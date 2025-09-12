88 Animals So Giant It’s Hard To Believe They Are Real (New Pics)
Mother Nature doesn't always play by the rules... Sometimes she flips the script, hits Caps Lock and produces something so unusually large that it looks like it could be cast in a sci-fi movie.
We're talking freakishly giant animals that somehow manage to live pretty normal lives despite their above-average size. Think dogs that tower over the kitchen counter, 20-pound fluffy rabbits and the world's tallest donkey who stands at 68 inches high.
Some are the result of genetics, others have been bred to be big. A few simply defy logic and lack scientific reason. Despite being super-sized, many of these animals are super cute, and seem to be completely unaware that they're not tiny pets.
People have been sharing pictures of the times Mother Nature said "upsize, please!" and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. Tell us your favorites by hitting the upvote button and be sure to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Carp I Caught
In 2019, a cow called Knickers (yes, you read right) took the world by storm. Standing nearly two meters tall, and weighing in at over 3,000 pounds, the Holstein Friesian stood out like a sore thumb among his herd. And because of it, he quickly became a viral online celebrity.
While many people were in awe at the collossal cow's size, some experts cautioned them not to get their knickers in a knot. He isn't a freak of nature, they revealed. Just something we don't see every day.
"Knickers actually isn’t a giant — it’s just that people don’t usually get to see an adult, full-grown Holstein like him," said Susie Coston, national shelter director of Farm Sanctuary. "They’re usually slaughtered right after their second birthdays."
The Unit That Is A Japanese Spider Crab
What Did They Feed This Guinea Pig To Make Him Super-Sized?
"If a Holstein does reach adulthood, like 7-year-old Knickers, then they’re simply too large to fit through the butchering equipment," reported the Dodo. "That’s the reason Knickers has been spared by his owner, Geoff Pearson, a cattle farmer from Australia."
Dr. M. Todd See, the head of the Department of Animal Science at North Carolina State University, shared this sentiment.
“The Holstein Fresian is one of the larger cattle breeds and is the largest dairy breed of cattle in size,” he told TIME, adding that the cattle Knickers was pictured with were beef breed or breed crosses that are more moderate in size.
"So from a genetic perspective, I would expect him to be larger and taller," explained the expert. "A simple but perhaps more extreme analogy would be a Great Dane dog as compared to a Yorkshire Terrier.”
That Snake Is Adorable
Always Nice To See A Friendly Face. George Came Round To See Us And Enjoyed A Good Neck Scratch
Anybody Taller Than The Countertops In The House Needs To Pay Bills
Others said at the time that the gentle giant could have grown so big due to something known as acromegaly. It's a condition in which the body produces an excess of growth hormone because of an abnormality in the pituitary gland. And it can happen to animals and humans.
An Elephant Posing With My Friend (She's 5'10)
Romulus Is The World's Tallest Living Donkey, As Certified By The Guinness World Records. His Height Is 68 In (172.72 Cm) Weight 1,300 Lb (590 Kg)
It's Like A Goat With Pony Legs
I'm Not Sure That's A Corgi Anymore
The Sheer Size Of A Southern Elephant Seal Bull
Absolute Unit Of A Guinea Pig
A Woman In Virginia Was Delighted When A Large Black Bear Decided To Take A Nap In A Kiddie Pool She Had In Her Back Yard
Giant Pacific Octopus
A Sunfish Compared To A Human
Huge Bull Elephant In Comparison With A Pickup Truck
The Absolute Unit Of All Living Turtles
Twenty Pounds Of Giant Rabbit In My Arms! I Nicknamed Her Sluffy
Meet The Largest Bat On Earth - The Pemba Flying Fox With An Average Wingspan Of 6 Feet
Are We Forgetting Elephant Seals?
This Massive Boy A Japanese Fisherman Found
And They Say Dinosaurs Don't Exist Anymore
This Giant Maine Coon I Got To Hold At Work Today. He Is Super Sweet! The Best Boy
This Giant Cat At My Work
Adopted This Absolute Unit Today. I Have A Soft Spot For Old Men
Giant Teddy Bear
Belgian Horse
His name is Charlie Cooper, he's a belgian draft horse. I thought his leg was broken when I bought him, but it turned out to be cancer :( he's really sweet and literally licks you like a puppy!
Big Boy
Shire Horse
That's A Nice Lily Pad You Have There. It'd Be A Shame If Something Happened To It
Pesto Is The Biggest Baby Penguin Ever Hatched At The Sealife Melbourn Aquarium. Already As Big As His Parents
This Bear Has Reached Peak Boredom
Coconut Crabs Are Scary
Absolute Unit Of A Toad
Absolute Unit Of A Stout
A Wandering Albatross. Absolute Unit
Dad Sent Me This Photo From New Mexico. I Didn’t Know Rattlers Could Get Anywhere This Big
Great White Shark Next To A Diver
Giant African Land Snail - Adult Snails Can Be The Size Of A Small Rabbit
An Elk I Saw This Morning
Very Large Beetle, Northern Arizona
This Absolute Unit Of A Bug I Just Found In My Backyard. Lethocerus Americanus, The Giant Water Bug
Sir Bunnington III. 8 Month Old Continental Giant
I Bet They're Very Sweet, Gentle, And Love Hugs
This Is The Longest Worm I Have Ever Seen
Hopper Found In Texas
That Dude's Seen Things
Mammoth
Hercules moth endemic to Northern Australia and Papua New Guinea. The moth has a wingspan of up to 27 cm or 11 inches. The moth does not have a mouth and doesn’t eat during its lifespan of 10 to 14 days. Second one I’ve encountered.
An Average Husky Next To A Grey Wolf, I Knew Wolves Were Big But Not That Big
Male Ostriches Can Get 9 Feet Or 2.8 M Tall Which Is Nearly As Tall As An Elephant At The Shoulder
Encounter Between Tahiti And Moorea
When You Want A Golden Retriever But Are Only Allowed To Get A Cat
Eurasian Eagle-Owl
Whale vs. 75 Foot Boat
Giant Mantis A Work Mate Found In The Australian Desert
Unwanted Pet Goldfish Growing To The Size Of A Football In Australia
This Guy Caught A Huge Goldfish
This Pup Is Taller Than Dreams
I Took My Puppy To Work Last Week. He Loved It
What A Cute Gentle Giant
Chonker Fish
Giant Millipede Found On My Hike
My Husband With Our Light Brahma Rooster. This Is The World's Largest Chicken Breed
Bear In My Backyard Here In Florida
Friendly Giant
Stick Insect On My Shed
Huge Eagle
My Alarm System Is An Absolute Unit
DNA Came Back 93% German Shepherd, 7% Unidentifiable, We’re Guessing Grizzly Bear
I Saw Your NYC Rat And Present You A UK Mutant Rat
The Giant Wood Moth Is One Of The Largest Moth Species In The World
According to the australian museum, adult females are about twice as large as males, can weigh up to 30 grams, and have a wingspan of up to 25 centimeters. They live in the forests of Australia and New Zealand.