Uafoto Report

    3points
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    #32

    Painted A Broken Mirror

    A hand holding a vintage hand mirror with a sun and moon design, made out of things that would’ve been thrown away.

    jeanmorreale Report

    3points
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    #33

    Pieces I Have Upcycled That Were Part Of A Fashion Show In Mexico

    A group wearing colorful outfits made out of things that would’ve been thrown away, standing on a cobblestone path.

    unknown Report

    3points
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    #34

    I Do Hand Embroidery 2 Cranes On My Old Uniqlo Sweater. What Do You Think? Thank You!

    A man wearing a light pink sweatshirt with embroidered cranes and clouds, showcasing his creative style of things made from thrown away items.

    Most_Big_7521 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Bread Clip Fridge Magnets!

    Four colorful bread tags, transformed into mini artworks with cute cat illustrations on each, showing things made from thrown away items.

    Deranged_Doodles Report

    3points
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    #36

    I Love Avocados And I Carve Avocado Pits Creating Jewelry And Figurines

    A collage of unexpected things made from thrown away items, including pendants, earrings, and a tiny Grogu.

    monday_maybe Report

    3points
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    #37

    I Upcycled An Old Chest Of Drawers I Didn’t Really Like Anymore

    Before and after image of a dresser, transformed with a magical forest painting, an unexpected thing made from thrown away items.

    strangegardener Report

    3points
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    #38

    I Made This From Some Glass I Found At The Beach

    A close-up of a teardrop-shaped blue gemstone pendant, an unexpected thing made from things thrown away.

    gadadhoon Report

    3points
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    #39

    Some Vintage Jeans I Upcycled. Hope Someone Likes Them!

    A pair of light blue jeans with a custom painting of Snoopy and friends, made from things thrown away.

    yogamatpat Report

    3points
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    #40

    Upcycled Sheets Into Rugs

    A round braided rug in grey, blue, and pink, made out of things that would've been thrown away on a wooden floor.

    TheOnlyThingAvailabl Report

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    #41

    Made This Jacket From A Vintage Quilt From 1980s

    A colorful patchwork jacket made out of things that would've been thrown away, hanging on a wall.

    ramanchawla Report

    3points
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    #42

    A Few Hand Painted Bags I Made Recently. Hope Someone Likes Them!

    Three tote bags with whimsical drawings and text, unexpected things made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    yogamatpat Report

    3points
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    #43

    I Upcycle Clothes By Hand Drawing Illustrations On Them. How Do You Think This Piece Turned Out?

    A jacket with various painted designs, unexpected things made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    m1kas Report

    3points
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    #44

    A Pair Of $25 Nikes I Turned Into Something That Looks Like A Photoshop Flex

    A before and after of a wooden drawer set transformed into Nike and Adidas themed storage boxes.

    jikajika Report

    3points
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    #45

    Turned Thrifted Jeans Into A Walking Album Collection

    Colorful, custom-painted sneakers demonstrating how people made things out of thrown away or old shoes.

    Laurafromthefuture Report

    3points
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    #46

    I Take Plastic Shipping /Bale Straps From Hardware Store Waste, And Make Sturdy, Functional Fashionable Baskets (My Cats Also Love Them At Every Stage)

    Upcycled jeans with various band patches, showcasing how people made things out of thrown away items.

    rirsbtjunny Report

    3points
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    #47

    What Did I Do With Curtain Panels With Rips, Scuffs, Tears, Or Stains? I Made A New Dress, And I Feel Immaculate

    A person in an elaborate, feathered costume made from things that would have been thrown away, dancing in an alleyway.

    mrfabulousdesigns Report

    3points
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    #48

    We Make Patchwork Jackets From Old Village Fabrics – Each Piece Tells A Different Story

    A woman wearing a colorful, patchwork coat made from things that would have been thrown away, standing in front of corn cobs.

    cgulbudak Report

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    #49

    Made A New Firepit 🤣

    A creative fire pit made out of things that would've been thrown away, resembling a surprised face.

    Stitchs420 Report

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    #50

    Cocktail Glass Made From A Mountain Valley Water Bottle

    A green Mountain Valley water bottle and glass, repurposed from things that would've been thrown away.

