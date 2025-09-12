ADVERTISEMENT

Mother Nature doesn't always play by the rules... Sometimes she flips the script, hits Caps Lock and produces something so unusually large that it looks like it could be cast in a sci-fi movie.

We're talking freakishly giant animals that somehow manage to live pretty normal lives despite their above-average size. Think dogs that tower over the kitchen counter, 20-pound fluffy rabbits and the world's tallest donkey who stands at 68 inches high.

Some are the result of genetics, others have been bred to be big. A few simply defy logic and lack scientific reason. Despite being super-sized, many of these animals are super cute, and seem to be completely unaware that they're not tiny pets.

People have been sharing pictures of the times Mother Nature said "upsize, please!" and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. Tell us your favorites by hitting the upvote button and be sure to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1

Carp I Caught

Man holding a giant fish by the lake, showcasing one of the animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real

Crispyratfoot Report

In 2019, a cow called Knickers (yes, you read right) took the world by storm. Standing nearly two meters tall, and weighing in at over 3,000 pounds, the Holstein Friesian stood out like a sore thumb among his herd. And because of it, he quickly became a viral online celebrity.

While many people were in awe at the collossal cow's size, some experts cautioned them not to get their knickers in a knot. He isn't a freak of nature, they revealed. Just something we don't see every day.

"Knickers actually isn’t a giant — it’s just that people don’t usually get to see an adult, full-grown Holstein like him," said Susie Coston, national shelter director of Farm Sanctuary. "They’re usually slaughtered right after their second birthdays."
    #2

    The Unit That Is A Japanese Spider Crab

    Man holding a giant crab with long legs, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    What Did They Feed This Guinea Pig To Make Him Super-Sized?

    Two people on a couch interacting with a giant capybara, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    zoeloft Report

    "If a Holstein does reach adulthood, like 7-year-old Knickers, then they’re simply too large to fit through the butchering equipment," reported the Dodo. "That’s the reason Knickers has been spared by his owner, Geoff Pearson, a cattle farmer from Australia."

    Dr. M. Todd See, the head of the Department of Animal Science at North Carolina State University, shared this sentiment.

    “The Holstein Fresian is one of the larger cattle breeds and is the largest dairy breed of cattle in size,” he told TIME, adding that the cattle Knickers was pictured with were beef breed or breed crosses that are more moderate in size.

    "So from a genetic perspective, I would expect him to be larger and taller," explained the expert. "A simple but perhaps more extreme analogy would be a Great Dane dog as compared to a Yorkshire Terrier.”
    #4

    That Snake Is Adorable

    Woman holding a giant yellow python, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    Nuckle_Erry19 Report

    #5

    Always Nice To See A Friendly Face. George Came Round To See Us And Enjoyed A Good Neck Scratch

    Giant tortoise interacting with a woman outside a house, showcasing one of the rare giant animals hard to believe are real.

    chrisbarfoot_photography Report

    #6

    Anybody Taller Than The Countertops In The House Needs To Pay Bills

    Giant black Great Dane dog standing in a kitchen with white cabinets and wooden floors, showcasing an impressive large size.

    Gas Pak Report

    Others said at the time that the gentle giant could have grown so big due to something known as acromegaly. It's a condition in which the body produces an excess of growth hormone because of an abnormality in the pituitary gland. And it can happen to animals and humans.
    #7

    An Elephant Posing With My Friend (She's 5'10)

    Young woman standing next to a giant elephant with large tusks in a forest, showcasing giant animals hard to believe are real.

    master-jono Report

    #8

    Romulus Is The World's Tallest Living Donkey, As Certified By The Guinness World Records. His Height Is 68 In (172.72 Cm) Weight 1,300 Lb (590 Kg)

    Giant donkey standing near a woman sitting on a fence in a grassy field with trees in the background.

    GoldenChinchilla Report

    #9

    Once A Lap Dog, Always A Lap Dog

    Giant Great Dane dog lying on couch next to small child, showing size contrast of animals so giant hard to believe real.

    vladgrinch Report

    #10

    It's Like A Goat With Pony Legs

    Man standing with a giant black goat in a fenced area, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    v0lumnius Report

    #11

    I'm Not Sure That's A Corgi Anymore

    Man holding a giant corgi dog for a selfie, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    thexbeatboxer Report

    #12

    The Sheer Size Of A Southern Elephant Seal Bull

    Massive elephant seal on beach next to man, showcasing one of the giant animals so hard to believe are real.

    aquilasr Report

    #13

    Absolute Unit Of A Guinea Pig

    A person holding a giant guinea pig, one of the animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    thehistoryofwomen Report

    #14

    A Woman In Virginia Was Delighted When A Large Black Bear Decided To Take A Nap In A Kiddie Pool She Had In Her Back Yard

    Giant black bear resting stretched out in a small blue plastic pool on grass surrounded by greenery.

    Lauren M. Johnson Report

    #15

    Giant Pacific Octopus

    Giant octopus underwater near a scuba diver showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they're real.

    rockystl Report

    #16

    A Sunfish Compared To A Human

    Two men on the beach holding a giant fish showcasing one of the animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    Spudcommando Report

    #17

    Huge Bull Elephant In Comparison With A Pickup Truck

    Giant elephant standing near a white pickup truck in a dry, bushy landscape showing size comparison of giant animals.

    NatsuDragnee1 Report

    #18

    The Absolute Unit Of All Living Turtles

    Giant leatherback sea turtle resting on sandy beach with man kneeling behind, showcasing animals so giant and real.

    Agent_C404 Report

    #19

    Twenty Pounds Of Giant Rabbit In My Arms! I Nicknamed Her Sluffy

    Woman holding a giant rabbit indoors, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    mooshimooshi Report

    #20

    Meet The Largest Bat On Earth - The Pemba Flying Fox With An Average Wingspan Of 6 Feet

    Large giant bat hanging upside down near a person outdoors showcasing incredible giant animals in nature.

    resalles Report

    #21

    Are We Forgetting Elephant Seals?

    A giant sea lion shaking hands with a person in a blue jacket inside an indoor enclosure showing giant animals.

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    This Massive Boy A Japanese Fisherman Found

    Man wearing cap holding a giant black cat near a riverside under a bridge, showcasing giant animals hard to believe are real.

    nightbiscuit Report

    #23

    And They Say Dinosaurs Don't Exist Anymore

    Giant crocodile rising from water near boat with tourists, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant they’re hard to believe real.

    mattperkins86 Report

    #24

    This Giant Maine Coon I Got To Hold At Work Today. He Is Super Sweet! The Best Boy

    A person holding a giant white fluffy cat, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it's hard to believe real.

    kemidawn Report

    #25

    This Giant Cat At My Work

    Woman holding a giant fluffy cat indoors, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it's hard to believe real.

    sunshineandhomicide Report

    #26

    Adopted This Absolute Unit Today. I Have A Soft Spot For Old Men

    A person holding a giant white rat inside a car, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    dry_soup Report

    #27

    Giant Teddy Bear

    A giant horse standing next to a woman, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe it’s real.

    kate_a_tron Report

    #28

    Belgian Horse

    Belgian Horse

    His name is Charlie Cooper, he's a belgian draft horse. I thought his leg was broken when I bought him, but it turned out to be cancer :( he's really sweet and literally licks you like a puppy!

    Ninja-Egg-Salad Report

    #29

    Amur Tigers Are Huge

    Man feeding a giant tiger standing on hind legs in an outdoor enclosure, showcasing giant animals in nature.

    Sonny_McClain89 Report

    #30

    Big Boy

    Giant moose walking across a forest trail surrounded by tall trees, showcasing one of the largest animals in nature.

    laydo Report

    #31

    Shire Horse

    Woman riding a giant black horse with white feathering on legs on a rural path, showcasing giant animals in nature.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    #32

    6 Month Old Wolf Pup

    Giant wolf with tongue out sitting inside car next to a smiling man wearing glasses and a hoodie.

    Zetheryian Report

    #33

    That's A Nice Lily Pad You Have There. It'd Be A Shame If Something Happened To It

    A person holding a giant frog with green and yellow skin, showcasing one of the largest animals hard to believe are real.

    Bidooffan224 Report

    #34

    Pesto Is The Biggest Baby Penguin Ever Hatched At The Sealife Melbourn Aquarium. Already As Big As His Parents

    Giant emperor penguins with a fluffy brown chick standing on snow and ice in a cold habitat with rocky background.

    -TheMidpoint- Report

    #35

    This Bear Has Reached Peak Boredom

    Large black bear sprawled and resting on a wooden picnic table outdoors among trees and hills.

    UnironicThatcherite Report

    #36

    Coconut Crabs Are Scary

    Giant crab with massive claws clinging to a black trash bin beside a sidewalk, showcasing an animal so giant it's hard to believe.

    LondonDave Report

    #37

    Absolute Unit Of A Toad

    Large toad resting on a person's lap showing the giant size of the animal compared to human hands and legs.

    spuds151 Report

    #38

    Absolute Unit Of A Stout

    Man wearing gloves holding a large white ferret on a farm path with animal shelters in the background.

    FreeHector2016 Report

    #39

    A Wandering Albatross. Absolute Unit

    A giant albatross sitting on a nest with chicks, next to a smiling woman in outdoor gear in grassy terrain.