    NectaroftheGoats Report

    3points
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    #51

    New Life To Old Jacket!

    The back of a black leather jacket with an elaborate painting of a figure floating in water surrounded by greenery, made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    Elzee_airbrush Report

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    #52

    I Sewed Some Roses On My Black High Tops. Thoughts?

    Black high-top sneakers with vibrant red rose appliques on the sides, an unexpected thing made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    _contraband_ Report

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    #53

    Tunisian Crochet With Teabag Strings

    Knitting project with cream yarn showing recycled knitting techniques

    YarnHoardingDragon Report

    2points
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    #54

    Y'all Seemed Excited About My Antique TV When I Got It. I Finally Got Around To Finishing It!

    A vintage television set, before and after being repurposed, showing unexpected things people made out of things that would’ve been thrown away.

    CaptCardboard Report

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    #55

    Turned Two Pairs Of Thrifted Pants That Didn’t Fit Into One Pair!

    A person wearing wide-leg pants with yellow plaid and ripped black fabric, made out of things thrown away.

    Itsnottuna Report

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    #56

    I Made A Christmas Tree From Pistachio Shell, Cardamom And Cork

    A small, decorative Christmas tree made from pistachio shells painted green and gold, made out of things thrown away.

    ov_yoo Report

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    #57

    My Co-Worker Makes What I Call “Junk Bugs” And I Told Her She Should Sell Them At Craft Shows. I Think They’re Really Cool

    A collection of colorful insect figures, representing unexpected things people made out of things that would’ve been thrown away.

    davinpantz Report

    2points
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    #58

    Broom Fits The Sword Holder… It’s Beautiful… My Husband Hates It

    Red broom and dustpan hanging on a decorative wooden wall mount, an inventive way things made out of things that would have been thrown away can be displayed.

    HEY_McMuffin Report

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    #59

    I Saved An Old Chair Frame With The Power Of Macramé!!

    An outdoor chair, newly re-woven with things that would've been thrown away, sits on a wooden deck.

    wicker_guitar Report

    2points
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    #60

    Broken Charging Cords

    A small, intricately woven basket, crafted from things that would've been thrown away, rests on a textured surface.

    Our son is autistic. He needed sound to fall asleep. At 17, still does. This means, over the years, we went through a lot of long charging cords, typically the braided exterior ones because we worried about fraying and electrocution.

    I hated throwing them away and our son had an attachment to them too. He cried when we tried to throw a blue braided one that had been his favorite away.

    So, we kept a Ziploc bag of them, never knowing what we might do with them. They were too stiff to knit or crochet with, not pliable enough for macrame.

    I found some cotton cord at a thrift store recently. Again, no clue what I’d do with it. Then, while organizing yesterday, I found the bag of cords and inspiration struck.

    My weaving work is far from perfect. I was remembering from a lesson I had when I still lived in northern Maine. Still, not bad. I gave it to my son. He has a memento of all those charging cords over the years. I’ll use the rest to make useful items.

    Willowrosephoenix Report

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    #61

    My Croc Charms Made From Broken Jewelry And Junk!

    A pair of brown Crocs adorned with various charms and trinkets, made out of things that would’ve been thrown away.

    Low_Veterinarian_299 Report

    2points
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    #62

    Made A Crab Bag Out Of Some Damaged Jeans :)

    A person wearing a denim crab-shaped bag, made out of things that would’ve been thrown away, slung over their shoulder.

    withgus-to Report

    2points
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    #63

    My Sister And I Started Crocheting Bags With Recycled Cotton Yarn As A Hobby. Now It’s A Small Upcycling Business!

    A smiling woman carrying many vibrant bags, made out of things that would’ve been thrown away, in front of a building.

    We design each pattern ourselves, inspired by traditional Ukrainian ornaments. Upcycling can be beautiful and meaningful.

    Bagfromsisters Report

    2points
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    #64

    Got A New Dishwasher. Turned The Bottom Rack Of The Old One Into An Organizer For Canvas And Paintbrushes

    A metal dishwasher rack repurposed as a holder for art supplies, with paintbrushes and canvases, a creative use of thrown away items.