    BBCEarth Report

    #40

    Dad Sent Me This Photo From New Mexico. I Didn’t Know Rattlers Could Get Anywhere This Big

    Person holding a giant rattlesnake in a desert setting showcasing one of the animals so giant it’s hard to believe is real.

    LifewithLyla Report

    #41

    Great White Shark Next To A Diver

    Diver in water next to a giant shark, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    NatGeoTV Report

    #42

    Giant African Land Snail - Adult Snails Can Be The Size Of A Small Rabbit

    A giant snail with a striped shell resting on a person's hand, showcasing one of the largest animals hard to believe are real.

    KrzysztofGalaxy Report

    #43

    The Size Of A Full Grown Adult Male Moose

    A giant moose standing in a snowy parking lot near buildings, clearly showing its large size and impressive antlers.

    DblockDavid Report

    #44

    An Elk I Saw This Morning

    Giant elk with large antlers resting on grass among other elk in a forest clearing, showcasing giant animals in nature.

    claire303 Report

    #45

    Very Large Beetle, Northern Arizona

    Person holding a giant beetle with large horns outdoors, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    MangyToadKisser Report

    #46

    This Absolute Unit Of A Bug I Just Found In My Backyard. Lethocerus Americanus, The Giant Water Bug

    Giant insect with large pincers resting on a person's arm showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    T3nacityDog Report

    #47

    Sir Bunnington III. 8 Month Old Continental Giant

    Person holding a giant gray rabbit wrapped in a black star-patterned blanket demonstrating giant animals hard to believe are real.

    Ayshaxxx Report

    #48

    I Bet They're Very Sweet, Gentle, And Love Hugs

    Giant horse in a forest with a person, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    Greysnsfwacc Report

    #49

    This Is The Longest Worm I Have Ever Seen

    Large earthworm stretching across a wet concrete path near garden plants, showcasing giant animals in nature.

    meldiane81 Report

    #50

    Hopper Found In Texas

    Giant green insect clinging to a glass window with outdoor scenery reflecting, highlighting animals so giant it's hard to believe.

    reddit.com Report

    #51

    That Dude's Seen Things

    Large armadillo walking on dirt road next to a photographer capturing images of giant animals in nature.

    jaum22 Report

    #52

    Mammoth

    Giant brown moth with distinctive wing shapes resting on a person's hand showing animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    Hercules moth endemic to Northern Australia and Papua New Guinea. The moth has a wingspan of up to 27 cm or 11 inches. The moth does not have a mouth and doesn’t eat during its lifespan of 10 to 14 days. Second one I’ve encountered.

    bendiver Report

    #53

    An Average Husky Next To A Grey Wolf, I Knew Wolves Were Big But Not That Big

    Two giant animals, a large wolf and a husky dog, interacting closely in an outdoor natural setting.

    Satans_RightNut Report

    #54

    Male Ostriches Can Get 9 Feet Or 2.8 M Tall Which Is Nearly As Tall As An Elephant At The Shoulder

    Elephants and a giant ostrich standing on grassy terrain with a forested background showing giant animals in nature.

    Petaaa Report

    #55

    Encounter Between Tahiti And Moorea

    Giant humpback whale swimming underwater near a diver, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it's hard to believe real.

    timmckenna Report

    #56

    When You Want A Golden Retriever But Are Only Allowed To Get A Cat

    Giant fluffy Maine Coon cat lying on a couch next to a child, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    jenpriester Report

    #57

    Eurasian Eagle-Owl

    A giant owl perched on a person's lap inside a bus, showcasing one of the biggest animals so giant it's hard to believe.

    JaysonTatumMVP Report

    #58

    Whale vs. 75 Foot Boat

    Giant blue whale swimming near a boat filled with people, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant hard to believe real.

    ParkerGHale Report

    #59

    Giant Mantis A Work Mate Found In The Australian Desert

    Giant praying mantis on a human hand showing the scale of one of the largest animals so giant it's hard to believe real.

    mploz Report

    #60

    Unwanted Pet Goldfish Growing To The Size Of A Football In Australia

    Person wearing gloves holding a giant bright orange fish, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    Amelia Butterly Report

    #61

    This Guy Caught A Huge Goldfish

    Man holding a giant bright orange fish by a lake, showcasing one of the 88 animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    Pardusco Report

    #62

    This Pup Is Taller Than Dreams

    Giant dog standing on hind legs, towering over elderly man outdoors, showcasing animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    Report

    #63

    I Took My Puppy To Work Last Week. He Loved It

    Large lizard with open mouth being held in an office setting, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    apocalypse910 Report

    #64

    What A Cute Gentle Giant

    Giant dog standing on hind legs beside person, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    alinbodislav Report

    #65

    Chonker Fish

    Bright orange giant fish in a plastic bag held by tattooed hand, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    egroegkcalb Report

    #66

    Giant Millipede Found On My Hike

    A giant millipede on dirt next to a human hand showing size comparison of an unusually large animal.