    Skoinkle Report

    2points
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    #65

    Upcycled Some More Thrifted Shirts!

    Four different t-shirts made out of unexpected things that would've been thrown away

    withgus-to Report

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    #66

    I Made A Teddy Bear Out Of My Old Jeans

    Denim teddy bear with a red and white bow made out of unexpected things that would've been thrown away

    Bucreshki Report

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    #67

    Saved From The Landfill

    An old painting depicting a landscape with people and trees, creatively modified with alien UFOs drawn over it.

    Lucy1967 Report

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    #68

    I Made Tiny Pants Keychains From Rare Denim Fabric. What Do Y'all Think?

    A miniature denim jeans keychain held in a hand, an unexpected item made from things that would've been thrown away.

    Pkonko37 Report

    2points
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    #69

    Fairy Costume I Made For The Ren Faire Out Of Thrifted T-Shirts

    A woman in a leaf-inspired outfit with a flowing white skirt, created from things that would've been thrown away.

    Remote_Kale_2083 Report

    2points
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    #70

    Thrifted Charity Shop Ornaments And Turned Them Into A Spooky Halloween Village

    A before-and-after of a miniature house figurine, repurposed into a Halloween decoration, made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    Fallen_Bubbles Report

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    #71

    Not Sure If This Counts As Upcycling

    Headphones with a crocheted cover, before and after, unexpected things made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    ekskusemua Report

    2points
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    #72

    Upcycled Into Shoeboxes ❤️

    A close-up of a person's feet wearing brightly colored, cartoon-style sneakers. The shoes are adorned with playful patterns and bold outlines, resembling comic book art.

    truckbillboardsuk Report

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    #73

    Beads Made From Bottle Caps Turned Into Bracelets!

    Colorful beads and bottle caps, unexpected things made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    FruitsBasketFosters Report

    2points
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    #74

    I Doubt I’ll Ever See Upcycling Done More Creatively

    Chickens interacting with a wooden structure featuring a toilet seat, unexpected things made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    RainbowWarrior73 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Made A Few Ornaments From Some Scrap Bike Chain

    Various Christmas ornaments including candy canes, trees, stars, and snowflakes made from bicycle chains, things that would have been thrown away.

    s77strom Report

    2points
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    #76

    Upcycled Plushies Into Weird Art!

    Three dolls dressed in outfits made from repurposed plush toys, showing things people made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    Critical-Strength-66 Report

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    #77

    Made A Jacket Out Of Upcycled Saris

    A handmade jacket made from things that would have been thrown away, featuring a quilted patchwork of purple and blue fabrics.

    Stryker1600 Report

    2points
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    #78

    Made A Beach Bag From An Old Towel 🌊❤️

    A colorful tote bag made from repurposed towels, a clever example of things people made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    WholeConstruction307 Report

    2points
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    #79

    Apple Watch Band Made From Recycled Fabric

    A cat image is made on a watch strap, repurposed from things that would've been thrown away.

    Uafoto Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Made Monopoly Mirror Out Of Old Monopoly Board

    A person made a Monopoly board mirror, repurposed from things that would've been thrown away.

    poopfunnypoop Report

    2points
    POST
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    #81

    Don’t Toss Those Fabric Scraps – Transform Them Into Decorative Art

    A framed textile art piece depicting a landscape with a lighthouse, made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    Uafoto Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Old Jewelry Turned Centipede

    A person holding a decorative, patchwork fabric piece adorned with two curved rows of metal squares, made out of things that would have been thrown away.

    countrydwelling Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Customized My Boring Black Bag And Boots. Hand Painted By Me!

    A black purse with a strawberry design, red and pink cowboy boots, and a husky plush toy, unexpected things made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    FearlessDirector9113 Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Yard Sale Window Into Frame For Wedding Photos

    A before-and-after image of an old window frame repurposed into a picture frame, made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    ThatsNotMaiName Report

    2points
    POST
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    #85

    The Dog Jacket Is Officially For Sale. It Took Me Forever To Make And I’m Pumped About How It Turned Out

    A denim jacket adorned with numerous cartoon dog characters, showcasing things people made out of things that would've been thrown away.

    yogamatpat Report

    2points
    POST
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