    Baikia Report

    #67

    My Husband With Our Light Brahma Rooster. This Is The World's Largest Chicken Breed

    Giant chicken perched on a man’s legs while he sits on a brown leather couch in a living room setting.

    MelanieSeraphim Report

    #68

    Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida

    Giant black bear walking near a backyard grill by a pond in a suburban neighborhood with houses in the background

    ComplexWrangler1346 Report

    #69

    Friendly Giant

    Giant gray rabbit with large ears sitting on a red couch, showcasing one of the animals so giant it's hard to believe real.

    borntobewildish Report

    #70

    Stick Insect On My Shed

    Giant stick insect on wall next to a hand showing scale, an example of giant animals hard to believe are real.

    TheCriticalMember Report

    #71

    Huge Eagle

    Giant bald eagle and wolf interacting in snowy forest, showcasing animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    castanet.net Report

    #72

    My Alarm System Is An Absolute Unit

    Large fluffy white dog standing on porch railing, showcasing giant animal size in a natural outdoor setting.

    Sp1cy_Wat3r Report

    #73

    DNA Came Back 93% German Shepherd, 7% Unidentifiable, We’re Guessing Grizzly Bear

    A giant fluffy dog sitting on a couch next to a man, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it's hard to believe.

    No-Conclusion1971 Report

    #74

    I Saw Your NYC Rat And Present You A UK Mutant Rat

    Man holding a giant rat with a grabber tool, showcasing one of the largest animals so giant it's hard to believe are real.

    sunbucks Report

    #75

    The Giant Wood Moth Is One Of The Largest Moth Species In The World

    Giant moth with detailed wings resting on a person’s arm showing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe real.

    According to the australian museum, adult females are about twice as large as males, can weigh up to 30 grams, and have a wingspan of up to 25 centimeters. They live in the forests of Australia and New Zealand.

    m3antar Report

    #76

    Man And Bunny

    Large gray and white rabbit on an orange carpet with a man and another animal blurred in the background, showing giant animals.

    Report

    #77

    My Husband Holding Our 17 Pound Flemish Giant Rabbit Reginald, Aka Reggie

    Man holding a giant rabbit indoors, showcasing one of the large animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    misslolomarie Report

    #78

    Unit Of A Cat Named Panther

    Giant gray cat being held by a person indoors showing one of the largest animals so giant it’s hard to believe they are real.

    Ecstatic_Scene9999 Report

    #79

    Clyde Is Such A Good Big Boy

    Person sitting beside a giant resting bull on grass, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    CaryWhit Report

    #80

    Was Lucky Enough To Have A Bee Present For Scale. Looks Like A Carpenter Bee

    Close-up of two bees on a bright pink flower showcasing nature and giant animals so hard to believe they are real.

    gupsee Report

    #81

    Gentle Giant Where I Work

    A giant horned animal resting on the ground, showcasing unusual size and features among giant animals.

    Katherine9009 Report

    #82

    This Absolute Unit Of A Bull Shark

    Giant shark swimming in deep blue ocean with smaller fish around, showcasing one of the largest animals in the sea.

    samtabar Report

    #83

    This Is My Herd Bull Colonel. He’s My Giant Baby

    Person in a hooded jacket petting a giant brown cow in a grassy field behind a wire fence, showcasing a giant animal.

    Farmwife_Farmlife Report

    #84

    Absolute Unit Of An Ant

    Close-up of a giant black ant on a wooden surface next to a fingertip showing the scale of giant animals.

    Imperial_Triumphant Report

    #85

    Meet Barry, Our Flemish Giant That Just Turned Three Months Old. He’s Finally Warming Up To Us

    Large gray rabbit with oversized ears lying on carpet in front of wooden door, an example of giant animals.

    crochetqueenwannabe Report

    #86

    A Very Beautiful Atlas Moth

    Giant colorful moth resting on a person's arm surrounded by green leaves, showcasing a giant animal in nature.

    FloydsForked Report

    #87

    This Fat Squirrel Eating My Pumpkins

    Squirrel next to pumpkins and decorative vase outdoors, illustrating giant animals so hard to believe they are real.

    toometa4clever Report

    #88

    My Kitten Is An Absolute Unit But Still Thinks She’s A Lap Cat

    Large Maine Coon cat resting on a person’s lap, showcasing one of the giant animals hard to believe are real.

    AutoimmuneDisaster Report

